Devin Booker on his exchange with Luka Doncic: We got some smoke

Duane Rankin: “You guys say you don’t want everybody to be friendly friendly. There you go. We got some smoke.” Devin Booker on his exchange with Luka Doncic late in #Suns win over #Mavs
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Devin Booker & Luka Doncic talked about the argument they had during the final seconds of the Suns-Dallas duel.
The Slovenian star had a message for his rival 🗣️
basketnews.com/news-186252-de… – 6:17 PM
Devin Booker & Luka Doncic talked about the argument they had during the final seconds of the Suns-Dallas duel.
The Slovenian star had a message for his rival 🗣️
basketnews.com/news-186252-de… – 6:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined to score or assist 116 of the 135 points in the second half of this afternoon’s instant classic.
The duel of dual superstars reignited the rivalry between the Suns and Mavericks: arizonasports.com/story/3514639/… – 6:05 PM
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined to score or assist 116 of the 135 points in the second half of this afternoon’s instant classic.
The duel of dual superstars reignited the rivalry between the Suns and Mavericks: arizonasports.com/story/3514639/… – 6:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about Kevin Durant down the stretch, how fun the Booker-Luka rivalry is, Ish Wainright stepping up and how KD and Book are feeding off each other already!
Listen here: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/Pmake7U4zJ – 5:48 PM
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about Kevin Durant down the stretch, how fun the Booker-Luka rivalry is, Ish Wainright stepping up and how KD and Book are feeding off each other already!
Listen here: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/Pmake7U4zJ – 5:48 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s what Luka, Booker and others had to say about the Mavs’ 130-126 loss to Phoenix and the dustup at the end of the game.
mavs.com/suns-edge-mavs/ – 5:45 PM
Here’s what Luka, Booker and others had to say about the Mavs’ 130-126 loss to Phoenix and the dustup at the end of the game.
mavs.com/suns-edge-mavs/ – 5:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I was confused at first on this.
But it starts with CP3 moving to the corner and Wainright lifting up, which got Irving switched onto Wainright.
That made the small Irving the doubler/helper on Durant.
Durant drives to Booker’s side. Not running into help there.
Good stuff. pic.twitter.com/PibvsXA1Bc – 5:29 PM
I was confused at first on this.
But it starts with CP3 moving to the corner and Wainright lifting up, which got Irving switched onto Wainright.
That made the small Irving the doubler/helper on Durant.
Durant drives to Booker’s side. Not running into help there.
Good stuff. pic.twitter.com/PibvsXA1Bc – 5:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker quickly cementing themselves as NBA’s best duo
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 5:22 PM
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker quickly cementing themselves as NBA’s best duo
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 5:22 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Initially when I asked Booker whether it was something he said to Doncic or what Doncic said back that got them riled, he smiled and said: “I’m not here to tattletale.” – 5:16 PM
Initially when I asked Booker whether it was something he said to Doncic or what Doncic said back that got them riled, he smiled and said: “I’m not here to tattletale.” – 5:16 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Suns are the best mid-range shooting team in the game. Book, KD, Chris all find those spots. They built different. – 5:01 PM
Suns are the best mid-range shooting team in the game. Book, KD, Chris all find those spots. They built different. – 5:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see. I’m sure it’ll change game-to-game.”
Devin Booker on teams leaving Chris Paul and whoever the #Suns four man is open.
Paul and Ish Wainright hit huge 3s in win at #Mavs. pic.twitter.com/A2REMvM6AB – 5:01 PM
“We’ll see. I’m sure it’ll change game-to-game.”
Devin Booker on teams leaving Chris Paul and whoever the #Suns four man is open.
Paul and Ish Wainright hit huge 3s in win at #Mavs. pic.twitter.com/A2REMvM6AB – 5:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s not even about taking sides in the Suns-Mavs spat. It’s just exhausting seeing complaints about trash talk and talking to officials and everything in between when both Book and Luka do it. Please just sit back and enjoy, this is too fun to be ruined by your whining – 4:57 PM
It’s not even about taking sides in the Suns-Mavs spat. It’s just exhausting seeing complaints about trash talk and talking to officials and everything in between when both Book and Luka do it. Please just sit back and enjoy, this is too fun to be ruined by your whining – 4:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’ve been on the other side of it.”
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant, who hit the game winner late in #Suns victory at #Mavs pic.twitter.com/63YAfnbHK2 – 4:57 PM
“I’ve been on the other side of it.”
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant, who hit the game winner late in #Suns victory at #Mavs pic.twitter.com/63YAfnbHK2 – 4:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic says he’s fine with trash-talking: “But next time, don’t wait until there’s 3 seconds left to talk.” – 4:56 PM
Doncic says he’s fine with trash-talking: “But next time, don’t wait until there’s 3 seconds left to talk.” – 4:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
People say they love NBA rivalries and watching players trash talk, but then Devin Booker talks to an official in front of Luka and it’s “LOL talking trash after what happened in Game 7??” Just say you don’t like Book, that makes more sense than that hypocrisy – 4:56 PM
People say they love NBA rivalries and watching players trash talk, but then Devin Booker talks to an official in front of Luka and it’s “LOL talking trash after what happened in Game 7??” Just say you don’t like Book, that makes more sense than that hypocrisy – 4:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You guys say you don’t want everybody to be friendly friendly. There you go. We got some smoke.”
Devin Booker on his exchange with Luka Doncic late in #Suns win over #Mavs pic.twitter.com/jI0ygEr27C – 4:49 PM
“You guys say you don’t want everybody to be friendly friendly. There you go. We got some smoke.”
Devin Booker on his exchange with Luka Doncic late in #Suns win over #Mavs pic.twitter.com/jI0ygEr27C – 4:49 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Devin Booker today:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 10 AST
✅ 15-25 FG
Booker is the first player in @Phoenix Suns history to record at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in three consecutive games.
Read and subscribe: statitudes.substack.com – 4:49 PM
Devin Booker today:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 10 AST
✅ 15-25 FG
Booker is the first player in @Phoenix Suns history to record at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in three consecutive games.
Read and subscribe: statitudes.substack.com – 4:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Add Booker, when I asked if what happened today traces to the playoffs: “It’s just two competitors going at it. Like I said, everybody speaks to how friendly the NBA is right now… I have no problem with Luka on or off the court, but when we’re competing, we’re competing.” – 4:41 PM
Add Booker, when I asked if what happened today traces to the playoffs: “It’s just two competitors going at it. Like I said, everybody speaks to how friendly the NBA is right now… I have no problem with Luka on or off the court, but when we’re competing, we’re competing.” – 4:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Booker with a smile: “You guys (reporters) say you don’t want everybody to be friendly-friendly. There you go. We got some smoke.” – 4:39 PM
Booker with a smile: “You guys (reporters) say you don’t want everybody to be friendly-friendly. There you go. We got some smoke.” – 4:39 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic and Devin Booker were going at it 😳😡
pic.twitter.com/DRPIU2xKWC – 4:39 PM
Luka Doncic and Devin Booker were going at it 😳😡
pic.twitter.com/DRPIU2xKWC – 4:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Booker says he was speaking to the ref, not Doncic, before they went nose-to-nose. He said he has no problems was Doncic on or off the court, but in a competitive environment, he’s not surprised “there’s some smoke.” – 4:36 PM
Booker says he was speaking to the ref, not Doncic, before they went nose-to-nose. He said he has no problems was Doncic on or off the court, but in a competitive environment, he’s not surprised “there’s some smoke.” – 4:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Him and Book. That’s a movie.”
Deandre Ayton on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combining for 73 points in #Suns win over #Mavs. pic.twitter.com/HER9NXkSfo – 4:21 PM
“Him and Book. That’s a movie.”
Deandre Ayton on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combining for 73 points in #Suns win over #Mavs. pic.twitter.com/HER9NXkSfo – 4:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hardaway on Doncic and Booker going jaw-to-jaw:
“I love it because I know 77 isn t going to back down from anybody.”
He said he figured it was inevitable because of what happened between Booker and Doncic in the playoffs. – 4:13 PM
Hardaway on Doncic and Booker going jaw-to-jaw:
“I love it because I know 77 isn t going to back down from anybody.”
He said he figured it was inevitable because of what happened between Booker and Doncic in the playoffs. – 4:13 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Devin Booker’s last three games 📈
☀️ 37 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
☀️ 35 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
☀️ 36 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST
☀️ 3-0 pic.twitter.com/1HCRo8cCwd – 4:08 PM
Devin Booker’s last three games 📈
☀️ 37 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
☀️ 35 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
☀️ 36 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST
☀️ 3-0 pic.twitter.com/1HCRo8cCwd – 4:08 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Overall, a solid game. Surprised Mavs could stay with the Suns with Luka being clearly off … still sucks to lose. – 4:02 PM
Overall, a solid game. Surprised Mavs could stay with the Suns with Luka being clearly off … still sucks to lose. – 4:02 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
4Q for Chris Paul and Ish Wainright
14 points
4-6 from 3
As great as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are, this team sinks or swims based on the rest of the roster. – 3:53 PM
4Q for Chris Paul and Ish Wainright
14 points
4-6 from 3
As great as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are, this team sinks or swims based on the rest of the roster. – 3:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
KD and Book go off! Suns undefeated with Durant! Drama with Luka in the clutch!
We’re gonna talk about it all on @PHNX_Suns right now so get in here:
https://t.co/MNknlPpVvI pic.twitter.com/tN4vXShAuz – 3:52 PM
KD and Book go off! Suns undefeated with Durant! Drama with Luka in the clutch!
We’re gonna talk about it all on @PHNX_Suns right now so get in here:
https://t.co/MNknlPpVvI pic.twitter.com/tN4vXShAuz – 3:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Final Phoenix Suns shot chart from the game vs. Dallas.
Thoughts:
1) Will be interesting to see teams’ strategy (not) guarding Okogie to load up on KD/Booker
2) Go ahead and load up, might not matter
3) Mid range alive and well
4) Only 6 of those Xs and Os are Ayton’s pic.twitter.com/DzUrHvlPRZ – 3:51 PM
Final Phoenix Suns shot chart from the game vs. Dallas.
Thoughts:
1) Will be interesting to see teams’ strategy (not) guarding Okogie to load up on KD/Booker
2) Go ahead and load up, might not matter
3) Mid range alive and well
4) Only 6 of those Xs and Os are Ayton’s pic.twitter.com/DzUrHvlPRZ – 3:51 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Dallas shooting 40% from 3 and shooting 92% on 38 FTs and still losing this game to Phoenix at home feels a little ominous to me. Know Kyrie/Luka didn’t combine to shoot it great from 3 so there’s upside, but that felt like a strong Dallas performance on offense. – 3:50 PM
Dallas shooting 40% from 3 and shooting 92% on 38 FTs and still losing this game to Phoenix at home feels a little ominous to me. Know Kyrie/Luka didn’t combine to shoot it great from 3 so there’s upside, but that felt like a strong Dallas performance on offense. – 3:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant with 37-7-3 on 12-of-17 shooting.
Devin Booker with 36-5-10 on 15-of-25 shooting. – 3:46 PM
Kevin Durant with 37-7-3 on 12-of-17 shooting.
Devin Booker with 36-5-10 on 15-of-25 shooting. – 3:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant with 37-7-3 on 12-of-17 shooting.
Devin Booker with 36-5-10 on 15-of-25 shooting – 3:46 PM
Kevin Durant with 37-7-3 on 12-of-17 shooting.
Devin Booker with 36-5-10 on 15-of-25 shooting – 3:46 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic (34pts) falls to Kevin Durant and bumps into Devin Booker after missing the chance to tie #NBASundays
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:46 PM
Luka Doncic (34pts) falls to Kevin Durant and bumps into Devin Booker after missing the chance to tie #NBASundays
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 130, DAL 126
Durant: 37 Pts, 7 Reb, 12-17 FG
Booker: 36-10-5, 15-25 FG
Ayton: 9 Pts, 16 Reb, 4-6 FG
Doncic: 34 Pts, 9 Reb, 8-23 FG, 17-19 FT
Irving: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 10-19 FG
Fun fact: The Phoenix Suns have still never lost with Kevin Durant – 3:44 PM
Final: PHX 130, DAL 126
Durant: 37 Pts, 7 Reb, 12-17 FG
Booker: 36-10-5, 15-25 FG
Ayton: 9 Pts, 16 Reb, 4-6 FG
Doncic: 34 Pts, 9 Reb, 8-23 FG, 17-19 FT
Irving: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 10-19 FG
Fun fact: The Phoenix Suns have still never lost with Kevin Durant – 3:44 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combine for 73 points on 27-of-43 shooting (62.3%) in the Suns’ win over the Mavericks.
Booker has now scored 35+ points in every game alongside Durant thus far. – 3:44 PM
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combine for 73 points on 27-of-43 shooting (62.3%) in the Suns’ win over the Mavericks.
Booker has now scored 35+ points in every game alongside Durant thus far. – 3:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Booker is 12-6 vs Luka in his career, including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/a8D35RSV65 – 3:44 PM
Booker is 12-6 vs Luka in his career, including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/a8D35RSV65 – 3:44 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka and Book getting into it with 3.5 seconds left in the game 👀🍿
🎥: @DorothyJGentry
pic.twitter.com/MBVxLN1oHJ – 3:42 PM
Luka and Book getting into it with 3.5 seconds left in the game 👀🍿
🎥: @DorothyJGentry
pic.twitter.com/MBVxLN1oHJ – 3:42 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka and Book getting into it with 3.5 secs left 👀🍿
twitter.com/LakeShowYo/sta… – 3:41 PM
Luka and Book getting into it with 3.5 secs left 👀🍿
twitter.com/LakeShowYo/sta… – 3:41 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
As always, easy for Booker to talk when he’s up … though takes a lot of nerve to do so after playoffs last year. – 3:40 PM
As always, easy for Booker to talk when he’s up … though takes a lot of nerve to do so after playoffs last year. – 3:40 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Booker might have been telling the ref that Doncic pushed off, which is an indirect taunt. – 3:40 PM
Booker might have been telling the ref that Doncic pushed off, which is an indirect taunt. – 3:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker was talking to the official about a pushoff and Luka Doncic said something to him. At that point Book said something back, and then Doncic got in his face. Double techs for that is pretty wild – 3:39 PM
Devin Booker was talking to the official about a pushoff and Luka Doncic said something to him. At that point Book said something back, and then Doncic got in his face. Double techs for that is pretty wild – 3:39 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Hubie keeps saying Booker was yapping at Doncic, but he pretty clearly was jawing at a ref – 3:38 PM
Hubie keeps saying Booker was yapping at Doncic, but he pretty clearly was jawing at a ref – 3:38 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Luka did the work to get the easy look but couldn’t get the ball to fall through – 3:38 PM
Luka did the work to get the easy look but couldn’t get the ball to fall through – 3:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka miss.
Durant rebound.
Luka and Booker have words. #Suns up 2 with 3.5 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/CD25Lu1F1V – 3:38 PM
Luka miss.
Durant rebound.
Luka and Booker have words. #Suns up 2 with 3.5 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/CD25Lu1F1V – 3:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic misses, puts hands on knees, then apparently Booker decided he had to weigh in. Now fans chanting “Booker sucks!” pic.twitter.com/1LD1VUxl1J – 3:37 PM
Doncic misses, puts hands on knees, then apparently Booker decided he had to weigh in. Now fans chanting “Booker sucks!” pic.twitter.com/1LD1VUxl1J – 3:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Give me more of this Suns/Mavs matchup!! Luka and Booker going at it lol Love it! – 3:37 PM
Give me more of this Suns/Mavs matchup!! Luka and Booker going at it lol Love it! – 3:37 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Devin Booker talking after how Luka sent him home last year is absolutely hilarious. – 3:36 PM
Devin Booker talking after how Luka sent him home last year is absolutely hilarious. – 3:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I love how much Devin Booker and Luka Doncic do not like each other. Gimme a real NBA rivalry – 3:36 PM
I love how much Devin Booker and Luka Doncic do not like each other. Gimme a real NBA rivalry – 3:36 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“Shut the f— up,” Luka Doncic said to Devin Booker before their little face-to-face. Booker taunted Doncic for missing a layup that would have tied it up. – 3:36 PM
“Shut the f— up,” Luka Doncic said to Devin Booker before their little face-to-face. Booker taunted Doncic for missing a layup that would have tied it up. – 3:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The player Suns are closing with today in Dallas along with KD Book CP3 Ayton
Shout out to Ish Wainright pic.twitter.com/NQ6lv58Q39 – 3:32 PM
The player Suns are closing with today in Dallas along with KD Book CP3 Ayton
Shout out to Ish Wainright pic.twitter.com/NQ6lv58Q39 – 3:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great examples of the wide open looks the other guys are gonna get with defenses scrambling to cover KD and Book. Ish Wainright buries one, CP3 misses one, but those are high-quality shots – 3:31 PM
Great examples of the wide open looks the other guys are gonna get with defenses scrambling to cover KD and Book. Ish Wainright buries one, CP3 misses one, but those are high-quality shots – 3:31 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Every time someone other than Booker/KD/Kyrie/Luka shoots, I look at them like Will did Carlton – 3:28 PM
Every time someone other than Booker/KD/Kyrie/Luka shoots, I look at them like Will did Carlton – 3:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Half of Luka Doncic’s 30 points have come from the FT line. That’s rough when they’ve held him to 7-of-19 shooting so far – 3:25 PM
Half of Luka Doncic’s 30 points have come from the FT line. That’s rough when they’ve held him to 7-of-19 shooting so far – 3:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Man Booker did an awesome job fighting over the screen but then Doncic gets the bump and-1 still. – 3:24 PM
Man Booker did an awesome job fighting over the screen but then Doncic gets the bump and-1 still. – 3:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker puts #Suns up, but Ayton called for foul guarding Wood.
Ayton receives tech to boot after picking up 5th foul. – 3:22 PM
Booker puts #Suns up, but Ayton called for foul guarding Wood.
Ayton receives tech to boot after picking up 5th foul. – 3:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Mavericks were +6 for the game during the Luka bench minutes. That’s huge, but they clearly waited a bit too long to get him back in. – 3:17 PM
Mavericks were +6 for the game during the Luka bench minutes. That’s huge, but they clearly waited a bit too long to get him back in. – 3:17 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
How unhappy are NBA referees that Luka learned how to speak English? – 3:08 PM
How unhappy are NBA referees that Luka learned how to speak English? – 3:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker jumper. #Suns up one, 96-95, going into 4th. pic.twitter.com/Uuw1sPEspX – 2:59 PM
Booker jumper. #Suns up one, 96-95, going into 4th. pic.twitter.com/Uuw1sPEspX – 2:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 96, DAL 95
Booker: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 12-21 FG
Durant: 28 Pts, 9-13 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 14 Reb, 3-5 FG
Doncic: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-18 FG, 14-16 FT – 2:58 PM
End of 3Q: PHX 96, DAL 95
Booker: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 12-21 FG
Durant: 28 Pts, 9-13 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 14 Reb, 3-5 FG
Doncic: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-18 FG, 14-16 FT – 2:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DAL 95, PHX 96
Booker: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 12-21 FG
Durant: 28 Pts, 9-13 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 14 Reb, 3-5 FG
Doncic: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-18 FG, 14-16 FT – 2:58 PM
End of 3Q: DAL 95, PHX 96
Booker: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 12-21 FG
Durant: 28 Pts, 9-13 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 14 Reb, 3-5 FG
Doncic: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-18 FG, 14-16 FT – 2:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ten free-throws attempts for Doncic in the third quarter alone. Made 9 of them. Suns rallied, though, to take a 96-95 lead into the fourth quarter. – 2:57 PM
Ten free-throws attempts for Doncic in the third quarter alone. Made 9 of them. Suns rallied, though, to take a 96-95 lead into the fourth quarter. – 2:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wainright checking in.
My guess. Guard Luka after Luka just went at Payne.
Durant out, Wainright in. #Suns down 8. – 2:53 PM
Wainright checking in.
My guess. Guard Luka after Luka just went at Payne.
Durant out, Wainright in. #Suns down 8. – 2:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got Ayton, Paul, out, Payne, Landale in.
Durant drive, finish over the top. #Suns down 8 as Luka answers. – 2:48 PM
Got Ayton, Paul, out, Payne, Landale in.
Durant drive, finish over the top. #Suns down 8 as Luka answers. – 2:48 PM
Deonte Burton @DeonteBurton
Love luka man great great player will be a HOF’mer one day but he complains way to much to the ref some is coo and legit but complains and flops a lot maybe be the Europe ball in him lol – 2:47 PM
Love luka man great great player will be a HOF’mer one day but he complains way to much to the ref some is coo and legit but complains and flops a lot maybe be the Europe ball in him lol – 2:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka bully ball on Booker. Scores. Fouled.
If you let Luka move you with the first and follow up shoulder, he’s deep in the paint.
Durant answer. #Suns down 6. – 2:44 PM
Luka bully ball on Booker. Scores. Fouled.
If you let Luka move you with the first and follow up shoulder, he’s deep in the paint.
Durant answer. #Suns down 6. – 2:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That was a particularly hilarious version of The Takeback because Doncic knew what CP3 was trying to do and still lost it – 2:41 PM
That was a particularly hilarious version of The Takeback because Doncic knew what CP3 was trying to do and still lost it – 2:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker smile is turning into serious WTH after not getting the call.
Green now guarding Durant, who is fouled by him.
#Mavs played zone, used multiple guys to guard him. This is formula to try to slow him down.
He’s taken one shot from the field in 2nd half. #Suns down 7. – 2:39 PM
Booker smile is turning into serious WTH after not getting the call.
Green now guarding Durant, who is fouled by him.
#Mavs played zone, used multiple guys to guard him. This is formula to try to slow him down.
He’s taken one shot from the field in 2nd half. #Suns down 7. – 2:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker smile is turning into serious WTH after not getting the call.
Green now guarding Durant, who is fouled by him.
#Mavs have played zone, used multiple guys to guard him. This is the formula to try to slow him down.
He’s taken one shot from the field. #Suns down 7. – 2:38 PM
Booker smile is turning into serious WTH after not getting the call.
Green now guarding Durant, who is fouled by him.
#Mavs have played zone, used multiple guys to guard him. This is the formula to try to slow him down.
He’s taken one shot from the field. #Suns down 7. – 2:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Is Okogie’s defense on Luka/Kyrie thus far outweighing his 0 for 8 shooting on corner 3s? – 2:35 PM
Is Okogie’s defense on Luka/Kyrie thus far outweighing his 0 for 8 shooting on corner 3s? – 2:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
That’s what you call a good use of a coach’s challenge. Instead of Dallas leading 71-66 and Doncic getting called for his second foul, his field goal counts and he completed the 3-point play for a 74-66 lead. – 2:35 PM
That’s what you call a good use of a coach’s challenge. Instead of Dallas leading 71-66 and Doncic getting called for his second foul, his field goal counts and he completed the 3-point play for a 74-66 lead. – 2:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Count the bucket and a free throw to come after Kidd and Luka challenge an offensive foul call and it’s overturned. Mavericks up 73-66 with the free throw to come and 8:25 left in the third. – 2:33 PM
Count the bucket and a free throw to come after Kidd and Luka challenge an offensive foul call and it’s overturned. Mavericks up 73-66 with the free throw to come and 8:25 left in the third. – 2:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Huge 1st half for Tim Hardaway as he goes off for 18 inc 5-6 from 3pt. Mavs lead PHC 62-59. For Hardaqway the 14th time this yr he’s had 5 3ptrs in a game. Only the 3rd Man ever (McCloud 20 in 96. Luka 14, 15, 15 the last 3 yrs to do it. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 2:12 PM
Huge 1st half for Tim Hardaway as he goes off for 18 inc 5-6 from 3pt. Mavs lead PHC 62-59. For Hardaqway the 14th time this yr he’s had 5 3ptrs in a game. Only the 3rd Man ever (McCloud 20 in 96. Luka 14, 15, 15 the last 3 yrs to do it. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 2:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs up 62-59 at halftime. Luka mad about the last shot, when he thought he got hacked by Chris Paul, but he also gave a little forearm push-off to get some space. So, probably a good no-call. Second half is going to be must-watch TV, unless you’re lucky enough to be at AAC. – 2:09 PM
Mavs up 62-59 at halftime. Luka mad about the last shot, when he thought he got hacked by Chris Paul, but he also gave a little forearm push-off to get some space. So, probably a good no-call. Second half is going to be must-watch TV, unless you’re lucky enough to be at AAC. – 2:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DAL 62, PHX 59
Booker: 17 Pts, 8-13 FG
Durant: 16 Pts, 6-8 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 9 Reb, 3-5 FG
Hardaway: 18 Pts, 5-6 3P – 2:09 PM
Halftime: DAL 62, PHX 59
Booker: 17 Pts, 8-13 FG
Durant: 16 Pts, 6-8 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 9 Reb, 3-5 FG
Hardaway: 18 Pts, 5-6 3P – 2:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka 3 over Ayton.
#Suns down 5. #Mavs pic.twitter.com/ZbDJzL6Icg – 1:58 PM
Luka 3 over Ayton.
#Suns down 5. #Mavs pic.twitter.com/ZbDJzL6Icg – 1:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic is playing through obvious discomfort — appears to be a left leg issue — but still creating offense as a distributor after a brief stint back in the locker room to get some extra stretching.
Then he decided to toss in a left-wing 3 before I could finish the tweet – 1:57 PM
Luka Doncic is playing through obvious discomfort — appears to be a left leg issue — but still creating offense as a distributor after a brief stint back in the locker room to get some extra stretching.
Then he decided to toss in a left-wing 3 before I could finish the tweet – 1:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic was grimacing as he dribbled upcourt. Certainly something to keep an eye on. – 1:57 PM
Doncic was grimacing as he dribbled upcourt. Certainly something to keep an eye on. – 1:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is going back in, so it appears he’s OK. Mavs training staff was working on his thigh during his time off the court. – 1:54 PM
Doncic is going back in, so it appears he’s OK. Mavs training staff was working on his thigh during his time off the court. – 1:54 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic just returned to the Mavs’ bench with manual therapist Casey Spangler. They did some stretching work in the back during Doncic’s normal rest period. He had a heating pad on his upper left leg pregame. – 1:50 PM
Luka Doncic just returned to the Mavs’ bench with manual therapist Casey Spangler. They did some stretching work in the back during Doncic’s normal rest period. He had a heating pad on his upper left leg pregame. – 1:50 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant playing off one another is unguardable. Pick your poison. pic.twitter.com/MDQufiJfnR – 1:40 PM
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant playing off one another is unguardable. Pick your poison. pic.twitter.com/MDQufiJfnR – 1:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker to Durant for 3.
#Suns 31 #Mavs 25 after one.
Durant 10 points in 10 minutes. Booker 7 and 3 assists.
Doncic 7 (1-of-7 FGs, 5-of-6 FTs). Irving 5. pic.twitter.com/Q3uiueEg1L – 1:40 PM
Booker to Durant for 3.
#Suns 31 #Mavs 25 after one.
Durant 10 points in 10 minutes. Booker 7 and 3 assists.
Doncic 7 (1-of-7 FGs, 5-of-6 FTs). Irving 5. pic.twitter.com/Q3uiueEg1L – 1:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
It appears that Devin Booker defensive attention setting up Kevin Durant open looks and Kevin Durant defensive attention setting up Devin Booker open looks is going to be a good thing for the Suns. – 1:36 PM
It appears that Devin Booker defensive attention setting up Kevin Durant open looks and Kevin Durant defensive attention setting up Devin Booker open looks is going to be a good thing for the Suns. – 1:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 31, DAL 25
Durant: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-3 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 2 Ast, 3-8 FG
Doncic: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 1-7 FG – 1:36 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 31, DAL 25
Durant: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-3 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 2 Ast, 3-8 FG
Doncic: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 1-7 FG – 1:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ross getting targeted for the second straight game. Picks up two fouls guarding Doncic. – 1:32 PM
Ross getting targeted for the second straight game. Picks up two fouls guarding Doncic. – 1:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
OK
Now this may be the lineup to close 1st with Booker, Payne, Landale, Craig and Ross.
Thoughts? #Suns – 1:31 PM
OK
Now this may be the lineup to close 1st with Booker, Payne, Landale, Craig and Ross.
Thoughts? #Suns – 1:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Morris 3. Timeout #Suns up 23-19 with 2:39 left in 1st.
Monty Williams wanted foul on Hardaway Jr. guarding Booker.
“CALL IT!” he screamed.
Then talked to ref after Morris 3. #Mavs – 1:27 PM
Morris 3. Timeout #Suns up 23-19 with 2:39 left in 1st.
Monty Williams wanted foul on Hardaway Jr. guarding Booker.
“CALL IT!” he screamed.
Then talked to ref after Morris 3. #Mavs – 1:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Again, Bullock forcing Durant into what would be a tough shot, but not for him.
Booker drive. Irving answer. #Suns up 19-14. – 1:22 PM
Again, Bullock forcing Durant into what would be a tough shot, but not for him.
Booker drive. Irving answer. #Suns up 19-14. – 1:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lol how often do we see Chris Paul get enough space to drive for a wide open floater? Having KD and Book to worry about is unfair – 1:20 PM
Lol how often do we see Chris Paul get enough space to drive for a wide open floater? Having KD and Book to worry about is unfair – 1:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Durant double opens up Booker to attack a closeout which forces another double which opens up Paul to attack a closeout and he hits a floater.
Man. – 1:20 PM
Durant double opens up Booker to attack a closeout which forces another double which opens up Paul to attack a closeout and he hits a floater.
Man. – 1:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton over Luka. 4 points.
Irving 3. Has 3. Tie game. #Suns #Mavs – 1:13 PM
Ayton over Luka. 4 points.
Irving 3. Has 3. Tie game. #Suns #Mavs – 1:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker on Irving. He’s taken on meaningful defensive assignments in the past and will have more now after the trade. Excited to see how he takes on the challenge (even though the Suns switch a lot). – 1:12 PM
Booker on Irving. He’s taken on meaningful defensive assignments in the past and will have more now after the trade. Excited to see how he takes on the challenge (even though the Suns switch a lot). – 1:12 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Kyrie + Luka meets KD + This Suns Team = NBA teams, and contracts, are only as binding as their stars want them to be. Nearly impossible to see this match up two months ago, when Nets were half a game behind Celtics for best record in East – 1:03 PM
Kyrie + Luka meets KD + This Suns Team = NBA teams, and contracts, are only as binding as their stars want them to be. Nearly impossible to see this match up two months ago, when Nets were half a game behind Celtics for best record in East – 1:03 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
PHX starters: Okogie, Durant, Ayton, Booker, Paul
12:10 tip @971TheFreak – 12:34 PM
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
PHX starters: Okogie, Durant, Ayton, Booker, Paul
12:10 tip @971TheFreak – 12:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Mavs:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 12:34 PM
#Suns starters at #Mavs:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 12:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talking about Terrence Ross being on the floor with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as well as Josh Okogie being a defender on Luka Doncic. #Suns #Mavs pic.twitter.com/hiNRvWo7t3 – 11:54 AM
Monty Williams talking about Terrence Ross being on the floor with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as well as Josh Okogie being a defender on Luka Doncic. #Suns #Mavs pic.twitter.com/hiNRvWo7t3 – 11:54 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Monty Williams on the Doncic-Irving challenge. pic.twitter.com/HxFoxOzWyU – 11:40 AM
Monty Williams on the Doncic-Irving challenge. pic.twitter.com/HxFoxOzWyU – 11:40 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s even more aggressive with Kevin Durant.” Jason Kidd on Devin Booker. #Suns – 11:24 AM
“He’s even more aggressive with Kevin Durant.” Jason Kidd on Devin Booker. #Suns – 11:24 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Book launch info this afternoon for: “From the Sidelines to the Headlines: The Legacy of Women’s Sports at Trinity University” by Betsy Gerhardt Pasley, a 1977 graduate and former @Trinity_U athlete.
events.trinity.edu/event/from_the… – 10:59 AM
Book launch info this afternoon for: “From the Sidelines to the Headlines: The Legacy of Women’s Sports at Trinity University” by Betsy Gerhardt Pasley, a 1977 graduate and former @Trinity_U athlete.
events.trinity.edu/event/from_the… – 10:59 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka also has one of the more incredible streaks going. In his last 10 full 1st qtrs (Not counting at PHX when he was injured 3 minutes in) He has scored 10+ pts in all of them. 5 w/17+. 2 w/20+. In those 10 avg 15.8 pts/64% FG/42.4% 3pt/77/2% FT – 9:48 AM
Luka also has one of the more incredible streaks going. In his last 10 full 1st qtrs (Not counting at PHX when he was injured 3 minutes in) He has scored 10+ pts in all of them. 5 w/17+. 2 w/20+. In those 10 avg 15.8 pts/64% FG/42.4% 3pt/77/2% FT – 9:48 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
We’ve got brunch basketball, and there’s isn’t a brunch in town that has better food than what Mavs-Suns is throwing down. Luka & Kyrie. PHX adding Durant to their loaded crew. Buckle up for the thrill ride. @peasradio pre at 11:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 12:10 @971TheFreak – 9:36 AM
We’ve got brunch basketball, and there’s isn’t a brunch in town that has better food than what Mavs-Suns is throwing down. Luka & Kyrie. PHX adding Durant to their loaded crew. Buckle up for the thrill ride. @peasradio pre at 11:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 12:10 @971TheFreak – 9:36 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks will face Real Madrid in the upcoming preseason.
The game date got revealed 👇
basketnews.com/news-186234-re… – 7:05 AM
Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks will face Real Madrid in the upcoming preseason.
The game date got revealed 👇
basketnews.com/news-186234-re… – 7:05 AM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: “We want to be unpredictable with our attack, but everybody in the world knows the ball is going to go to me or him when we need a basket.” Kevin Durant on playing with Devin Booker as the two combined for 73 in #Suns win over #Mavs. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / March 5, 2023
Brad Townsend: Add Booker, when I asked if what happened today traces to the playoffs: “It’s just two competitors going at it. Like I said, everybody speaks to how friendly the NBA is right now… I have no problem with Luka on or off the court, but when we’re competing, we’re competing.” -via Twitter @townbrad / March 5, 2023
Brad Townsend: Doncic said of his missed 3-footer: “I thought it was in, but I just missed it. One of my friends just texted, ‘Even I would have made that.’ ” -via Twitter @townbrad / March 5, 2023
Brad Townsend: Doncic says his thigh has bothered him for the past week. He lacks strength when he jumps or shoots. -via Twitter @townbrad / March 5, 2023