Live stream: Pacers 37, Bulls 42

The Indiana Pacers (28-36) play against the Chicago Bulls (29-35) at United Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023
Indiana Pacers 37, Chicago Bulls 42 (Q2 09:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton leads the way with 16 points.
@caresource | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/w1NBrBfAwf – 4:11 PM
Tyrese Haliburton leads the way with 16 points.
@caresource | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/w1NBrBfAwf – 4:11 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Oshae Brissett dunks off the pass from McConnell. Had to know he was going to get after it and take some shots today. – 4:10 PM
Oshae Brissett dunks off the pass from McConnell. Had to know he was going to get after it and take some shots today. – 4:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Chris Duarte does it again.🚨
he beats the first quarter buzzer with a three. pic.twitter.com/8RWiehIQEh – 4:10 PM
Chris Duarte does it again.🚨
he beats the first quarter buzzer with a three. pic.twitter.com/8RWiehIQEh – 4:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
A lot of scoring early.
Zach LaVine: 15 pts (4-8 FG), 3 ast pic.twitter.com/y7Ih6eZRTH – 4:08 PM
A lot of scoring early.
Zach LaVine: 15 pts (4-8 FG), 3 ast pic.twitter.com/y7Ih6eZRTH – 4:08 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Duarte hits a buzzer-beat at the end of the first. Bulls up 35-30 at the end of the period, though. Pacers 12 of 26 from the floor, 6 of 10 from 3, 0 of 1 from the line. Bulls 13 of 20, 3 of 5, 6 of 7. Haliburton 16 points, LaVine 15. – 4:07 PM
Duarte hits a buzzer-beat at the end of the first. Bulls up 35-30 at the end of the period, though. Pacers 12 of 26 from the floor, 6 of 10 from 3, 0 of 1 from the line. Bulls 13 of 20, 3 of 5, 6 of 7. Haliburton 16 points, LaVine 15. – 4:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Indiana keeping pace as the Bulls lead 35-30 after the first quarter.
LaVine leads the Bulls with 15 points, Haliburton leads the Pacers with 16. Great matchup between the two so far. – 4:07 PM
Indiana keeping pace as the Bulls lead 35-30 after the first quarter.
LaVine leads the Bulls with 15 points, Haliburton leads the Pacers with 16. Great matchup between the two so far. – 4:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Perfect bounce pass by Zach to set up Dre.
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/jYB8JckATv – 4:07 PM
Perfect bounce pass by Zach to set up Dre.
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/jYB8JckATv – 4:07 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Got a true second unit on the floor for the final 30 seconds. McConnell, Duarte, Mathurin, Brissett, Jackson. – 4:05 PM
Got a true second unit on the floor for the final 30 seconds. McConnell, Duarte, Mathurin, Brissett, Jackson. – 4:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton.🤯
the stepback corner three gives him 16 points in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/48DkkG5R8Z – 4:05 PM
Tyrese Haliburton.🤯
the stepback corner three gives him 16 points in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/48DkkG5R8Z – 4:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Tyrese Haliburton shouldering the load for the Pacers right now. He’s scored 16 of their 25 points on 6-for-7 shooting — and 4-for-4 shooting behind the arc. – 4:00 PM
Tyrese Haliburton shouldering the load for the Pacers right now. He’s scored 16 of their 25 points on 6-for-7 shooting — and 4-for-4 shooting behind the arc. – 4:00 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton hangs in the air and knocks one down. He can’t miss. Has 16 of the Pacers’ 23. – 3:59 PM
Haliburton hangs in the air and knocks one down. He can’t miss. Has 16 of the Pacers’ 23. – 3:59 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton pokes it free and slams it home.🔨
He’s scored 13 points in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/DVGfC5TpVc – 3:59 PM
Tyrese Haliburton pokes it free and slams it home.🔨
He’s scored 13 points in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/DVGfC5TpVc – 3:59 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Isaiah Jackson checks in. Starting to look like the new trend is every backup 5 man plays two games in a row and then sits. – 3:57 PM
Isaiah Jackson checks in. Starting to look like the new trend is every backup 5 man plays two games in a row and then sits. – 3:57 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Bulls go up 10 on a slick post move by Vucevic, but another 3 and then a fast-break dunk by Haliburton gets the Pacers right back within five. Haliburton has 10 of the Pacers’ 15. – 3:56 PM
Bulls go up 10 on a slick post move by Vucevic, but another 3 and then a fast-break dunk by Haliburton gets the Pacers right back within five. Haliburton has 10 of the Pacers’ 15. – 3:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the pull-up three and fancy drive for two.
Tyrese Haliburton with five quick points.💥 pic.twitter.com/97ZCfJuH7F – 3:55 PM
the pull-up three and fancy drive for two.
Tyrese Haliburton with five quick points.💥 pic.twitter.com/97ZCfJuH7F – 3:55 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Duarte and Mathurin about to check in. Right after a Nembhard airball. – 3:54 PM
Duarte and Mathurin about to check in. Right after a Nembhard airball. – 3:54 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton a step-back 3. Big one that makes it 14-8. Bulls turn it over and the Pacers push it right back and Haliburton gets a layup. 14-10. – 3:51 PM
Haliburton a step-back 3. Big one that makes it 14-8. Bulls turn it over and the Pacers push it right back and Haliburton gets a layup. 14-10. – 3:51 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
DeRozan hits a turnaround jumper over Nwora. He’s good at those I hear. Bulls up 13-5. – 3:49 PM
DeRozan hits a turnaround jumper over Nwora. He’s good at those I hear. Bulls up 13-5. – 3:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let him cook.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/8uuVOYUYHh – 3:49 PM
Let him cook.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/8uuVOYUYHh – 3:49 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers have three turnovers in the first 1:10. Don’t have a field goal attempt yet. – 3:45 PM
Pacers have three turnovers in the first 1:10. Don’t have a field goal attempt yet. – 3:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner sends the shot away.🚫
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/JcoV4nSIaP
@BallySportsIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/NXvQo7HJyg – 3:44 PM
Myles Turner sends the shot away.🚫
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/JcoV4nSIaP
@BallySportsIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/NXvQo7HJyg – 3:44 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Defense feeding offense early for the Bulls, who have scored five points off three turnovers in the opening 1:10 of play. – 3:42 PM
Defense feeding offense early for the Bulls, who have scored five points off three turnovers in the opening 1:10 of play. – 3:42 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Looks like Nembhard on LaVine, Haliburton on Caruso, Hield on PatBev, Turner on Vucevic. – 3:42 PM
Looks like Nembhard on LaVine, Haliburton on Caruso, Hield on PatBev, Turner on Vucevic. – 3:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
it’s Kids Night for the Bulls, so the entire starting lineup was introduced with these cute little drawings from young fans pic.twitter.com/6IWnwedDYW – 3:39 PM
it’s Kids Night for the Bulls, so the entire starting lineup was introduced with these cute little drawings from young fans pic.twitter.com/6IWnwedDYW – 3:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“We have a resilient group. We have great guys.”
Rick Carlisle was asked what he’s learned about the team so far this season. pic.twitter.com/cOGzmzz5v5 – 3:20 PM
“We have a resilient group. We have great guys.”
Rick Carlisle was asked what he’s learned about the team so far this season. pic.twitter.com/cOGzmzz5v5 – 3:20 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers start Jordan Nwora in Aaron Nesmith’s stead along with Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. Bulls: Patrick Beverly, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic. – 3:11 PM
Pacers start Jordan Nwora in Aaron Nesmith’s stead along with Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. Bulls: Patrick Beverly, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic. – 3:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Shout out to the kids ❤️
Check out these drawings of our starters from our Bulls Kid Nation drawing contest!
@BMO_US | #BullsKidNation – 3:08 PM
Shout out to the kids ❤️
Check out these drawings of our starters from our Bulls Kid Nation drawing contest!
@BMO_US | #BullsKidNation – 3:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jordan Nwora gets his first start in a Pacers uniform.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/WMlWSLmdfw – 3:07 PM
Jordan Nwora gets his first start in a Pacers uniform.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/WMlWSLmdfw – 3:07 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Of the 18 games left for the Bulls, I consider 10 of them a challenging night at the office. That means 8 have to haves, starting with today against the Pacers.
They lose this one … pic.twitter.com/jIvxx6qbRJ – 3:02 PM
Of the 18 games left for the Bulls, I consider 10 of them a challenging night at the office. That means 8 have to haves, starting with today against the Pacers.
They lose this one … pic.twitter.com/jIvxx6qbRJ – 3:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC rejoins our starting lineup today vs. Indiana.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Vqr73R600u – 3:00 PM
AC rejoins our starting lineup today vs. Indiana.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Vqr73R600u – 3:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
showing out for Tyrese Haliburton in Chicago today.🌀 pic.twitter.com/Javv0voBzj – 2:59 PM
showing out for Tyrese Haliburton in Chicago today.🌀 pic.twitter.com/Javv0voBzj – 2:59 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin warming up in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/UfFvIn6UTC – 2:54 PM
Bennedict Mathurin warming up in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/UfFvIn6UTC – 2:54 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor catching up before the game.💙 pic.twitter.com/EXKF6ulLQe – 2:43 PM
Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor catching up before the game.💙 pic.twitter.com/EXKF6ulLQe – 2:43 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton is back in the lineup today in Chicago. The Pacers will be without starting forward Aaron Nesmith due to a sore left hip. – 2:37 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is back in the lineup today in Chicago. The Pacers will be without starting forward Aaron Nesmith due to a sore left hip. – 2:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for today’s game against the Bulls:
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (sore right calf)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (sore left hip)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/4K6lInHASB – 2:36 PM
Injury Report for today’s game against the Bulls:
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (sore right calf)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (sore left hip)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/4K6lInHASB – 2:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner getting the midrange ready.♨️ pic.twitter.com/ddS9SQ4Bp4 – 2:23 PM
Myles Turner getting the midrange ready.♨️ pic.twitter.com/ddS9SQ4Bp4 – 2:23 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle says Aaron Nesmith is out. Tyrese Haliburton is in. – 2:11 PM
Carlisle says Aaron Nesmith is out. Tyrese Haliburton is in. – 2:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
sunday smiles.😃
@NerdWallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/m2V30QXOBF – 2:10 PM
sunday smiles.😃
@NerdWallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/m2V30QXOBF – 2:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie 2-of-9 (0-for-5 from 3).
He went 5-of-10 vs. Bulls from deep Friday.
Lee in for Okogie. #Suns #Mavs – 2:07 PM
Okogie 2-of-9 (0-for-5 from 3).
He went 5-of-10 vs. Bulls from deep Friday.
Lee in for Okogie. #Suns #Mavs – 2:07 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle jokes that because the Pacers have been good at comebacks against the Bulls: “The strategy is to get behind 20 by the third quarter.” – 2:04 PM
Carlisle jokes that because the Pacers have been good at comebacks against the Bulls: “The strategy is to get behind 20 by the third quarter.” – 2:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
United Center concessions workers are picketing outside of today’s Chicago Bulls game during a one-day strike.
650 concessions, food and beverage workers have been negotiating a union contract amid healthcare concerns and complaints over labor law violations. pic.twitter.com/hcSJhLNgZX – 2:02 PM
United Center concessions workers are picketing outside of today’s Chicago Bulls game during a one-day strike.
650 concessions, food and beverage workers have been negotiating a union contract amid healthcare concerns and complaints over labor law violations. pic.twitter.com/hcSJhLNgZX – 2:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Javonte Green is having an issue cutting and going lateral … why does this sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/Cc16vQSX6T – 1:59 PM
Javonte Green is having an issue cutting and going lateral … why does this sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/Cc16vQSX6T – 1:59 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Donovan asked (by @Tony East) about Terry Taylor: “A guy that maybe is undersized but is an elite rebounder considering his size. … He’s a really good rebounder and plays incredibly hard. He has a great motor.” – 1:52 PM
Donovan asked (by @Tony East) about Terry Taylor: “A guy that maybe is undersized but is an elite rebounder considering his size. … He’s a really good rebounder and plays incredibly hard. He has a great motor.” – 1:52 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Billy Donovan on the Pacers: “They’ve been really good in third quarters. … They’re a very, very explosive offensive team.” – 1:49 PM
Billy Donovan on the Pacers: “They’ve been really good in third quarters. … They’re a very, very explosive offensive team.” – 1:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Javonte Green has not been able to advance past straight-ahead running. He experiences discomfort when he attempts lateral movement. – 1:47 PM
Billy Donovan said Javonte Green has not been able to advance past straight-ahead running. He experiences discomfort when he attempts lateral movement. – 1:47 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Former Pacers forward Terry Taylor getting loose for Pacers-Bulls. He signed with Chicago after Indiana waived him last month. pic.twitter.com/mdaqXJDhzU – 1:32 PM
Former Pacers forward Terry Taylor getting loose for Pacers-Bulls. He signed with Chicago after Indiana waived him last month. pic.twitter.com/mdaqXJDhzU – 1:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We’ve got another shirt giveaway from @goaawol today.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/HzlGBGJzSq – 1:30 PM
We’ve got another shirt giveaway from @goaawol today.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/HzlGBGJzSq – 1:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: The Pacers signed Myles Turner to an extension one month ago, but his family was noticeably absent.
Grounded in Texas due to a winter storm.
His dad, David, talks with @FieldhouseFiles about the new deal, Myles’ mental strength, foundation & more:
https://t.co/fihp4vKZYm pic.twitter.com/6eA6iZyZMf – 1:26 PM
NEW: The Pacers signed Myles Turner to an extension one month ago, but his family was noticeably absent.
Grounded in Texas due to a winter storm.
His dad, David, talks with @FieldhouseFiles about the new deal, Myles’ mental strength, foundation & more:
https://t.co/fihp4vKZYm pic.twitter.com/6eA6iZyZMf – 1:26 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Bulls waived the veteran guard on Tuesday. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/03/rep… – 1:00 PM
The Bulls waived the veteran guard on Tuesday. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/03/rep… – 1:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Bulls (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Indiana (A) Road Yellows
8.1/10 pic.twitter.com/PENbSbsovC – 12:44 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Bulls (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Indiana (A) Road Yellows
8.1/10 pic.twitter.com/PENbSbsovC – 12:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Looking good, Isaac!
All babies born at @AdvocateHealth hospitals in the month of March will receive a special Baby Bull welcome gift courtesy of @AdvocateKids. Welcome our newest Bulls fan! pic.twitter.com/Be34C45sC6 – 12:00 PM
Looking good, Isaac!
All babies born at @AdvocateHealth hospitals in the month of March will receive a special Baby Bull welcome gift courtesy of @AdvocateKids. Welcome our newest Bulls fan! pic.twitter.com/Be34C45sC6 – 12:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
“We knew he was well-loved. I had no idea it was gonna be like this. It’s been absolutely amazing to hear from so many people.”
Inside the night Pacers coaches wore custom hoodies to honor David Benner:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-staff… – 11:42 AM
“We knew he was well-loved. I had no idea it was gonna be like this. It’s been absolutely amazing to hear from so many people.”
Inside the night Pacers coaches wore custom hoodies to honor David Benner:
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-staff… – 11:42 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I just learned of the passing of Dave Wills-Voice of the Tampa Bay Rays-who grew up in Chicago as a White Sox fan, coached baseball- worked radio in Chicago-did pbp for the Rays in 2005. Dave was a great man. I am shocked and stunned. My thoughts and prayers are with his family – 11:21 AM
I just learned of the passing of Dave Wills-Voice of the Tampa Bay Rays-who grew up in Chicago as a White Sox fan, coached baseball- worked radio in Chicago-did pbp for the Rays in 2005. Dave was a great man. I am shocked and stunned. My thoughts and prayers are with his family – 11:21 AM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
today is your last chance to win a trip to Atlanta for our game against the Hawks!
join the Pacemates for a Watch Party at Sidelines Sports Pub in Avon at 3:30 to participate in the Time for Something Extra Contest #sponsored by @corona.
🔗 https://t.co/QjfBEhjhWY pic.twitter.com/QWRIeJsr1g – 11:15 AM
today is your last chance to win a trip to Atlanta for our game against the Hawks!
join the Pacemates for a Watch Party at Sidelines Sports Pub in Avon at 3:30 to participate in the Time for Something Extra Contest #sponsored by @corona.
🔗 https://t.co/QjfBEhjhWY pic.twitter.com/QWRIeJsr1g – 11:15 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Bulls vs. Pacers game, with odds via Bet MGM. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:15 AM
Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Bulls vs. Pacers game, with odds via Bet MGM. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:15 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago looks to get back in the win column on Sunday against Indiana. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:11 AM
Chicago looks to get back in the win column on Sunday against Indiana. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:11 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
GAMES TO WATCH:
Houston at Memphis, 12 (CBS)
Maryland at Penn State, 12 (BTN)
Illinois at Purdue, 12:30 (FOX)
Michigan at Indiana, 4:30 (CBS)
Northwestern at Rutgers, 7:30 (BTN)
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7:30 (FS1) – 11:02 AM
GAMES TO WATCH:
Houston at Memphis, 12 (CBS)
Maryland at Penn State, 12 (BTN)
Illinois at Purdue, 12:30 (FOX)
Michigan at Indiana, 4:30 (CBS)
Northwestern at Rutgers, 7:30 (BTN)
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7:30 (FS1) – 11:02 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White is stubborn — and he’s the first to admit it.
But over the last year, he’s undergone a transformation that started by embracing a desire to define himself beyond his role as a scorer.
What it took to get there: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 11:00 AM
Coby White is stubborn — and he’s the first to admit it.
But over the last year, he’s undergone a transformation that started by embracing a desire to define himself beyond his role as a scorer.
What it took to get there: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 11:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Neither team had a scheduled shootaround today with a noon CT tip.
#Suns practiced yesterday at SMU after winning Friday at Chicago.
#Mavs took yesterday off after practicing Friday after beating Philadelphia at home Thursday. pic.twitter.com/0mTRvrocbl – 10:55 AM
#Neither team had a scheduled shootaround today with a noon CT tip.
#Suns practiced yesterday at SMU after winning Friday at Chicago.
#Mavs took yesterday off after practicing Friday after beating Philadelphia at home Thursday. pic.twitter.com/0mTRvrocbl – 10:55 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“I played with him for [two] years. The talent was always there,” Celtics star Jayson Tatum said of Aaron Nesmith. On the Pacers’ wings growth from Boston to Indiana: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 10:31 AM
“I played with him for [two] years. The talent was always there,” Celtics star Jayson Tatum said of Aaron Nesmith. On the Pacers’ wings growth from Boston to Indiana: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 10:31 AM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Sunday matinee.
📍: United Center
📺: @BallySportsIN
📻: @1075thefan
@keybank | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/ftpdfo8ZCn – 10:13 AM
Sunday matinee.
📍: United Center
📺: @BallySportsIN
📻: @1075thefan
@keybank | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/ftpdfo8ZCn – 10:13 AM