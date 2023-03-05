Pacers vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,495,497 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $5,227,131 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

