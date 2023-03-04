Timberwolves vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,423,898 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $3,697,935 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: Bally Sports North

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: 830 WCCO

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Matt George

@MattGeorgeSAC

👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑

🏀Kings are perfect in 1-point games.

🏀The tiebreaker implications from tonight’s win.

🏀De’Aaron Fox’s 30 point streak continues.

💻youtu.be/i_q8MNSMfZ4

🎙️pic.twitter.com/fo9nCXh7fA – 3:51 AM 👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑🏀Kings are perfect in 1-point games.🏀The tiebreaker implications from tonight’s win.🏀De’Aaron Fox’s 30 point streak continues.🎙️ bit.ly/LOKPODS

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Updated story: Sacramento Kings improve to 5-0 in one-point games and gain game on Memphis Grizzlies for No. 2 seed with dramatic victory over Los Angeles Clippers. Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter speak on the city’s playoff vibe.⬇️

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:43 AM Updated story: Sacramento Kings improve to 5-0 in one-point games and gain game on Memphis Grizzlies for No. 2 seed with dramatic victory over Los Angeles Clippers. Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter speak on the city’s playoff vibe.⬇️

Dave Mason

@DeuceMason

I tried to hold back on the fog because of @momoragan’s “sinus issue.”

Kings are one game out of the two-spot. WILD.

We talked about what went down in the win over the Clippers:

🔊:

📺: pic.twitter.com/ZAErSWzlVD – 3:36 AM I tried to hold back on the fog because of @momoragan’s “sinus issue.”Kings are one game out of the two-spot. WILD.We talked about what went down in the win over the Clippers:🔊: https://t.co/Pvq0Fmdy9R 📺: https://t.co/IaNa8nRQa8

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

Kings find a way to win again vs. Clippers; De’Aaron Fox extends streak of 30-point games as playoff fever grows in Sacramento

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:58 AM Kings find a way to win again vs. Clippers; De’Aaron Fox extends streak of 30-point games as playoff fever grows in Sacramento

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

Fox continued his hot shooting tonight, recording his eighth straight 30+ point game in the dub over the Clippers 👑

🦊 33 PTS

🦊 7 AST

🦊 7 REB

🦊 12/22 FG 2:52 AM Fox continued his hot shooting tonight, recording his eighth straight 30+ point game in the dub over the Clippers 👑🦊 33 PTS🦊 7 AST🦊 7 REB🦊 12/22 FG pic.twitter.com/UbSfAa3AgD

Sean Cunningham

@SeanCunningham

Domantas Sabonis becomes the 9th player in Kings franchise history to record 50 double-doubles in a single season and the first since DeMarcus Cousins (53, 2013-14) in the Sacramento era. – Domantas Sabonis becomes the 9th player in Kings franchise history to record 50 double-doubles in a single season and the first since DeMarcus Cousins (53, 2013-14) in the Sacramento era. – 2:48 AM

Alex Kennedy

@AlexKennedyNBA

Kings center Richaun Holmes filed a defamation lawsuit against The Sacramento Bee, Robin Epley (an opinion writer at The Bee) and Allexis Holmes (his ex-wife).

Holmes is represented by Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation case: 2:37 AM Kings center Richaun Holmes filed a defamation lawsuit against The Sacramento Bee, Robin Epley (an opinion writer at The Bee) and Allexis Holmes (his ex-wife).Holmes is represented by Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation case: basketballnews.com/stories/richau…

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

Fox continued his hot shooting tonight, recording his eight straight 30+ point game in the dub over the Clippers 👑

🦊 33 PTS

🦊 7 AST

🦊 7 REB

🦊 12/22 FG 2:35 AM Fox continued his hot shooting tonight, recording his eight straight 30+ point game in the dub over the Clippers 👑🦊 33 PTS🦊 7 AST🦊 7 REB🦊 12/22 FG pic.twitter.com/SHw3bOTBiF

Kyle Goon

@kylegoon

Anthony Davis scored 38 points, but in a critical moment, had to play defense without his right shoe.

He’s getting used to playing with disadvantages, and so are the Lakers, who fell 110-102 to Minnesota in a loss that hurt their playoff hopes: 2:26 AM Anthony Davis scored 38 points, but in a critical moment, had to play defense without his right shoe.He’s getting used to playing with disadvantages, and so are the Lakers, who fell 110-102 to Minnesota in a loss that hurt their playoff hopes: ocregister.com/2023/03/03/ant…

Jon Krawczynski

@JonKrawczynski

Conley: “We’re starting to grow as far as the resilience. We had a tough whistle there for a little bit and previous two, three games, we might have exploded mentally and been all about the refs and not focused on the game and realizing a 10-point lead is now a five-point lead.” – Conley: “We’re starting to grow as far as the resilience. We had a tough whistle there for a little bit and previous two, three games, we might have exploded mentally and been all about the refs and not focused on the game and realizing a 10-point lead is now a five-point lead.” – 2:21 AM

Jon Krawczynski

@JonKrawczynski

Chris Finch on Mike Conley: “I was giving him some shit the other day. That floater that has been killing me for years doesn’t seem to be working, but he got it working tonight.” – Chris Finch on Mike Conley: “I was giving him some shit the other day. That floater that has been killing me for years doesn’t seem to be working, but he got it working tonight.” – 2:20 AM

Jon Krawczynski

@JonKrawczynski

Rudy Gobert: “I think it’s not about if the shots go in or not, it’s more about the mindset, the unselfishness, the toughness. We can tell we’re on a mission right now.” – Rudy Gobert: “I think it’s not about if the shots go in or not, it’s more about the mindset, the unselfishness, the toughness. We can tell we’re on a mission right now.” – 2:19 AM

Sacramento Kings

@SacramentoKings

Domas posted double-double No. 5️⃣0️⃣ tonight against the Clippers 💪

👑 23 PTS

👑 10 REB

👑 7 AST

👑 10/13 FG 2:06 AM Domas posted double-double No. 5️⃣0️⃣ tonight against the Clippers 💪👑 23 PTS👑 10 REB👑 7 AST👑 10/13 FG pic.twitter.com/iSnmD35Ris

Ryan Blackburn

@NBABlackburn

Magic Number for the Nuggets to clinch the top seed in the Western Conference is now 13.

That number is tied to both the Grizzlies and the Kings now, since the Grizz need to make up an extra game having lost the tiebreaker.

Magic Number of 13 with 18 games to go.

Incredible. 2:04 AM Magic Number for the Nuggets to clinch the top seed in the Western Conference is now 13.That number is tied to both the Grizzlies and the Kings now, since the Grizz need to make up an extra game having lost the tiebreaker.Magic Number of 13 with 18 games to go.Incredible. pic.twitter.com/BeI72XzFrJ