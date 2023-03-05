Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: We want him back when he is capable of being back

Meghan Triplett: Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons got an MRI & it revealed inflammation in his back. They are now managing the back & soreness in his knee. He is day-to-day. “We want Ben back when he is capable of being back…When the back gets better & the knee gets better, he’ll be with us.”
Jacque Vaughn again poured cold water on the idea of shutting down Ben Simmons:
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics – TD Garden – March 3, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton
Erik Slater @erikslater_
JV’s update on Ben Simmons:
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During pregame, Jacque Vaughn told the media that Ben Simmons is also experiencing some back soreness. The staff is now in the process of strenghthening the knee while also managing the back.
Simmons is day-to-day. There is no conversation on a shutdown for the season. – 6:13 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons experienced back soreness during the strengthening period for his knee.
Did not provide a timetable and called the process day to day.
Again said their have been zero discussions of shutting Simmons down. – 6:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
want to torment a Nets fan in your life?
Guaranteed salary from 2023 through the end of 2025:
Ben Simmons: $113.6 million
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “During his strengthening process he did experience some back soreness. So now we’re in the process of strengthening the knee while also managing the back.” Still no talk of shutting him down. #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 3, 2023
Meghan Triplett: After the game tonight, Jacque Vaughn told the media that Ben Simmons is OUT for Friday’s game vs Celtics. -via Twitter @Meghan_Triplett / March 2, 2023
Coach Jacque Vaughn declined to give any meaningful details on the former All-Star’s strengthening process or a timeline for his return, but he did reiterate that the Nets still haven’t had any discussions about shutting Simmons down for the rest of the season. “Still getting the strengthening back in order and I would say won’t play [Tuesday], won’t play [Wednesday]. That’s kind of what I’ve got for you,” said Vaughn, adding Simmons isn’t slated for an MRI exam or other imaging. “It’s just us trying to take advantage of where we are in the calendar, coming off of [the] All-Star [break], using the two practices that we have and getting feedback that way and just continue, we want to get to a position where we have no reoccurrence of swelling or anything of that nature.” -via New York Post / March 1, 2023
Friday marked the fifth straight game and the 21st this season Simmons has missed. But Vaughn insisted last month there had been no talk of shutting Simmons down for the rest of the season. He reiterated Friday that there have still been no discussions of shelving him. “I’ve had no conversation, zero about any shut down,” Vaughn said. With 19 games left, it may be a moot point. -via New York Post / March 4, 2023
Alex Schiffer: Edmond Sumner, Yuta Watanabe and Ben Simmons are all out for the Nets against the Celtics tomorrow. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / March 2, 2023