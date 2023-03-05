Live stream: Jazz 6, Thunder 18

The Utah Jazz (31-33) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (29-34) at Paycom Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023
Utah Jazz 6, Oklahoma City Thunder 18 (Q1 06:19)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Slow, sloppy start for the Jazz, who are shooting 2-10 overall, 0-5 from deep, and have two turnovers. OKC is 7-14/4-8 from 3 in leading 18-6, 6:19 left 1Q. Giddey 8p, SGA 7p for the Thunder. – 7:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
SGA and Giddey are dominating the opening minutes of this game and the Jazz trail the Thunder 18-6….6:19 remaining in the first quarter. Utah having real trouble getting into any kind of offense – 7:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
OKC opens on an early 18-6 lead
An SGA 3 causes the Jazz to call a timeout with 6:19 left in the 1Q
SGA with 7 points on 3-of-5 shooting in the opening 6 mins – 7:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That Shai Gilgeous-Alexander triple sparked a Jazz timeout, 18-6. This team is fun, and feeling it. Just a different energy to start this one. – 7:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
rookie
rocks the
rim
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/tCRYURW2Bn – 7:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey is playing with some great swagger right now, just nailed an off the bounce three. – 7:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams is really impacting the glass tonight. Already has two rebounds and sealed off Walker there to allow Jalen Williams to get the board. – 7:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams just sunk a catch and shoot three that barely moved the net. OKC starts on a 7-2 run. – 7:14 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz begin another game with a Walker Kessler 3-point attempt. But this time from up top — but he missed. – 7:12 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler gets the first play run for him. A 3 at the top of the arc. He misses.
He is now a 50% 3-point shooter – 7:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the scoring started with a fall away base line jumper as the shot clock expires. It is like riding a bike. – 7:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder Spanish radio PBP announcer Eleno Ornelas announces the Thunder starting lineup in Spanish: pic.twitter.com/QoHWMv6lSD – 7:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets a warm welcome back to the starting lineup by Thunder fans. pic.twitter.com/c9gRE1QgNA – 7:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ AND THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER ARRRRRRRRRREEEEEEEEEE STAAAAAAAARRRRRRTTTTTTIIIINNNGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CzMZJCoZMF – 7:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Pregame performance brought to us by Escaramuza & Charros! pic.twitter.com/aP6xnYFlY4 – 7:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault literally said SGA is going to attempt to play through an abdominal strain and people are still making tank jokes lmao – 7:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
✔️ Talen ✔️ Jordan ✔️ Ochai ✔️ Kelly ✔️ Walker ✔️
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/uiNEGrziB4 – 7:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sunday starters!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/AJrKiBLgsL – 6:57 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Suns are going to be looking at Mikal Bridges in three years in the same way the Clippers look at SGA now. Question is, can Phoenix squeeze a title or two before to make the trade worth it? – 6:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder Starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 6:25 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Biggg win for the Lakers over the Golden State Warriors. They’re now only a half-game behind Utah and New Orleans. AD had a game-high 39 points and eight rebounds and six assists. – 6:21 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
psa: the thunder managing shai gilgeous-alexander’s minutes amid an injury that would normally sideline him ≠ tanking – 6:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Massive win for LA. Pick up a game on Dallas, could get one on Utah tonight (@ OKC) and the Clippers (vs. Memphis). BK – 6:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Full story on the Thunder managing SGA’s playing time for the rest of the season as he deals with an abdominal strain (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/03/05/mar… – 6:12 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Huge win for the Lakers. 39 points for Davis. LA now just a half game back of the Pelicans/Jazz for the 9/10 spots. Two back in the loss column of sixth place Minnesota. Ja Morant-less Memphis on Tuesday. – 6:11 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Plenty to chat about. Tune in 📝
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM pregame show at 4:30 PM MT pic.twitter.com/KuUHs5g5Gt – 6:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Sixx is back 🏴☠️
Don’t forget to tune in to the Jazz Pregame show on @ATTSportsNetRM.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/hbWQB2juV2 – 6:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warming up ahead of tonight’s Jazz game pic.twitter.com/e0Bi2KujnX – 5:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault explained the change in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander minutes coming off of injury tonight and what to expect: pic.twitter.com/EIO6LaJjxZ – 5:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said the abdominal strain would’ve caused SGA to miss time if it was earlier in the year, but since it’s late in the season, they’ll manage his minutes/games played the rest of the year
“If this was October, we would be resting him and getting it completely heal” – 5:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams’ 1.3 steals per game, which ranks best among rookies: “He sees things before they happen.” – 5:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault called Jalen Williams a “highly anticipatory player” said he had that in college and you knew “he sees things before they happen” when talking about how he gets steals. Also of course added his length and size – 5:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Aaron Wiggins: “He’s a great spacer. Great runner. Great cutter.” – 5:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Taking the night off, but @JTheSportsDude is filling in for us to cover Thunder-Jazz. Give him a follow and stay updated @TheOklahoman_. – 5:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Here’s a list of former Thunder players who could potentially be at the arena tonight (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/lists/2023-okc… – 3:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder employees, Vi Diaz and Paulina Panduro took a Reading Timeout with students at Western Gateway Elementary to read, ¿De dónde eres?
Thunder Reading Timeouts, presented by @careersatAF, encourage a lifelong love for reading. pic.twitter.com/7uLfPdP7NO – 3:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In a back-to-back matchup with the Jazz, the Thunder looks to get a strong start, set the tone, and execute for all 48 minutes tonight.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson preview this matchup in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/MHhFTXbHIT – 2:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Arkansas Williams has drawn 23 charges. The Thunder drew 23 charges last season … as a team.
Most centers are vertical rim protectors, but J-Will is just the opposite. More on that: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 2:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
ICYMI: Lindy Waters III has been recalled and is available tonight. – 1:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
How Jaylin Williams and the Thunder perfected the art of the charge: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 1:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“He’s too good to be true.”
@BerryTramel with a great look at SGA, the Thunder’s latest superstar: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 1:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We got to come out here and play with NBA stars and we’re just regular folks, it’s pretty great!❞
Youth from Big Brothers Big Sisters spent the afternoon alongside current players and Legacy members for a fun day of drills and competition. pic.twitter.com/lZ0FOSki4W – 1:37 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah appears assured of a No. 2 seed, but the question is which regional it gets sent to.
Going to Greenville would be a little more taxing than Seattle. espn.com/espn/feature/s… – 1:31 PM
