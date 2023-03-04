Timberwolves vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,423,898 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $3,697,935 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday March 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV
NBA League Pass
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Kings are perfect in 1-point games.
🏀The tiebreaker implications from tonight’s win.
🏀De’Aaron Fox’s 30 point streak continues.
💻youtu.be/i_q8MNSMfZ4
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/fo9nCXh7fA – 3:51 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Updated story: Sacramento Kings improve to 5-0 in one-point games and gain game on Memphis Grizzlies for No. 2 seed with dramatic victory over Los Angeles Clippers. Mike Brown, De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter speak on the city’s playoff vibe.⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:43 AM
@DeuceMason
I tried to hold back on the fog because of @momoragan’s “sinus issue.”
Kings are one game out of the two-spot. WILD.
We talked about what went down in the win over the Clippers:
🔊: https://t.co/Pvq0Fmdy9R
📺: https://t.co/IaNa8nRQa8 pic.twitter.com/ZAErSWzlVD – 3:36 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Kings find a way to win again vs. Clippers; De’Aaron Fox extends streak of 30-point games as playoff fever grows in Sacramento
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:58 AM
@SacramentoKings
Fox continued his hot shooting tonight, recording his eighth straight 30+ point game in the dub over the Clippers 👑
🦊 33 PTS
🦊 7 AST
🦊 7 REB
🦊 12/22 FG pic.twitter.com/UbSfAa3AgD – 2:52 AM
@SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis becomes the 9th player in Kings franchise history to record 50 double-doubles in a single season and the first since DeMarcus Cousins (53, 2013-14) in the Sacramento era. – 2:48 AM
@AlexKennedyNBA
Kings center Richaun Holmes filed a defamation lawsuit against The Sacramento Bee, Robin Epley (an opinion writer at The Bee) and Allexis Holmes (his ex-wife).
Holmes is represented by Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in his defamation case: basketballnews.com/stories/richau… – 2:37 AM
@kylegoon
Anthony Davis scored 38 points, but in a critical moment, had to play defense without his right shoe.
He’s getting used to playing with disadvantages, and so are the Lakers, who fell 110-102 to Minnesota in a loss that hurt their playoff hopes: ocregister.com/2023/03/03/ant… – 2:26 AM
@JonKrawczynski
Conley: “We’re starting to grow as far as the resilience. We had a tough whistle there for a little bit and previous two, three games, we might have exploded mentally and been all about the refs and not focused on the game and realizing a 10-point lead is now a five-point lead.” – 2:21 AM
@JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch on Mike Conley: “I was giving him some shit the other day. That floater that has been killing me for years doesn’t seem to be working, but he got it working tonight.” – 2:20 AM
@JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert: “I think it’s not about if the shots go in or not, it’s more about the mindset, the unselfishness, the toughness. We can tell we’re on a mission right now.” – 2:19 AM
@SacramentoKings
Domas posted double-double No. 5️⃣0️⃣ tonight against the Clippers 💪
👑 23 PTS
👑 10 REB
👑 7 AST
👑 10/13 FG pic.twitter.com/iSnmD35Ris – 2:06 AM
@NBABlackburn
Magic Number for the Nuggets to clinch the top seed in the Western Conference is now 13.
That number is tied to both the Grizzlies and the Kings now, since the Grizz need to make up an extra game having lost the tiebreaker.
Magic Number of 13 with 18 games to go.
Incredible. pic.twitter.com/BeI72XzFrJ – 2:04 AM
@ChristopherHine
Mike Conley on Taurean Prince: “He’s like the ultimate glue guy with a little bit extra spice to it. You think he’s just three and D and all of a sudden, coming off pin downs, he’s making plays for guys. … He’s got a full game to him that’s really big for our second unit.” – 2:00 AM