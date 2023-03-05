Pacers vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Indiana Pacers are spending $4,495,497 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $5,227,131 per win
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@AdiJoseph
UCLA was my preseason pick. UConn to me has the best full rotation. Baylor has the best backcourt. Indiana has the best player. And the rest all simply are talented or hot enough that they should have lower payouts than they do. – 2:34 AM
@AdiJoseph
Favorite NCAA men’s basketball championship bets and sprinkles right now (odds via Caesars)
• UCLA 10-1
• UConn 15-1
• Baylor 20-1
• Indiana 30-1
• Creighton 40-1
• Miami 40-1
• Xavier 60-1
• Texas A&M 75-1
• Illinois 100-1 – 2:16 AM
@AdiJoseph
Favorite NCAA men’s basketball championship bets and sprinkles right now (odds via Caesars)
•UCLA 10-1
•UConn 15-1
•Baylor 20-1
•Indiana 30-1
•Creighton 40-1
•Miami 40-1
•Xavier 60-1
•Texas A&M 75-1
•Illinois 100-1 – 2:15 AM