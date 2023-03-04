Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not on injury report

Clemente Almanza: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is no longer listed on the injury report, which means he should be available to play tomorrow
Source: Twitter @CAlmanza1007
Source: Twitter @CAlmanza1007
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is no longer in health and safety protocols. He’ll be available tomorrow night vs. the Jazz. – 6:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is no longer on the Thunder injury report. pic.twitter.com/mPZl46CSlK – 6:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is no longer listed on the injury report, which means he should be available to play tomorrow – 6:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Days like today are nice reminders that the most controversial thing SGA has said/done is thinking that money would motivate guys to take All-Star games more serious – 4:24 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Great response from OKC after a 5 game losing streak in which every loss was by single digits to a West playoff/play-in team.
No SGA. No Kenrich Williams. No problem.
The young Thunder core beat the #9 seed Jazz by 27 points. – 10:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Thunder 130, Jazz 103. No SGA, no problem for OKC. Thunder made 17 3s, and got 32p off of 26 Jazz turnovers. Wiggins’ 27p led five OKC players with at least 17p. For Utah, Markkanen 20p/10r, Kessler 10p/11r/4b, Fontecchio 16p. Teams meet again Sunday. – 10:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Since January 1st, Jalen Brunson has scored more points than
Luka
Tatum
Embiid
Shai
Kyrie
Giannis
Kawhi
Ja
Siakam
Harden
Mitchell
Trae
The Knicks have a top 5 record in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/f4nHKtltEl – 3:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Random note demonstrating availability of key players across #NBA: If you take the league’s top 50 scorers over their TEAM’S last 10 games (for example, Brandon Ingram ranks seventh at 29.9 ppg), only 16 of those 50 players have actually played in ALL 10 (Luka 7 gms, SGA 6, etc.) – 10:03 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Abdominal Strain/ Health and Safety Protocols) is listed as out for Friday’s game vs. the Jazz – 6:31 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
I think the best result going forward is better odds for Wemby and a certain top 7 pick.
OKC’s season is already a success. SGA’s superstar leap, JDub a top rookie, Giddey’s improvement, Joe’s emergence. Becoming a play-in caliber team.
But SGA & Kenrich are legit sick/injured. – 4:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The OKC tanking jabs out in full force because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got Covid and Kenrich Williams ruptured his wrist..
..meanwhile the Thunder have the same number of wins as the Rockets and Pistons *combined* and the Spurs are fresh off a 16 game losing streak. – 4:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games resulting in a loss:
17 — Shai
13 — Doncic
12 — LeBron, Dame pic.twitter.com/pi1k6QgBi7 – 8:32 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
SGA had a chance to be first-team All-NBA. And then he got run over by a tank. – 12:51 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault says it’s a testament to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s improvement on defense that his absence has been noticeable.
OKC’s offense was obviously going to take a hit losing a 31 point scorer… but OKC is missing SGA on defense as well. – 10:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Final: Lakers 123, Thunder 117
OKC is on a five-game losing streak, the last four losses without SGA. – 10:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
OKC’s play-in hopes are officially on life support. 0-5 since the break. Haven’t seen SGA since Thursday. Three games behind No. 10 in the loss column.
It never hurts to add another lottery pick (and dear god if they get Wemby), but that would’ve been great experience for them. – 10:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That is the look you want, down five, the Isaiah Joe three missed. Big spot for this young team, so valuable for them to be in these positions with and without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They will learn from it, and it will pay off in the future. This core will be special, I think. – 10:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder have played well besides these little lapses for a minute, two, or three. They lack their stopper in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The soft Kleenex with lotion for a runny nose on a cold December night. – 9:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Miami’s zone defense also gave the Thunder fits, even when they had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. We will see how long the Lakers stay in and effective in this zone. – 8:30 PM
More on this storyline
Clemente Almanza: Mark Daigneault on SGA: “He’s in the protocols. We’re basically on the league’s schedule now. We’re following the league’s orders and when he tests out of it, he’ll be back.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / March 4, 2023
Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (out with an abdominal strain) is also in health and safety protocols, per the latest injury report. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / February 28, 2023