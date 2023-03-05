Knicks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The New York Knicks are spending $3,866,927 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $3,945,390 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

Jayson Tatum will take a 10-point lead in the NBA scoring race into Sunday.

It’s also the start of four straight games for the Celtics against the top ten.

Sunday – NY (Randle)

Monday – @ Cleveland (Mitchell)

Wednesday – Portland (Lillard)

