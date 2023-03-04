Live stream: Pistons 31, Cavaliers 33

The Detroit Pistons (15-48) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-26) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023
Detroit Pistons 31, Cleveland Cavaliers 33 (Q2 07:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We love @Caris LeVert in a headband. ✨
– 8:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley has been really good since coming back from injury. – 8:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons are playing energetic, unselfish basketball. Nice sequence leads to a Wiseman dunk to tie the game at 27, and McGruder adds a pair of free throws to give Detroit the lead – 8:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 24-21 lead over the Pistons. The Pistons had 7 total turnovers, which the Cavs turned into 11 points. The Cavs also have 7 assists on 10 made shots and are moving the ball pretty well early.
Donovan Mitchell has a team-high 12 points. – 8:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Cavs 24, Pistons 21.
Really solid quarter for Detroit despite missing four free throws and turning the ball over six times.
Wiseman & Bagley: 7 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks
Mobley & Allen: 4 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks – 8:08 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Cavs 24, Pistons 21. Detroit already has six turnovers, but bounced back from an early 14-6 deficit.
Ivey: 6 points
Hayes: 4 points, 5 assists – 8:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Cavs 24, #Pistons 21.
Ivey: 6 pts, 3 rebs
Hayes: 4 pts, 1 reb, 5 asts
Bagley: 4 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast
Diallo: 4 pts, 1 reb – 8:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
That round of hot potato ended with a DG three. 🔥
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/0wOJy8hmPg – 8:07 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Cavs 24, Pistons 21. Donovan Mitchell has 12 points. Evan Mobley 1-7 from field for 2 points, 3 rebounds. – 8:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Pistons 24-21 after the first quarter. Donovan Mitchell has 12 to lead all scorers. Cavs played nine guys in the first quarter, which hasn’t been happening recently. We’ll see if the rotation expands at all beyond that. – 8:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian has five assists and a couple of buckets, accounting for seven of Detroit’s nine field goals thus far. Aggressive start on a night the Pistons are shorthanded – 8:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Cedi Osman getting some run in the first quarter tonight for the #Cavs. He’s the ninth guy to play. – 8:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nice move by Killian, freezing Mobley with a hesitation and finishing a layup. Pistons are showing life after a slow start, on an 11-5 run – 8:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pretty sure that was Wiseman’s second official block for the Pistons.
Also, Mobley has struggled over his length so far: he’s 0-for-3 from the floor.
Pistons just down by two. – 8:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Obviously Allen-Mobley are different beasts, but Detroit’s big did solid in that stint. Outrebounded Cleveland and had more second-chance points.
Problem is Cavs have even-more-dangerous guards. – 7:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell hasn’t shown any ill effects from his sore groin on Wednesday night. He’s got 12 points early on here and has made five of his first six shots. – 7:56 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
EV4 THREADS THE NEEDLE! 🪡
📺 #CavsPistons on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/00ifhpduyt – 7:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cavs 14, Pistons 6 at the 7 minute mark. Cleveland’s 6-10 from the floor. Detroit’s 2-9 and has already committed three turnovers – 7:50 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Cavs are off to a fast start and they have a 14-6 lead over the #Pistons with seven minutes left in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons with three turnovers in five minutes for five Cleveland points. That’s the difference early on. – 7:50 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are in the midst of a 10-0 run following that dunk from Donovan Mitchell. – 7:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Second time this year a Donovan Mitchell crossover has sent someone to the floor before he splashes home a 3-pointer. This time it’s Killian Hayes. – 7:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Whoops, looks like that lob attempt from Cleveland wasn’t recorded as a shot attempt – 7:44 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Pistons are underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ever seen a spider catch that much air? 🤯
(Must be the shoes, @adidas Basketball) pic.twitter.com/zFrKWZaSvW – 7:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
CLEVELAND… @Jarrett Allen WANTS YOU TO BRING THE ENERGY TONIGHT!
📺 Tune in now on @BallySportsCLE for #CavsPistons pic.twitter.com/puMVyVByAi – 7:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Cavs fans, tonight is another chance to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV!
$10,000 cash will be given away this season along with premium Cavs tickets, team shop gift cards and more!
PLAY NOW: yi.nzc.am/07/FPycUs – 7:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Important to note that #Cavs guard Caris LeVert has a headband on tonight. – 7:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Late on this: But can confirm that Pistons assistant GM Josh Bartlestein is heading to Phoenix to be the Suns’ new CEO. – 7:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley and Wiseman will start together tonight, along with Livers, Ivey and Hayes. – 7:13 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman. – 7:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s starters are IN ‼️
@Kia | #Ad pic.twitter.com/OyUb6iD5Co – 7:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against the Pistons. – 7:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
S5️⃣ for tonight’s game.
Tune in at 7:30PM to watch #CavsPistons on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/VCQw84uzT1 – 7:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Can confirm that former Pistons assistant GM Josh Bartelstein has been hired as the Suns’ new CEO.
Former MSU walk-on Matt Ishbia hires a former Michigan walk-on and captain to help run the show in Phoenix. – 6:56 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
CAVS & PISTONS round 4!
Join @MrCavalier34 and I at 7 pm for Cavs Live on @BallySportsCLE!
It's also @Donovan Mitchell bobble head night! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/qgFCGxCWBs – 6:52 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Detroit Pistons will be without 3 starters tonight and are 16.5-point underdogs to Cleveland on @BetMGM
It’s the biggest spread between two NBA teams this season‼️
Donovan Mitchell put up 32 points in his last start vs. Detroit… what's he got for them tonight? pic.twitter.com/qHFcsLpk6r – 6:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #Ad pic.twitter.com/G54ZBztSsB – 6:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Saturday Styles.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/7Ea1KB2JEu – 6:27 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Locked in 🔒
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/nDEt4Ruk8T – 6:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Coming to see #CavsPistons tonight?
Head over to the Social Zone at Portal 11 to grab your Game Day Poster!
See you soon, Cavs fans! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/v9dKKRlJrJ – 5:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Phoenix Suns hiring Detroit Pistons executive Josh Bartelstein as the franchise's new CEO: es.pn/3KZwcBW – 5:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns are hiring Detroit Pistons executive Josh Bartelstein as CEO. Owner Mat Ishbia targeted Bartelstein, a current assistant GM who ascended over several years on business side to EVP of Business and Basketball Operations under Vice Chairman Arn Tellem. – 5:38 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Five players missing from the Detroit Pistons tonight: Bojan Bogdanovic (bilateral Achilles), Alec Burks (foot soreness), Cade Cunningham (stress fracture), Jalen Duren (bilateral ankle soreness) and Isaiah Stewart (right hip soreness). – 5:22 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Last regular season matchup against a team from up north.
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow – 4:15 PM
