Live stream: Raptors 8, Wizards 11

The Toronto Raptors (31-33) play against the Washington Wizards (30-32) at Capital One Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023

Toronto Raptors 8, Washington Wizards 11 (Q1 06:51)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Raptors have opened this first quarter with more physicality on defense than they opened with during Thursday night’s game. So far, the Wizards are shooting 4 for 7 from the field, but it’s still clear that they’re facing a more amped-up Raptors defense in this game. – The Raptors have opened this first quarter with more physicality on defense than they opened with during Thursday night’s game. So far, the Wizards are shooting 4 for 7 from the field, but it’s still clear that they’re facing a more amped-up Raptors defense in this game. – 5:19 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors miss 8 of their first 12 shots but only down 3 at first timeout – Raptors miss 8 of their first 12 shots but only down 3 at first timeout – 5:19 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kristaps Porzingis left Capital One Arena a bit gingerly after Thursday’s first win over the Raptors coming back from a hyperextended knee

Looked good in pre-game warmups this afternoon and starts on a personal 7-0 run – Kristaps Porzingis left Capital One Arena a bit gingerly after Thursday’s first win over the Raptors coming back from a hyperextended kneeLooked good in pre-game warmups this afternoon and starts on a personal 7-0 run – 5:15 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma outscored the Raptors 10-0 to start Thursday’s game. Tonight it’s Kristaps Porzingis who outscored Toronto 7-0 out the gate. – Kyle Kuzma outscored the Raptors 10-0 to start Thursday’s game. Tonight it’s Kristaps Porzingis who outscored Toronto 7-0 out the gate. – 5:13 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Playing the part of Kyle Kuzma today: Kristaps Porzingis, apparently. – Playing the part of Kyle Kuzma today: Kristaps Porzingis, apparently. – 5:13 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington is probable for tomorrow’s game in Brooklyn. He’s missed the last four games. PJ Washington is probable for tomorrow’s game in Brooklyn. He’s missed the last four games. #Hornets get a boost by having their starting power forward back. Cody Martin remains out. – 5:10 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

NBA coaches often talk about the difficulty of beating a team back-to-back in these mini playoff series format.

Wizards have a massive opportunity to sweep the Raptors. – NBA coaches often talk about the difficulty of beating a team back-to-back in these mini playoff series format.Wizards have a massive opportunity to sweep the Raptors. – 5:07 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Nurse said he might experiment with O.G. on Kuzma some today. He mostly was on Beal on Thursday, and essentially, with some help, turned him into a facilitator/diversion. – Nurse said he might experiment with O.G. on Kuzma some today. He mostly was on Beal on Thursday, and essentially, with some help, turned him into a facilitator/diversion. – 4:26 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

No change to Raptors starters in D.C.

VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl – No change to Raptors starters in D.C.VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl – 4:20 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Enter for your chance to win four free Royal Box tickets to our 4/4 game vs the Toronto Raptors, courtesy of

No Purch. Nec. Enter by 3/19/2023, must be US res. within 150mi of Charlotte, NC. See Enter for your chance to win four free Royal Box tickets to our 4/4 game vs the Toronto Raptors, courtesy of @Ally No Purch. Nec. Enter by 3/19/2023, must be US res. within 150mi of Charlotte, NC. See on.nba.com/3wuRC1g for Official Rules. – 3:57 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

If the Washington Post report incident never happens but Ja Morant posts the video of him with the gun, does any of this happen? Would this had been him just exercising his 2nd Amendment right? – If the Washington Post report incident never happens but Ja Morant posts the video of him with the gun, does any of this happen? Would this had been him just exercising his 2nd Amendment right? – 3:57 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Arizona/UCLA same time as Bucks/Sixers.

AEW Revolution same time as Bucks/Wizards.

I appreciate your prayers during these difficult times – Arizona/UCLA same time as Bucks/Sixers.AEW Revolution same time as Bucks/Wizards.I appreciate your prayers during these difficult times – 3:57 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters this afternoon against the Toronto Raptors:

PG: Delon Wright

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Kristaps Porziņģis

C: Daniel Gafford – The Washington Wizards’ starters this afternoon against the Toronto Raptors:PG: Delon WrightSG: Bradley BealSF: Kyle KuzmaPF: Kristaps PorziņģisC: Daniel Gafford – 3:32 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Nick Smith has quite a bit of talent. You can see why he was projected top five….he’s got some Bradley Beal in him – Nick Smith has quite a bit of talent. You can see why he was projected top five….he’s got some Bradley Beal in him – 3:06 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Those shooting performances were uncharacteristic for VanVleet and Anunoby. This season, VanVleet and Anunoby are both shooting 39 percent on 3s with the closest defender at least 6 feet away, the NBA’s player-tracking data shows. – Those shooting performances were uncharacteristic for VanVleet and Anunoby. This season, VanVleet and Anunoby are both shooting 39 percent on 3s with the closest defender at least 6 feet away, the NBA’s player-tracking data shows. – 1:02 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

we asked our players to share a message as part of our Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by @MedStarHealth.

#DCAboveAll 1:00 PM we asked our players to share a message as part of our Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by @MedStarHealth.#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/kUOndOgm42

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Something to watch in today’s Raptors-Wizards rematch: how well Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby shoot on wide-open 3s. In Thursday’s convincing Wizards victory, VanVleet and Anunoby each went 1-for-5 on 3-point attempts with the closest defender at least 6 feet away, per the NBA. – Something to watch in today’s Raptors-Wizards rematch: how well Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby shoot on wide-open 3s. In Thursday’s convincing Wizards victory, VanVleet and Anunoby each went 1-for-5 on 3-point attempts with the closest defender at least 6 feet away, per the NBA. – 12:59 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

A reminder for Wizards fans: The home game originally scheduled for Monday, March 6, against the Bucks will be played tomorrow (Sunday, March 5), at 7:30 p.m.

That game was rescheduled to an earlier day because a Wizards game in Detroit had to be postponed and rescheduled. – A reminder for Wizards fans: The home game originally scheduled for Monday, March 6, against the Bucks will be played tomorrow (Sunday, March 5), at 7:30 p.m.That game was rescheduled to an earlier day because a Wizards game in Detroit had to be postponed and rescheduled. – 12:53 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

I asked Taylor Jenkins yesterday if he was frustrated by the Washington Post report, and if he’s talked to Ja about it.

“I’m not going to comment too much. It’s definitely frustrating when things from the past that have been addressed are brought back out in the public eye. We… – I asked Taylor Jenkins yesterday if he was frustrated by the Washington Post report, and if he’s talked to Ja about it.“I’m not going to comment too much. It’s definitely frustrating when things from the past that have been addressed are brought back out in the public eye. We… – 11:08 AM