Live stream: Pistons 31, Cavaliers 33

The Detroit Pistons (15-48) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023

Detroit Pistons 31, Cleveland Cavaliers 33 (Q2 07:42)

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Bagley has been really good since coming back from injury. – Bagley has been really good since coming back from injury. – 8:13 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The Pistons are playing energetic, unselfish basketball. Nice sequence leads to a Wiseman dunk to tie the game at 27, and McGruder adds a pair of free throws to give Detroit the lead – The Pistons are playing energetic, unselfish basketball. Nice sequence leads to a Wiseman dunk to tie the game at 27, and McGruder adds a pair of free throws to give Detroit the lead – 8:13 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

At the end of the first,

Donovan Mitchell has a team-high 12 points. – At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 24-21 lead over the Pistons. The Pistons had 7 total turnovers, which the Cavs turned into 11 points. The Cavs also have 7 assists on 10 made shots and are moving the ball pretty well early.Donovan Mitchell has a team-high 12 points. – 8:08 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Cavs 24, Pistons 21.

Really solid quarter for Detroit despite missing four free throws and turning the ball over six times.

Wiseman & Bagley: 7 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks

Mobley & Allen: 4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks – END OF 1Q: Cavs 24, Pistons 21.Really solid quarter for Detroit despite missing four free throws and turning the ball over six times.Wiseman & Bagley: 7 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocksMobley & Allen: 4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks – 8:08 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

End of 1: Cavs 24, Pistons 21. Detroit already has six turnovers, but bounced back from an early 14-6 deficit.

Ivey: 6 points

Hayes: 4 points, 5 assists – End of 1: Cavs 24, Pistons 21. Detroit already has six turnovers, but bounced back from an early 14-6 deficit.Ivey: 6 pointsHayes: 4 points, 5 assists – 8:08 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter:

Ivey: 6 pts, 3 rebs

Hayes: 4 pts, 1 reb, 5 asts

Bagley: 4 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast

Diallo: 4 pts, 1 reb – End of the 1st quarter: #Cavs 24, #Pistons 21.Ivey: 6 pts, 3 rebsHayes: 4 pts, 1 reb, 5 astsBagley: 4 pts, 2 rebs, 1 astDiallo: 4 pts, 1 reb – 8:07 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

End 1st Q: Cavs 24, Pistons 21. Donovan Mitchell has 12 points. Evan Mobley 1-7 from field for 2 points, 3 rebounds. – End 1st Q: Cavs 24, Pistons 21. Donovan Mitchell has 12 points. Evan Mobley 1-7 from field for 2 points, 3 rebounds. – 8:06 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs lead the Pistons 24-21 after the first quarter. Donovan Mitchell has 12 to lead all scorers. Cavs played nine guys in the first quarter, which hasn’t been happening recently. We’ll see if the rotation expands at all beyond that. – 8:06 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Killian has five assists and a couple of buckets, accounting for seven of Detroit’s nine field goals thus far. Aggressive start on a night the Pistons are shorthanded – Killian has five assists and a couple of buckets, accounting for seven of Detroit’s nine field goals thus far. Aggressive start on a night the Pistons are shorthanded – 8:05 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Cedi Osman getting some run in the first quarter tonight for the Cedi Osman getting some run in the first quarter tonight for the #Cavs . He’s the ninth guy to play. – 8:03 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Nice move by Killian, freezing Mobley with a hesitation and finishing a layup. Pistons are showing life after a slow start, on an 11-5 run – Nice move by Killian, freezing Mobley with a hesitation and finishing a layup. Pistons are showing life after a slow start, on an 11-5 run – 8:01 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pretty sure that was Wiseman’s second official block for the Pistons.

Also, Mobley has struggled over his length so far: he’s 0-for-3 from the floor.

Pistons just down by two. – Pretty sure that was Wiseman’s second official block for the Pistons.Also, Mobley has struggled over his length so far: he’s 0-for-3 from the floor.Pistons just down by two. – 8:00 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Obviously Allen-Mobley are different beasts, but Detroit’s big did solid in that stint. Outrebounded Cleveland and had more second-chance points.

Problem is Cavs have even-more-dangerous guards. – Obviously Allen-Mobley are different beasts, but Detroit’s big did solid in that stint. Outrebounded Cleveland and had more second-chance points.Problem is Cavs have even-more-dangerous guards. – 7:57 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Donovan Mitchell hasn’t shown any ill effects from his sore groin on Wednesday night. He’s got 12 points early on here and has made five of his first six shots. – Donovan Mitchell hasn’t shown any ill effects from his sore groin on Wednesday night. He’s got 12 points early on here and has made five of his first six shots. – 7:56 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Cavs 14, Pistons 6 at the 7 minute mark. Cleveland’s 6-10 from the floor. Detroit’s 2-9 and has already committed three turnovers – Cavs 14, Pistons 6 at the 7 minute mark. Cleveland’s 6-10 from the floor. Detroit’s 2-9 and has already committed three turnovers – 7:50 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons with three turnovers in five minutes for five Cleveland points. That’s the difference early on. – Pistons with three turnovers in five minutes for five Cleveland points. That’s the difference early on. – 7:50 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Second time this year a Donovan Mitchell crossover has sent someone to the floor before he splashes home a 3-pointer. This time it’s Killian Hayes. – Second time this year a Donovan Mitchell crossover has sent someone to the floor before he splashes home a 3-pointer. This time it’s Killian Hayes. – 7:45 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Whoops, looks like that lob attempt from Cleveland wasn’t recorded as a shot attempt – Whoops, looks like that lob attempt from Cleveland wasn’t recorded as a shot attempt – 7:44 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Late on this: But can confirm that Pistons assistant GM Josh Bartlestein is heading to Phoenix to be the Suns’ new CEO. – Late on this: But can confirm that Pistons assistant GM Josh Bartlestein is heading to Phoenix to be the Suns’ new CEO. – 7:22 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Bagley and Wiseman will start together tonight, along with Livers, Ivey and Hayes. – Bagley and Wiseman will start together tonight, along with Livers, Ivey and Hayes. – 7:13 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Can confirm that former Pistons assistant GM Josh Bartelstein has been hired as the Suns’ new CEO.

Former MSU walk-on Matt Ishbia hires a former Michigan walk-on and captain to help run the show in Phoenix. – Can confirm that former Pistons assistant GM Josh Bartelstein has been hired as the Suns’ new CEO.Former MSU walk-on Matt Ishbia hires a former Michigan walk-on and captain to help run the show in Phoenix. – 6:56 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the Phoenix Suns hiring Detroit Pistons executive Josh Bartelstein as the franchise’s new CEO: 5:41 PM ESPN story on the Phoenix Suns hiring Detroit Pistons executive Josh Bartelstein as the franchise’s new CEO: es.pn/3KZwcBW

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns are hiring Detroit Pistons executive Josh Bartelstein as CEO. Owner Mat Ishbia targeted Bartelstein, a current assistant GM who ascended over several years on business side to EVP of Business and Basketball Operations under Vice Chairman Arn Tellem. – ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns are hiring Detroit Pistons executive Josh Bartelstein as CEO. Owner Mat Ishbia targeted Bartelstein, a current assistant GM who ascended over several years on business side to EVP of Business and Basketball Operations under Vice Chairman Arn Tellem. – 5:38 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Five players missing from the Detroit Pistons tonight: Bojan Bogdanovic (bilateral Achilles), Alec Burks (foot soreness), Cade Cunningham (stress fracture), Jalen Duren (bilateral ankle soreness) and Isaiah Stewart (right hip soreness). – Five players missing from the Detroit Pistons tonight: Bojan Bogdanovic (bilateral Achilles), Alec Burks (foot soreness), Cade Cunningham (stress fracture), Jalen Duren (bilateral ankle soreness) and Isaiah Stewart (right hip soreness). – 5:22 PM