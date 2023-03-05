Live stream: Knicks 68, Celtics 79

The New York Knicks (38-27) play against the Boston Celtics (45-19) at TD Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023
New York Knicks 68, Boston Celtics 79 (Q3 04:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Not surprisingly, the Knicks have felt the absence of Jalen Brunson as this game has worn on. They’ve got 11 assists on 26 baskets, compared to 19 on 27 for Boston. That, coupled with an 18-point edge from 3 for Boston, has the Celtics up 79-68 w/ 4:49 to go in the third. – 9:19 PM
Not surprisingly, the Knicks have felt the absence of Jalen Brunson as this game has worn on. They’ve got 11 assists on 26 baskets, compared to 19 on 27 for Boston. That, coupled with an 18-point edge from 3 for Boston, has the Celtics up 79-68 w/ 4:49 to go in the third. – 9:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Knicks are hunting Hauser so when he gets switched onto the ball, the teammate switching off tries to zone in the lane while the low man on the back line steps into the lane to prevent a lob. Allows Hauser to up the pressure on the ball and not get beat with a step-back. – 9:19 PM
Knicks are hunting Hauser so when he gets switched onto the ball, the teammate switching off tries to zone in the lane while the low man on the back line steps into the lane to prevent a lob. Allows Hauser to up the pressure on the ball and not get beat with a step-back. – 9:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I don’t understand why Quickley would called Robinson up for a switch when Robinson already had the mismatch on Hauser. Why not just throw it into Robinson? – 9:19 PM
I don’t understand why Quickley would called Robinson up for a switch when Robinson already had the mismatch on Hauser. Why not just throw it into Robinson? – 9:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams takes a no-hesitation 3 pointer and drills it. He needed that one. – 9:16 PM
Grant Williams takes a no-hesitation 3 pointer and drills it. He needed that one. – 9:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Knicks shooting just 1-10 from 3 since the end of the 1st quarter. Celtics extending their lead here to 74-62. – 9:13 PM
Knicks shooting just 1-10 from 3 since the end of the 1st quarter. Celtics extending their lead here to 74-62. – 9:13 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Randle appeared to bump the ref, but maybe inadvertently. Earned a tech either way.
No flagrant on the call itself upon review. – 9:07 PM
Randle appeared to bump the ref, but maybe inadvertently. Earned a tech either way.
No flagrant on the call itself upon review. – 9:07 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
looks like Julius Randle might’ve bumped the official there? that might end up in an ejection/suspension – 9:05 PM
looks like Julius Randle might’ve bumped the official there? that might end up in an ejection/suspension – 9:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Julius Randle does not hold a high opinion of Brett Nansel at the moment – 9:05 PM
Julius Randle does not hold a high opinion of Brett Nansel at the moment – 9:05 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle just bumped the referee. He was trying to demonstrate what Marcus Smart did to him but you can’t do that.
Tech on Julius. – 9:04 PM
Julius Randle just bumped the referee. He was trying to demonstrate what Marcus Smart did to him but you can’t do that.
Tech on Julius. – 9:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
This officiating crew has apparently never seen Marcus Smart before. – 9:04 PM
This officiating crew has apparently never seen Marcus Smart before. – 9:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mikal Bridges in 9 games as a Net: 26 points on 53.6% shooting (50% from 3 on 5 attempts/game), 5.9 rebs, 3 assists, 1 steal. He’s averaged 35 pts, 9 rebs, 3 assists in BKN’s last 2 games, both wins. BKN is in 6th in East, currently 1.5 games behind NYK & 2.5 games ahead of MIA. – 9:02 PM
Mikal Bridges in 9 games as a Net: 26 points on 53.6% shooting (50% from 3 on 5 attempts/game), 5.9 rebs, 3 assists, 1 steal. He’s averaged 35 pts, 9 rebs, 3 assists in BKN’s last 2 games, both wins. BKN is in 6th in East, currently 1.5 games behind NYK & 2.5 games ahead of MIA. – 9:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Celtics playing 5-out is starting to be a problem for Mitchell Robinson. Out of his comfort zone and exhausted. – 9:02 PM
Celtics playing 5-out is starting to be a problem for Mitchell Robinson. Out of his comfort zone and exhausted. – 9:02 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
After closing out the first half on an 8-0 run, we’re looking to keep our rhythm going in the second half. pic.twitter.com/fNINSesDZv – 9:01 PM
After closing out the first half on an 8-0 run, we’re looking to keep our rhythm going in the second half. pic.twitter.com/fNINSesDZv – 9:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Sam Hauser and @jj_redick just had a nice chat at half court ahead of the second half between Celtics-Knicks – 8:54 PM
Sam Hauser and @jj_redick just had a nice chat at half court ahead of the second half between Celtics-Knicks – 8:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Boston has 11 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points in the half. The Knicks do not. – 8:50 PM
Boston has 11 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points in the half. The Knicks do not. – 8:50 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics up 61-54 at the half
Tatum and Brown playing well, but Boston wouldn’t be winning without Derrick White and Al Horford – 8:44 PM
Celtics up 61-54 at the half
Tatum and Brown playing well, but Boston wouldn’t be winning without Derrick White and Al Horford – 8:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics close the half on a 11-0 run to take a 61-54 lead back to the locker room. Derrick White took over on both ends in the past few minutes after the Knicks were killing them on the glass and transition. – 8:44 PM
Celtics close the half on a 11-0 run to take a 61-54 lead back to the locker room. Derrick White took over on both ends in the past few minutes after the Knicks were killing them on the glass and transition. – 8:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Brutal fouls by Randle (on White and-1) and now Hart (over-the-backbreaker with 2 seconds left) to hand Boston a couple free points. 61-54 Celtics at break. – 8:44 PM
Brutal fouls by Randle (on White and-1) and now Hart (over-the-backbreaker with 2 seconds left) to hand Boston a couple free points. 61-54 Celtics at break. – 8:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A 11-0 run to end the first half for Boston has the Celtics up 61-54 going into the break.
Jayson Tatum (19), Jaylen Brown (17) and Derrick White (12) have 48 of Boston’s 61 points, and C’s have taken 25 of 47 shots from 3.
RJ Barrett has 16 and Julius Randle 14 to lead NYK. – 8:43 PM
A 11-0 run to end the first half for Boston has the Celtics up 61-54 going into the break.
Jayson Tatum (19), Jaylen Brown (17) and Derrick White (12) have 48 of Boston’s 61 points, and C’s have taken 25 of 47 shots from 3.
RJ Barrett has 16 and Julius Randle 14 to lead NYK. – 8:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The ending to the half was not ideal — 11-0 run for Boston as Knicks got sloppy offensively and beaten up with a small ball lineup. Boston 61, Knicks 54. – 8:43 PM
The ending to the half was not ideal — 11-0 run for Boston as Knicks got sloppy offensively and beaten up with a small ball lineup. Boston 61, Knicks 54. – 8:43 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Derrick White taking a beating out there. He caps off an 11-0 Celtics run to end the half. White’s up to 12 points, 6 rebounds & 3 assists. – 8:43 PM
Derrick White taking a beating out there. He caps off an 11-0 Celtics run to end the half. White’s up to 12 points, 6 rebounds & 3 assists. – 8:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
With Mitchell Robinson in foul trouble, the Knicks went small to end the first half and it backfired. Gave up too many offensive rebounds.
Celtics went on a 11-0 run to the half.
Celtics 61, Knicks 54. – 8:43 PM
With Mitchell Robinson in foul trouble, the Knicks went small to end the first half and it backfired. Gave up too many offensive rebounds.
Celtics went on a 11-0 run to the half.
Celtics 61, Knicks 54. – 8:43 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Thibs experimented with going small in the second quarter but the Knicks got pounded in the glass – 8:43 PM
Thibs experimented with going small in the second quarter but the Knicks got pounded in the glass – 8:43 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Mitchell Robinson went to the bench with his 3rd foul and the Celtics have pummeled the Knicks on the offensive glass over the last 3 minutes. – 8:42 PM
Mitchell Robinson went to the bench with his 3rd foul and the Celtics have pummeled the Knicks on the offensive glass over the last 3 minutes. – 8:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Mazzulla yelling at the Celtics for their transition defense worked because Al Horford was already back in position by the time Derrick White tipped that offensive rebound out. – 8:41 PM
Mazzulla yelling at the Celtics for their transition defense worked because Al Horford was already back in position by the time Derrick White tipped that offensive rebound out. – 8:41 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Quickley getting Tatum on a switch and going right at him like he’s Boban was… interesting – 8:40 PM
Quickley getting Tatum on a switch and going right at him like he’s Boban was… interesting – 8:40 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics are doing that thing where they a) take their foot off the gas and b) it’s kinda sloppy – 8:38 PM
The Celtics are doing that thing where they a) take their foot off the gas and b) it’s kinda sloppy – 8:38 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams complains about the call against him the whole time back to the bench, looking at and talking to his coaches and missing Blake Griffin’s extended hand. So Blake slapped himself 5 – 8:35 PM
Grant Williams complains about the call against him the whole time back to the bench, looking at and talking to his coaches and missing Blake Griffin’s extended hand. So Blake slapped himself 5 – 8:35 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum, Jaylen and White have 42 of the Celtics’ 48 points.
Everyone else is 2 for 13. – 8:34 PM
Tatum, Jaylen and White have 42 of the Celtics’ 48 points.
Everyone else is 2 for 13. – 8:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Luke Kornet’s Celebrity Starting 5:
Himself
John Krasinski
Vince Vaughn
Chad Kroeger
Gordon Ramsay – 8:32 PM
Luke Kornet’s Celebrity Starting 5:
Himself
John Krasinski
Vince Vaughn
Chad Kroeger
Gordon Ramsay – 8:32 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Luke Kornet, who’s 7-foot-2, said he needs more height on his celebrity starting 5 as if he isn’t gonna be locking down the paint lol – 8:31 PM
Luke Kornet, who’s 7-foot-2, said he needs more height on his celebrity starting 5 as if he isn’t gonna be locking down the paint lol – 8:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jayson Tatum standing and following through on his 3 attempt while Josh Hart leaks of and starts a fastbreak ending with a Toppin dunk. Mazzulla is angry. Game tied at 45. #Celtics #Knicks – 8:30 PM
Jayson Tatum standing and following through on his 3 attempt while Josh Hart leaks of and starts a fastbreak ending with a Toppin dunk. Mazzulla is angry. Game tied at 45. #Celtics #Knicks – 8:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Mazzulla is as upset as I’ve seen him at his team after that sequence ended with an alley-oop for Obi Toppin. He just grabbed the clipboard after the timeout, barked at the team & tossed it before going to meet with his coaches.
Now the players are chatting among themselves. – 8:30 PM
Joe Mazzulla is as upset as I’ve seen him at his team after that sequence ended with an alley-oop for Obi Toppin. He just grabbed the clipboard after the timeout, barked at the team & tossed it before going to meet with his coaches.
Now the players are chatting among themselves. – 8:30 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Mazzulla showing some emotion. Frustrated after the Knicks get an easy leak-out, calls timeout, comes over to bench, has some words and tosses clipboard on the ground. – 8:29 PM
Mazzulla showing some emotion. Frustrated after the Knicks get an easy leak-out, calls timeout, comes over to bench, has some words and tosses clipboard on the ground. – 8:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
In Brunson’s absence I can admit I didn’t expect the Mitchell Robinson offensive takeover. – 8:29 PM
In Brunson’s absence I can admit I didn’t expect the Mitchell Robinson offensive takeover. – 8:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum fist pump gif for the homies pic.twitter.com/rBK3db2gSh – 8:27 PM
Tatum fist pump gif for the homies pic.twitter.com/rBK3db2gSh – 8:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
That’s a couple times now where Grant Williams has been awfully reluctant to launch. Is Josh Hart contagious? – 8:27 PM
That’s a couple times now where Grant Williams has been awfully reluctant to launch. Is Josh Hart contagious? – 8:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joe Mazzulla was unhappy Brooklyn got more 3s up than Boston in Friday’s loss. Both teams are getting them up tonight – the Celtics have taken 17 3s out of 30 total shots, and New York has taken 16 out of 30.
Celtics up 42-35 early in the second. – 8:20 PM
Joe Mazzulla was unhappy Brooklyn got more 3s up than Boston in Friday’s loss. Both teams are getting them up tonight – the Celtics have taken 17 3s out of 30 total shots, and New York has taken 16 out of 30.
Celtics up 42-35 early in the second. – 8:20 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown a combined 9-14, 4-6 from 3 for 28 of the Celtics’ 42 points. – 8:19 PM
Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown a combined 9-14, 4-6 from 3 for 28 of the Celtics’ 42 points. – 8:19 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett has thrown 2 lobs today – both too high (Mitch and Obi) — and when Randle tried a lob to him he moved to the corner. Not working today. – 8:16 PM
RJ Barrett has thrown 2 lobs today – both too high (Mitch and Obi) — and when Randle tried a lob to him he moved to the corner. Not working today. – 8:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Grant Williams gotta start chilling and knocking down shots in his corner office again. – 8:16 PM
Grant Williams gotta start chilling and knocking down shots in his corner office again. – 8:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Derrick White And-1 and Tatum LOVES it pic.twitter.com/bKRfniyoQh – 8:14 PM
Derrick White And-1 and Tatum LOVES it pic.twitter.com/bKRfniyoQh – 8:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Celtics 34, Knicks 31 after 1 quarter.
Barrett – 14 points on 5-8 shooting.
Randle 10 points.
Jalen Brunson – out.
Tatum has 16 already after 14 last week. – 8:11 PM
Celtics 34, Knicks 31 after 1 quarter.
Barrett – 14 points on 5-8 shooting.
Randle 10 points.
Jalen Brunson – out.
Tatum has 16 already after 14 last week. – 8:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Pretty even quarter but the real difference right now is 11 second chance points for Boston to 4 for New York. – 8:11 PM
Pretty even quarter but the real difference right now is 11 second chance points for Boston to 4 for New York. – 8:11 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Q1 in the books — Celtics lead the Knicks 34-31
Tatum: 16 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
Rj Barrett: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist – 8:11 PM
Q1 in the books — Celtics lead the Knicks 34-31
Tatum: 16 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
Rj Barrett: 14 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist – 8:11 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
No one was more pumped about that Derrick White And-1 than Tatum.
HUGE fist pump – 8:10 PM
No one was more pumped about that Derrick White And-1 than Tatum.
HUGE fist pump – 8:10 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum started 0-3. He’s 4-5 since then for 16 points. – 8:09 PM
Jayson Tatum started 0-3. He’s 4-5 since then for 16 points. – 8:09 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum already got 7 free throws in this first quarter. Those have been notably absent during some recent games where he’s struggled (Sixers, Knicks, Nets). – 8:08 PM
Jayson Tatum already got 7 free throws in this first quarter. Those have been notably absent during some recent games where he’s struggled (Sixers, Knicks, Nets). – 8:08 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics-Knicks is fast-paced and a little reckless and good fun – 8:07 PM
Celtics-Knicks is fast-paced and a little reckless and good fun – 8:07 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum had taken 2 free throws or fewer in 4 of the last 6 games. 4 in the first quarter tonight. – 8:06 PM
Tatum had taken 2 free throws or fewer in 4 of the last 6 games. 4 in the first quarter tonight. – 8:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
a very modern NBA turnover… Knicks on the break, Randle goes to throw the lob to Barrett, but Barrett decided to flare out to the 3 point line and the pass went out of bounds – 8:05 PM
a very modern NBA turnover… Knicks on the break, Randle goes to throw the lob to Barrett, but Barrett decided to flare out to the 3 point line and the pass went out of bounds – 8:05 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
8 of the Celtics’ 17 points have come on second-chances. Mazzulla has hammered home the importance of taking more shots than the opponent. – 7:57 PM
8 of the Celtics’ 17 points have come on second-chances. Mazzulla has hammered home the importance of taking more shots than the opponent. – 7:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With no Robert Williams or Malcolm Brogdon today for Boston, Grant Williams and Sam Hauser with the first players off the bench for the Celtics. – 7:56 PM
With no Robert Williams or Malcolm Brogdon today for Boston, Grant Williams and Sam Hauser with the first players off the bench for the Celtics. – 7:56 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks need a big game from RJ with Brunson out – and he’s off to a strong start – 7:53 PM
Knicks need a big game from RJ with Brunson out – and he’s off to a strong start – 7:53 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Opponents have been carrying winning streaks into our matchups lately and we’re looking to snap another one tonight.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/EHF8ey63kt – 7:52 PM
Opponents have been carrying winning streaks into our matchups lately and we’re looking to snap another one tonight.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/EHF8ey63kt – 7:52 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Deep trey to start off the game 🎯
@Immanuel Quickley pic.twitter.com/Q5uWwr8kWm – 7:51 PM
Deep trey to start off the game 🎯
@Immanuel Quickley pic.twitter.com/Q5uWwr8kWm – 7:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics have smoked two bunnies at the cup, but otherwise both teams seem way more interested in shooting 3s anyway – 7:49 PM
Celtics have smoked two bunnies at the cup, but otherwise both teams seem way more interested in shooting 3s anyway – 7:49 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I’m in favor of breaking up last year’s starting lineup based on nothing except that I think Derrick White could be an All-Star at some point. – 7:35 PM
I’m in favor of breaking up last year’s starting lineup based on nothing except that I think Derrick White could be an All-Star at some point. – 7:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Knicks at Celtics – TD Garden – March 5, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
New York – Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Rob Williams, Gallinari New York: Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/04UuScOBJq – 7:10 PM
Knicks at Celtics – TD Garden – March 5, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
New York – Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Rob Williams, Gallinari New York: Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/04UuScOBJq – 7:10 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Knicks enter play ranked fourth in the NBA with 1.164 points per possession. This is ninth best in NBA history (tracked over last 25 seasons) @elias – 6:47 PM
Knicks enter play ranked fourth in the NBA with 1.164 points per possession. This is ninth best in NBA history (tracked over last 25 seasons) @elias – 6:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Brad Stevens signing a few autographs and saying hello to Celtics fans ahead of Celtics-Knicks pic.twitter.com/KwSDIMi5S4 – 6:44 PM
Brad Stevens signing a few autographs and saying hello to Celtics fans ahead of Celtics-Knicks pic.twitter.com/KwSDIMi5S4 – 6:44 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
An older woman is here trying to get Sam Hauser’s autograph for her grandkids because “they’re also the Hauser family” (no relation) – 6:37 PM
An older woman is here trying to get Sam Hauser’s autograph for her grandkids because “they’re also the Hauser family” (no relation) – 6:37 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
On the scene for Sunday night hoops
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/w1QodFTV7u – 6:29 PM
On the scene for Sunday night hoops
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/w1QodFTV7u – 6:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum pulls from the logo ahead of Celtics-Knicks pic.twitter.com/qZYpw03hCE – 6:24 PM
Jayson Tatum pulls from the logo ahead of Celtics-Knicks pic.twitter.com/qZYpw03hCE – 6:24 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Brad Stevens is here sitting courtside giving out fist pumps to Celtics players and coaches as warmups progress – 6:23 PM
Brad Stevens is here sitting courtside giving out fist pumps to Celtics players and coaches as warmups progress – 6:23 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We have our first double minus-money race of the year: Malcolm Brogdon and Immanuel Quickley have both crossed the minus-money threshold for 6MOY.
A wild swing in a race that saw Quickley jump from odds as low as +20000 earlier in the season to nearly co-favorite status. pic.twitter.com/RMVOmVD9To – 6:22 PM
We have our first double minus-money race of the year: Malcolm Brogdon and Immanuel Quickley have both crossed the minus-money threshold for 6MOY.
A wild swing in a race that saw Quickley jump from odds as low as +20000 earlier in the season to nearly co-favorite status. pic.twitter.com/RMVOmVD9To – 6:22 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum warming up in an all blue pair of the“Blueprint” JT 1s pic.twitter.com/DsQztxQcxX – 6:20 PM
Tatum warming up in an all blue pair of the“Blueprint” JT 1s pic.twitter.com/DsQztxQcxX – 6:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibodeau said he didn’t know if Brunson received an MRI on his sore foot. He called Brunson ‘day-to-day,’ adding he’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow.
Didn’t think it was serious.
In terms of replacing Brunson, Thibs mentioned Quickley, McBride and “Hart can handle the ball.” – 6:14 PM
Thibodeau said he didn’t know if Brunson received an MRI on his sore foot. He called Brunson ‘day-to-day,’ adding he’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow.
Didn’t think it was serious.
In terms of replacing Brunson, Thibs mentioned Quickley, McBride and “Hart can handle the ball.” – 6:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges is picking up where he left off in Boston. 3/3 for 7 points to start this one. – 6:14 PM
Mikal Bridges is picking up where he left off in Boston. 3/3 for 7 points to start this one. – 6:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla on how long Robert Williams will be out with a strained left hamstring: “I think they said 7-10 days or so, but those things can change depending upon how quickly he can get back to sprinting. So, just kind of have to see.” – 6:13 PM
Joe Mazzulla on how long Robert Williams will be out with a strained left hamstring: “I think they said 7-10 days or so, but those things can change depending upon how quickly he can get back to sprinting. So, just kind of have to see.” – 6:13 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Joe Mazzulla says Robert Williams III will be sidelined for 7-10 days as the Time Lord nurses a left hamstring strain.
The latest, via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/mazzulla… – 6:10 PM
Joe Mazzulla says Robert Williams III will be sidelined for 7-10 days as the Time Lord nurses a left hamstring strain.
The latest, via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/mazzulla… – 6:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It gets really confusing when Thibs is doing a presser before a game in Boston and keeps talking about how valuable Deuce is out there – 6:07 PM
It gets really confusing when Thibs is doing a presser before a game in Boston and keeps talking about how valuable Deuce is out there – 6:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Jalen Brunson is out tonight vs BOS due to a sore left foot. – 6:05 PM
Knicks say Jalen Brunson is out tonight vs BOS due to a sore left foot. – 6:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Finishingoff my weekend of nerditry here at the gah-den for Knicks-Celtics pic.twitter.com/nTJ2VSIzfq – 6:05 PM
Finishingoff my weekend of nerditry here at the gah-den for Knicks-Celtics pic.twitter.com/nTJ2VSIzfq – 6:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jalen Brunson woke up with soreness in his left foot and is out tonight, per Thibs. – 6:02 PM
Jalen Brunson woke up with soreness in his left foot and is out tonight, per Thibs. – 6:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson is out for tonight’s game against the Celtics. New York is going for a ninth straight win. – 6:02 PM
The Knicks say Jalen Brunson is out for tonight’s game against the Celtics. New York is going for a ninth straight win. – 6:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jalen Brunson is OUT for the #Knicks with a left foot injury. #Celtics. – 6:02 PM
Jalen Brunson is OUT for the #Knicks with a left foot injury. #Celtics. – 6:02 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game at Boston. – 6:01 PM
Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is out for tonight’s game at Boston. – 6:01 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The guys are in the building 📸
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/xAavy7uEkM – 6:01 PM
The guys are in the building 📸
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/xAavy7uEkM – 6:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Weird science — Load management doesn’t sit well with Knicks’ Julius Randle newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:58 PM
Weird science — Load management doesn’t sit well with Knicks’ Julius Randle newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla said Robert Williams could miss seven to 10 days with the strained left hamstring. Organization’s thought is to give GWilliams, Kornet and Muscala more minutes to compensate. #Celtics do have an open roster spot to add a big man if desired. – 5:53 PM
Mazzulla said Robert Williams could miss seven to 10 days with the strained left hamstring. Organization’s thought is to give GWilliams, Kornet and Muscala more minutes to compensate. #Celtics do have an open roster spot to add a big man if desired. – 5:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jalen Brunson is in the building tonight, still listed as questionable at the moment – 5:51 PM
Jalen Brunson is in the building tonight, still listed as questionable at the moment – 5:51 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams could be out 7-10 days with the hamstring tightness. But says he’s not sure if that’s the concrete timeline of the injury and that they won’t rush him back. – 5:49 PM
Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams could be out 7-10 days with the hamstring tightness. But says he’s not sure if that’s the concrete timeline of the injury and that they won’t rush him back. – 5:49 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Malcolm Brogdon is out for his second straight game. Was questionable on the injury report with right ankle soreness. – 5:48 PM
Joe Mazzulla says Malcolm Brogdon is out for his second straight game. Was questionable on the injury report with right ankle soreness. – 5:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III both out tonight for Celtics-Knicks, per coach Mazzulla – 5:48 PM
Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III both out tonight for Celtics-Knicks, per coach Mazzulla – 5:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
No Malcolm Brogdon tonight against the Knicks due to a sore ankle, per Joe Mazzulla. Rob Williams already ruled out. – 5:48 PM
No Malcolm Brogdon tonight against the Knicks due to a sore ankle, per Joe Mazzulla. Rob Williams already ruled out. – 5:48 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Our #HerTimeToPlay clinics are giving young girls equal opportunities to play the sport we love 💪☘️ pic.twitter.com/y2SI2oweLC – 5:48 PM
Our #HerTimeToPlay clinics are giving young girls equal opportunities to play the sport we love 💪☘️ pic.twitter.com/y2SI2oweLC – 5:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Malcolm Brogdon and Rob Williams both OUT tonight against New York. – 5:48 PM
Malcolm Brogdon and Rob Williams both OUT tonight against New York. – 5:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla on Celtics defense as of late:
Not guarding the ball as well as we should
We gotta get back to the details, get more solid pic.twitter.com/FqCUnXbMnj – 5:48 PM
Mazzulla on Celtics defense as of late:
Not guarding the ball as well as we should
We gotta get back to the details, get more solid pic.twitter.com/FqCUnXbMnj – 5:48 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (left finger sprain) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Boston. – 5:31 PM
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (left finger sprain) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Boston. – 5:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Donovan Mitchell as questionable for tomorrow night’s game against Boston with a sprained finger on his left hand. – 5:30 PM
#Cavs list Donovan Mitchell as questionable for tomorrow night’s game against Boston with a sprained finger on his left hand. – 5:30 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
A Celtics player to an assistant chatting about Jalen Brunson right now:
“He’s so ****ing nasty”
(Brunson is still Questionable for Celtics-Knicks) – 5:16 PM
A Celtics player to an assistant chatting about Jalen Brunson right now:
“He’s so ****ing nasty”
(Brunson is still Questionable for Celtics-Knicks) – 5:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mike Muscala getting shots up ahead of Celtics-Knicks tonight in Boston pic.twitter.com/EUuRAgGuV4 – 5:05 PM
Mike Muscala getting shots up ahead of Celtics-Knicks tonight in Boston pic.twitter.com/EUuRAgGuV4 – 5:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mike Muscala doing some dribbling drills right now, but otherwise relatively calm atmosphere 2.5+ hours ahead of Celtics-Knicks tonight – 5:01 PM
Mike Muscala doing some dribbling drills right now, but otherwise relatively calm atmosphere 2.5+ hours ahead of Celtics-Knicks tonight – 5:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks, Hart know Celtics, Tatum have score to settle
Tatum scored only 14 points and was ejected from the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks last Monday at MSG. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:55 PM
Knicks, Hart know Celtics, Tatum have score to settle
Tatum scored only 14 points and was ejected from the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks last Monday at MSG. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:55 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
All-Access content from the comeback in Boston 👀
🎬 On Location pres. by @SociosUSA
🎥 https://t.co/zJicIjg13H pic.twitter.com/hWSh2NLUZp – 4:54 PM
All-Access content from the comeback in Boston 👀
🎬 On Location pres. by @SociosUSA
🎥 https://t.co/zJicIjg13H pic.twitter.com/hWSh2NLUZp – 4:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks, Hart know Celtics, Tatum have score to settle
Hart scored only 14 points and was ejected from the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks last Monday at MSG. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:52 PM
Knicks, Hart know Celtics, Tatum have score to settle
Hart scored only 14 points and was ejected from the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks last Monday at MSG. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle, who leads the NBA in minutes over the last three combined seasons, shuns load management.
“I have my own science.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:15 PM
Julius Randle, who leads the NBA in minutes over the last three combined seasons, shuns load management.
“I have my own science.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Off tonight, but you won’t want to miss @Joe_Sway, @Jimmy_Toscano & maybe @John_Zannis live from the Garden!
Post Game is live after #Celtics #Knicks: youtube.com/live/vKVEkRaNX… – 2:11 PM
Off tonight, but you won’t want to miss @Joe_Sway, @Jimmy_Toscano & maybe @John_Zannis live from the Garden!
Post Game is live after #Celtics #Knicks: youtube.com/live/vKVEkRaNX… – 2:11 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle shuns load management :
“I just put way too much into my body to cheat myself out of being available for my team.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:48 PM
Julius Randle shuns load management :
“I just put way too much into my body to cheat myself out of being available for my team.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:48 PM