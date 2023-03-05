Mo Bamba leaves game against Warriors due to an ankle sprain

Kendra Andrews: Mo Bamba will not return today with a left ankle sprain, per Lakers.
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Mo Bamba is out for the rest of the game with a left ankle injury. – 4:35 PM
Mo Bamba is out for the rest of the game with a left ankle injury. – 4:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers announce Mo Bamba is out for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain. – 4:34 PM
Lakers announce Mo Bamba is out for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain. – 4:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mo Bamba (left ankle sprain) is out for the remainder of today’s game. – 4:34 PM
Mo Bamba (left ankle sprain) is out for the remainder of today’s game. – 4:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say Mo Bamba is out for the rest of the game with a sprained left ankle – 4:34 PM
Lakers say Mo Bamba is out for the rest of the game with a sprained left ankle – 4:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Mo Bamba (left ankle sprain) is OUT for the remainder of today’s game. – 4:33 PM
Lakers say Mo Bamba (left ankle sprain) is OUT for the remainder of today’s game. – 4:33 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Mo Bamba (left ankle sprain) is OUT for the remainder of today’s game. – 4:33 PM
Mo Bamba (left ankle sprain) is OUT for the remainder of today’s game. – 4:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Mo Bamba is OUT the rest of the game with a sprained left ankle – 4:33 PM
Mo Bamba is OUT the rest of the game with a sprained left ankle – 4:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Mo Bamba will not return today with a left ankle sprain, per Lakers. – 4:33 PM
Mo Bamba will not return today with a left ankle sprain, per Lakers. – 4:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Mo Bamba had to leave the game, as Wenyen Gabriel checks in. Appeared to tweak an ankle, but we’ll get an update shortly. – 4:17 PM
Mo Bamba had to leave the game, as Wenyen Gabriel checks in. Appeared to tweak an ankle, but we’ll get an update shortly. – 4:17 PM
More on this storyline
Kyle Goon: The Lakers are starting Mo Bamba in place of Anthony Davis, who is sitting out for precautionary reasons. Huge stakes on the table tonight in a winnable game, and the Lakers have taken their best player off the board. -via Twitter @kylegoon / March 1, 2023
Mo Bamba: Yeaaa… go on ahead and put his name in the dunk contest for next year too ! #NBAAllStar -via Twitter @TheRealMoBamba / February 18, 2023
Jovan Buha: Mo Bamba said he calls LeBron James and Anthony Davis “Three 6 Mafia.” He said having those two guys in the locker room fast-tracks continuity and chemistry. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / February 13, 2023