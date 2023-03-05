Blazers vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $5,004,371 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $4,668,800 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports Florida

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

