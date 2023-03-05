Donovan Mitchell questionable against Boston

Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell (left hand finger sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against Boston.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (left finger sprain) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Boston. – 5:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Donovan Mitchell as questionable for tomorrow night’s game against Boston with a sprained finger on his left hand. – 5:30 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs had an injury scare when Donovan Mitchell hurt his finger, but it seemed like a crisis was averted when he was announced probable to return. The team leading by 29 points meant it wasn’t necessary, though. Plus an extended rotation and more thelandondemand.com/news/2023/mar/… – 1:15 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Donovan Mitchell hurt his finger on that drive to the basket. Hadn’t seen the play just yet. Even though he was probable to return because of the lead they had built, Bickerstaff said there wasn’t a need to play him to risk further injury. – 10:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs beat the Pistons 114-90 to move to 40-26 on the season. Darius Garland scored 21 points, Donovan Mitchell had 20 as both played 24 minutes. Cavs rotation was 10 deep in meaningful minutes. They get another crack at the Celtics on Monday night here in Cleveland. – 9:48 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Final: Cavs 114, Pistons 90. Darius Garland had game-high 21 points, Donovan Mitchell 20. – 9:47 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 3rd Q: Cavs 96, Pistons 67. Darius Garland has 21 points, Donovan Mitchell 20 – 9:22 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell has a sprain of a finger on his left hand. He’s probable to return (why?) and sitting on the bench. – 9:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs say Donovan Mitchell has a left finger sprain and is probable to return tonight.
Cavs are up 29 after the third quarter, so if he doesn’t return at this point, it’s likely because of the score and not the finger. – 9:20 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has a left finger sprain and is probable to return tonight. – 9:19 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell just came back on to the bench. His left fingers were taped up. – 9:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell just emerged from the locker room and is on the bench. Looks like he has tape on one of the fingers on his left hand. – 9:14 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Nothing official yet. Donovan Mitchell might have injured his left middle finger. – 9:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs up 24 with 2:54 left in the third quarter over Detroit, but the only thing of concern at this point is how bad Donovan Mitchell’s injury is. – 9:11 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell walks off the court with trainer holding his left hand with 5:27 left in third quarter. – 9:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is heading back to the locker room with the training staff. He was holding his hand at his chest. – 9:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell asked out of the game after that last basket. He’s going back to the locker room with trainer Steve Spiro and holding his hand. – 9:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, #Cavs lead the Pistons 54-45. Cavs shot 22 of 52 (42.3%) from the field and 7 of 14 (50%) from 3.
Donovan Mitchell: 15 pts, 3 assists
Darius Garland: 11 points, 3 assists – 8:38 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Cavs 54, Pistons 45. Donovan Mitchell has 15 points, Darius Garland 11. Evan Mobley 5 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks – 8:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs have a 24-21 lead over the Pistons. The Pistons had 7 total turnovers, which the Cavs turned into 11 points. The Cavs also have 7 assists on 10 made shots and are moving the ball pretty well early.
Donovan Mitchell has a team-high 12 points. – 8:08 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Cavs 24, Pistons 21. Donovan Mitchell has 12 points. Evan Mobley 1-7 from field for 2 points, 3 rebounds. – 8:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Pistons 24-21 after the first quarter. Donovan Mitchell has 12 to lead all scorers. Cavs played nine guys in the first quarter, which hasn’t been happening recently. We’ll see if the rotation expands at all beyond that. – 8:06 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell hasn’t shown any ill effects from his sore groin on Wednesday night. He’s got 12 points early on here and has made five of his first six shots. – 7:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are in the midst of a 10-0 run following that dunk from Donovan Mitchell. – 7:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Second time this year a Donovan Mitchell crossover has sent someone to the floor before he splashes home a 3-pointer. This time it’s Killian Hayes. – 7:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Detroit Pistons will be without 3 starters tonight and are 16.5-point underdogs to Cleveland on @BetMGM
It’s the biggest spread between two NBA teams this season‼️
Donovan Mitchell put up 32 points in his last start vs. Detroit… what’s he got for them tonight? pic.twitter.com/qHFcsLpk6r – 6:42 PM
Mitchell scored 20 points throughout the first three quarters, with stellar crossovers, high-flying dunks, and no-look passes. But with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter, Mitchell exited the game holding the fingers on his left hand after driving and scoring a contested layup. He returned to the bench a few minutes later with two of his fingers taped and was ruled probable to return, but never did as Cleveland coasted and emptied its bench. “There was no reason to put him in any risky situations,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game. “It happened on the drive to the basket, on that last play that he was a part of, he got hit on. … I haven’t seen the replay yet. I just know somehow he was hit on his middle finger.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / March 5, 2023
In the era of load management, Tatum doesn’t want to sit, despite multiple conversations with Brad Stevens about doing so, and still stays healthy. Not every player agrees, complicating the issue. “I don’t really think we have conversations. I think that’s everybody else’s conversation,” Donovan Mitchell, another NBPA VP, told BSJ. “As a guy in this league, I understand the disappointment as a little kid, coming to watch your favorite player, but in the same token, you want to be able to perform and put on a show. You want to be available, you want to be out there. It’s not the same as it once was. I don’t speak for everybody when I say this. I think the biggest thing is just trying to be as healthy as possible. The game’s played at a faster, higher pace, the level guys are cutting, guys are more athletic, there’s so much that goes into it that we don’t talk about. We just talk about, guys are sitting out. We don’t talk about the why or what’s lingering or what’s around, or if I play, if I overuse one side, now the other side’s messed up, now you’re out for two weeks.” -via Boston Sports Journal / March 4, 2023
“There are so many other factors that go into load management,” he said. “That I don’t think we talk about. I’m not really on either side, I’m kind of just in the middle. I try to do what’s best for my body, try to be the player I can for my teammates, obviously I want to put a show on for the fans and come playoff time, you want to be ready. That’s the biggest time of the year. That’s not to discredit the regular season, but you want to be able to perform. You want to be able to be out there. I would love to play all 82, but sometimes your body’s telling you to sit down. I think we don’t really pay attention to that and why would you? You don’t know the life and the travel and the injuries and the lingering stuff, but it’s a conversation that’s going to be ongoing.” -via Boston Sports Journal / March 4, 2023