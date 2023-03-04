Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Detroit Pistons are spending $8,579,723 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,872,069 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has by far his strongest case for MVP this season:
– Averaging a triple-double
– Leads NBA in FG% & TS% (>600 attempts)
– Nuggets are running away with the West
– Denver’s 1 of 4 teams (BOS, PHI, CLE) that’s top-12 in both offense and defense – 2:48 AM