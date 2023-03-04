Raptors vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The Toronto Raptors are spending $4,877,977 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $5,060,335 per win
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook has now had a 25-point, 10-assist game with all five teams he’s played for in his career (Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers and Clippers).
That ties most in NBA history, joining Sam Cassell, Jarrett Jack, John Lucas, Andre Miller, Chris Paul per @ESPNStatsInfo – 2:42 AM
@waynec0le
Jay Huff Postgame
• We go in-depth about his game
* He tells me what his week has been like, playing in FIBA and finding out about the (2-Way) shout outs his South Bay Lakers family
• Message for the Washington Wizards Fans (#DCAboveAll) pic.twitter.com/FaTlA7ULbH – 2:00 AM