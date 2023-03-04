Paul George: 'I still believe we're gonna be a tough team to beat in seven games'

That has kept George positive in what he called the “big picture” of the team’s championship aspirations. “You see the big picture of what we can be and what we will be,” George said. “I still believe we’re gonna be a tough team to beat in seven games. And these tough losses can be lessons learned, just how to close out, we haven’t done it yet; I’m sure we’ll get to it. And when we do, we’ll be comfortable and confident in these moments.”
Source: Andrew Greif @ Los Angeles Times
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George felt Russell Westbrook was special and looking like his “prime” version tonight. George also said he’s looking forward to seeing the Last Two Minute report tomorrow. – 1:17 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George on final shot: “Looking forward to seeing that L2M.” – 1:16 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Jamal Murray torched the Grizzlies/Dillon Brooks in the 4Q, Brooks gets his 16th technical foul mixed up with Nikola Jokic, and now Memphis will be down its best wing defender and (likely) its best big off the bench against Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers Sunday. – 12:32 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Domantas Sabonis game-winning free throws after Robert Covington loose ball foul.
Paul George game-winning 3 attempt misses.
Second Friday in a row Kings beat Clippers by a point: 128-127. Kings take season series 3-1 vs Clippers.
5 straight Ls for Clippers. Sun. vs Grizzlies. – 12:31 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Robert Covington loose ball foul. Domantas Sabonis shoots two. Goes 2-2 from the line, Kings up 128-127. Clippers with no timeouts and 7 seconds give to Paul George who clanks the 3-pointer, looking for a foul call. Kings win. – 12:31 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sacramento led Clippers 116-103 with 6:52 left.
Clippers went on go-ahead 22-8 run. Same run Kings went on last week to force OT.
Sabonis scored to give Sacramento 126-125 lead.
Paul George just took lead back. Covington grabbed key rebound.
And Westbrook dropped press break. – 12:26 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Clippers took the lead on a Paul George 3, but Malik Monk feeds Domantas Sabonis right back as he gets the Kings a 126-125 lead with 38.4 to play. 21 points and 10 boards for Domas. – 12:24 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Paul George hits a 3 to put the Clippers up 1. Domantas Sabonis answers to give the Kings the lead back.
Kings lead 126-125 with 38.4 to go. – 12:24 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Paul George picks up a fourth foul, 3rd of this 3rd quarter. – 11:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook is now 8-10, including 1-1 for three with fans yelling “shoot it!” 18 points for him, a high since joining the Clippers. Leads LAC in shot attempts tonight, with Gordon next with 8. Paul George is 2-5. – 11:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mike Brown is challenging fast break shooting foul on Harrison Barnes drawn by Paul George.
Most opposing Clippers challenges are fouls drawn by PG 😆 – 11:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Only 6 points on 2/4 FGs for Paul George in that first half.
Last time he took only 4 shots or fewer in a first half was a comeback win in Dallas.
Clippers got 28 points in 1st half from Westbrook and Gordon. Leonard and Powell are out. Sacramento is scoring. Clippers need PG. – 11:12 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/3
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Mason Plumlee
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
SAC
Keegan Murray
Harrison Barnes
Domantas Sabonis
Kevin Huerter
De’Aaron Fox – 9:41 PM
“We gotta just dial in, continue to dial in,” said Paul George, who shot 3-for-15 and had 11 points, five assists and five rebounds. “All these teams we [are] playing, especially in this stretch right here, [are] playoff teams. That’s how we gotta approach this — be locked in as if these are playoff games to help get into that mindset. Because we need these games right now. These are games that we can [not] allow ourselves to slip, and these [are] the games you shoot yourself in the foot when it comes to the end of the season, and we look at where we’re at and we’re not happy with where we’re at. So we gotta have some desperation going into these games.” -via ESPN / March 3, 2023
Law Murray: T Lue on possibility of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George playing tomorrow in Sacramento: “We won’t know until tonight after the game.” Kawhi has not played on zero days rest yet this season. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 2, 2023
OldManAndThree: Paul George: I don’t think I can be the No. 1 guy [on a championship team] anymore. -via Twitter / March 1, 2023