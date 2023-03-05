Live stream: Blazers 58, Magic 56

The Portland Trail Blazers (29-34) play against the Orlando Magic (27-37) at Amway Center

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers 58, Orlando Magic 56 (Half)

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Magic forward Admiral Schofield will not return tonight vs. Portland due to a concussion, the team announced. – Magic forward Admiral Schofield will not return tonight vs. Portland due to a concussion, the team announced. – 7:15 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Blazers lead 58-56 over the Magic at the half.

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Blazers 58, Magic 56.

Paolo Banchero: 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting

Moe Wagner: 10 points, 4 rebounds

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes

OK. I give up. If you don’t think Dame is the greatest in franchise history, you “hate” him – OK. I give up. If you don’t think Dame is the greatest in franchise history, you “hate” him – 7:04 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Banchero ends a 10-0 Portland run… then a Dame turnover – Banchero ends a 10-0 Portland run… then a Dame turnover – 7:03 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

This will be the second career start for Charles Bassey, who was also in the first five for the Spurs’ Dec. 14 loss against Portland. – This will be the second career start for Charles Bassey, who was also in the first five for the Spurs’ Dec. 14 loss against Portland. – 7:00 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers in the bonus with 5:19 to play in the first half. Good news in any game, but especially one that’s been relatively physical. – Blazers in the bonus with 5:19 to play in the first half. Good news in any game, but especially one that’s been relatively physical. – 6:54 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Hell of a take through traffic by Reddish – Hell of a take through traffic by Reddish – 6:42 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Blazers 31, Magic 27.

Portland with 16 points in the paint. Wendell Carter Jr.’s interior presence is definitely missed, especially defensively.

Paolo Banchero: 10 points (4-of-4 shooting) – End of 1Q: Blazers 31, Magic 27.Portland with 16 points in the paint. Wendell Carter Jr.’s interior presence is definitely missed, especially defensively.Paolo Banchero: 10 points (4-of-4 shooting) – 6:38 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

End of 1Q | Trail Blazers 31, Magic 27

Eubanks: 8 points

Lillard: 7 points

Banchero: 10 points

M. Wagner: 6 points – End of 1Q | Trail Blazers 31, Magic 27Eubanks: 8 pointsLillard: 7 pointsBanchero: 10 pointsM. Wagner: 6 points – 6:36 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Trendon subs in for Drew, which brings Bol Bol off the bench on the next possession… – Trendon subs in for Drew, which brings Bol Bol off the bench on the next possession… – 6:34 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Caleb Houstan and Admiral Schofield are about to check in for the Magic. – Caleb Houstan and Admiral Schofield are about to check in for the Magic. – 6:31 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Magic challenging the call on Anthony with 5:17 to play in the first quarter. Could go either way. – Magic challenging the call on Anthony with 5:17 to play in the first quarter. Could go either way. – 6:26 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Paolo Banchero’s feeling it early.

8 points on 3-of-3 shooting after that fadeaway.

Magic-Blazers tied at 15. – Paolo Banchero’s feeling it early.8 points on 3-of-3 shooting after that fadeaway.Magic-Blazers tied at 15. – 6:25 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs assessed his 2nd foul on that rip through by Damian Lillard.

Jalen’s staying in the game and Markelle Fultz will take on the Dame assignment defensively. – Jalen Suggs assessed his 2nd foul on that rip through by Damian Lillard.Jalen’s staying in the game and Markelle Fultz will take on the Dame assignment defensively. – 6:24 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers should be trying to rip through on every offensive play, Magic staying leaving their hands on the hip of the player they’re defending – Blazers should be trying to rip through on every offensive play, Magic staying leaving their hands on the hip of the player they’re defending – 6:23 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Blazers simply have to do a better job protecting the ball, especially on the road – Blazers simply have to do a better job protecting the ball, especially on the road – 6:16 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

gets the dub with scissors what a play

@Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/wuJfgU6nwR – 6:05 PM gets the dub with scissors what a play

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

James Wiseman (left knee soreness), Killian Hayes (left hand contusion) and Rodney McGruder (left ankle sprain) are all questionable for tomorrow’s game against the

Bojan Bogdanovic (bilateral Achilles soreness), Isaiah Stewart (right hip) and Jalen Duren remain out. – James Wiseman (left knee soreness), Killian Hayes (left hand contusion) and Rodney McGruder (left ankle sprain) are all questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Blazers Bojan Bogdanovic (bilateral Achilles soreness), Isaiah Stewart (right hip) and Jalen Duren remain out. – 5:36 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Wendell Carter Jr. will not play tonight vs. Portland due to left hip pain, the Magic announced.

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Jalen Suggs will start in place of Gary Harris, Jamahl Mosley said. – Jalen Suggs will start in place of Gary Harris, Jamahl Mosley said. – 4:16 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs will start tonight vs. the Blazers in place of Gary Harris, who’s out because of a sore left adductor.

Starters: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – Jalen Suggs will start tonight vs. the Blazers in place of Gary Harris, who’s out because of a sore left adductor.Starters: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 4:16 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner warming up prior to hosting Portland tonight: 4:04 PM Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner warming up prior to hosting Portland tonight: pic.twitter.com/x95jMyEEFJ

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

I think Wendell Carter Jr. is going to be a problem for Portland tonight. The Trail Blazers continue to have problems with size and specifically physicality without Nurkic on the floor. And Carter Jr. can be an absolute bully in the paint. – I think Wendell Carter Jr. is going to be a problem for Portland tonight. The Trail Blazers continue to have problems with size and specifically physicality without Nurkic on the floor. And Carter Jr. can be an absolute bully in the paint. – 3:38 PM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

Sometimes I forget that Anfernee Simons and Cam Reddish are the same age. Would be fascinating to see Reddish make a similar leap in Portland. – Sometimes I forget that Anfernee Simons and Cam Reddish are the same age. Would be fascinating to see Reddish make a similar leap in Portland. – 2:52 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic have recalled Caleb Houstan from Lakeland. – The Magic have recalled Caleb Houstan from Lakeland. – 12:51 PM