Live stream: Timberwolves 8, Kings 10

The Minnesota Timberwolves (33-32) play against the Sacramento Kings (37-25) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 8, Sacramento Kings 10 (Q1 08:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Austin Rivers is a late scratch tonight against the Kings due to Neck Soreness, per Timberwolves. – 10:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Injury Update: Austin Rivers is a late scratch due to Neck Soreness – 10:13 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Injury Update: Austin Rivers is a late scratch due to Neck Soreness – 10:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox gets the Kings on the board with a jumper over Gobert. 3-2 T-Wolves. – 10:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings in the castle 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/c13E2BfAf7 – 10:11 PM
Kings in the castle 👑
James Ham @James_HamNBA
It’s go time in Sacramento. Kings looking for their sixth straight win tonight against the T-Wolves. – 10:11 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Not in Sacramento tonight. Return flights were WAY too expensive. .@BloodStrib on duty remotely tonight. – 10:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/5DBYUKnRQD – 10:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves shot attempts per 100 possessions this season…
before the trade / after the trade
Edwards: 25.0 / 25.5
McDaniels: 13.3 / 14.6
Anderson: 10.8 / 14.7
Gobert: 11.6 / 15.6
Reid: 19.8 / 25.7
Nowell: 22.5 / 27.8
Prince: 13.8 / 16.7
McLaughlin: 9.9 / 10.4
Rivers: 9.5 / 11.5 – 9:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/YD2JA3T06R – 9:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Both Domas and Foxy deserve to be All-NBA.”
Coach Brown explains why he believes the Kings two All-Stars should get some All-NBA consideration 👑 pic.twitter.com/F6v8QohkG5 – 9:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last night was Sacramento and Memphis’ 62nd game of the season.
They were the last teams to reach that point, so no team has more than 20 regular season games remaining. – 8:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kings still +125 to win the Pacific Division despite a four game lead in the loss column. – 7:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
For Sunday’s paper … Jaylen Nowell and his “basketball whisperer” Spencer Levy sat down with the Star Tribune multiple times to talk about how Jaylen has navigated this important season. Here’s a look at how Nowell has tried to work through this season: startribune.com/jaylen-nowell-… – 7:19 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
L2M Report shows four missed calls in Kings-Clippers game:
1. Westbrook fouled Fox (1:40)
2. Out of bounds on Fox (1:38)
3. Fox foul on Westbrook should’ve been non-shooting (1:20)
4. Clippers 8-second violation (18.6)
* No clear evidence Fox fouled George on final shot – 6:43 PM
L2M Report shows four missed calls in Kings-Clippers game:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Mike Conley just picks at stuff. Dennis Schroder here — as narrated live by JimPete and Grady.
Notice Schroder’s apprehension to chase Conley around the screen the possession after he gets called for it. That delay forces the switch onto Anderson — and another foul on Schroder. pic.twitter.com/xsivokPQhX – 6:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I dunno what this move was off the catch from Naz, but good to see he and Conley find some rhythm in the pick and roll with the pocket pass pic.twitter.com/2iKRFhajuW – 6:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
During their current five-game winning streak, the Sacramento Kings have an offensive rating of 127.9, nearly 10 points higher than their NBA-best 118.2 rating for the season. – 5:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
last stop of the trip to Cali. pic.twitter.com/l9eLeUqy0d – 5:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings win again as playoff fever grips the city of Sacramento. Lots of good news, notes and quotes in this story for @sacbee_news with outstanding photos/video from @HectorJAmezcua.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness) is out again tonight vs. the Timberwolves. Jaylen Nowell (knee) is questionable and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is out for Minnesota. – 4:38 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings:
QUESTIONABLE
Jaylen Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
OUT
Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment
Karl-Anthony Towns – Right Calf Strain – 4:17 PM
