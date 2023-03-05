Live stream: Blazers 58, Magic 56

The Portland Trail Blazers (29-34) play against the Orlando Magic (27-37) at Amway Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 58, Orlando Magic 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic forward Admiral Schofield will not return tonight vs. Portland due to a concussion, the team announced. – 7:15 PM
Magic forward Admiral Schofield will not return tonight vs. Portland due to a concussion, the team announced. – 7:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Admiral Schofield won’t return tonight vs. Portland due to a concussion, per the Magic. – 7:14 PM
Admiral Schofield won’t return tonight vs. Portland due to a concussion, per the Magic. – 7:14 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield will not return tonight vs. Portland due to a concussion.
#MagicTogether – 7:14 PM
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic forward Admiral Schofield will not return tonight vs. Portland due to a concussion.
#MagicTogether – 7:14 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers lead 58-56 over the Magic at the half.
Damian Lillard leads the Blazers with 14 points but he is 3 of 11 from the field and 0 of 6 on threes. He has, however, made 8 of 10 free throws. pic.twitter.com/wn5NL83biN – 7:13 PM
Blazers lead 58-56 over the Magic at the half.
Damian Lillard leads the Blazers with 14 points but he is 3 of 11 from the field and 0 of 6 on threes. He has, however, made 8 of 10 free throws. pic.twitter.com/wn5NL83biN – 7:13 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers lead 58-56 over the Magic at the half.
Damian Lillard leads all scorers with 14 points but he is 3 of 11 from the field and 0 of 6 on threes. He has, however, made 8 of 10 free throws. pic.twitter.com/e2993gIaxH – 7:11 PM
Blazers lead 58-56 over the Magic at the half.
Damian Lillard leads all scorers with 14 points but he is 3 of 11 from the field and 0 of 6 on threes. He has, however, made 8 of 10 free throws. pic.twitter.com/e2993gIaxH – 7:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Portland 58, Orlando 56
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/HgE00OG5Ng – 7:08 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Portland 58, Orlando 56
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/HgE00OG5Ng – 7:08 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Moe Wagner in the first half:
10 PTS
4 REB
4-7 FG
@SASsoftware x @Moritz Wagner pic.twitter.com/DXY1zSDEtX – 7:07 PM
Moe Wagner in the first half:
10 PTS
4 REB
4-7 FG
@SASsoftware x @Moritz Wagner pic.twitter.com/DXY1zSDEtX – 7:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 58, Magic 56: halftime. 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jerami Grant. 14 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 9 points, 3 rebounds for Cam Reddish. – 7:06 PM
Blazers 58, Magic 56: halftime. 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists for @Jerami Grant. 14 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 9 points, 3 rebounds for Cam Reddish. – 7:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Blazers 58, Magic 56.
Paolo Banchero: 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting
Moe Wagner: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 9 ponts, 5 assists – 7:06 PM
Halftime: Blazers 58, Magic 56.
Paolo Banchero: 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting
Moe Wagner: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 9 ponts, 5 assists – 7:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Blazers 58, Magic 56.
Paolo Banchero: 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting
Moe Wagner: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 9 ponts, 5 rebounds – 7:06 PM
Halftime: Blazers 58, Magic 56.
Paolo Banchero: 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting
Moe Wagner: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 9 ponts, 5 rebounds – 7:06 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Blazers 58, Magic 56
Paolo Banchero – 16 pts
Moe Wagner – 10 pts, 4 rebs
Franz Wagner – 9 pts, 5 asts
Bol Bol – 7 pts, 4 rebs
Markelle Fultz – 6 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
ORL – 52.3% FG | 33.3% 3PT
POR – 48.7% FG | 31.6% 3PT – 7:06 PM
Halftime: Blazers 58, Magic 56
Paolo Banchero – 16 pts
Moe Wagner – 10 pts, 4 rebs
Franz Wagner – 9 pts, 5 asts
Bol Bol – 7 pts, 4 rebs
Markelle Fultz – 6 pts, 3 rebs, 4 asts
ORL – 52.3% FG | 33.3% 3PT
POR – 48.7% FG | 31.6% 3PT – 7:06 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Trail Blazers 58, Magic 56
Lillard: 14 points
Grant: 11 points, 4 rebounds
Banchero: 16 points
M. Wagner: 10 points – 7:06 PM
Halftime | Trail Blazers 58, Magic 56
Lillard: 14 points
Grant: 11 points, 4 rebounds
Banchero: 16 points
M. Wagner: 10 points – 7:06 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
OK. I give up. If you don’t think Dame is the greatest in franchise history, you “hate” him – 7:04 PM
OK. I give up. If you don’t think Dame is the greatest in franchise history, you “hate” him – 7:04 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz: go long
Paolo: bet
@L3HarrisTech pic.twitter.com/7j96EUWj8v – 7:02 PM
Franz: go long
Paolo: bet
@L3HarrisTech pic.twitter.com/7j96EUWj8v – 7:02 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
This will be the second career start for Charles Bassey, who was also in the first five for the Spurs’ Dec. 14 loss against Portland. – 7:00 PM
This will be the second career start for Charles Bassey, who was also in the first five for the Spurs’ Dec. 14 loss against Portland. – 7:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
warning: Kelle is still mad at the rim
@Franz Wagner + @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/PwyfS8mKeA – 6:57 PM
warning: Kelle is still mad at the rim
@Franz Wagner + @Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/PwyfS8mKeA – 6:57 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers in the bonus with 5:19 to play in the first half. Good news in any game, but especially one that’s been relatively physical. – 6:54 PM
Blazers in the bonus with 5:19 to play in the first half. Good news in any game, but especially one that’s been relatively physical. – 6:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
bucket by any means 😤
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/yNAmnQR0EZ – 6:48 PM
bucket by any means 😤
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/yNAmnQR0EZ – 6:48 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Blazers 31, Magic 27.
Portland with 16 points in the paint. Wendell Carter Jr.’s interior presence is definitely missed, especially defensively.
Paolo Banchero: 10 points (4-of-4 shooting) – 6:38 PM
End of 1Q: Blazers 31, Magic 27.
Portland with 16 points in the paint. Wendell Carter Jr.’s interior presence is definitely missed, especially defensively.
Paolo Banchero: 10 points (4-of-4 shooting) – 6:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Portland 31, Orlando 27
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/yVcemamxkx – 6:38 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Portland 31, Orlando 27
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/yVcemamxkx – 6:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 31, Magic 27: end of first quarter. 8 points, 2 assists for @Drew Eubanks. 7 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 55 percent, ORL 53 percent. – 6:37 PM
Blazers 31, Magic 27: end of first quarter. 8 points, 2 assists for @Drew Eubanks. 7 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 55 percent, ORL 53 percent. – 6:37 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Paolo Banchero in the first quarter:
10 PTS
4-4 FG
10 MIN
@SASsoftware + @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/mgSDc94sjG – 6:36 PM
Paolo Banchero in the first quarter:
10 PTS
4-4 FG
10 MIN
@SASsoftware + @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/mgSDc94sjG – 6:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Trail Blazers 31, Magic 27
Eubanks: 8 points
Lillard: 7 points
Banchero: 10 points
M. Wagner: 6 points – 6:36 PM
End of 1Q | Trail Blazers 31, Magic 27
Eubanks: 8 points
Lillard: 7 points
Banchero: 10 points
M. Wagner: 6 points – 6:36 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
drew kinda does this a lot
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/8yOyyyMBlU – 6:36 PM
drew kinda does this a lot
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/8yOyyyMBlU – 6:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Trendon subs in for Drew, which brings Bol Bol off the bench on the next possession… – 6:34 PM
Trendon subs in for Drew, which brings Bol Bol off the bench on the next possession… – 6:34 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
eyes in the back of his head 👀
@Jalen Suggs + @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/CdErSJ8kNB – 6:33 PM
eyes in the back of his head 👀
@Jalen Suggs + @Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/CdErSJ8kNB – 6:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Caleb Houstan and Admiral Schofield will be in at the next dead ball. – 6:31 PM
Caleb Houstan and Admiral Schofield will be in at the next dead ball. – 6:31 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Caleb Houstan and Admiral Schofield are about to check in for the Magic. – 6:31 PM
Caleb Houstan and Admiral Schofield are about to check in for the Magic. – 6:31 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,276 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 6:29 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,276 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 6:29 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is challenging this blocking/shooting foul called against Cole Anthony. – 6:26 PM
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is challenging this blocking/shooting foul called against Cole Anthony. – 6:26 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
We have a challenge by Jamahl Mosley! They will review that last call of a foul on Cole Anthony. – 6:26 PM
We have a challenge by Jamahl Mosley! They will review that last call of a foul on Cole Anthony. – 6:26 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Magic challenging the call on Anthony with 5:17 to play in the first quarter. Could go either way. – 6:26 PM
Magic challenging the call on Anthony with 5:17 to play in the first quarter. Could go either way. – 6:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero’s feeling it early.
8 points on 3-of-3 shooting after that fadeaway.
Magic-Blazers tied at 15. – 6:25 PM
Paolo Banchero’s feeling it early.
8 points on 3-of-3 shooting after that fadeaway.
Magic-Blazers tied at 15. – 6:25 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs assessed his 2nd foul on that rip through by Damian Lillard.
Jalen’s staying in the game and Markelle Fultz will take on the Dame assignment defensively. – 6:24 PM
Jalen Suggs assessed his 2nd foul on that rip through by Damian Lillard.
Jalen’s staying in the game and Markelle Fultz will take on the Dame assignment defensively. – 6:24 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers should be trying to rip through on every offensive play, Magic staying leaving their hands on the hip of the player they’re defending – 6:23 PM
Blazers should be trying to rip through on every offensive play, Magic staying leaving their hands on the hip of the player they’re defending – 6:23 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
fuuuuuuture
@Paolo Banchero + @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/NN3bFA0AEF – 6:19 PM
fuuuuuuture
@Paolo Banchero + @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/NN3bFA0AEF – 6:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers simply have to do a better job protecting the ball, especially on the road – 6:16 PM
Blazers simply have to do a better job protecting the ball, especially on the road – 6:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Trail Blazers and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/jsWXTa1I0t – 6:10 PM
The Trail Blazers and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/jsWXTa1I0t – 6:10 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
gets the dub with scissors what a play
@Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/wuJfgU6nwR – 6:05 PM
gets the dub with scissors what a play
@Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/wuJfgU6nwR – 6:05 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
James Wiseman (left knee soreness), Killian Hayes (left hand contusion) and Rodney McGruder (left ankle sprain) are all questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Blazers.
Bojan Bogdanovic (bilateral Achilles soreness), Isaiah Stewart (right hip) and Jalen Duren remain out. – 5:36 PM
James Wiseman (left knee soreness), Killian Hayes (left hand contusion) and Rodney McGruder (left ankle sprain) are all questionable for tomorrow’s game against the #Blazers.
Bojan Bogdanovic (bilateral Achilles soreness), Isaiah Stewart (right hip) and Jalen Duren remain out. – 5:36 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
brought drip to the sunshine state pic.twitter.com/Qni1FLY4IO – 4:41 PM
brought drip to the sunshine state pic.twitter.com/Qni1FLY4IO – 4:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. will not play tonight vs. Portland due to left hip pain, the Magic announced.
Moe Wagner will start in his place. – 4:39 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. will not play tonight vs. Portland due to left hip pain, the Magic announced.
Moe Wagner will start in his place. – 4:39 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome to the first five @Jalen Suggs 🤝 pic.twitter.com/B5aqmFDTeP – 4:17 PM
welcome to the first five @Jalen Suggs 🤝 pic.twitter.com/B5aqmFDTeP – 4:17 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. against the @Portland Trail Blazers tonight. – 4:16 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. against the @Portland Trail Blazers tonight. – 4:16 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs will start in place of Gary Harris, Jamahl Mosley said. – 4:16 PM
Jalen Suggs will start in place of Gary Harris, Jamahl Mosley said. – 4:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs will start tonight vs. the Blazers in place of Gary Harris, who’s out because of a sore left adductor.
Starters: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 4:16 PM
Jalen Suggs will start tonight vs. the Blazers in place of Gary Harris, who’s out because of a sore left adductor.
Starters: Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 4:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
always showing love ❤️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/oDmQrNUUN1 – 4:12 PM
always showing love ❤️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/oDmQrNUUN1 – 4:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner warming up prior to hosting Portland tonight: pic.twitter.com/x95jMyEEFJ – 4:04 PM
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner warming up prior to hosting Portland tonight: pic.twitter.com/x95jMyEEFJ – 4:04 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
I think Wendell Carter Jr. is going to be a problem for Portland tonight. The Trail Blazers continue to have problems with size and specifically physicality without Nurkic on the floor. And Carter Jr. can be an absolute bully in the paint. – 3:38 PM
I think Wendell Carter Jr. is going to be a problem for Portland tonight. The Trail Blazers continue to have problems with size and specifically physicality without Nurkic on the floor. And Carter Jr. can be an absolute bully in the paint. – 3:38 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Franz Wagner will play tonight.
Gary Harris (left adductor soreness) is out tonight for the @Orlando Magic’s home game against the @Portland Trail Blazers. – 3:23 PM
Franz Wagner will play tonight.
Gary Harris (left adductor soreness) is out tonight for the @Orlando Magic’s home game against the @Portland Trail Blazers. – 3:23 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Sometimes I forget that Anfernee Simons and Cam Reddish are the same age. Would be fascinating to see Reddish make a similar leap in Portland. – 2:52 PM
Sometimes I forget that Anfernee Simons and Cam Reddish are the same age. Would be fascinating to see Reddish make a similar leap in Portland. – 2:52 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
game #65. Sunday best.
🆚: @Portland Trail Blazers
📍: @AmwayCenter
🕕: 6 PM
📺: @BallySportsFL
📻: @969thegame pic.twitter.com/rpD15fTnfv – 12:46 PM
game #65. Sunday best.
🆚: @Portland Trail Blazers
📍: @AmwayCenter
🕕: 6 PM
📺: @BallySportsFL
📻: @969thegame pic.twitter.com/rpD15fTnfv – 12:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
RUN IT UP ‼️
@Damian Lillard is our @CarMax Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/MD3dkB754M – 12:45 PM
RUN IT UP ‼️
@Damian Lillard is our @CarMax Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/MD3dkB754M – 12:45 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner will be available for tonight’s home game vs. the Blazers.
Gary Harris’ status for tonight remains questionable because of a sore left adductor. – 12:38 PM
Franz Wagner will be available for tonight’s home game vs. the Blazers.
Gary Harris’ status for tonight remains questionable because of a sore left adductor. – 12:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have recalled forward Caleb Houstan from @LakelandMagic of the @nbagleague.
#MagicTogether – 12:17 PM
The @Orlando Magic have recalled forward Caleb Houstan from @LakelandMagic of the @nbagleague.
#MagicTogether – 12:17 PM