Nets to sign Nerlens Noel

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent center Nerlens Noel is signing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. After completing buyout with Pistons, Noel joins a Nets team needing some size off the bench.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent center Nerlens Noel is signing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. After completing buyout with Pistons, Noel joins a Nets team needing some size off the bench. – 8:14 AM
Marc Stein: Goran Dragic, Juancho Hernangomez and Nerlens Noel all just cleared waivers to become unrestricted free agents. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / March 2, 2023
Detroit Pistons PR: The Detroit Pistons today announced the team has waived center Nerlens Noel. -via Twitter @Pistons_PR / February 28, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Center Nerlens Noel and the Detroit Pistons have completed a contract buyout, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. Noel can join a team and become eligible for a playoff roster. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 27, 2023