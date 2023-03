Luka Doncic pushed Mavericks to trade for Kyrie Irving

That’s what happened in Thursday’s 133-126 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, when Doncic led Dallas with 42 points and 12 assists and Irving added 40 points and six assists. The Mavs got only their second win out of the pair’s six games together. It was the first time in franchise history that a pair of Mavs scored at least 40 points each in a game, the sort of spectacular offensive show that Dallas hoped for after pulling off the February blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets to team Irving with Doncic. “Like I said last time I was sitting up here, I just had to join the party and just make sure my teammates were going to follow along,” Irving said, referring to his comments after Tuesday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, when he acknowledged that he felt pressure to perform for a new team that is fighting for playoff positioning. “Luka was ready for the party, I was ready for the party tonight, and it was one of those games tonight where we had some special performances. I’m just grateful that the work translated.” -via ESPN / March 3, 2023