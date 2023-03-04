Live stream: Rockets 11, Spurs 10

The Houston Rockets (13-49) play against the San Antonio Spurs (16-47) at AT&T Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023
Houston Rockets 11, San Antonio Spurs 10 (Q1 08:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. opens matched up on Jeremy Sochan, teenaged rookie on teenaged rookie. – 8:11 PM
Jabari Smith Jr. opens matched up on Jeremy Sochan, teenaged rookie on teenaged rookie. – 8:11 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Inactive Keldon Johnson looking sharp on the bench tonight in dress shorts. – 8:09 PM
Inactive Keldon Johnson looking sharp on the bench tonight in dress shorts. – 8:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Fiesta Five 🔥
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/r5VvV2oqBm – 7:47 PM
Fiesta Five 🔥
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/r5VvV2oqBm – 7:47 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Spurs play the Rockets twice in a row, if they win both they would be 2 wins back from Charlotte and look to be getting healthier – 7:45 PM
Spurs play the Rockets twice in a row, if they win both they would be 2 wins back from Charlotte and look to be getting healthier – 7:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Spurs starters: Bates-Diop, Sochan, Collins, Graham, Jones. – 7:44 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Spurs starters: Bates-Diop, Sochan, Collins, Graham, Jones. – 7:44 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters per Rockets PR:
Jones, Graham, Bates-Diop, Sochan, Collins. – 7:35 PM
Spurs starters per Rockets PR:
Jones, Graham, Bates-Diop, Sochan, Collins. – 7:35 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Spurs: Green, Martin, Porter, Sengun, Smith
Spurs starters: Bates-DIop, Collins, Graham, Jones, Sochan
Tate (ankle injury mgmt) & Washington (illness) are OUT. – 7:33 PM
#Rockets starters vs Spurs: Green, Martin, Porter, Sengun, Smith
Spurs starters: Bates-DIop, Collins, Graham, Jones, Sochan
Tate (ankle injury mgmt) & Washington (illness) are OUT. – 7:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
On why #Spurs coaching staff wants Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and the other members of the young core together as much as possible in the final weeks.
“The more minutes they can get… is positive for now and going forward,” Mitch Johnson said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:31 PM
On why #Spurs coaching staff wants Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and the other members of the young core together as much as possible in the final weeks.
“The more minutes they can get… is positive for now and going forward,” Mitch Johnson said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Let the party begin! 🎉
Join the Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win a Fiesta Prize Pack ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/I6IKVVJ7eT – 7:24 PM
Let the party begin! 🎉
Join the Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win a Fiesta Prize Pack ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/I6IKVVJ7eT – 7:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Before “David Benner night” last season, his PR team ordered custom hoodies.
But they didn’t arrive in time.
This week, after his passing, a box of them were FedEx’d to San Antonio and worn by many to honor the longtime Pacers PR director.
STORY: fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-staff… pic.twitter.com/TgD0XESoDk – 6:57 PM
Before “David Benner night” last season, his PR team ordered custom hoodies.
But they didn’t arrive in time.
This week, after his passing, a box of them were FedEx’d to San Antonio and worn by many to honor the longtime Pacers PR director.
STORY: fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-staff… pic.twitter.com/TgD0XESoDk – 6:57 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
I had quite an obstacle to overcome walking through the AT&T Center hallways to get to Stephen Silas’ pre-game presser: Boban getting stretched out by a Rockets staffer. – 6:52 PM
I had quite an obstacle to overcome walking through the AT&T Center hallways to get to Stephen Silas’ pre-game presser: Boban getting stretched out by a Rockets staffer. – 6:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Asked what Spurs like about Sandro, Pop says, “I have no idea. I just coach whoever walks in the gym – it’s not my job (acquiring talent).” – 6:47 PM
Asked what Spurs like about Sandro, Pop says, “I have no idea. I just coach whoever walks in the gym – it’s not my job (acquiring talent).” – 6:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Saturday night hoops loading…
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/26kNPPcEBh – 6:40 PM
Saturday night hoops loading…
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/26kNPPcEBh – 6:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs notebook: New forward “honored” to be with Spurs, ready to be a “sponge”; Tre Jones’ ailing foot back to 100 percent; Patch honors McCombs.
expressnews.com/sports/pro-spo… – 6:36 PM
Spurs notebook: New forward “honored” to be with Spurs, ready to be a “sponge”; Tre Jones’ ailing foot back to 100 percent; Patch honors McCombs.
expressnews.com/sports/pro-spo… – 6:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop throwing some of that cold water left over from Thursday’s post-game celebration on the notion the NBA’s worst defensive has tightened up:
“It’s two games out of a million. I wouldn’t jump on anything.”
In winning two in a row, Spurs have held Utah and Indy under 100. – 6:24 PM
Pop throwing some of that cold water left over from Thursday’s post-game celebration on the notion the NBA’s worst defensive has tightened up:
“It’s two games out of a million. I wouldn’t jump on anything.”
In winning two in a row, Spurs have held Utah and Indy under 100. – 6:24 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will look to win their third consecutive game tonight versus the Houston Rockets. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-rockets-… – 6:10 PM
The San Antonio Spurs will look to win their third consecutive game tonight versus the Houston Rockets. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-rockets-… – 6:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Spurs vs Rockets tonight! 🔥
Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 Plaza Level tickets ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/MHxj9vAqYy – 6:08 PM
Spurs vs Rockets tonight! 🔥
Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 Plaza Level tickets ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/MHxj9vAqYy – 6:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will have more offensive rebounds in the first-half?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:20 PM
Which team will have more offensive rebounds in the first-half?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are favored by 1 tonight against the Rockets.
Latest injury report pic.twitter.com/CvB61J1zS4 – 4:23 PM
The Spurs are favored by 1 tonight against the Rockets.
Latest injury report pic.twitter.com/CvB61J1zS4 – 4:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Taking on the @San Antonio Spurs tonight.
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/RILdz1nU0o – 4:00 PM
Taking on the @San Antonio Spurs tonight.
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/RILdz1nU0o – 4:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have downgraded Malaki (back contusion) from questionable to out.
On a positive note, Romeo Langford has been upgraded from questionable to available after he missed the last 16 games with an adductor injury. – 3:13 PM
Spurs have downgraded Malaki (back contusion) from questionable to out.
On a positive note, Romeo Langford has been upgraded from questionable to available after he missed the last 16 games with an adductor injury. – 3:13 PM