Knicks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The New York Knicks are spending $3,866,927 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $3,945,390 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum will take a 10-point lead in the NBA scoring race into Sunday.
It’s also the start of four straight games for the Celtics against the top ten.
Sunday – NY (Randle)
Monday – @ Cleveland (Mitchell)
Wednesday – Portland (Lillard)
Saturday – @ Atlanta (Young) pic.twitter.com/TWxdeHExYo – 2:19 AM
@SeanGrandePBP
The Knicks, who arrive at TD Garden tonight with what’s now the NBA’s longest active win streak (8), have now joined the “best offense in the history of ever” party. pic.twitter.com/7TyOrdKEv8 – 2:14 AM