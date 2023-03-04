Rockets vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Houston Rockets are spending $10,558,848 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $6,511,728 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: CW35 (English) / KNIC (Spanish)
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia
@Sportando
San Antonio Spurs release Isaiah Roby to sign Sandro Mamukelashvili sportando.basketball/en/san-antonio…4:07 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk
@NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook has now had a 25-point, 10-assist game with all five teams he’s played for in his career (Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers and Clippers).
That ties most in NBA history, joining Sam Cassell, Jarrett Jack, John Lucas, Andre Miller, Chris Paul per @ESPNStatsInfo2:42 AM

