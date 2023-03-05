Kevin Durant on facing Kyrie Irving: No emotions at all

Duane Rankin: “No emotions at all. It’s another game.” Kevin Durant on playing against former #Nets teammate Kyrie Irving. “I’m glad we got the W.” #Suns #Mavs
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
This “NERF” KD 4 oral history is always a must read.
by @IanStonebrook on @Boardroom:
boardroom.tv/nike-kd-4-nerf… – 7:14 PM
This “NERF” KD 4 oral history is always a must read.
by @IanStonebrook on @Boardroom:
boardroom.tv/nike-kd-4-nerf… – 7:14 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Wow. Derrick Jones Jr (@Derrick Jones Jr.) took it back to the “NERF” KD 4s today ‼️ pic.twitter.com/aLl4hYfky8 – 7:13 PM
Wow. Derrick Jones Jr (@Derrick Jones Jr.) took it back to the “NERF” KD 4s today ‼️ pic.twitter.com/aLl4hYfky8 – 7:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The worst field goal percentage for Kevin Durant or Devin Booker in their first three games together was 50%.
They have combined to shoot 71-for-117 (60.7%). – 6:55 PM
The worst field goal percentage for Kevin Durant or Devin Booker in their first three games together was 50%.
They have combined to shoot 71-for-117 (60.7%). – 6:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
How did KD get to Brooklyn after playing in Dallas earlier today?
Oh wait, that’s Mikal Bridges. – 6:25 PM
How did KD get to Brooklyn after playing in Dallas earlier today?
Oh wait, that’s Mikal Bridges. – 6:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: Phoenix Suns living, learning and love playing with superstar Kevin Durant (w/videos) #Suns #Mavs https://t.co/MCfMCHRDmU via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/EPNYPniqD4 – 6:25 PM
UPDATED: Phoenix Suns living, learning and love playing with superstar Kevin Durant (w/videos) #Suns #Mavs https://t.co/MCfMCHRDmU via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/EPNYPniqD4 – 6:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined to score or assist 116 of the 135 points in the second half of this afternoon’s instant classic.
The duel of dual superstars reignited the rivalry between the Suns and Mavericks: arizonasports.com/story/3514639/… – 6:05 PM
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined to score or assist 116 of the 135 points in the second half of this afternoon’s instant classic.
The duel of dual superstars reignited the rivalry between the Suns and Mavericks: arizonasports.com/story/3514639/… – 6:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about Kevin Durant down the stretch, how fun the Booker-Luka rivalry is, Ish Wainright stepping up and how KD and Book are feeding off each other already!
Listen here: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/Pmake7U4zJ – 5:48 PM
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about Kevin Durant down the stretch, how fun the Booker-Luka rivalry is, Ish Wainright stepping up and how KD and Book are feeding off each other already!
Listen here: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/Pmake7U4zJ – 5:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I know they can’t wait to see us out on the floor.”
Kevin Durant on playing his first home game with #Suns on Wednesday. #Mavs pic.twitter.com/z5KN7aVjvP – 5:46 PM
“I know they can’t wait to see us out on the floor.”
Kevin Durant on playing his first home game with #Suns on Wednesday. #Mavs pic.twitter.com/z5KN7aVjvP – 5:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“No emotions at all. It’s another game.”
Kevin Durant on playing against former #Nets teammate Kyrie Irving.
“I’m glad we got the W.” #Suns #Mavs pic.twitter.com/CpjBtT6A2b – 5:41 PM
“No emotions at all. It’s another game.”
Kevin Durant on playing against former #Nets teammate Kyrie Irving.
“I’m glad we got the W.” #Suns #Mavs pic.twitter.com/CpjBtT6A2b – 5:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I was confused at first on this.
But it starts with CP3 moving to the corner and Wainright lifting up, which got Irving switched onto Wainright.
That made the small Irving the doubler/helper on Durant.
Durant drives to Booker’s side. Not running into help there.
Good stuff. pic.twitter.com/PibvsXA1Bc – 5:29 PM
I was confused at first on this.
But it starts with CP3 moving to the corner and Wainright lifting up, which got Irving switched onto Wainright.
That made the small Irving the doubler/helper on Durant.
Durant drives to Booker’s side. Not running into help there.
Good stuff. pic.twitter.com/PibvsXA1Bc – 5:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It looks like it.”
Kevin Durant on minute restriction as he played 40 minutes in his 3rd game with #Suns after not playing in nearly two months with a right MCL sprain.
“I didn’t look over to Monty on purpose. I wanted to keep playing.” pic.twitter.com/PnnOIlWU9B – 5:24 PM
“It looks like it.”
Kevin Durant on minute restriction as he played 40 minutes in his 3rd game with #Suns after not playing in nearly two months with a right MCL sprain.
“I didn’t look over to Monty on purpose. I wanted to keep playing.” pic.twitter.com/PnnOIlWU9B – 5:24 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker quickly cementing themselves as NBA’s best duo
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 5:22 PM
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker quickly cementing themselves as NBA’s best duo
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 5:22 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Suns are the best mid-range shooting team in the game. Book, KD, Chris all find those spots. They built different. – 5:01 PM
Suns are the best mid-range shooting team in the game. Book, KD, Chris all find those spots. They built different. – 5:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns’ new starting five with Kevin Durant now has a 37.3 net rating in 49 minutes. – 4:57 PM
Suns’ new starting five with Kevin Durant now has a 37.3 net rating in 49 minutes. – 4:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’ve been on the other side of it.”
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant, who hit the game winner late in #Suns victory at #Mavs pic.twitter.com/63YAfnbHK2 – 4:57 PM
“I’ve been on the other side of it.”
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant, who hit the game winner late in #Suns victory at #Mavs pic.twitter.com/63YAfnbHK2 – 4:57 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Kevin Durant drain tiebreaker in final minute, lift Suns past Mavs nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/05/wat… – 4:48 PM
Watch Kevin Durant drain tiebreaker in final minute, lift Suns past Mavs nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/05/wat… – 4:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant delivers, Phoenix Suns outlast Dallas Mavericks #Suns #Mavs
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:21 PM
Kevin Durant delivers, Phoenix Suns outlast Dallas Mavericks #Suns #Mavs
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant in his first 3 games with the Suns:
26.7 PPG
7.3 RPG
3.7 APG
1.3 BPG
29-42 FG (69%)
7-13 3P (53.8%) pic.twitter.com/ydYkyTd6M3 – 3:57 PM
Kevin Durant in his first 3 games with the Suns:
26.7 PPG
7.3 RPG
3.7 APG
1.3 BPG
29-42 FG (69%)
7-13 3P (53.8%) pic.twitter.com/ydYkyTd6M3 – 3:57 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
4Q for Chris Paul and Ish Wainright
14 points
4-6 from 3
As great as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are, this team sinks or swims based on the rest of the roster. – 3:53 PM
4Q for Chris Paul and Ish Wainright
14 points
4-6 from 3
As great as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are, this team sinks or swims based on the rest of the roster. – 3:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
KD and Book go off! Suns undefeated with Durant! Drama with Luka in the clutch!
We’re gonna talk about it all on @PHNX_Suns right now so get in here:
https://t.co/MNknlPpVvI pic.twitter.com/tN4vXShAuz – 3:52 PM
KD and Book go off! Suns undefeated with Durant! Drama with Luka in the clutch!
We’re gonna talk about it all on @PHNX_Suns right now so get in here:
https://t.co/MNknlPpVvI pic.twitter.com/tN4vXShAuz – 3:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Final Phoenix Suns shot chart from the game vs. Dallas.
Thoughts:
1) Will be interesting to see teams’ strategy (not) guarding Okogie to load up on KD/Booker
2) Go ahead and load up, might not matter
3) Mid range alive and well
4) Only 6 of those Xs and Os are Ayton’s pic.twitter.com/DzUrHvlPRZ – 3:51 PM
Final Phoenix Suns shot chart from the game vs. Dallas.
Thoughts:
1) Will be interesting to see teams’ strategy (not) guarding Okogie to load up on KD/Booker
2) Go ahead and load up, might not matter
3) Mid range alive and well
4) Only 6 of those Xs and Os are Ayton’s pic.twitter.com/DzUrHvlPRZ – 3:51 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Dallas shooting 40% from 3 and shooting 92% on 38 FTs and still losing this game to Phoenix at home feels a little ominous to me. Know Kyrie/Luka didn’t combine to shoot it great from 3 so there’s upside, but that felt like a strong Dallas performance on offense. – 3:50 PM
Dallas shooting 40% from 3 and shooting 92% on 38 FTs and still losing this game to Phoenix at home feels a little ominous to me. Know Kyrie/Luka didn’t combine to shoot it great from 3 so there’s upside, but that felt like a strong Dallas performance on offense. – 3:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant with 37-7-3 on 12-of-17 shooting.
Devin Booker with 36-5-10 on 15-of-25 shooting. – 3:46 PM
Kevin Durant with 37-7-3 on 12-of-17 shooting.
Devin Booker with 36-5-10 on 15-of-25 shooting. – 3:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant with 37-7-3 on 12-of-17 shooting.
Devin Booker with 36-5-10 on 15-of-25 shooting – 3:46 PM
Kevin Durant with 37-7-3 on 12-of-17 shooting.
Devin Booker with 36-5-10 on 15-of-25 shooting – 3:46 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic (34pts) falls to Kevin Durant and bumps into Devin Booker after missing the chance to tie #NBASundays
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:46 PM
Luka Doncic (34pts) falls to Kevin Durant and bumps into Devin Booker after missing the chance to tie #NBASundays
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 130, DAL 126
Durant: 37 Pts, 7 Reb, 12-17 FG
Booker: 36-10-5, 15-25 FG
Ayton: 9 Pts, 16 Reb, 4-6 FG
Doncic: 34 Pts, 9 Reb, 8-23 FG, 17-19 FT
Irving: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 10-19 FG
Fun fact: The Phoenix Suns have still never lost with Kevin Durant – 3:44 PM
Final: PHX 130, DAL 126
Durant: 37 Pts, 7 Reb, 12-17 FG
Booker: 36-10-5, 15-25 FG
Ayton: 9 Pts, 16 Reb, 4-6 FG
Doncic: 34 Pts, 9 Reb, 8-23 FG, 17-19 FT
Irving: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 10-19 FG
Fun fact: The Phoenix Suns have still never lost with Kevin Durant – 3:44 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combine for 73 points on 27-of-43 shooting (62.3%) in the Suns’ win over the Mavericks.
Booker has now scored 35+ points in every game alongside Durant thus far. – 3:44 PM
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combine for 73 points on 27-of-43 shooting (62.3%) in the Suns’ win over the Mavericks.
Booker has now scored 35+ points in every game alongside Durant thus far. – 3:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
I’d say that Dallas’ options for a KD stopper are poor but ‘poor’ might be too kind of a word choice. – 3:42 PM
I’d say that Dallas’ options for a KD stopper are poor but ‘poor’ might be too kind of a word choice. – 3:42 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Just explained to my girlfriend why the Suns/Mavs don’t like each other, and that KD and Kyrie were on the same team a month ago. Felt like I was explaining a soap opera lol – 3:38 PM
Just explained to my girlfriend why the Suns/Mavs don’t like each other, and that KD and Kyrie were on the same team a month ago. Felt like I was explaining a soap opera lol – 3:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka miss.
Durant rebound.
Luka and Booker have words. #Suns up 2 with 3.5 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/CD25Lu1F1V – 3:38 PM
Luka miss.
Durant rebound.
Luka and Booker have words. #Suns up 2 with 3.5 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/CD25Lu1F1V – 3:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant pullup. #Suns up 2 with 11.7 left pic.twitter.com/IQKRlFEG2A – 3:38 PM
Durant pullup. #Suns up 2 with 11.7 left pic.twitter.com/IQKRlFEG2A – 3:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
ay caramba KD good
https://t.co/v5IXJqEJXz pic.twitter.com/hjbl28A6j7 – 3:36 PM
ay caramba KD good
https://t.co/v5IXJqEJXz pic.twitter.com/hjbl28A6j7 – 3:36 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
All KD needs is a spot somewhere within 18 feet of the basket to plant his feet. – 3:35 PM
All KD needs is a spot somewhere within 18 feet of the basket to plant his feet. – 3:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant just makes it look so easy. Nothing Hardaway could do. – 3:35 PM
Kevin Durant just makes it look so easy. Nothing Hardaway could do. – 3:35 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
That’s why you give up some good players and four picks for Kevin Durant. – 3:34 PM
That’s why you give up some good players and four picks for Kevin Durant. – 3:34 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
KD with a midrange jumper with 11.7 to go. Suns up 128-126. Mavs with a chance to tie or win. – 3:34 PM
KD with a midrange jumper with 11.7 to go. Suns up 128-126. Mavs with a chance to tie or win. – 3:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The player Suns are closing with today in Dallas along with KD Book CP3 Ayton
Shout out to Ish Wainright pic.twitter.com/NQ6lv58Q39 – 3:32 PM
The player Suns are closing with today in Dallas along with KD Book CP3 Ayton
Shout out to Ish Wainright pic.twitter.com/NQ6lv58Q39 – 3:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Great examples of the wide open looks the other guys are gonna get with defenses scrambling to cover KD and Book. Ish Wainright buries one, CP3 misses one, but those are high-quality shots – 3:31 PM
Great examples of the wide open looks the other guys are gonna get with defenses scrambling to cover KD and Book. Ish Wainright buries one, CP3 misses one, but those are high-quality shots – 3:31 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Every time someone other than Booker/KD/Kyrie/Luka shoots, I look at them like Will did Carlton – 3:28 PM
Every time someone other than Booker/KD/Kyrie/Luka shoots, I look at them like Will did Carlton – 3:28 PM
Quinn Cook @QCook323
KEVIN DURANT IS THE BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER WE HAVE EVER SEEENNN!!! Nah frrrrrrr – 3:23 PM
KEVIN DURANT IS THE BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER WE HAVE EVER SEEENNN!!! Nah frrrrrrr – 3:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If Durant plays rest of way, 40 minutes. #Suns down 6 as Irving scores 3 over Wainright. – 3:14 PM
If Durant plays rest of way, 40 minutes. #Suns down 6 as Irving scores 3 over Wainright. – 3:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 96, DAL 95
Booker: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 12-21 FG
Durant: 28 Pts, 9-13 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 14 Reb, 3-5 FG
Doncic: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-18 FG, 14-16 FT – 2:58 PM
End of 3Q: PHX 96, DAL 95
Booker: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 12-21 FG
Durant: 28 Pts, 9-13 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 14 Reb, 3-5 FG
Doncic: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-18 FG, 14-16 FT – 2:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DAL 95, PHX 96
Booker: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 12-21 FG
Durant: 28 Pts, 9-13 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 14 Reb, 3-5 FG
Doncic: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-18 FG, 14-16 FT – 2:58 PM
End of 3Q: DAL 95, PHX 96
Booker: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 12-21 FG
Durant: 28 Pts, 9-13 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 14 Reb, 3-5 FG
Doncic: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-18 FG, 14-16 FT – 2:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wainright checking in.
My guess. Guard Luka after Luka just went at Payne.
Durant out, Wainright in. #Suns down 8. – 2:53 PM
Wainright checking in.
My guess. Guard Luka after Luka just went at Payne.
Durant out, Wainright in. #Suns down 8. – 2:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant up to 28 points in 28 minutes on 9-of-12 shooting. Still marveling at how quickly and seamlessly he’s fit in – 2:52 PM
Kevin Durant up to 28 points in 28 minutes on 9-of-12 shooting. Still marveling at how quickly and seamlessly he’s fit in – 2:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got Ayton, Paul, out, Payne, Landale in.
Durant drive, finish over the top. #Suns down 8 as Luka answers. – 2:48 PM
Got Ayton, Paul, out, Payne, Landale in.
Durant drive, finish over the top. #Suns down 8 as Luka answers. – 2:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka bully ball on Booker. Scores. Fouled.
If you let Luka move you with the first and follow up shoulder, he’s deep in the paint.
Durant answer. #Suns down 6. – 2:44 PM
Luka bully ball on Booker. Scores. Fouled.
If you let Luka move you with the first and follow up shoulder, he’s deep in the paint.
Durant answer. #Suns down 6. – 2:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Irving starting to heat up. Has 11 in quarter, 20 for game.
#Suns frustrated with whistle. Down 8 – 2:42 PM
Irving starting to heat up. Has 11 in quarter, 20 for game.
#Suns frustrated with whistle. Down 8 – 2:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker smile is turning into serious WTH after not getting the call.
Green now guarding Durant, who is fouled by him.
#Mavs played zone, used multiple guys to guard him. This is formula to try to slow him down.
He’s taken one shot from the field in 2nd half. #Suns down 7. – 2:39 PM
Booker smile is turning into serious WTH after not getting the call.
Green now guarding Durant, who is fouled by him.
#Mavs played zone, used multiple guys to guard him. This is formula to try to slow him down.
He’s taken one shot from the field in 2nd half. #Suns down 7. – 2:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker smile is turning into serious WTH after not getting the call.
Green now guarding Durant, who is fouled by him.
#Mavs have played zone, used multiple guys to guard him. This is the formula to try to slow him down.
He’s taken one shot from the field. #Suns down 7. – 2:38 PM
Booker smile is turning into serious WTH after not getting the call.
Green now guarding Durant, who is fouled by him.
#Mavs have played zone, used multiple guys to guard him. This is the formula to try to slow him down.
He’s taken one shot from the field. #Suns down 7. – 2:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Durant’s first points since the second quarter. He scored 16 of Phoenix’s first 41 points. Hadn’t scored since. – 2:37 PM
Durant’s first points since the second quarter. He scored 16 of Phoenix’s first 41 points. Hadn’t scored since. – 2:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Is Okogie’s defense on Luka/Kyrie thus far outweighing his 0 for 8 shooting on corner 3s? – 2:35 PM
Is Okogie’s defense on Luka/Kyrie thus far outweighing his 0 for 8 shooting on corner 3s? – 2:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DAL 62, PHX 59
Booker: 17 Pts, 8-13 FG
Durant: 16 Pts, 6-8 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 9 Reb, 3-5 FG
Hardaway: 18 Pts, 5-6 3P – 2:09 PM
Halftime: DAL 62, PHX 59
Booker: 17 Pts, 8-13 FG
Durant: 16 Pts, 6-8 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 9 Reb, 3-5 FG
Hardaway: 18 Pts, 5-6 3P – 2:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Just saw Paul giving Durant instruction.
Paul talked to me about that and how the two have respect for each other and how they approach the game. So don’t be surprised to see more of that.
Warren in for Durant. 16 points in 16 minutes. #Suns – 1:54 PM
Just saw Paul giving Durant instruction.
Paul talked to me about that and how the two have respect for each other and how they approach the game. So don’t be surprised to see more of that.
Warren in for Durant. 16 points in 16 minutes. #Suns – 1:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant has played 14 minutes. Only missed one shot, which was a 3.
16 points.
Still in game. I’m guessing he plays at least 30 minutes.
Hardaway Jr. 3. #Suns down 3. Timeout Phoenix with 7:24 left in half. – 1:49 PM
Durant has played 14 minutes. Only missed one shot, which was a 3.
16 points.
Still in game. I’m guessing he plays at least 30 minutes.
Hardaway Jr. 3. #Suns down 3. Timeout Phoenix with 7:24 left in half. – 1:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
You just have to laugh at some of these Kevin Durant buckets. There’s no defense for them – 1:44 PM
You just have to laugh at some of these Kevin Durant buckets. There’s no defense for them – 1:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Irving backing up Lee for floater release
Durant answer with 5 points.
Hardaway Jr. 3. #Suns up 41-36 with 8:55 left in 1st half. – 1:43 PM
Irving backing up Lee for floater release
Durant answer with 5 points.
Hardaway Jr. 3. #Suns up 41-36 with 8:55 left in 1st half. – 1:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Mavs staying with zone, different guys matching u p with Durant up top.
Holiday off turnover. #Suns up 3. – 1:42 PM
#Mavs staying with zone, different guys matching u p with Durant up top.
Holiday off turnover. #Suns up 3. – 1:42 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant playing off one another is unguardable. Pick your poison. pic.twitter.com/MDQufiJfnR – 1:40 PM
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant playing off one another is unguardable. Pick your poison. pic.twitter.com/MDQufiJfnR – 1:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker to Durant for 3.
#Suns 31 #Mavs 25 after one.
Durant 10 points in 10 minutes. Booker 7 and 3 assists.
Doncic 7 (1-of-7 FGs, 5-of-6 FTs). Irving 5. pic.twitter.com/Q3uiueEg1L – 1:40 PM
Booker to Durant for 3.
#Suns 31 #Mavs 25 after one.
Durant 10 points in 10 minutes. Booker 7 and 3 assists.
Doncic 7 (1-of-7 FGs, 5-of-6 FTs). Irving 5. pic.twitter.com/Q3uiueEg1L – 1:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting Durant with Lee, Payne, Craig and Ross to begin 2nd quarter. – 1:39 PM
#Suns starting Durant with Lee, Payne, Craig and Ross to begin 2nd quarter. – 1:39 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
1Q: 27-15 with Kevin Durant in the game
Outscored 10-4 on the bench – 1:39 PM
1Q: 27-15 with Kevin Durant in the game
Outscored 10-4 on the bench – 1:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Can’t say helping off Kevin Durant is the right call, but he hits a 3 right before the end of the 1Q. Offense has been great, shooting 64% with 22 points in the paint. Only piece left is hitting some 3s (2-for-7) – 1:37 PM
Can’t say helping off Kevin Durant is the right call, but he hits a 3 right before the end of the 1Q. Offense has been great, shooting 64% with 22 points in the paint. Only piece left is hitting some 3s (2-for-7) – 1:37 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Ive watched every minute of Durant in Phoenix and i still cant believe hes on The Suns – 1:37 PM
Ive watched every minute of Durant in Phoenix and i still cant believe hes on The Suns – 1:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks trail 31-25 after a quarter when Durant drains a three-pointer in the final seconds. Gonna be hard to beat the Suns if Mavs shoot 38 percent all game (and the Suns shoot 63 percent), which is what happened in the first quarter. – 1:36 PM
Mavericks trail 31-25 after a quarter when Durant drains a three-pointer in the final seconds. Gonna be hard to beat the Suns if Mavs shoot 38 percent all game (and the Suns shoot 63 percent), which is what happened in the first quarter. – 1:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
It appears that Devin Booker defensive attention setting up Kevin Durant open looks and Kevin Durant defensive attention setting up Devin Booker open looks is going to be a good thing for the Suns. – 1:36 PM
It appears that Devin Booker defensive attention setting up Kevin Durant open looks and Kevin Durant defensive attention setting up Devin Booker open looks is going to be a good thing for the Suns. – 1:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 31, DAL 25
Durant: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-3 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 2 Ast, 3-8 FG
Doncic: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 1-7 FG – 1:36 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 31, DAL 25
Durant: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-3 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 2 Ast, 3-8 FG
Doncic: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 1-7 FG – 1:36 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
How do you root for someone when Kyrie is on one team and KD is on the other? – 1:34 PM
How do you root for someone when Kyrie is on one team and KD is on the other? – 1:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant checking in for Landale. #Suns going small as Christian Wood is at the 5 for #Mavs – 1:32 PM
Durant checking in for Landale. #Suns going small as Christian Wood is at the 5 for #Mavs – 1:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie drive, stepped out of bounds.
Payne, Ross in, Paul, Durant out. #Suns – 1:25 PM
Okogie drive, stepped out of bounds.
Payne, Ross in, Paul, Durant out. #Suns – 1:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Again, Bullock forcing Durant into what would be a tough shot, but not for him.
Booker drive. Irving answer. #Suns up 19-14. – 1:22 PM
Again, Bullock forcing Durant into what would be a tough shot, but not for him.
Booker drive. Irving answer. #Suns up 19-14. – 1:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lol how often do we see Chris Paul get enough space to drive for a wide open floater? Having KD and Book to worry about is unfair – 1:20 PM
Lol how often do we see Chris Paul get enough space to drive for a wide open floater? Having KD and Book to worry about is unfair – 1:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Durant double opens up Booker to attack a closeout which forces another double which opens up Paul to attack a closeout and he hits a floater.
Man. – 1:20 PM
Durant double opens up Booker to attack a closeout which forces another double which opens up Paul to attack a closeout and he hits a floater.
Man. – 1:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on court together since being traded to #Suns and #Mavs respectively. pic.twitter.com/GWjaZxfSA7 – 1:16 PM
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on court together since being traded to #Suns and #Mavs respectively. pic.twitter.com/GWjaZxfSA7 – 1:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bullock did everything you could do on Durant.
Took away drive, pressured him and Durant still went off glass.
Then Durant with pocket pass to Ayton for dunk. #Suns up 13-7 with 8:21 left in 1st. #Mavs – 1:15 PM
Bullock did everything you could do on Durant.
Took away drive, pressured him and Durant still went off glass.
Then Durant with pocket pass to Ayton for dunk. #Suns up 13-7 with 8:21 left in 1st. #Mavs – 1:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton over Luka. 4 points.
Irving 3. Has 3. Tie game. #Suns #Mavs – 1:13 PM
Ayton over Luka. 4 points.
Irving 3. Has 3. Tie game. #Suns #Mavs – 1:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker on Irving. He’s taken on meaningful defensive assignments in the past and will have more now after the trade. Excited to see how he takes on the challenge (even though the Suns switch a lot). – 1:12 PM
Booker on Irving. He’s taken on meaningful defensive assignments in the past and will have more now after the trade. Excited to see how he takes on the challenge (even though the Suns switch a lot). – 1:12 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Kyrie + Luka meets KD + This Suns Team = NBA teams, and contracts, are only as binding as their stars want them to be. Nearly impossible to see this match up two months ago, when Nets were half a game behind Celtics for best record in East – 1:03 PM
Kyrie + Luka meets KD + This Suns Team = NBA teams, and contracts, are only as binding as their stars want them to be. Nearly impossible to see this match up two months ago, when Nets were half a game behind Celtics for best record in East – 1:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There he is.
Kyrie Irving.
#Suns at #Mavs pic.twitter.com/fxOQXIVt9x – 12:57 PM
There he is.
Kyrie Irving.
#Suns at #Mavs pic.twitter.com/fxOQXIVt9x – 12:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m fully prepared for the Nets Twitter meltdown when KD and Kyrie do their handshake postgame. – 12:53 PM
I’m fully prepared for the Nets Twitter meltdown when KD and Kyrie do their handshake postgame. – 12:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game 3 of Kevin Durant era in Phoenix set to begin.
#Suns at #Mavs pic.twitter.com/01ISrbDkeZ – 12:52 PM
Game 3 of Kevin Durant era in Phoenix set to begin.
#Suns at #Mavs pic.twitter.com/01ISrbDkeZ – 12:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“KD will deliver a championship in Phoenix.”
🗣️ @Jalen Rose pic.twitter.com/LgyVyC0sws – 12:44 PM
“KD will deliver a championship in Phoenix.”
🗣️ @Jalen Rose pic.twitter.com/LgyVyC0sws – 12:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
PHX starters: Okogie, Durant, Ayton, Booker, Paul
12:10 tip @971TheFreak – 12:34 PM
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
PHX starters: Okogie, Durant, Ayton, Booker, Paul
12:10 tip @971TheFreak – 12:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Mavs:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 12:34 PM
#Suns starters at #Mavs:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 12:34 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
KD and Kyrie face off today for the first time since being traded 🍿👀
Who’s getting the dub? pic.twitter.com/kTF3W8FLnZ – 12:18 PM
KD and Kyrie face off today for the first time since being traded 🍿👀
Who’s getting the dub? pic.twitter.com/kTF3W8FLnZ – 12:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talking about Terrence Ross being on the floor with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as well as Josh Okogie being a defender on Luka Doncic. #Suns #Mavs pic.twitter.com/hiNRvWo7t3 – 11:54 AM
Monty Williams talking about Terrence Ross being on the floor with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as well as Josh Okogie being a defender on Luka Doncic. #Suns #Mavs pic.twitter.com/hiNRvWo7t3 – 11:54 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Monty Williams on the Doncic-Irving challenge. pic.twitter.com/HxFoxOzWyU – 11:40 AM
Monty Williams on the Doncic-Irving challenge. pic.twitter.com/HxFoxOzWyU – 11:40 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s early with Durant, but they’re a team that’s only going to get better.” Jason Kidd on #Suns with Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/ziLK7CwDpr – 11:30 AM
“It’s early with Durant, but they’re a team that’s only going to get better.” Jason Kidd on #Suns with Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/ziLK7CwDpr – 11:30 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s even more aggressive with Kevin Durant.” Jason Kidd on Devin Booker. #Suns – 11:24 AM
“He’s even more aggressive with Kevin Durant.” Jason Kidd on Devin Booker. #Suns – 11:24 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We respect each other, and we respect each other’s knowledge of the game because we know how much each other is putting into the game. So, when we’re out there talking, I’m sure at some point, it’s going to get intense.” Chris Paul on Kevin Durant #Suns https://t.co/ekF2Gc4GTB pic.twitter.com/ZSsvllX6GG – 11:09 AM
“We respect each other, and we respect each other’s knowledge of the game because we know how much each other is putting into the game. So, when we’re out there talking, I’m sure at some point, it’s going to get intense.” Chris Paul on Kevin Durant #Suns https://t.co/ekF2Gc4GTB pic.twitter.com/ZSsvllX6GG – 11:09 AM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
This is a wonderful article by Simon van Zuylen-Wood @svzwood on Kyrie Irving … truly insightful ….give it a thorough read 💯
#NBA #Mavericks #Nets #Sportsbiz pic.twitter.com/8zYRNgsAMe – 9:38 AM
This is a wonderful article by Simon van Zuylen-Wood @svzwood on Kyrie Irving … truly insightful ….give it a thorough read 💯
#NBA #Mavericks #Nets #Sportsbiz pic.twitter.com/8zYRNgsAMe – 9:38 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
We’ve got brunch basketball, and there’s isn’t a brunch in town that has better food than what Mavs-Suns is throwing down. Luka & Kyrie. PHX adding Durant to their loaded crew. Buckle up for the thrill ride. @peasradio pre at 11:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 12:10 @971TheFreak – 9:36 AM
We’ve got brunch basketball, and there’s isn’t a brunch in town that has better food than what Mavs-Suns is throwing down. Luka & Kyrie. PHX adding Durant to their loaded crew. Buckle up for the thrill ride. @peasradio pre at 11:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 12:10 @971TheFreak – 9:36 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
KD effect: Phoenix Suns living, learning and love playing with superstar Kevin Durant (w/videos) https://t.co/MCfMCHRDmU via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/iG40eimNvH – 9:33 AM
KD effect: Phoenix Suns living, learning and love playing with superstar Kevin Durant (w/videos) https://t.co/MCfMCHRDmU via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/iG40eimNvH – 9:33 AM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: “We want to be unpredictable with our attack, but everybody in the world knows the ball is going to go to me or him when we need a basket.” Kevin Durant on playing with Devin Booker as the two combined for 73 in #Suns win over #Mavs. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / March 5, 2023
Duane Rankin: “The calmness that he has in those moments was the thing that I was aware of. Everybody else is kind of frantic in those moments.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant closing out Dallas in #Suns 130-126 win Sunday. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / March 5, 2023
Duane Rankin: “Him and Book. That’s a movie.” Deandre Ayton on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combining for 73 points in #Suns win over #Mavs. pic.twitter.com/HER9NXkSfo -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / March 5, 2023
In the first matchup between Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant since the two superstars were traded from the Brooklyn Nets, it was the Phoenix Suns (36-29) that came out on top against the Dallas Mavericks (33-32), winning the game with 130-126 as the final score. -via Sports Illustrated / March 5, 2023
Durant led all scorers with 37 points, while Booker wasn’t far behind with 36. There were four total scorers with at least 30 points as Doncic (34) and Irving (30) both met the mark. It was a matchup that clearly would rely on offensive firepower as both teams parted with key defensive pieces in their respective midseason blockbuster trade. -via Sports Illustrated / March 5, 2023
Luka Doncic, along with coach Jason Kidd, had been a driving force in the Mavs trading for Kyrie Irving. Doncic, a three-time All-NBA selection who turned 24 on Feb. 28, had grown frustrated the Mavs were floating around .500 despite him playing better than ever, and team and league sources said he privately had been pushing the front office to find a way to acquire the co-star required for the Mavs to have any chance to contend for a championship. -via ESPN / March 4, 2023