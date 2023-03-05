Pacers vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Pacers vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Pacers vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 5, 2023- by

By |

The Indiana Pacers play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,495,497 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $5,227,131 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adi Joseph
@AdiJoseph
UCLA was my preseason pick. UConn to me has the best full rotation. Baylor has the best backcourt. Indiana has the best player. And the rest all simply are talented or hot enough that they should have lower payouts than they do. – 2:34 AM
Adi Joseph
@AdiJoseph
Favorite NCAA men’s basketball championship bets and sprinkles right now (odds via Caesars)
• UCLA 10-1
• UConn 15-1
• Baylor 20-1
• Indiana 30-1
• Creighton 40-1
• Miami 40-1
• Xavier 60-1
• Texas A&M 75-1
• Illinois 100-1 – 2:16 AM
Adi Joseph
@AdiJoseph
Favorite NCAA men’s basketball championship bets and sprinkles right now (odds via Caesars)
•UCLA 10-1
•UConn 15-1
•Baylor 20-1
•Indiana 30-1
•Creighton 40-1
•Miami 40-1
•Xavier 60-1
•Texas A&M 75-1
•Illinois 100-1 – 2:15 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home