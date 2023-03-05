Stephen A. Simth to Ja Morant: NBA has connections with FBI, they know how you’re conducting yourself at all times

Stephen A Smith: I covered Allen Iverson for the first 10 years of his career. He took a lot of hits for the company he kept. Ja Morant’s fault is his own, and I’m proud of him for owning it. But he needs to get it together. “The NBA has off-duty police offices, they’ve got connections with the FBI, they’ve got connections with everybody. The NBA knows what you’re doing. They know who you doing it with, they know where you are, they know how you’re conducting yourself at all times. Don’t think they’re not watching. They’re always watching.”
Source: Twitter @stephenasmith
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Ja Morant must be the most immature Star player in the NBA! Stupid stuff! – 12:19 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“We are role models… you have to realize that everybody, every kid… they’re watching us.”
Very poignant thoughts from Kyle Kuzma on Ja Morant and how he learned how to keep his circle tight. pic.twitter.com/ANwIjipTS8 – 9:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jalen Rose shared a personal message on the Ja Morant situation: pic.twitter.com/cKvQX3Xcys – 8:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
That was a really good, thoughtful segment on NBA Countdown re: Ja Morant.
Unique insight from Jalen Rose on his experience, why this is serious and requires immediate attention. And Wilbon hit on all the right points. – 8:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Turn your TVs on NBA TV at 7 pm CT/8 pm ET. You might see a familiar face on there talking Grizzlies/Ja Morant. – 7:44 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: On Ja Morant, the superstar with everything who is risking it all si.com/nba/2023/03/04… – 7:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots to unpack with the Grizzlies/Ja Morant as well as various playoff chases. Breaking it all down w/ @martinweiss & @HuskeyEnt on @FoxSportsRadio at 4:30 pm PT bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 7:04 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
I’m done w/Ja Morant. The ignorance and irresponsibility and wannabe gangsta ish, you can have it. He’s not a kid. Stop calling a 4 yr pro that. The thing about guns is other ppl have em too. And real serious hitters won’t wave it to look cool. When you see theirs it’s too late. – 6:56 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ja Morant says he’ll get help after video shows apparent gun
apnews.com/article/ja-mor… – 5:30 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ja Morant has deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts. pic.twitter.com/knJG7qynhE – 5:00 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Ja Morant acted like a petulant child and the Memphis Grizzlies couldn’t look the other way anymore.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 4:59 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
After an incident where he showed a gun during an Instagram Live, Ja Morant released a statement via his agent Jim Tanner.
The player announced he will be taking time away from basketball 👇
basketnews.com/news-186218-ja… – 4:30 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
This just in from Frank Drucker: Ja Morant entered transfer portal, leaving Grizz to play at Alabama. – 4:25 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant releases statement and says he is going to take time away to receive help: pic.twitter.com/5TxS7Qh3kJ – 4:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Statement from Ja Morant via his agent, Jim Tanner: pic.twitter.com/jXzs7HvLvG – 4:21 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Statement from Ja Morant:
“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down….” – 4:19 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
If the Washington Post report incident never happens but Ja Morant posts the video of him with the gun, does any of this happen? Would this had been him just exercising his 2nd Amendment right? – 3:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to miss minimum two games after social media post showing gun dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:26 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
After the Grizzlies announced Ja Morant would be away from the team at least 2 games and Brandon Clarke suffered an Achilles’ tear, this just dropped:
Dillon Brooks has been suspended 1 game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul.
A no good, very bad day for this org – 3:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant has deactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts. pic.twitter.com/PG5aBkgwxr – 3:09 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
While the NBA has opened an investigation into a social media post where Ja Morant is seen holding a gun, the Grizzlies are keeping the player away from the team for the next two games
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:02 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant has the star potential to become the next face of the league. I really hope he gets the help and guidance he needs. Because if he continues down this road, he’s going to self-sabotage, destroying one of the league’s most promising young careers. – 2:49 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant has the star potential to become the next face of the league. I really hope he gets the help and guidance he needs. Because if he continues down this road, he’s going to self-destruct, sabotaging one of the league’s most promising young careers. – 2:46 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Ja Morant has the star potential to become the next face of the league. I really hope he gets the help and guidance he needs. Because the road he’s going down now is going to blow up on the of the league’s most promising young careers. – 2:45 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I don’t have much to say about Ja Morant, other than that I hope he has a mentor he’ll listen to before he Agent Zero’s himself out of the league. Denver watched Ty Lawson wreck a promising career. Ja already got the big check and maybe he feels invincible, but that ain’t life. – 2:43 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
We will see how the Ja Morant situation develops.
There are likely legal consequences because he is an out of state resident viewed in possession of a gun.
Here’s the CBA language for NBA discipline pic.twitter.com/S0cBpiGthC – 2:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks suspended, Ja Morant suspended, and now Brandon Clarke suffers a torn Achilles.
A rough stretch of news for the Memphis Grizzlies. – 2:31 PM
Dillon Brooks suspended, Ja Morant suspended, and now Brandon Clarke suffers a torn Achilles.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I hope Ja Morant figures things out, not just because he’s a supremely talented player I enjoy watching, but because the opportunity to play in the NBA is such a gift. You never wanna see a career or someone’s dream disrupted by foolishness like this – 2:26 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins was asked Friday if it was frustrating having issues from Ja Morant’s past (known locally but not nationally, I guessing?) get reported. Then Ja went out, flashed a gun on his IG live and is now ‘away from team’. Sigh. Here is Jenkins quote: pic.twitter.com/hDEADkMaF0 – 2:22 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Grizzlies confirm in past 10 minutes both Ja Morant stepping away from team for at least 2-game absence and Brandon Clarke’s potential season-ending Achilles tear. Very tough night on and off court as team tries to solidify playoff push. Resilience being tested in multiple ways. – 2:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Ja Morant has been suspended at least two games for apparently brandishing a gun on IG Live and now Brandon Clarke is out with a torn Achilles. Not a good day for the Grizzlies. – 2:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to be ‘away from the team’ for at least two games after social media post of him brandishing a gun
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 2:11 PM
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to be ‘away from the team’ for at least two games after social media post of him brandishing a gun
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Grizzlies say Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least the next two games. – 2:05 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Memphis Grizzlies announce Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least two games – 2:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least the next two games, team announces. – 2:02 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Memphis Grizzlies just announced that Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least the next two games. – 2:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Ja Morant is taking a leave of absence for at least two games. pic.twitter.com/2Px0cc0Wxt – 2:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies announced today that Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least the next two games. That’s two LA games against the Lakers and Clippers. – 2:01 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies say Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least the next two games. – 2:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended for at least two games. – 2:00 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The NBA is investigating the recent video posted by Ja Morant, per NBA spokesman Mike Bass. Morant appeared to flash a gun on his own Instagram live video early Saturday morning. – 1:33 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA opens investigation on Ja Morant
sportando.basketball/en/nba-opens-i… – 1:26 PM
NBA opens investigation on Ja Morant
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA opens investigation into Ja Morant’s IG Live post
apnews.com/article/ja-mor… – 1:20 PM
NBA opens investigation into Ja Morant’s IG Live post
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
It would be really cool if Ja Morant would stop doing stupid shit. – 1:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA investigating Grizzlies’ Ja Morant after video of him appearing to show a gun was shared on Instagram
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-i… – 1:05 PM
NBA investigating Grizzlies’ Ja Morant after video of him appearing to show a gun was shared on Instagram
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Not for nothing, but Ja Morant and the Grizzlies were outscored 63-39 in the second half last night in a pretty embarrassing loss to the Nuggets – 1:04 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Certainly feels like the NBA will have to do something, up to and including suspension, on the latest Ja Morant situation – 12:45 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Someone — probably multiple people — need to sit Ja Morant down and help him get his head right. This is someone a lot of fans are looking at as the most entertaining player to watch on the court but he is completely losing his way off it. – 12:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA spokesman Mike Bass released this statement: “We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.” – 12:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Just got word from the NBA in regards to the Ja Morant video.
“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.” – 12:08 PM
Just got word from the NBA in regards to the Ja Morant video.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Statement from NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.” – 12:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The NBA has opened an investigation into last night’s social media post by Ja Morant, league spokesman Mike Bass said. – 12:06 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Statement from NBA spokesperson Mike Bass: “We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.” – 12:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.” – 12:06 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
A little overdue but it may be time for the Commissioner to summon Ja Morant to New York for a sit down. – 11:48 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ja Morant shows off gun on Instagram Live… sportando.basketball/en/ja-morant-f… – 11:30 AM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
It’s not his family. It’s not his friends. Ja Morant is HIM – as the kids say – and it applies off the court too. He is an adult professional and the most prominent face of Memphis, TN – a city victimized by gun violence far too often. His behavior is disrespectful and hurtful. – 10:47 AM
David Cobb @DavidWCobb
We are seeing an important chapter of the future Grizzlies/Ja Morant 30 for 30 documentary unfold before our eyes.
Hopefully this is the “we learned from and it grew” chapter that helps set the table for maturation and success.
The alternatives are not appealing. – 10:28 AM
We are seeing an important chapter of the future Grizzlies/Ja Morant 30 for 30 documentary unfold before our eyes.
Hopefully this is the “we learned from and it grew” chapter that helps set the table for maturation and success.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Somebody show these sketches to Ja Morant immediately https://t.co/HxXvfkwH9f pic.twitter.com/gvpaEGpCXP – 10:19 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
grizzlies pr seeing why ja morant is trending on twitter again pic.twitter.com/8LawdFXa0M – 10:14 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Given everything that’s happened over the last 12 months with Ja Morant, I’m really interested to see how the NBA handles his newest news-making act. – 9:49 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Grizzlies PR checking why Ja Morant is trending on Twitter again pic.twitter.com/bWVDikCEMp – 9:35 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Ja Morant has to understand people care about him because of what he does on the basketball court. Electrifying dunks. Flashy passes. Celebratory Griddies. That’s what makes him cool. That’s what will make him insanely rich. All this other mess hurts his image & dents his pockets – 9:33 AM
