Donovan Mitchell questionable against Boston

In the era of load management, Tatum doesn’t want to sit, despite multiple conversations with Brad Stevens about doing so, and still stays healthy. Not every player agrees, complicating the issue. “I don’t really think we have conversations. I think that’s everybody else’s conversation,” Donovan Mitchell, another NBPA VP, told BSJ. “As a guy in this league, I understand the disappointment as a little kid, coming to watch your favorite player, but in the same token, you want to be able to perform and put on a show. You want to be available, you want to be out there. It’s not the same as it once was. I don’t speak for everybody when I say this. I think the biggest thing is just trying to be as healthy as possible. The game’s played at a faster, higher pace, the level guys are cutting, guys are more athletic, there’s so much that goes into it that we don’t talk about. We just talk about, guys are sitting out. We don’t talk about the why or what’s lingering or what’s around, or if I play, if I overuse one side, now the other side’s messed up, now you’re out for two weeks.” -via Boston Sports Journal / March 4, 2023