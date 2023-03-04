Live stream: Rockets 11, Spurs 10

The Houston Rockets (13-49) play against the San Antonio Spurs (16-47) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023

Houston Rockets 11, San Antonio Spurs 10 (Q1 08:00)

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr. opens matched up on Jeremy Sochan, teenaged rookie on teenaged rookie.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Inactive Keldon Johnson looking sharp on the bench tonight in dress shorts.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Spurs play the Rockets twice in a row, if they win both they would be 2 wins back from Charlotte and look to be getting healthier

Tony East @TEastNBA

Spurs and Rockets play both tonight and tomorrow. Pacers care a great deal about those game as they want Houston to finish with a bottom-2 record. Any San Antonio wins would be very helpful in that way.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

On why

“The more minutes they can get… is positive for now and going forward,” Mitch Johnson said.

On why #Spurs coaching staff wants Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and the other members of the young core together as much as possible in the final weeks.
"The more minutes they can get… is positive for now and going forward," Mitch Johnson said.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Before “David Benner night” last season, his PR team ordered custom hoodies.

But they didn’t arrive in time.

This week, after his passing, a box of them were FedEx’d to San Antonio and worn by many to honor the longtime Pacers PR director.

Before "David Benner night" last season, his PR team ordered custom hoodies.
But they didn't arrive in time.
This week, after his passing, a box of them were FedEx'd to San Antonio and worn by many to honor the longtime Pacers PR director.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

I had quite an obstacle to overcome walking through the AT&T Center hallways to get to Stephen Silas' pre-game presser: Boban getting stretched out by a Rockets staffer.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Asked what Spurs like about Sandro, Pop says, "I have no idea. I just coach whoever walks in the gym – it's not my job (acquiring talent)."

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs notebook: New forward “honored” to be with Spurs, ready to be a “sponge”; Tre Jones’ ailing foot back to 100 percent; Patch honors McCombs.

Spurs notebook: New forward "honored" to be with Spurs, ready to be a "sponge"; Tre Jones' ailing foot back to 100 percent; Patch honors McCombs.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop throwing some of that cold water left over from Thursday’s post-game celebration on the notion the NBA’s worst defensive has tightened up:

“It’s two games out of a million. I wouldn’t jump on anything.”

Pop throwing some of that cold water left over from Thursday's post-game celebration on the notion the NBA's worst defensive has tightened up:
"It's two games out of a million. I wouldn't jump on anything."
In winning two in a row, Spurs have held Utah and Indy under 100.

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs will look to win their third consecutive game tonight versus the Houston Rockets. Here's a preview of the action:

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will have more offensive rebounds in the first-half?

Which team will have more offensive rebounds in the first-half?

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs are favored by 1 tonight against the Rockets.

The Spurs are favored by 1 tonight against the Rockets.
Latest injury report