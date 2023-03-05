Blazers vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Blazers vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Blazers vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 5, 2023- by

By |

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $5,004,371 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $4,668,800 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum will take a 10-point lead in the NBA scoring race into Sunday.
It’s also the start of four straight games for the Celtics against the top ten.
Sunday – NY (Randle)
Monday – @ Cleveland (Mitchell)
Wednesday – Portland (Lillard)
Saturday – @ Atlanta (Young) pic.twitter.com/TWxdeHExYo2:19 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home