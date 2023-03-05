Blazers vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $5,004,371 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $4,668,800 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum will take a 10-point lead in the NBA scoring race into Sunday.
It’s also the start of four straight games for the Celtics against the top ten.
Sunday – NY (Randle)
Monday – @ Cleveland (Mitchell)
Wednesday – Portland (Lillard)
Saturday – @ Atlanta (Young) pic.twitter.com/TWxdeHExYo – 2:19 AM