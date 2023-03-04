Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala probable for Sunday against Lakers

Anthony Slater: Big news for the Warriors: Both Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala are probable tomorrow against the Lakers. Appears as if they are getting both back.
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala in January: “Before the playoffs, I’d like to get a good run of 10, 15 games straight no issues.” He’s expected to return for the Warriors tomorrow along with Steph Curry. theathletic.com/4276032/2023/0… – 5:43 PM
Andre Iguodala in January: “Before the playoffs, I’d like to get a good run of 10, 15 games straight no issues.” He’s expected to return for the Warriors tomorrow along with Steph Curry. theathletic.com/4276032/2023/0… – 5:43 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Both Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are listed as probable on the latest injury report for tomorrow at Lakers.
Curry has been out since Feb. 4 with a left lower leg injury. Iguodala has only played in 3 games this season, the last on Jan 13. Both have been scrimmaging this week. – 4:38 PM
Both Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are listed as probable on the latest injury report for tomorrow at Lakers.
Curry has been out since Feb. 4 with a left lower leg injury. Iguodala has only played in 3 games this season, the last on Jan 13. Both have been scrimmaging this week. – 4:38 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are listed as probable for tomorrow afternoon’s game in LA vs. the Lakers.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. questionable for R ankle soreness.
Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins will miss his eighth straight game for a family matter. Still no timeline for his return. – 4:37 PM
Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are listed as probable for tomorrow afternoon’s game in LA vs. the Lakers.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. questionable for R ankle soreness.
Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins will miss his eighth straight game for a family matter. Still no timeline for his return. – 4:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Lakers. Both have been scrimmaging and are expected to return as the Warriors look to win their sixth straight
Andrew Wiggins remains out and Patrick Baldwin Jr. is questionable – 4:37 PM
Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Lakers. Both have been scrimmaging and are expected to return as the Warriors look to win their sixth straight
Andrew Wiggins remains out and Patrick Baldwin Jr. is questionable – 4:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Big news for the Warriors: Both Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are probable tomorrow against the Lakers. Appears as if they are getting both back. – 4:35 PM
Big news for the Warriors: Both Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are probable tomorrow against the Lakers. Appears as if they are getting both back. – 4:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors ‘winning the right way’ ahead of Stephen Curry’s return, but still must overcome one major roadblock
By: @ColinCBSSports
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 11:31 AM
Warriors ‘winning the right way’ ahead of Stephen Curry’s return, but still must overcome one major roadblock
By: @ColinCBSSports
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 11:31 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr reportedly said in postgame that there’s a *chance* that Steph Curry will return for the game at the Lakers on Sunday, but still no update on the return of Andrew Wiggins. Continued prayers for Wiggs family, hopefully the dubs will be whole again soon. #dubnation – 2:56 AM
Steve Kerr reportedly said in postgame that there’s a *chance* that Steph Curry will return for the game at the Lakers on Sunday, but still no update on the return of Andrew Wiggins. Continued prayers for Wiggs family, hopefully the dubs will be whole again soon. #dubnation – 2:56 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr says there’s a chance Steph Curry will make his return on Sunday at the Lakers. Kerr talk to the training staff tomorrow and then they’ll go from there. – 12:53 AM
Kerr says there’s a chance Steph Curry will make his return on Sunday at the Lakers. Kerr talk to the training staff tomorrow and then they’ll go from there. – 12:53 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said he’ll talk to training staff tomorrow about Steph Curry’s availability for Sunday in LA. “There’s a chance he’ll play and we’re not going to make an decisions until he gets through tomorrow.” – 12:53 AM
Steve Kerr said he’ll talk to training staff tomorrow about Steph Curry’s availability for Sunday in LA. “There’s a chance he’ll play and we’re not going to make an decisions until he gets through tomorrow.” – 12:53 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr thinks there’s a chance Stephen Curry will play on Sunday. He’ll talk to the training staff tomorrow and go from there. – 12:53 AM
Steve Kerr thinks there’s a chance Stephen Curry will play on Sunday. He’ll talk to the training staff tomorrow and go from there. – 12:53 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Now that was a championship mettle home stand
Seven more home games, likely with Steph Curry. Three of them are extra tough (Bucks, Suns, 76ers) but if they can get 5 of them, it would go a long way for seeding. – 12:46 AM
Now that was a championship mettle home stand
Seven more home games, likely with Steph Curry. Three of them are extra tough (Bucks, Suns, 76ers) but if they can get 5 of them, it would go a long way for seeding. – 12:46 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are now 14-12 without Steph Curry this season, and 7-4 since he went down to a lower left leg injury
To be over .500 without Steph is HUGE for this team – 12:42 AM
The Warriors are now 14-12 without Steph Curry this season, and 7-4 since he went down to a lower left leg injury
To be over .500 without Steph is HUGE for this team – 12:42 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
What a freaking home stand for the Golden State Warriors: 5 wins in a row without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Now take this energy on the road. They HAVE to execute away from Chase Center. #dubnation – 12:33 AM
What a freaking home stand for the Golden State Warriors: 5 wins in a row without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Now take this energy on the road. They HAVE to execute away from Chase Center. #dubnation – 12:33 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors have matched their longest winning streak of the season with five in a row at Chase Center following tonight’s 108-99 defeat of New Orleans.
Golden State seems to be clicking at the right time and Stephen Curry could return to the fold Sunday in Los Angeles. – 12:33 AM
The Warriors have matched their longest winning streak of the season with five in a row at Chase Center following tonight’s 108-99 defeat of New Orleans.
Golden State seems to be clicking at the right time and Stephen Curry could return to the fold Sunday in Los Angeles. – 12:33 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win 108-99, giving them their second perfect 5-0 homestand with Steph Curry sidelined this season – 12:30 AM
Warriors win 108-99, giving them their second perfect 5-0 homestand with Steph Curry sidelined this season – 12:30 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a 5-0 homestand for the Warriors without Steph Curry or Andrew Wiggins. Trailed by 17 to the Pelicans tonight. Won by nine. Fourth straight game they’ve been down double digits and won. They’re 27-7 at home and 34-30 overall. Road trip: Lakers, Thunder, Grizzlies. – 12:30 AM
That’s a 5-0 homestand for the Warriors without Steph Curry or Andrew Wiggins. Trailed by 17 to the Pelicans tonight. Won by nine. Fourth straight game they’ve been down double digits and won. They’re 27-7 at home and 34-30 overall. Road trip: Lakers, Thunder, Grizzlies. – 12:30 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Asked Spoelstra about Tyler Herro’s improvement on defense, especially when being dragged into actions. Says Herro has become “Steph Curry-like” in those moments. pic.twitter.com/OOZhCXi4E8 – 10:56 PM
Asked Spoelstra about Tyler Herro’s improvement on defense, especially when being dragged into actions. Says Herro has become “Steph Curry-like” in those moments. pic.twitter.com/OOZhCXi4E8 – 10:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
More Seth Curry made a big difference for BKN tonight. He’s a +10 off the bench. – 9:37 PM
More Seth Curry made a big difference for BKN tonight. He’s a +10 off the bench. – 9:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Anthony Lamb has played in 48 of 50 games entering tonight. Kerr says what happens next with his availability will be based on the health of Curry/Iguodala and when Wiggins will be back. – 8:26 PM
Anthony Lamb has played in 48 of 50 games entering tonight. Kerr says what happens next with his availability will be based on the health of Curry/Iguodala and when Wiggins will be back. – 8:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Seth Curry, who’s really good, has 5 DNPs and played only 14 MPG since Kyrie left. Just so many players and overlapping pieces on this #Nets team. Someone should’ve traded for him. – 8:23 PM
Seth Curry, who’s really good, has 5 DNPs and played only 14 MPG since Kyrie left. Just so many players and overlapping pieces on this #Nets team. Someone should’ve traded for him. – 8:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andre Iguodala has been scrimmaging with Stephen Curry in recent days. Warriors say he’ll be back at some point between now and the end of the season. – 8:22 PM
Andre Iguodala has been scrimmaging with Stephen Curry in recent days. Warriors say he’ll be back at some point between now and the end of the season. – 8:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala is “doing pretty well” in scrimmages. Still no update on when he could return to games – 8:22 PM
Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala is “doing pretty well” in scrimmages. Still no update on when he could return to games – 8:22 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala has scrimmaged with Steph Curry and has been doing well. Kerr advices you listen to his podcast for an official update. – 8:21 PM
Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala has scrimmaged with Steph Curry and has been doing well. Kerr advices you listen to his podcast for an official update. – 8:21 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Down 35-13, the Nets decide maybe it’d be good to put Seth Curry or Joe Harris out there. – 8:12 PM
Down 35-13, the Nets decide maybe it’d be good to put Seth Curry or Joe Harris out there. – 8:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
You can still get Golden State to win the West at +700 on FanDuel if you wanted to jump in right before Curry comes back.
I’m not gonna pick the Warriors to come out of the West, but 7-to-1 on the champs considering how well their starters have played when healthy is nice value. – 5:51 PM
You can still get Golden State to win the West at +700 on FanDuel if you wanted to jump in right before Curry comes back.
I’m not gonna pick the Warriors to come out of the West, but 7-to-1 on the champs considering how well their starters have played when healthy is nice value. – 5:51 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: Anthony Lamb will play tonight. It’ll be his 49th game. His limit is 50. He’s been averaging 20+ minutes per game. Steve Kerr said future decisions on Lamb (deactivation, conversion) will be partly based on Curry/Wiggins/Iguodala status. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 3, 2023
Kerith Burke: Andre Iguodala has scrimmaged, Kerr said. “Doing pretty well.” A date for his return is unknown. Kerr joked, listened to Andre’s podcast for that info. -via Twitter @KerithBurke / March 3, 2023
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr reiterates “there’s a chance” that Steph Curry returns on Sunday against the Lakers. Sounds like clearance needed from training staff on Saturday. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 4, 2023
Chris Haynes: Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / March 3, 2023