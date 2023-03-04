Live stream: Raptors 8, Wizards 11

The Toronto Raptors (31-33) play against the Washington Wizards (30-32) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023
Toronto Raptors 8, Washington Wizards 11 (Q1 06:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Raptors have opened this first quarter with more physicality on defense than they opened with during Thursday night’s game. So far, the Wizards are shooting 4 for 7 from the field, but it’s still clear that they’re facing a more amped-up Raptors defense in this game. – 5:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors miss 8 of their first 12 shots but only down 3 at first timeout – 5:19 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis left Capital One Arena a bit gingerly after Thursday’s first win over the Raptors coming back from a hyperextended knee
Looked good in pre-game warmups this afternoon and starts on a personal 7-0 run – 5:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma outscored the Raptors 10-0 to start Thursday’s game. Tonight it’s Kristaps Porzingis who outscored Toronto 7-0 out the gate. – 5:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Playing the part of Kyle Kuzma today: Kristaps Porzingis, apparently. – 5:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
NBA coaches often talk about the difficulty of beating a team back-to-back in these mini playoff series format.
Wizards have a massive opportunity to sweep the Raptors. – 5:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
running it back tonight 💪
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/yqiYqWceT5 – 4:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
𝗠𝘆 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗱. 𝗠𝘆 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲.
Our guys warmed up in special shirts designed by @Daniel Gafford in honor of Mental Health Awareness night, presented by @MedStarHealth 👕 pic.twitter.com/RSE8MkawFc – 4:45 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse said he might experiment with O.G. on Kuzma some today. He mostly was on Beal on Thursday, and essentially, with some help, turned him into a facilitator/diversion. – 4:26 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No change to Raptors starters in D.C.
VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl – 4:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first 5 against the 6ix 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/QhBHeEqmlc – 4:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Enter for your chance to win four free Royal Box tickets to our 4/4 game vs the Toronto Raptors, courtesy of @Ally!
No Purch. Nec. Enter by 3/19/2023, must be US res. within 150mi of Charlotte, NC. See on.nba.com/3wuRC1g for Official Rules. – 3:57 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
If the Washington Post report incident never happens but Ja Morant posts the video of him with the gun, does any of this happen? Would this had been him just exercising his 2nd Amendment right? – 3:57 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Arizona/UCLA same time as Bucks/Sixers.
AEW Revolution same time as Bucks/Wizards.
I appreciate your prayers during these difficult times – 3:57 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters this afternoon against the Toronto Raptors:
PG: Delon Wright
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 3:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
✌️ @Kendrick Nunn
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/2P97WCEqdu – 3:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Nick Smith has quite a bit of talent. You can see why he was projected top five….he’s got some Bradley Beal in him – 3:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
today’s key matchup 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/65eCU8nWiq – 2:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Those shooting performances were uncharacteristic for VanVleet and Anunoby. This season, VanVleet and Anunoby are both shooting 39 percent on 3s with the closest defender at least 6 feet away, the NBA’s player-tracking data shows. – 1:02 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards record when holding opponents to
<112 points: 24-4
>=112 points: 6-28 – 1:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we asked our players to share a message as part of our Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by @MedStarHealth.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/kUOndOgm42 – 1:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Something to watch in today’s Raptors-Wizards rematch: how well Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby shoot on wide-open 3s. In Thursday’s convincing Wizards victory, VanVleet and Anunoby each went 1-for-5 on 3-point attempts with the closest defender at least 6 feet away, per the NBA. – 12:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A reminder for Wizards fans: The home game originally scheduled for Monday, March 6, against the Bucks will be played tomorrow (Sunday, March 5), at 7:30 p.m.
That game was rescheduled to an earlier day because a Wizards game in Detroit had to be postponed and rescheduled. – 12:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
My column: The #Celtics treated the #Nets like the Washington Generals and it came back to haunt them bostonglobe.com/2023/03/04/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 12:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury report for today’s game against the Raptors.
#DCAboveAll | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/K1DexIAMey – 12:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I asked Taylor Jenkins yesterday if he was frustrated by the Washington Post report, and if he’s talked to Ja about it.
“I’m not going to comment too much. It’s definitely frustrating when things from the past that have been addressed are brought back out in the public eye. We… – 11:08 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I asked Taylor Jenkins yesterday if he was frustrated by the Washington Post report, and if he’s talked to Ja about it.
“I’m not going to comment too much. It’s definitely frustrating when things from the past that have been addressed are brought back out in the public eye. We… – 11:05 AM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
game 2 against the 6ix 🏡
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 11:00 AM
