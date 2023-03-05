Live stream: Grizzlies 8, Clippers 11

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-24) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (33-33) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies 8, Los Angeles Clippers 11 (Q1 08:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Roddy running the floor is a treat to watch. It’s something he prides himself on, and his teammates have noticed. – 10:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
GET THE PARTY STARTED @David Roddy pic.twitter.com/BwV3ALh4Tc – 10:18 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers paid tribute to Tyre Nichols who was a Clippers fan. pic.twitter.com/pcIoYF9tZY – 10:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers honor Tyre Nichols before their game against Memphis. Nichols’ family is in attendance. pic.twitter.com/IH18ido6sG – 10:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The family of Tyre Nichols, who was a Clippers fan, is here at the game tonight.
Tyre’s mother, RowVaughn Wells, also delivered a video message on the Jumbotron. pic.twitter.com/0HEw5BOBRW – 10:08 PM
The family of Tyre Nichols, who was a Clippers fan, is here at the game tonight.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue about the defense of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Where it has been strong, where it could be better.
Asked Tyronn Lue about the defense of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Where it has been strong, where it could be better.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant being away from the team: “There’s not a definitive timeline. We have said that it’s going to be at least these two games. We’re taking it one day at a time. This is going to be an ongoing healing process.” – 9:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation:
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation:
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins spoke for the first time today since it was announced Ja Morant would be away from the team.
“We want what’s best for him. We support him. It’s going to be a difficult process, but we have got a great group to get through this.”
Taylor Jenkins spoke for the first time today since it was announced Ja Morant would be away from the team.
“We want what’s best for him. We support him. It’s going to be a difficult process, but we have got a great group to get through this.”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Roddy is getting his second career start in place of the suspended Dillon Brooks. Tyus Jones starting in place of Ja Morant. – 9:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The last/only other time this season that Grizzlies started Big Body Roddy was a December game where Heat had Lowry/Herro/Butler/Adebayo and Memphis was missing Morant/Bane/JJJ
Memphis won that game 101-93.
Memphis 2nd unit:
– Chandler
– Kennard
– Konchar
– Williams
The last/only other time this season that Grizzlies started Big Body Roddy was a December game where Heat had Lowry/Herro/Butler/Adebayo and Memphis was missing Morant/Bane/JJJ
Memphis won that game 101-93.
Memphis 2nd unit:
– Chandler
– Kennard
– Konchar
– Williams
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five.
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🐏 @David Roddy
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
✖️ @Xavier Tillman
first five.
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🐏 @David Roddy
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
✖️ @Xavier Tillman
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers starters vs. Grizzlies
Russell Westbrook
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Clippers starters vs. Grizzlies
Russell Westbrook
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/5
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
MEM
David Roddy
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Xavier Tillman
STARTERS 3/5
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
MEM
David Roddy
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Xavier Tillman
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA Clippers will start Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight
LA Clippers will start Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers will start:
Kawhi
Paul George
Marcus Morris
Westbrook
Zubac
Memphis:
David Roddy
JJJ
Xavier Tillman
Desmond Bane
Clippers will start:
Kawhi
Paul George
Marcus Morris
Westbrook
Zubac
Memphis:
David Roddy
JJJ
Xavier Tillman
Desmond Bane
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has no timeline for return, out at least two games after brandishing gun in social media post
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has no timeline for return, out at least two games after brandishing gun in social media post
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers will honor the late Tyre Nichols tonight. His family is here at the game. pic.twitter.com/XDu2dUo5UI – 9:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Williams tonight:
32 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
Jalen Williams tonight:
32 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s various off-the-court incidents and his overall character pic.twitter.com/EvwY1SbKB2 – 9:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun at a nightclub on IG Live and general concerns about gun violence. pic.twitter.com/Bdot7qw05l – 9:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
On if Grizzlies could’ve handled things better on Ja Morant’s off-the-court behavior: “We’ve already been in dialogues since those moments on where we can get better in stuff. Nothing is ever going to be perfect, so we’re definitely trying to understand where we can be better.” – 9:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue joked pregame that he hoped Luke Kennard passed up some shots today. (I kinda feel like he’s not gonna.) pic.twitter.com/C8zspFT1fa – 9:05 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Zubac is back and playing. Ty declined to reveal his starters, however. – 9:05 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, starting now. @TheBoxAndOne_ and I will be talking Memphis Grizzlies, Warriors/Lakers, then setting you up for CBB Tournaments from an NBA Draft perspective.
Okay, starting now. @TheBoxAndOne_ and I will be talking Memphis Grizzlies, Warriors/Lakers, then setting you up for CBB Tournaments from an NBA Draft perspective.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies coach Jenkins on how long Morant could be out:
Grizzlies coach Jenkins on how long Morant could be out:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s gun video: “We take it very seriously. … Nationwide, league-wide, there’s a lot of attention on gun violence… Its a growth opportunity, a learning opportunity.” pic.twitter.com/TushVKQmBe – 8:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is definitely out for tonight vs Clippers and on Tuesday vs Lakers, and no timeline beyond that. I asked Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins what steps Ja needs to take before he can rejoin team pic.twitter.com/dni3ChMQoc – 8:54 PM
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is definitely out for tonight vs Clippers and on Tuesday vs Lakers, and no timeline beyond that. I asked Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins what steps Ja needs to take before he can rejoin team pic.twitter.com/dni3ChMQoc – 8:54 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins said gun video was a “very tough moment” & there’s no timetable for Ja Morant return: “He understands he’s made some difficult decisions & poor choices… He understands he’s got to get help to get to a better place, not just for himself but for his team” pic.twitter.com/nLVkyJQKnS – 8:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation: “This is a tough time for a young kid that has to grow and get better. He has huge responsibilities, not just for the team, but for the city.” – 8:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun on his IG Live video and concern about gun violence: “We take this very seriously.” pic.twitter.com/0sA8JNaszW – 8:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Grizzlies “take it very seriously” when asked about Morant gun video. He emphasizes that Grizzlies will support Morant to get better and seek help needed and hold him accountable. Jenkins calls it tough times but points out Ja’s care factor and need to improve – 8:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s IG Live video and the lack of clarity on when he’ll return and what he needs to do to rejoin the team pic.twitter.com/tmIIgpY8zU – 8:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says there’s no timeline for when Ja Morant will return. He says that he doesn’t want to go into specifics but says most important thing is Ja is seeking help. Jenkins calls it an “ongoing healing process” and Grizz will support and hold Ja accountable. – 8:35 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey, gonna be podcasting with @TheBoxAndOne_ here soon.
We’ll talk Grizzlies, Warriors/Lakers, and then a 2023 NBA Draft Conference Tourneys preview to let you know who you need to watch this week as March Madness truly tips off.
Hey, gonna be podcasting with @TheBoxAndOne_ here soon.
We’ll talk Grizzlies, Warriors/Lakers, and then a 2023 NBA Draft Conference Tourneys preview to let you know who you need to watch this week as March Madness truly tips off.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins on his reaction to seeing Ja Morant’s IG: “Very tough moment for sure.” Said he isn’t going to comment on internal discussions in recent days. Said that “we love him.” – 8:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue jokes that he hopes Luke Kennard turns down shots tonight 😄 – 8:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac will return in a limited role tonight.
Ivica Zubac will return in a limited role tonight.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ivica Zubac is playing tonight but Ty Lue says he is limited by his calf injury. Lue won’t reveal his starters yet. – 8:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac is back but will be playing under a minutes restriction. – 8:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is here before Clippers-Grizzlies. He feels Clippers have played with urgency but some “things haven’t gone our way.” Feels like they’ve done things better in spurts, such as 7 turnovers vs. SAC on Friday. – 8:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies fans passing Warriors fans in DTLA like… pic.twitter.com/qrIwdCApir – 7:34 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
When @bkravitz and I broke the story on the Jan. 29 incident between Ja Morant, his associates and the Pacers, there was serious pushback from Grizzlies and league officials. But the unwelcome spotlight, it seems, might ultimately do some good.
When @bkravitz and I broke the story on the Jan. 29 incident between Ja Morant, his associates and the Pacers, there was serious pushback from Grizzlies and league officials. But the unwelcome spotlight, it seems, might ultimately do some good.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Suns are going to be looking at Mikal Bridges in three years in the same way the Clippers look at SGA now. Question is, can Phoenix squeeze a title or two before to make the trade worth it? – 6:42 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
A magnificent day for Memphis — right up until the end. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 6:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Massive win for LA. Pick up a game on Dallas, could get one on Utah tonight (@ OKC) and the Clippers (vs. Memphis). BK – 6:12 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Huge win for the Lakers. 39 points for Davis. LA now just a half game back of the Pelicans/Jazz for the 9/10 spots. Two back in the loss column of sixth place Minnesota. Ja Morant-less Memphis on Tuesday. – 6:11 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Needed to split the weekend games and the Lakers got it done…113-105 over Warriors…Now 1/2 a game from #9 & 10 spots in West
-AD 39pts 8rebs 6ast 2blks
-Reaves 16pts 8ast
-Troy Brown 14pts 8rebs
-Vanderbilt 10pts 13rebs
Next up, home on Tues vs Grizz (no Ja Morant)… – 6:11 PM
-AD 39pts 8rebs 6ast 2blks
-Reaves 16pts 8ast
-Troy Brown 14pts 8rebs
-Vanderbilt 10pts 13rebs
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 113, Warriors 105
An enormous win for the Lakers. They improve to 2-2 since LeBron James’ right foot injury and 31-34 overall. Anthony Davis had 39 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks. Six Lakers scored in double figures.
Final: Lakers 113, Warriors 105
An enormous win for the Lakers. They improve to 2-2 since LeBron James’ right foot injury and 31-34 overall. Anthony Davis had 39 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks. Six Lakers scored in double figures.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The need to know for tonight’s meeting with Memphis.
The need to know for tonight’s meeting with Memphis.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Memphis almost took down No. 1 Houston. What more could these Tigers have in store this March? There’s still time to find out.
COLUMN: Memphis almost took down No. 1 Houston. What more could these Tigers have in store this March? There’s still time to find out.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell message as he starts recovery from left shoulder injury. (Via Norm IG) pic.twitter.com/Wdf1U2zTOe – 4:31 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Malone also said he reached out to Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins after Friday’s game: “I didn’t know how bad the injury was for Brandon Clarke. We’re competitors. We’re trying to beat them. They’re trying to beat us, but there’s also a human element here. … – 4:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s next for Ja Morant?
@Vincent Goodwill shares his thoughts on the Grizzlies star.
What’s next for Ja Morant?
@Vincent Goodwill shares his thoughts on the Grizzlies star.
