Live stream: Hornets 41, Nets 70

The Charlotte Hornets (20-45) play against the Brooklyn Nets (35-28) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 41, Brooklyn Nets 70 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Plowright @British_Buzz

If Nick Richards could cut out offensive fouls from his game that would be huge. He doesn't even need to add anything new to his game, just cut out the mistakes.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Nets lead the Hornets 70-41. Mikal Bridges has 21 points and has yet to miss. Dinwiddie has 15. Not much to critique here.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We've got some work to do in the 2nd half.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Half: Nets 70, Hornets 41

Bridges: 21 pts, 9/9 shooting

Dinwiddie: 15 pts, 5 ast, 5/9 shooting

Johnson: 9 pts, 3/5 shooting

Harris: 9 pts, 3/5 from three

Half: Nets 70, Hornets 41

Bridges: 21 pts, 9/9 shooting

Dinwiddie: 15 pts, 5 ast, 5/9 shooting

Johnson: 9 pts, 3/5 shooting

Harris: 9 pts, 3/5 from three

The Mikal Bridges show opens up a sizable lead in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn doing a great job defensively.

StatMuse @statmuse

Mikal Bridges at half:

21 PTS

9-9 FG

Mikal Bridges at half:

21 PTS

9-9 FG

The 2nd most buckets without a miss in a half this season by any player.

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Mikal Bridges in the 1st half against the Hornets

21 points

9-9 FG

4 rebounds

2 assists

1 block

+23 +/-

17 MINUTES

Mikal Bridges in the 1st half against the Hornets

21 points

9-9 FG

4 rebounds

2 assists

1 block

+23 +/-

17 MINUTES

He did it all for the Brooklyn Nets. #NBA

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Half: Nets 70, Hornets 41

Bridges: 19 pts, 9/9 shooting

Dinwiddie: 15 pts, 5 ast, 5/9 shooting

Johnson: 9 pts, 3/5 shooting

Harris: 9 pts, 3/5 from three

The Mikal Bridges show opens up a sizable lead in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn doing a great job defensively. – Half: Nets 70, Hornets 41Bridges: 19 pts, 9/9 shootingDinwiddie: 15 pts, 5 ast, 5/9 shootingJohnson: 9 pts, 3/5 shootingHarris: 9 pts, 3/5 from threeThe Mikal Bridges show opens up a sizable lead in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn doing a great job defensively. – 7:07 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Don't mind the not so subtle elbow from Mark Williams. He's soft spoken guy, super polite, some probably assume he's a pushover. The best defensive players normally have some needle in them, he's not taking any BS

James Plowright @British_Buzz

I'm behind in the Charlotte game but Mikal Bridges 1st quarter of shot making was ridiculous, all tough pull ups most of which the defense are probably happy with him taking. Not awful defense, just better offense

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Mark Williams gets a flagrant for his shoulder-to-the-face on Cam Johnson. Johnson stays in the game to shoot the free throws.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Cam Johnson is down after taking a shoulder to the face from Mark Williams.

Cam Johnson is down after taking a shoulder to the face from Mark Williams.

Officials are reviewing for a flagrant. Johnson clearly shaken up.

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Joe Harris is 2/2 from three to start this one. Nets are 19/32 (59.4%) from the field and 7/16 (43.8%) from three.

Joe Harris is 2/2 from three to start this one. Nets are 19/32 (59.4%) from the field and 7/16 (43.8%) from three.

They lead 48-26. Timeout Hornets.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets honoring Long Island coach Ronnie Burrell in between quarters. His team is on fire in the G League. Jacque Vaughn shouted him out last week.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Mikal Bridges was a perfect 9/9 for 19 points in the 1st. That’s the highest-scoring quarter of his career.

Mikal Bridges was a perfect 9/9 for 19 points in the 1st. That's the highest-scoring quarter of his career.

Coming off a 38-point performance against one of the league's best defenses. Really impressive stuff.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Mikal Bridges just finished off a perfect first quarter:

Mikal Bridges just finished off a perfect first quarter:

9-for-9 from the field — 19 points in 11 minutes.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

19 points for Mikal Bridges in the first quarter, 9-9 from the field.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Hornets 36-21. Mikal Bridges has 19 points on 9-for-9 shooting in just 11 minutes. Nets continue to look like a team that is learning each other a little more each time out there.

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Mikal Bridges started hot against the Hornets tonight

17 points

8-8 FG

+15

in 10 minutes

Mikal Bridges started hot against the Hornets tonight

17 points

8-8 FG

+15

in 10 minutes

Superstar in the making.

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Mikal Bridges’ first quarter:

Mikal Bridges' first quarter:

8-for-8 from the field — 17 points in 10 minutes.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Mikal Bridges (17 points in 1st) has matched his highest point total in any quarter in his career.

Mikal Bridges (17 points in 1st) has matched his highest point total in any quarter in his career.

He set that mark during the 4th quarter of his 45-point performance against Miami on Feb 15.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Mikal Bridges (17 points in 1st) has matched his highest point total in any quarter in his career.

He set that mark during his 45-point performance against Miami with 17 in the 4th. – Mikal Bridges (17 points in 1st) has matched his highest point total in any quarter in his career.He set that mark during his 45-point performance against Miami with 17 in the 4th. – 6:27 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Mikal Bridges has taken eight shots in eight minutes and has made all of them for 17 points.

Mikal Bridges has taken eight shots in eight minutes and has made all of them for 17 points.

The breakout is real folks.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

How did KD get to Brooklyn after playing in Dallas earlier today?

How did KD get to Brooklyn after playing in Dallas earlier today?

Oh wait, that's Mikal Bridges.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets lead the Hornets 16-13 with 6:26 left in the first. Mikal Bridges has as many points as the Hornets. He hasn't missed from the field.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Mikal Bridges is 6/6 for 13 points. We're not even midway through the first quarter.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Mikal Bridges is picking up where he left off in Boston. 3/3 for 7 points to start this one.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Good evening from Barclays Center. Nets-Hornets tip shortly. Hornets are second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. Should be a game Vaughn gets to empty the bench for if Nets take care of business. Updates to come.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT at BKN

PJ Washington is now available.

LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

INJURY REPORT at BKN

PJ Washington is now available.

LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Surgery) is out.

Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.

Presented by @NovantHealth

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

All-Access content from the comeback in Boston 👀

🎬 On Location pres. by @SociosUSA

All-Access content from the comeback in Boston 👀

🎬 On Location pres. by @SociosUSA

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn again poured cold water on the idea of shutting down Ben Simmons:

Jacque Vaughn again poured cold water on the idea of shutting down Ben Simmons:

"When the back gets better and when the knee gets better then he'll be with us. So we want that to happen as soon as possible, but we also want to take care of him and make sure that those two things…"

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons got an MRI & it revealed inflammation in his back. They are now managing the back & soreness in his knee. He is day-to-day.

Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons got an MRI & it revealed inflammation in his back. They are now managing the back & soreness in his knee. He is day-to-day.

"We want Ben back when he is capable of being back…When the back gets better & the knee gets better, he'll be with us."

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Yuta Watanabe is a game-time decision. Going to warmup and see if he can go.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons had an MRI, which revealed inflammation in the back. Nets are trying to manage that while dealing with his knee soreness.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe will go through his pregame routine to see if he can go tonight.

Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe will go through his pregame routine to see if he can go tonight.

Watanabe is questionable with back soreness.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons had an MRI that showed inflammation in his back.

His pregame routine has him shooting all of the 3s: corners, above break.

Plumlee doesn’t expect to break it out in games, but adds: “You never know when you’ll be open.” 1:22 PM Mason Plumlee is making 82% FTs as a Clipper. He was at 61% in Charlotte this season and 39% last season.His pregame routine has him shooting all of the 3s: corners, above break.Plumlee doesn’t expect to break it out in games, but adds: “You never know when you’ll be open.” pic.twitter.com/yTfLPL8pBv

If the Rockets win tonight against the Spurs, they will be tied with Detroit for the worst record. San Antonio will be one game back of both.

If the Rockets lose tonight, they stay one game over DET, three games over SAS.

Kyrie + Luka meets KD + This Suns Team = NBA teams, and contracts, are only as binding as their stars want them to be. Nearly impossible to see this match up two months ago, when Nets were half a game behind Celtics for best record in East – Kyrie + Luka meets KD + This Suns Team = NBA teams, and contracts, are only as binding as their stars want them to be. Nearly impossible to see this match up two months ago, when Nets were half a game behind Celtics for best record in East – 1:03 PM