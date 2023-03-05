Julius Randle on load management: I put too much into it to take games off

“I put way too much into it to take games off,” Julius Randle said. “For me personally, that’s just how I feel. I understand the science and all that different stuff behind it. But I guess I have my own science. For me, I feel better doing things. I’m active. On top of that, I just put way too much into my body, for me personally to cheat myself out of being available for my team.
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle, who leads the NBA in minutes over the last three combined seasons, shuns load management.
“I have my own science.”
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle shuns load management :
“I just put way too much into my body to cheat myself out of being available for my team.”
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum will take a 10-point lead in the NBA scoring race into Sunday.
It’s also the start of four straight games for the Celtics against the top ten.
Sunday – NY (Randle)
Monday – @ Cleveland (Mitchell)
Wednesday – Portland (Lillard)
Saturday – @ Atlanta (Young) pic.twitter.com/TWxdeHExYo – 2:19 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Both the Knicks and Celtics have played five games since the break. During that span:
Jayson Tatum has scored:
126 points on 104 FG attempts
Julius Randle has scored:
161 points on 105 FG attempts
Tatum:
11-of-42 on 3PTs
Randle:
27-of-54 on 3PTs
Tatum:
20 TOs
Randle:
11 TOs – 7:18 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In five games the Knicks have played since the All-Star break,
Julius Randle is averaging 32.2 points and 5.4 made three-pointers while shooting over 54% from the floor and 50% from downtown (27-of-54).
Just ridiculous production and efficiency.
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer/… pic.twitter.com/26dSumO4RK – 7:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA says Bam Adebayo didn’t foul Julius Randle on what became his three-point play with 56 seconds left last night. As always, none of this matters. – 6:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Missed this last night: Mike Breen gave Julius Randle the double-bang for his gamewinning 3, a shot that originated about 10 feet from the spot of Ray Allen’s 3 in the Finals (no explanation necessary), which the great Mr. Breen only deemed worthy of one bang.
Disappointing. – 1:28 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
One of the many reasons this current Knicks season has been so remarkable is the “Julius Randle Redemption” arc.
That storyline took another improbable, remarkable, assurgent turn Friday night.
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer/… pic.twitter.com/Zxjf74ZOuc – 1:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Here are Julius Randle’s seven makes from the second half. Tough shot after tough shot. Not sure what you do about most of these. pic.twitter.com/XENXu7Kb5Q – 9:57 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
This Julius Randle game winner from last night is bananas pic.twitter.com/1tEcO1l2Nk – 9:30 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle called his game-winner “fate.”
He may be correct. Something about the Knicks feels predetermined these days.
Story from Miami on a magical night from Randle and a team that can’t seem to lose (special discount offer inside the link): https://t.co/9a8n3ShzFD pic.twitter.com/A0IhSRKZLc – 8:33 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Julius Randle hit insane game-winner for Knicks to beat Heat nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/04/wat… – 7:35 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle’s three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left beats Heat
Knicks extend winning streak to eight games as Julius Randle scores 43 points, 20 in the first quarter. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 6:03 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Julius Randle’s righteous reckoning
– Live by Westbrook, Die by Westrbook
– Clippers spiraling
– Warriors simmering
– Lakers suffer huge L
– Nuggets revenge
– State of the Union: Load Management
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/jdi4ZE37cZ pic.twitter.com/zHB8yNKxVy – 1:00 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Postgame thoughts…
—The Knicks are really good and if they don’t win the title this season it’s a tremendous failure. Cc: @Rob Perez
—Randle is absurd.
—If this doesn’t show the Heat what’s required for 48 minutes, as Tyler/Jimmy indicated postgame, I don’t know what will. – 12:23 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks game-winner: Red-hot Julius Randle plays hero as New York’s win streak hits eight
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 11:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
after how many times that exact finish ended in travesty this season i cant imagine how good this must have felt for Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/Nd6NDfW5R8 – 11:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
What was the Knicks highlight of the week??
1. Making Jayson Tatum rage quit in blowout win over Boston on Monday
2. Brunson w/ 30 points in 1st half in brutal beat down of Brooklyn on Wednesday.
3. Loud “Let’s Go Knicks” chants in Miami.
4. Double Bang Game Winner by Randle – 11:05 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
thibs walked away from that randle three like he was in an action movie and there was an explosion behind him – 11:05 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Julius Randle tonight:
43 points
16-25 FG
8-13 3PT
9 rebounds
And this game-winning shot: pic.twitter.com/gj1mxqlQFn – 10:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Randle and Brunson since the trade deadline:
29.4 PPG 27.8 PPG
7.8 RPG 6.1 APG
51/43/81% 55/43/79% pic.twitter.com/QqmLWny4C4 – 10:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat rallied, but lost on a game-winning three from Julius Randle. Takeaways and details from the painful defeat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:50 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Six points in the final minute for Randle.
The “Double Bang” Hail Mary and the
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle hits a game-winning three with 1.1 seconds to play to give the Knicks a win in MIA. Randle had 43 on the night and a career-high 8 threes. Knicks have won 8 in a row, are 11 games over .500. They’re in 5th in East, 2 games ahead of BKN & 4.5 games ahead of MIA. – 10:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s furious late scramble falls short on Randle 3-pointer, as Knicks escape 122-120. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:39 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“we really love each other”
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat fall to the Knicks, 122-120. Intensely played game. Julius Randle made an impossible shot to win it. But that’s a tough loss. Now 0-2 to start this homestand. – 10:35 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Julius Randle vs Miami Heat
43 points (plus a game winner 3-point shot)
16-25 FG
8-13 3P
9 rebounds
All-NBA team this season. 8th straight win for the Knicks. #NewYorkForever – 10:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Randle tonight:
43 PTS
9 REB
16-25 FG
8-13 3P
Game winner. pic.twitter.com/ivQeeX6uSx – 10:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Inspired Heat second half effort ends with 6th loss in 7 games, on Randle 3 with just over a second to go, 122-120 to Knicks. Heat can fall to 8th if loses to Hawks tomorrow in Miami. Randle 43, Butler 33, Herro 29. – 10:34 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Julius “Handles” Randle with the STUNNER!
43 points tonight and none bigger than those 3!
pic.twitter.com/AAuc3zLfFf – 10:33 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Randle hit that despite the Heat having two hands on him throughout that possession – 10:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
JULIUS RANDLE HAIL MARY FULL OF GRACE MIKE BREEN DOUBLE BANG pic.twitter.com/f7XY5i0muK – 10:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Wild ending in Miami…. Julius Randle was ruthless at the crunch time. #NBA #NewYorkForever – 10:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
View from media row on that impossible Julius Randle shot. pic.twitter.com/glwJYfM3a4 – 10:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Randle fouls Bam but goes to the line for the huge and 1 somehow pic.twitter.com/6cy2RzwV1a – 10:29 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
when julius randle goes to a tough contested fallaway in crunch time…but then swishes it pic.twitter.com/9fC1yeUYgq – 10:27 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
That’s a grown man offensive rebound by Butler there which could have been mitigated by a decent box out by Randle – 10:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat claw within three in third, go into fourth down 96-88 to Knicks. Randle 35 for Knicks. Butler and Herro 25 apiece for Heat. – 9:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle has 33 points and is making the right decision every time. – 9:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Julius Randle already with 30 points. There’s seven minutes left in the third quarter. – 9:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
By the way, fantastic final defensive possession from the Knicks to close the half. Heat got Butler on Brunson, just how they wanted, and Knicks timed the double perfectly to force Butler to give it up, Grimes guarded Herro well on the drive & Randle swatted a Butler 3 to end it. – 9:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Halftime: Heat trail the Knicks 71-56
– Knicks with 17 fastbreak points, shooting 63% overall
– Randle with 25
– Butler has 19. He’s gonna need way more.
– After a good start, Heat shooting 35% on 3s – 9:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And Randle finishes the half by blocking a three-pointer by Jimmy Butler. Knicks up 71-56. Randle has 25 points – 9:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Randle in the 1st half:
25 PTS
6 REB
9-12 FG
5-7 3P
Leading the league in first half 3s. pic.twitter.com/ykHHCW05Wj – 9:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Knicks 71, Heat 56. Jimmy Butler with 19 points with the help of 12-of-13 shooting from the foul line. But Knicks offense humming, with 17 fast-break points and shooting 63.4 percent from the field and 10 of 22 on threes. Julius Randle with 25 points for New York. – 9:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Embarrassing first half for the Heat, down 71-56 at intermission in front of pro-Knicks crowd. Randle with 25 for New York, Butler with 19 for Heat (12 of 13 from line). Knicks 17-4 fastbreak scoring edge. – 9:11 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Adebayo is an all-defense selection and he’s getting worked by Julius Randle. They’re gonna have to double. – 9:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Another comedically high-arcing floater from Julius Randle.
Read more about that in here: theathletic.com/4235358/2023/0… – 9:05 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
julius randle in the first quarter over the past eight games:
97 pts (12.1/g)
60.0 2p% (15/25)
52.8 3p% (19/36)
+69 (very nice) pic.twitter.com/9ZcAC1RQD5 – 8:49 PM
julius randle in the first quarter over the past eight games:
97 pts (12.1/g)
60.0 2p% (15/25)
52.8 3p% (19/36)
+69 (very nice) pic.twitter.com/9ZcAC1RQD5 – 8:49 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Julius Randle just dominated on the floor in the 1st quarter. 20 points, 7-of-9 from the field, 4-of-3 from deep, 2-of-3 from the line in 12 minutes. Unstoppable. #NewYorkForever – 8:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Knicks 37, Heat 31. Julius Randle with 20 (!!) points in the opening period. Heat is 3 of 6 on threes and 10 of 11 at the foul line. – 8:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Randle drops 17 in the first quarter
Knicks drop 37
As I’ve been saying, that’s been more of an issue than the shooting – 8:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle dropped 20 points in the first quarter.
Knicks 37, Heat 31. – 8:43 PM
Julius Randle dropped 20 points in the first quarter.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knicks 37, Heat 31 at end of one. Butler 10 for Heat, Randle 20 (!) for Knicks. Can Heat keep pace? – 8:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle is having fun. Up to 17 points in the first quarter and pumping up the NY segment of the crowd with every basket. – 8:42 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle has 15 points in the first quarter. Heat has no juice without Jimmy Butler in the game. – 8:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
11-0 run by the Knicks in Miami. They lead 32-26. Julius Randle sets the tone with 15 points. #NewYorkForever – 8:37 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
9-0 run by the Knicks in Miami. They lead 32-26. Julius Randle sets the tone with 15 points. #NewYorkForever – 8:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Back-to-back 3s for Julius Randle prompts a Heat timeout. Trail 32-26. – 8:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Knicks using Julius Randle to attack Bam Adebayo on the defensive end early on. Mixed results so far. – 8:16 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Seven thoughts on the Knicks’ seven-game winning streak, including:
• The new closers
• Julius Randle, reader of the game
• The barrage of 3s
• Jalen Brunson, All-NBA?
And more…
Story (with a discounted subscription offer inside): https://t.co/yJLKogYqa4 pic.twitter.com/rWR6jPASsK – 10:22 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He is the guy that physically guys are pretty much scared of”
🏀@Jumpshot8 praises Julius Randle for the recent success of the Knicks #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/yZLMr24NVp – 5:58 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Brunson had 127 points in the clutch on 50/40/82% shooting
Randle has scored 73 points in the clutch on 28/32/76% shooting – 4:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle – who won the award in April 2021 – was also a nominee. – 4:08 PM
Randle leads the NBA in combined minutes over the last three seasons, with only Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges in sniffing distance. “I’m from the old-school cloth, I guess,” Randle said. “To me it says something about somebody who can go out there and suit up every game and produce at a high level.” -via New York Daily News / March 5, 2023
HoopsHype: Jimmy Butler on Julius Randle’s winning three-pointer: ”He had been making those shots all game, man. You gotta tip your hat to that, to what they did to us in our home floor. That’s tough, but we didn’t deserve to win. We did not. They got one.” pic.twitter.com/Z8dJNufBYr -via Twitter @hoopshype / March 4, 2023
Julius Randle pulled an Allan Houston, drilling an off-balance, left-corner step-back 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to give the Knicks a wild 122-120 win at Miami-Dade Arena, their eighth straight victory. “Fate,” Randle said with a smirk, when asked about the shot. “It felt good honestly when it left my hand. I was in the zone I guess.” -via New York Post / March 4, 2023