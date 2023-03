Chris Paul on communicating with Kevin Durant in games: I'm sure at some point, it's going to get intense

Chris Paul knows it won’t always go that smoothly between the two [he and Kevin Durant]. “This game is constantly changing,” Paul said. “It’s not always just so cut and dry. It’s a respect factor there. We respect the game, and we respect each other, and we respect each other’s knowledge of the game because we know how much each other is putting into the game. So, when we’re out there talking, I’m sure at some point, it’s going to get intense, but me and Devin Booker do it all the time.”Source: Arizona Republic