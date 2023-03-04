Luka Doncic pushed Mavericks to trade for Kyrie Irving

Luka Doncic, along with coach Jason Kidd, had been a driving force in the Mavs trading for Kyrie Irving. Doncic, a three-time All-NBA selection who turned 24 on Feb. 28, had grown frustrated the Mavs were floating around .500 despite him playing better than ever, and team and league sources said he privately had been pushing the front office to find a way to acquire the co-star required for the Mavs to have any chance to contend for a championship.
Source: Tim MacMahon, Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Tim MacMahon
ESPN story with @Brian Windhorst on the roads taken by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to Sunday's reunion as West rivals:
Kellan Olson
The rivalry between the Suns and Mavericks takes a new turn with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving now involved. Or does it?
The rivalry between the Suns and Mavericks takes a new turn with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving now involved. Or does it?
Brad Townsend
Mavs history lesson: Jason Kidd's expressed hope that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving spend time together led me to ask him about the Three J's implosion. Kidd offered a far more relevant comparison:
"This reminds me of when I came to play with Dirk."
“This reminds me of when I came to play with Dirk.”
Mavs history lesson: Jason Kidd’s expressed hope that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving spend time together led me to ask him about the Three J’s implosion. Kidd offered a far more relevant comparison:
“This reminds me of when I came to play with Dirk.”
Erik Slater
Friday's Nets-Celtics matchup looked like a continuation of Brooklyn's post-Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving nightmare early in the second quarter. Then something changed.
An inside look at the Nets' historic comeback at TD Garden:
Friday’s Nets-Celtics matchup looked like a continuation of Brooklyn’s post-Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving nightmare early in the second quarter. Then something changed.
Eurohoops
Kevin Durant calls clash against the Mavs and Kyrie Irving "just another game"
Kevin Durant calls clash against the Mavs and Kyrie Irving “just another game”
Eurohoops
Eurohoops
Duane Rankin
“With him, shit, do everything you possibly can.”
“With him, shit, do everything you possibly can.”
Duane Rankin
"It's just another game. I understand the entertainment aspect of what we do and a lot of people on the outside got this game circled on their calendar, but both teams just regularly scheduled programming."
Kevin Durant on facing Kyrie Irving in #Suns-#Mavs game Sunday in Dallas
“It’s just another game. I understand the entertainment aspect of what we do and a lot of people on the outside got this game circled on their calendar, but both teams just regularly scheduled programming.”
Jason Anderson
De'Aaron Fox is the third player in Kings franchise history with a streak of eight consecutive 30-point games, joining Tiny Archibald (3x) and Oscar Robertson (6x). He joins Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only players in the NBA to do it this season.
Law Murray
Only player with more 4th quarter midrange FGs made entering today than De’Aaron Fox this season:
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Dejounte Murray
Only player with more 4th quarter midrange FGs made entering today than De’Aaron Fox this season:
– DeMar DeRozan
– Joel Embiid
– Dejounte Murray
Bill Ingram
So does Kyrie Irving demand a trade back to the #BrooklyNets now that they had a blowout second half to beat Boston? They definitely look better off without him…
Sean Grande
For those into such things, Jayson Tatum (1,803 points) just regained the NBA scoring lead from Luka Doncic.
They've traded it four times this week.
For those into such things, Jayson Tatum (1,803 points) just regained the NBA scoring lead from Luka Doncic.
Brad Townsend
Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo's 'on-the-fly' rapport gets test from Kevin Durant, Suns
Barbara Barker
Heard for the first time, and probably not last time, on Nets press row: "I kinda miss Kyrie."
Bobby Manning
Seth Curry, who's really good, has 5 DNPs and played only 14 MPG since Kyrie left. Just so many players and overlapping pieces on this #Nets team. Someone should've traded for him.
Adam Himmelsbach
Kind of mad at the Nets for taking away KD/Kyrie juice on a Friday night at the Garden tbh.
Alex Schiffer
Greetings from TD Garden. Nets-Celtics tip shortly. Last time the Nets were here was Feb. 1, which marked Kyrie Irving's final game as a Net. That game was over a few minutes in. Hopefully tonight is more competitive. Updates to come.
Bobby Manning
Kyrie Irving played his final game for the #Nets about one month ago. Since then:
111.5 OR (22nd)
120.3 DR (27th)
-8.8 net rating (28th)
3-8 record
Kyrie Irving played his final game for the #Nets about one month ago. Since then:
111.5 OR (22nd)
120.3 DR (27th)
-8.8 net rating (28th)
3-8 record
Ky Carlin
After giving up a combined 82 points to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and 25 triples to the Mavericks, Philadelphia discusses how to be better on the defensive end #Sixers
StatMuse
Since January 1st, Jalen Brunson has scored more points than
Luka
Tatum
Embiid
Shai
Kyrie
Giannis
Kawhi
Ja
Siakam
Harden
Mitchell
Trae
Since January 1st, Jalen Brunson has scored more points than
Luka
Tatum
Embiid
Shai
Kyrie
Giannis
Kawhi
Ja
Siakam
Harden
Mitchell
Trae
Henry Abbott
Today, in your choice of video or audio, @jshector and @David Thorpe get detailed in TrueHoop Tactics on how David advises his NBA clients to defend Kyrie Irving.
Damichael Cole
You’ve probably heard of Masked LeBron, Kobe, Embiid or Kyrie. You might remember Rip Hamilton running off screens and nailing middys in a mask for years.
Today, due to a nasal fracture injury, we’re expected to witness Masked Morant.
You’ve probably heard of Masked LeBron, Kobe, Embiid or Kyrie. You might remember Rip Hamilton running off screens and nailing middys in a mask for years.
Today, due to a nasal fracture injury, we’re expected to witness Masked Morant.
Brad Townsend
Coach Irving also taking in the scrimmage.
Brad Townsend
Post-practice scene: Casual Irving-Kidd chitchat; loose atmosphere; the presence of The Sage, Coach G, which typically means good things for the Mavs.
Get Up
.@RealJayWilliams doesn't believe the Mavs are title contenders with Luka and Kyrie 👀
Wes Goldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA pod w/ @Adam Mares
Steph coming back/Warriors clicking at the right time
LeBron out at least 3 weeks/How the Lakers can still make the play-in.
Luka and Kyrie figuring it out, or did they just shoot really well?
Clippers 🤢
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA pod w/ @Adam Mares
Steph coming back/Warriors clicking at the right time
LeBron out at least 3 weeks/How the Lakers can still make the play-in.
Luka and Kyrie figuring it out, or did they just shoot really well?
Clippers 🤢
Jim Eichenhofer
Random note demonstrating availability of key players across #NBA: If you take the league's top 50 scorers over their TEAM'S last 10 games (for example, Brandon Ingram ranks seventh at 29.9 ppg), only 16 of those 50 players have actually played in ALL 10 (Luka 7 gms, SGA 6, etc.)
StatMuse
Most 3s before turning 22 years old:
555 — Edwards
[gap]
456 — LaMelo
419 — Luka
Most 3s before turning 22 years old:
555 — Edwards
[gap]
456 — LaMelo
419 — Luka
Justin Kubatko
Last night, Luka Doncic scored 42 points with seven 3P made, while Kyrie Irving had 40 points and six 3P made.
They are the third duo in NBA history to each score 40+ points with 5+ 3P made in the same game, and first to do so in a regulation game.
Last night, Luka Doncic scored 42 points with seven 3P made, while Kyrie Irving had 40 points and six 3P made.
They are the third duo in NBA history to each score 40+ points with 5+ 3P made in the same game, and first to do so in a regulation game.
BasketNews
Pablo Laso named one advantage Luka Doncic has over Victor Wembanyama 👆
He also disagreed with Errick McCollum and Malcolm Delaney that EuroLeague should be a players league:
Pablo Laso named one advantage Luka Doncic has over Victor Wembanyama 👆
He also disagreed with Errick McCollum and Malcolm Delaney that EuroLeague should be a players league:
Eurohoops
Dallas Mavs' Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 82 points and defeated the Philadelphia 76ers #NBA
Brad Townsend
Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving tandem clicks with joint 40-point displays in Mavs' win vs. 76ers
Brad Townsend
Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving connection appears to finally click as Mavs hold off 76ers rally
Chuck Cooperstein
This was Luka's 6th 40 pt/10 asst game of the season, Most in @NBA. Jokic is next with 3. Luka now with 14 career 40-10 games tied with Jerry West for 6th most all time. It was Kyrie's 17th game of 30+ pts. His 3rd 40+
Chuck Cooperstein
It took 6 games for Luka & Kyrie to really figure out how to play w/each other. And they did it vs 1 of the elite teams of @NBA that had allowed opp to shoot 44% in its prior 7 games. Best part was Kyrie's early assertiveness. He hadnt scored > 13 pts in 1st half until 20 tonight
Ky Carlin
What went wrong with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving tonight in Dallas? Let the team tell you themselves. #Sixers
Chuck Cooperstein
So it took six games for Luka and Kyrie to figure out playing with each other. That's not too long is it?
The Vertical
Kyrie (40 points) and Luka (42 points) WENT OFF for the W vs. Philadelphia tonight 🥵
🏀 Combined +/- last 5 games: +32
🏀 Combined +/- on Thursday: +35
Kyrie (40 points) and Luka (42 points) WENT OFF for the W vs. Philadelphia tonight 🥵
🏀 Combined +/- last 5 games: +32
🏀 Combined +/- on Thursday: +35
Eddie Sefko
Here's what Philly coach Doc Rivers had to say about Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic BEFORE they went off for a combined 82 points Thursday night.
Here’s what Philly coach Doc Rivers had to say about Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic BEFORE they went off for a combined 82 points Thursday night.
Brad Townsend
Doncic on Irving: "I think if I had to pay to watch someone play it would be him for sure, because some of those moves are incredible."
Mark Followill
Mavs have never had two 40-plus point scorers in a game until tonight, Luka with 42 and Kyrie with 40 in a 133-126 win vs Philadelphia.
Stat
Kyrie Irving scored 40 points tonight.
Kyrie Irving scored 40 points tonight.
The most points ever in a game by a teammate playing alongside Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/8f2OHZSpde – 10:06 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kyrie and Luka were spectacular. 82 points on 64% FG. First pair of Mavs with 40 each. This is what the West needs to worry about. – 10:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving: The 22nd set of teammates in NBA history to have at least 40 points in the same game.
They’re the third to do it this season — joining De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, and Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving: The 22nd set of teammates in NBA history to have at least 40 points in the same game.
They’re the third to do it this season — joining De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, and Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lose to Dallas, 133-126. They are 40-22.
About as bad as I’ve ever seen a non-Process team get lit up. Kyrie and Luka each get 40 and Dallas shoots 25 of 48 from deep. Starters struggled on a tough travel back-to-back.
Sixers lose to Dallas, 133-126. They are 40-22.
About as bad as I’ve ever seen a non-Process team get lit up. Kyrie and Luka each get 40 and Dallas shoots 25 of 48 from deep. Starters struggled on a tough travel back-to-back.
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavs scoring tonight:
82 — Kyrie and Luka
Mavs scoring tonight:
82 — Kyrie and Luka
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Mavs 133, Sixers 126. Sixers staged a furious rally to start the fourth but could not finish it off. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving become the first teammates in Mavs history to score 40 points in the same game. Dallas also tied a franchise record with 25 made 3s. – 9:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mavs duo tonight:
Doncic — Kyrie —
42 PTS 40 PTS
12 AST 6 AST
7-13 3P 6-8 3P
Top __ duo in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/sca7Mm9kB8 – 9:58 PM
Doncic — Kyrie —
42 PTS 40 PTS
12 AST 6 AST
7-13 3P 6-8 3P
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic 42 points and Irving 40 — they are the first Mavericks to score 40 or more points in the same game. – 9:58 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs found a formula for success: Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine for 82 points and 18 assists in a win over 76ers. – 9:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
42 for Luka, 40 for Kyrie … it’s the first time in franchise history that Dallas has two 40-point scorers in the same game.
The Mavericks needed all of it, too, to outlast visiting Philly for a 133-126 win.
42 for Luka, 40 for Kyrie … it’s the first time in franchise history that Dallas has two 40-point scorers in the same game.
The Mavericks needed all of it, too, to outlast visiting Philly for a 133-126 win.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 40 PTS and 10 AST this season:
6 — Doncic
3 — Jokic
2 — Lillard
Most games with 40 PTS and 10 AST this season:
6 — Doncic
3 — Jokic
2 — Lillard
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Luka has 40, Kyrie has 35 with 4:00 left.
Mavs have never had two players score more than 38 in the same game.
Luka has 40, Kyrie has 35 with 4:00 left.
Mavs have never had two players score more than 38 in the same game.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Welp, that was fun. But 3s by Irving and Doncic have pushed the Mavs’ lead back to 11 with about 7 to play. Obviously plenty of time, but Mavs have finally quelled that surge. – 9:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic back in the game — REAL QUICK.
Doncic back in the game — REAL QUICK.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Mavs 110, Sixers 91 at the end of the third. Dallas outscored the Sixers 39-24 in the period and are shooting 21-of-39 from three-point range. Harden with 24 points and 12 assists. Embiid with 27. But Luka and Kyrie have a combined 64 points. – 9:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
That 10-2 Dallas run: Irving 10-footer, Doncic 3-pointer, Irving layup, Irving 3-pointer. – 8:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Quick timeout for Doc after the Mavs extend their lead to 81-69, their largest of the game. Just no answer for Doncic and Irving. – 8:57 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Some bad Sixers defense on the second half of a back-to-back, but also an absolute clinic from Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic so far. – 8:56 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic’s left ring finger is taped. He rubbed the finger during the last defensive possession and shot a quick look and a shrug toward Casey Smith, but he stayed in and now a 10-2 run to start the third has given Dallas its largest lead.
Doncic’s left ring finger is taped. He rubbed the finger during the last defensive possession and shot a quick look and a shrug toward Casey Smith, but he stayed in and now a 10-2 run to start the third has given Dallas its largest lead.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Another wild scoring 1st half as Mavs lead PHI 71-67. Luka and Kyrie w25 &20 respectively. 1st time they both have scored 20 in a half. Harden a 1st half dbl-dbl w/19-10, Embiid w/17. Mavs 12-22 from 3pt. They had 12 total vs IND. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Mavs 71, Sixers 67. Just an absurd display of offense (or bad defense?). Luka with 25 and 5. Kyrie with 20. Harden with 19 and 10. Embiid with 17.
Halftime: Mavs 71, Sixers 67. Just an absurd display of offense (or bad defense?). Luka with 25 and 5. Kyrie with 20. Harden with 19 and 10. Embiid with 17.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden, Embiid, Luka, and Kyrie are all cooking, first to 130 wins – 8:34 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving has 20 and Doncic 19. They both might need to get 40 for Dallas to win at this scoring pace. – 8:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving has 22 and Doncic 19. They both might need to get 40 for Dallas to win at this scoring pace. – 8:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Mavs 38, Sixers 37 after a defense-optional first quarter. Luka and Kyrie combined for 27 points on 10-of-15 from the floor. Harden with 16 on 4-of-4 shooting and 7 assists. Embiid with 10 and 3. – 8:04 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: 17 first-quarter points for Doncic. So far. – 8:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
And he draws a charge on Luka, his second foul. Dallas loses its challenge as well. – 7:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Georges Niang checks in after not being in the rotation in Miami, promptly draws a charge on Luka. – 7:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic talked Kidd into challenging. If the challenge is successful, it would reverse Doncic’s second foul. – 7:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
NBA’s 2 leading scorers, Doncic and Embiid, enjoyed a light moment before Embiid’s free-throw. Whatever Doncic said caused Embiid to smile. – 7:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Two teams lighting it up at AAC so far. Mavericks up 20-17 with 6:07 left in the opening quarter. Kyrie Irving with 10, Luka with 8. Embiid with 6, Harden with 5. – 7:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Looked like Doncic went over to the ref and told him he made a good call. Is that possible? – 7:36 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic has shown his competitive side since early days in Real Madrid 🗣 pic.twitter.com/P5ft4c23Iw – 7:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Doncic, Irving.
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Doncic, Irving.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
PHI starters: Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Maxey, Harden
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
PHI starters: Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Maxey, Harden
StatMuse @statmuse
1-4 as a duo so far:
Kyrie — Luka —
24.8 PPG 30.6 PPG
6.6 APG 9.0 RPG
5.8 RPG 6.4 APG
1-4 as a duo so far:
Kyrie — Luka —
24.8 PPG 30.6 PPG
6.6 APG 9.0 RPG
5.8 RPG 6.4 APG
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Rivers says watching Doncic and Irving deferring the final shot in their second game together reminded him of the Dream Team’s first few games. Interesting analogy. Adds with a chuckle that he hopes transition takes a little longer. pic.twitter.com/YeTZMqJgJl – 6:10 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“Any team with Doncic and Irving will be dangerous in a seven-game series, but right now, Dallas isn’t playing for a championship so much as a sign.”
“Any team with Doncic and Irving will be dangerous in a seven-game series, but right now, Dallas isn’t playing for a championship so much as a sign.”
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
The Pacers knew that with more minutes, Jordan Nwora could score and he has. But in his first five games, he’s also proven he can contribute in other areas, including defense and rebounding. They even trusted him to guard Luka for a bit: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 11:21 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
It’s @NBA 2 leading scorers matching up tonight for Mavs-Sixers. Luka .1 pts ahead of Joel Embiid as he tries to become the 1st Mavs player to ever lead NBA in scoring. It’s an early 6:32 tip w/Brad & me @peasradio pre at 6 @971TheFreak – 10:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points per minute this season:
.97 — Giannis
.94 — Joel
.91 — Luka
Most points per minute this season:
.97 — Giannis
.94 — Joel
.91 — Luka
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games resulting in a loss:
17 — Shai
13 — Doncic
Most 30-point games resulting in a loss:
17 — Shai
13 — Doncic
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Pablo Laso named why Luka Doncic’s path to NBA is better than Victor Wembanyama’s 👀
Former Real Madrid coach also talked about dinner with Carlo Ancelotti, advice from Xavi Pascual, Olympiacos greatness, and why EuroLeague can’t be a players league:
Pablo Laso named why Luka Doncic’s path to NBA is better than Victor Wembanyama’s 👀
Former Real Madrid coach also talked about dinner with Carlo Ancelotti, advice from Xavi Pascual, Olympiacos greatness, and why EuroLeague can’t be a players league:
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum tonight:
41 PTS
11 REB
8 AST
13-21 FG
Passes Luka for the most points this season. pic.twitter.com/JwtAK3YNJt – 10:04 PM
41 PTS
11 REB
8 AST
13-21 FG
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With 15 in the second quarter, Jayson Tatum (1,766 points) has just passed Luka Doncic for the NBA scoring lead. – 9:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka this season:
33.2 PPG
8.8 RPG
8.1 APG
The first player ever to reach those numbers in a season. pic.twitter.com/82ZwSpSJEf – 3:16 PM
33.2 PPG
8.8 RPG
8.1 APG
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Kyrie Irving says ‘pressure’ to thrive with Luka Doncic, Mavericks has changed his style dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:54 PM
Kyrie Irving says ‘pressure’ to thrive with Luka Doncic, Mavericks has changed his style dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:54 PM
