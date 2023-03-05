Robert Williams to miss at least a week?

Jay King: Joe Mazzulla said the Celtics won’t rush Robert Williams but he’ll come back when he’s ready. Could miss the next 7-10 days, per Mazzulla.
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Knicks at Celtics – TD Garden – March 5, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
New York – Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Rob Williams, Gallinari New York: Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/04UuScOBJq – 7:10 PM
Knicks at Celtics – TD Garden – March 5, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
New York – Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Rob Williams, Gallinari New York: Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/04UuScOBJq – 7:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla on how long Robert Williams will be out with a strained left hamstring: “I think they said 7-10 days or so, but those things can change depending upon how quickly he can get back to sprinting. So, just kind of have to see.” – 6:13 PM
Joe Mazzulla on how long Robert Williams will be out with a strained left hamstring: “I think they said 7-10 days or so, but those things can change depending upon how quickly he can get back to sprinting. So, just kind of have to see.” – 6:13 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Joe Mazzulla says Robert Williams III will be sidelined for 7-10 days as the Time Lord nurses a left hamstring strain.
The latest, via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/mazzulla… – 6:10 PM
Joe Mazzulla says Robert Williams III will be sidelined for 7-10 days as the Time Lord nurses a left hamstring strain.
The latest, via @TheCelticsWire
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/mazzulla… – 6:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Mazzulla said Robert Williams could miss seven to 10 days with the strained left hamstring. Organization’s thought is to give GWilliams, Kornet and Muscala more minutes to compensate. #Celtics do have an open roster spot to add a big man if desired. – 5:53 PM
Mazzulla said Robert Williams could miss seven to 10 days with the strained left hamstring. Organization’s thought is to give GWilliams, Kornet and Muscala more minutes to compensate. #Celtics do have an open roster spot to add a big man if desired. – 5:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams could be out 7-10 days with the hamstring tightness. But says he’s not sure if that’s the concrete timeline of the injury and that they won’t rush him back. – 5:49 PM
Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams could be out 7-10 days with the hamstring tightness. But says he’s not sure if that’s the concrete timeline of the injury and that they won’t rush him back. – 5:49 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III both out tonight for Celtics-Knicks, per coach Mazzulla – 5:48 PM
Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III both out tonight for Celtics-Knicks, per coach Mazzulla – 5:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
No Malcolm Brogdon tonight against the Knicks due to a sore ankle, per Joe Mazzulla. Rob Williams already ruled out. – 5:48 PM
No Malcolm Brogdon tonight against the Knicks due to a sore ankle, per Joe Mazzulla. Rob Williams already ruled out. – 5:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Malcolm Brogdon and Rob Williams both OUT tonight against New York. – 5:48 PM
Malcolm Brogdon and Rob Williams both OUT tonight against New York. – 5:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Celtics have ruled out Robert Williams (Left Hamstring Strain) and are listing Malcolm Brogdon (Right Ankle Soreness) as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Knicks – 6:46 PM
The Celtics have ruled out Robert Williams (Left Hamstring Strain) and are listing Malcolm Brogdon (Right Ankle Soreness) as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Knicks – 6:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams will miss tomorrow nights game with a left hamstring strain – 6:32 PM
Robert Williams will miss tomorrow nights game with a left hamstring strain – 6:32 PM
More on this storyline
Jay King: Robert Williams has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game against the Knicks with a left hamstring strain. Malcolm brogdon (right ankle soreness) is questionable per the Celtics. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / March 4, 2023
Gary Washburn: Looks like Robert Williams was favoring his right hamstring or leg area. #Celtics #Nets -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / March 3, 2023
Jay King: Robert Williams (left ankle soreness) will not play tonight, per the Celtics. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / February 15, 2023