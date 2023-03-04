NBA investigating Ja Morant for flashing gun on Instagram Live

Adrian Wojnarowski: NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.”
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Just got word from the NBA in regards to the Ja Morant video.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
A little overdue but it may be time for the Commissioner to summon Ja Morant to New York for a sit down. – 11:48 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ja Morant shows off gun on Instagram Live… sportando.basketball/en/ja-morant-f… – 11:30 AM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
It’s not his family. It’s not his friends. Ja Morant is HIM – as the kids say – and it applies off the court too. He is an adult professional and the most prominent face of Memphis, TN – a city victimized by gun violence far too often. His behavior is disrespectful and hurtful. – 10:47 AM
David Cobb @DavidWCobb
We are seeing an important chapter of the future Grizzlies/Ja Morant 30 for 30 documentary unfold before our eyes.
Hopefully this is the “we learned from and it grew” chapter that helps set the table for maturation and success.
The alternatives are not appealing. – 10:28 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Somebody show these sketches to Ja Morant immediately https://t.co/HxXvfkwH9f pic.twitter.com/gvpaEGpCXP – 10:19 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
grizzlies pr seeing why ja morant is trending on twitter again pic.twitter.com/8LawdFXa0M – 10:14 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Given everything that’s happened over the last 12 months with Ja Morant, I’m really interested to see how the NBA handles his newest news-making act. – 9:49 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Grizzlies PR checking why Ja Morant is trending on Twitter again pic.twitter.com/bWVDikCEMp – 9:35 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Ja Morant has to understand people care about him because of what he does on the basketball court. Electrifying dunks. Flashy passes. Celebratory Griddies. That’s what makes him cool. That’s what will make him insanely rich. All this other mess hurts his image & dents his pockets – 9:33 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
More Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic’s defense: “He’s such an easy target, the non-athlete. ‘I like my MVP’s to block shots.’ OK, that’s fine. Ja Morant in the pick and roll is almost unguardable…I felt like Nikola was outstanding defensively.” – 1:34 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins mentioned that Ja Morant played the entire 3rd quarter, and Jaren Jackson Jr. played 31 minutes, which was the goal.
In regards to more minutes:
“Obviously we’ll push the envelope when we need to.” – 1:03 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Playing fourth quarter minutes without Jaren Jackson Jr. or Ja Morant on the floor is a decision. – 12:24 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ja Morant pulls the Chris Paul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — stop on a dime and back into your defender when you’re in front of him — and Michael Malone challenges the call. It’s not a basketball play. It’s a clear offensive foul. Unsuccessful. – 11:48 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Ja Morant suffered a nasal fracture in the last game vs Houston. The mask Ja is wearing tonight is a generic, there wasn’t enough time to get a custom one for this game in Denver. Grizzlies hopeful he’ll have one for the last two games of the road trip in LA. – 10:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Xavier Tillman Sr. just did the screen-and-shield move with Ja Morant that 12 and Steven Adams have perfected. I remember one day X was talking to me about screening and learning the lil intricacies like that from Steven Adams. Good example of the Steve-O effect from the bench. – 10:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said that Ja Morant will have to wear the mask for a few weeks. He has a mask that has been custom-made for his face that will be shipped to Los Angeles, hopefully in time for Sunday’s game.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ja Morant will wear a face mask tonight vs. Denver, but it’s unclear how he suffered the nasal fracture it will protect.
Now, @VinceGoodwill is wondering if Morant’s off-court decision making is impacting his potential to be the face of the NBA.
➡️yhoo.it/3KPP4TM pic.twitter.com/K08ILHdIwv – 5:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Full transparency: I can’t say for sure if this is the play where Ja Morant was injured without team confirmation.
But on this play it does look like Sengun hits him in the face, and Morant immediately grabs his nose. pic.twitter.com/wh0mdEqg5h – 4:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Let’s assume the laser pointing incident with Ja Morant and the Pacers wasn’t attached to anything. But do you want to “play lasers” in Memphis? Especially with the NBA, USA Basketball and Nike invested in him? For @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/ja-morant-is-o… – 2:19 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
👁️ Ja Morant wasn’t listed with an official injury as of 8:30 pm last night.
In the 9:30 pm version?
“Available – Nasal; Fracture / Face Mask” pic.twitter.com/h0MYDx04Fm – 2:09 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Should have more answers as to how/when the injury happened later today, but the NBA official injury report literally notes that Ja Morant is wearing a face mask tonight. – 1:37 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Ja Morant is on the Memphis Grizzlies injury report, listed as available tonight against the Nuggets, but he has a nasal fracture/face mask. – 1:23 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was seen on his own instagram live displaying a gun while at a nightclub early Saturday morning. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 4, 2023
Drew Hill: I asked Taylor Jenkins yesterday if he was frustrated by the Washington Post report, and if he’s talked to Ja about it. “I’m not going to comment too much. It’s definitely frustrating when things from the past that have been addressed are brought back out in the public eye. We just put our arms around him, support him, and keep him focused on what he has to do one day at a time.” Seeing a lot of disappointment from Grizzlies fans this morning as the apparent IG video circulates. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / March 4, 2023
Damichael Cole: I can 100% tell you that there are some older people in Ja Morant’s circle who have had these talks with him. It’s all up to him at this point. He has to realize what is at stake. That just doesn’t seem to be the case right now, and it could damage something special in Memphis. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / March 4, 2023