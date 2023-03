Paul George: 'I still believe we're gonna be a tough team to beat in seven games'

“We gotta just dial in, continue to dial in,” said Paul George, who shot 3-for-15 and had 11 points, five assists and five rebounds. “All these teams we [are] playing, especially in this stretch right here, [are] playoff teams. That’s how we gotta approach this — be locked in as if these are playoff games to help get into that mindset. Because we need these games right now. These are games that we can [not] allow ourselves to slip, and these [are] the games you shoot yourself in the foot when it comes to the end of the season, and we look at where we’re at and we’re not happy with where we’re at. So we gotta have some desperation going into these games.” -via ESPN / March 3, 2023