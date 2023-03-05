Knicks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Knicks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The New York Knicks are spending $3,866,927 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $3,945,390 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum will take a 10-point lead in the NBA scoring race into Sunday.
It’s also the start of four straight games for the Celtics against the top ten.
Sunday – NY (Randle)
Monday – @ Cleveland (Mitchell)
Wednesday – Portland (Lillard)
Saturday – @ Atlanta (Young) pic.twitter.com/TWxdeHExYo2:19 AM

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
The Knicks, who arrive at TD Garden tonight with what’s now the NBA’s longest active win streak (8), have now joined the “best offense in the history of ever” party. pic.twitter.com/7TyOrdKEv82:14 AM

