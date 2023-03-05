Chris Paul on communicating with Kevin Durant in games: I'm sure at some point, it's going to get intense

Chris Paul knows it won’t always go that smoothly between the two [he and Kevin Durant]. “This game is constantly changing,” Paul said. “It’s not always just so cut and dry. It’s a respect factor there. We respect the game, and we respect each other, and we respect each other’s knowledge of the game because we know how much each other is putting into the game. So, when we’re out there talking, I’m sure at some point, it’s going to get intense, but me and Devin Booker do it all the time.”
Source: Arizona Republic
Source: Arizona Republic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talking about Terrence Ross being on the floor with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as well as Josh Okogie being a defender on Luka Doncic. #Suns #Mavs pic.twitter.com/hiNRvWo7t3 – 11:54 AM
Monty Williams talking about Terrence Ross being on the floor with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as well as Josh Okogie being a defender on Luka Doncic. #Suns #Mavs pic.twitter.com/hiNRvWo7t3 – 11:54 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s early with Durant, but they’re a team that’s only going to get better.” Jason Kidd on #Suns with Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/ziLK7CwDpr – 11:30 AM
“It’s early with Durant, but they’re a team that’s only going to get better.” Jason Kidd on #Suns with Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/ziLK7CwDpr – 11:30 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We respect each other, and we respect each other’s knowledge of the game because we know how much each other is putting into the game. So, when we’re out there talking, I’m sure at some point, it’s going to get intense.” Chris Paul on Kevin Durant #Suns https://t.co/ekF2Gc4GTB pic.twitter.com/ZSsvllX6GG – 11:09 AM
“We respect each other, and we respect each other’s knowledge of the game because we know how much each other is putting into the game. So, when we’re out there talking, I’m sure at some point, it’s going to get intense.” Chris Paul on Kevin Durant #Suns https://t.co/ekF2Gc4GTB pic.twitter.com/ZSsvllX6GG – 11:09 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
We’ve got brunch basketball, and there’s isn’t a brunch in town that has better food than what Mavs-Suns is throwing down. Luka & Kyrie. PHX adding Durant to their loaded crew. Buckle up for the thrill ride. @peasradio pre at 11:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 12:10 @971TheFreak – 9:36 AM
We’ve got brunch basketball, and there’s isn’t a brunch in town that has better food than what Mavs-Suns is throwing down. Luka & Kyrie. PHX adding Durant to their loaded crew. Buckle up for the thrill ride. @peasradio pre at 11:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 12:10 @971TheFreak – 9:36 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
KD effect: Phoenix Suns living, learning and love playing with superstar Kevin Durant (w/videos) https://t.co/MCfMCHRDmU via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/iG40eimNvH – 9:33 AM
KD effect: Phoenix Suns living, learning and love playing with superstar Kevin Durant (w/videos) https://t.co/MCfMCHRDmU via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/iG40eimNvH – 9:33 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a great accomplishment, but I want to keep going.”
Kevin Durant passed Oscar Robertson for 13th on #NBA all-time scoring list. He’s the only guy in top 15 who has played fewer than 1K games.
Here’s how Durant can pass Michael Jordan for 5th. #Suns https://t.co/C0Ozht7IVz pic.twitter.com/rqWDjnFuQZ – 4:48 PM
“It’s a great accomplishment, but I want to keep going.”
Kevin Durant passed Oscar Robertson for 13th on #NBA all-time scoring list. He’s the only guy in top 15 who has played fewer than 1K games.
Here’s how Durant can pass Michael Jordan for 5th. #Suns https://t.co/C0Ozht7IVz pic.twitter.com/rqWDjnFuQZ – 4:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Cameron Payne getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/sKokOyZZ27 – 3:46 PM
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Cameron Payne getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/sKokOyZZ27 – 3:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant ends shooting workout with corner 3. #Suns pic.twitter.com/8udcHTBOf5 – 3:05 PM
Kevin Durant ends shooting workout with corner 3. #Suns pic.twitter.com/8udcHTBOf5 – 3:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
ZOOM: Kevin Durant and Devin Booker working out of midpost and kicking it out to Chris Paul and Cameron Payne for 3s. #Suns pic.twitter.com/kfc1OBO1U6 – 2:56 PM
ZOOM: Kevin Durant and Devin Booker working out of midpost and kicking it out to Chris Paul and Cameron Payne for 3s. #Suns pic.twitter.com/kfc1OBO1U6 – 2:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant working out of the midpost snd kicking it out to Chris Paul and Cameron Payne for 3s. #Suns pic.twitter.com/JwjN3XA0GB – 2:51 PM
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant working out of the midpost snd kicking it out to Chris Paul and Cameron Payne for 3s. #Suns pic.twitter.com/JwjN3XA0GB – 2:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant: Suns-Mavs showdown ‘another game’ as he faces former Nets teammate Kyrie Irving (w/videos) #Suns #Mavs #MFFL #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:11 PM
Kevin Durant: Suns-Mavs showdown ‘another game’ as he faces former Nets teammate Kyrie Irving (w/videos) #Suns #Mavs #MFFL #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook has now had a 25-point, 10-assist game with all five teams he’s played for in his career (Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers and Clippers).
That ties most in NBA history, joining Sam Cassell, Jarrett Jack, John Lucas, Andre Miller, Chris Paul per @ESPNStatsInfo – 2:42 AM
Russell Westbrook has now had a 25-point, 10-assist game with all five teams he’s played for in his career (Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers and Clippers).
That ties most in NBA history, joining Sam Cassell, Jarrett Jack, John Lucas, Andre Miller, Chris Paul per @ESPNStatsInfo – 2:42 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s not a bad feeling at all. I’ll take that any day.”
Devin Booker on getting an open corner 3 off Chris Paul pick-and-roll with Kevin Durant on the wing in his 35-point night (6-of-10 on 3s). #Suns pic.twitter.com/ugv7Ss3Uau – 1:22 AM
“It’s not a bad feeling at all. I’ll take that any day.”
Devin Booker on getting an open corner 3 off Chris Paul pick-and-roll with Kevin Durant on the wing in his 35-point night (6-of-10 on 3s). #Suns pic.twitter.com/ugv7Ss3Uau – 1:22 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Russell Westbrook has had a 25-point, 10-assist game with all five teams he’s played for in his career (Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers & Clippers).
Ties most in NBA history. Sam Cassell, Jarrett Jack, John Lucas, Andre Miller and Chris Paul have also done it. @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:52 AM
Russell Westbrook has had a 25-point, 10-assist game with all five teams he’s played for in his career (Thunder, Rockets, Wizards, Lakers & Clippers).
Ties most in NBA history. Sam Cassell, Jarrett Jack, John Lucas, Andre Miller and Chris Paul have also done it. @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:52 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ja Morant pulls the Chris Paul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — stop on a dime and back into your defender when you’re in front of him — and Michael Malone challenges the call. It’s not a basketball play. It’s a clear offensive foul. Unsuccessful. – 11:48 PM
Ja Morant pulls the Chris Paul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — stop on a dime and back into your defender when you’re in front of him — and Michael Malone challenges the call. It’s not a basketball play. It’s a clear offensive foul. Unsuccessful. – 11:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort said he watched a lot of film in his rookie season and his veteran teammates Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Andre Roberson really helped him install that habit – 10:47 PM
Lu Dort said he watched a lot of film in his rookie season and his veteran teammates Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Andre Roberson really helped him install that habit – 10:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 with an extra one for the audacity of the defensive strategy.
As always, I respect it. – 10:20 PM
CP3 with an extra one for the audacity of the defensive strategy.
As always, I respect it. – 10:20 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Which duos have run the most pick-and-rolls this season?
1. Chris Paul-Deandre Ayton, 897
2. James Harden-Joel Embiid, 893
3. Tyrese Haliburton-Myles Turner, 814
Here’s an inside look at the Indiana Pacers’ one-two punch of Haliburton and Turner: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-fe… – 9:50 PM
Which duos have run the most pick-and-rolls this season?
1. Chris Paul-Deandre Ayton, 897
2. James Harden-Joel Embiid, 893
3. Tyrese Haliburton-Myles Turner, 814
Here’s an inside look at the Indiana Pacers’ one-two punch of Haliburton and Turner: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-fe… – 9:50 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
lol this is a double high ball-screen for Chris Paul where weak-side defenders have to choose between…
Option 1: low man tagging Ayton, and leaving Booker wide open
2: low man staying home, leaving wide open lob to Ayton
3: use LaVine to tag off of KD to get Ayton
4: Pray? pic.twitter.com/K723BRJolU – 9:03 PM
lol this is a double high ball-screen for Chris Paul where weak-side defenders have to choose between…
Option 1: low man tagging Ayton, and leaving Booker wide open
2: low man staying home, leaving wide open lob to Ayton
3: use LaVine to tag off of KD to get Ayton
4: Pray? pic.twitter.com/K723BRJolU – 9:03 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Come for Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, stay for Josh Okogie (game-high 13 points halfway through the 1Q). – 8:25 PM
Come for Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, stay for Josh Okogie (game-high 13 points halfway through the 1Q). – 8:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Josh Okogie getting the start again with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. #Suns – 7:41 PM
Josh Okogie getting the start again with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. #Suns – 7:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think they’ll be great.”
Billy Donovan on Chris Paul and Kevin Durant being teammates as he coached them both on separate occasions at OklahomaCity. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hQGHIEhIJU – 6:46 PM
“I think they’ll be great.”
Billy Donovan on Chris Paul and Kevin Durant being teammates as he coached them both on separate occasions at OklahomaCity. #Suns pic.twitter.com/hQGHIEhIJU – 6:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
So here it is.
Chris Paul, Ish Wainright and Saben Lee getting up shots on one end.
#BullsNation “Elevators” practicing on the other end.
They had asked everyone to clear the court. That didn’t happen. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2LW4JB9agS – 5:46 PM
So here it is.
Chris Paul, Ish Wainright and Saben Lee getting up shots on one end.
#BullsNation “Elevators” practicing on the other end.
They had asked everyone to clear the court. That didn’t happen. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2LW4JB9agS – 5:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Here’s the deal.
The #Bulls entertainment team is looking to practice their show while #Suns players are trying to get up shots.
Chris Paul, Ish Wainright and Saben Lee getting up shots. pic.twitter.com/ZpH1tW6fme – 5:41 PM
Here’s the deal.
The #Bulls entertainment team is looking to practice their show while #Suns players are trying to get up shots.
Chris Paul, Ish Wainright and Saben Lee getting up shots. pic.twitter.com/ZpH1tW6fme – 5:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who is in shadows during rehearsals?
Chris Paul.
T.J. Warren waiting. #Suns pic.twitter.com/m4SkC17Pjx – 5:17 PM
Who is in shadows during rehearsals?
Chris Paul.
T.J. Warren waiting. #Suns pic.twitter.com/m4SkC17Pjx – 5:17 PM
More on this storyline
Paul and Durant were communicating even more Friday at Chicago. “K was telling me, ‘C, be aggressive, C be aggressive,’” Paul said. -via Arizona Republic / March 5, 2023
Paul finally took heed to that in the fourth quarter when going 3-of-4 from 3 in helping the Suns close out the Bulls, but he still adjusting to playing with Durant. “This is all new for a lot of us,” Paul said. “Having that type of firepower on the offensive end. For me, always trying to get guys going, sometimes you forget to look for yourself, but it’s balance. I’m figuring it out. Never really been that open, but it’s different having KD there, Book there and J-O (Josh Okogie) shooting it the way that he’s shooting it. Just going to keep trying to build.” -via Arizona Republic / March 5, 2023
Then quietly, Durant went back to Nets management and asked out, again. This time, it obliged and he landed in Phoenix, a place on his trade list the first time — a team that wouldn’t be depleted in trading for him, still employing the likes of Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and veteran point guard Chris Paul. “I’m processing it right now. It’s a business, it’s how I’m looking at it,” Durant said. “I’m not the first one to get traded or ask for a trade. I don’t look at myself or my status in the league that I can’t go through what other players in the league go through.” -via Yahoo! Sports / March 2, 2023
Duane Rankin: “He’s even more aggressive with Kevin Durant.” Jason Kidd on Devin Booker. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / March 5, 2023