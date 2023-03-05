Sixers concerned about PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris injuries

Harris left at halftime due to left calf soreness while Tucker left at the end of the third quarter due to back spasms. In their place, the Sixers were able to get production out of guys like Jalen McDaniels and Georges Niang in order to get the job done. With that being said, the Sixers need both Tucker and Harris. They are both so important to anything they want to do in the East. As they now prepare for the Indiana Pacers on Monday, coach Doc Rivers is unsure if he’ll have either guy for that matchup. “I have no idea,” Rivers said when asked if the injuries will cause them to miss the next contest with Indiana. “My guess, if I was a guessing man, yes, just watching them in the locker room, but we have 48 hours. So, you know, these guys are different.”
Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After a road win over the Bucks, there is some concern around PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris after they left with injuries #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/05/six… via @SixersWire – 1:21 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Another blow for the Sixers: PJ Tucker is experiencing back spasms and will not return tonight against Milwaukee. – 10:25 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Tobias Harris was kneed in the left calf, is experiencing soreness and will not return tonight against Milwaukee, the team says. Expect to see more Jalen McDaniels. – 9:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris is out for the rest of the game with left calf soreness. – 9:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris – left calf soreness – will NOT return. #Sixers – 9:49 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I sat down with Tobias Harris and we talked offensive role, the team’s title chances, their basketball maturity, and what PJ Tucker brings to the table #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-t… via @SixersWire – 3:49 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) first 7 mins tonight:
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Joel breaks up the lob, sparking a break the other way. Harden drops dime to Tobias. pic.twitter.com/fpBGUBfFmo – 7:40 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
He pushed Michael Malone in a baby carriage. Coached Mark Jackson and Kenny Smith. Trained Ben Gordon and Elton Brand and Tobias Harris. Jim Couch is a legend in New York. Did he also teach Kareem the hook? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4265115/2023/0… – 3:49 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
PJ Tucker has been pushing Paul Reed to be more vocal on the defensive end of the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/03/02/pj-… via @SixersWire – 11:18 AM
Tucker admitted that he has been fighting these back issues for quite some time. He was in obvious pain in the locker room after the game. “I’ve been fighting back spasms the last two days and today (Saturday) just went crazy,” Tucker stated. “I couldn’t run. I couldn’t jump. So I just went to the back, try to get it better, I couldn’t get better.” When asked if he would play against the Pacers on Monday, Tucker was noncommittal on his status. “We’ll see,” Tucker added. “We got a day between. Do all the treatment when I can and see what happens.” -via Sixers Wire / March 5, 2023
Ky Carlin: Joel Embiid is out tonight due to left foot soreness. Tyrese Maxey moves into the starting lineup. PJ Tucker playing the 5. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / March 1, 2023
PJ Tucker planned to spend the rest of his NBA career with the Miami Heat, but business got in the way. “I thought I was going to retire in Miami,” Tucker said to the Miami Herald on Monday as he sat in front of his space in the Philadelphia 76ers locker room at Wells Fargo Center. Tucker, who turns 38 in May, instead took the bigger offer to join the the 76ers in free agency this past summer. He left Miami after one very productive season with the Heat that ended just short of reaching the NBA Finals to sign a fully guaranteed three-year contract worth $33 million with the 76ers. -via Miami Herald / March 1, 2023
Q: It’s been a year since James got here and you’ve had to change your role a bit. Where do you feel like you’re coming along? Tobias Harris: “Just being patient on a night-to-night basis. Just taking advantage and really just being efficient with, offensively, whatever looks are there and then defensively expanding my game to guard some of the other team’s best players. Sometimes it’s point guards, just trying to make my impact on the game outside of just the offensive end. I think that’s been the biggest growth for me and just trying to do whatever I can as presented to help us win.” -via Sixers Wire / March 4, 2023
On the offensive end, you are more than just a catch-and-shoot guy. Do you feel that sometimes people forget that you can do other things on the offensive end? Tobias Harris: “Without a doubt. That’s been like my whole career. Just being an all-around offensive player. With the team that we have, the talent that we have, there’s just not that many—there’s less opportunities. The ball is in James’ hands, Joel’s (Embiid) hands for the majority part of the game. So we got to figure out ways to find a rhythm, find a balance for me, personally. So sometimes that is just catch and shooting. That’s been an adjustment for me like I’ve said from the beginning, but it’s something I’m continuing to learn and game by game just continue to try to monitor and find out. Every game is a different opportunity for me to try to expand on it and grow with it really.” -via Sixers Wire / March 4, 2023
