Sixers concerned about PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris injuries

On the offensive end, you are more than just a catch-and-shoot guy. Do you feel that sometimes people forget that you can do other things on the offensive end? Tobias Harris: “Without a doubt. That’s been like my whole career. Just being an all-around offensive player. With the team that we have, the talent that we have, there’s just not that many—there’s less opportunities. The ball is in James’ hands, Joel’s (Embiid) hands for the majority part of the game. So we got to figure out ways to find a rhythm, find a balance for me, personally. So sometimes that is just catch and shooting. That’s been an adjustment for me like I’ve said from the beginning, but it’s something I’m continuing to learn and game by game just continue to try to monitor and find out. Every game is a different opportunity for me to try to expand on it and grow with it really.” -via Sixers Wire / March 4, 2023