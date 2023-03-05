Jalen Brunson won't play against Boston

New York Knicks PR: Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game at Boston.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Knicks at Celtics – TD Garden – March 5, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
New York – Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Rob Williams, Gallinari New York: Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/04UuScOBJq – 7:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Jalen Brunson is out tonight vs BOS due to a sore left foot. – 6:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jalen Brunson woke up with soreness in his left foot and is out tonight, per Thibs. – 6:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson is out for tonight’s game against the Celtics. New York is going for a ninth straight win. – 6:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jalen Brunson is OUT for the #Knicks with a left foot injury. #Celtics. – 6:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jalen Brunson is in the building tonight, still listed as questionable at the moment – 5:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
A Celtics player to an assistant chatting about Jalen Brunson right now:
“He’s so ****ing nasty”
(Brunson is still Questionable for Celtics-Knicks) – 5:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks announce they are now listing Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) as questionable for tonight’s game vs, the Celtics. – 11:18 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is questionable for tonight’s game at Boston. – 11:18 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson is questionable with a sore left foot for tonight’s game in Boston. – 11:18 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is questionable for tonight’s game at Boston. – 11:17 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks Jalen Brunson (who left Friday’s game after twisting his ankle) is not listed on NY’s injury report – so he’s good to go tomorrow night in Boston. – 6:49 PM
Stefan Bondy: Thibodeau said he didn’t know if Brunson received an MRI on his sore foot. He called Brunson ‘day-to-day,’ adding he’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow. Didn’t think it was serious. In terms of replacing Brunson, Thibs mentioned Quickley, McBride and “Hart can handle the ball.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / March 5, 2023
Ian Begley: Knicks say Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is questionable for game at BOS tonight. -via Twitter @IanBegley / March 5, 2023
Jalen Brunson turned his right ankle late in the third quarter and had it taped up before returning early in the fourth. He didn’t show any ill effects and played the final 10:53. He finished with 25 points and eight assists in 35 minutes. “He’s going to give you everything he has. You know that he’s tough-minded,” Thibodeau said. “He’s going to make plays. He got nicked up, he keeps going, he never stops.” -via New York Post / March 4, 2023