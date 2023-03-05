Stephen A. Smith to Ja Morant: NBA has connections with FBI, they know how you’re conducting yourself at all times

Stephen A Smith: I covered Allen Iverson for the first 10 years of his career. He took a lot of hits for the company he kept. Ja Morant’s fault is his own, and I’m proud of him for owning it. But he needs to get it together. “The NBA has off-duty police offices, they’ve got connections with the FBI, they’ve got connections with everybody. The NBA knows what you’re doing. They know who you doing it with, they know where you are, they know how you’re conducting yourself at all times. Don’t think they’re not watching. They’re always watching.”
Source: Twitter @stephenasmith
Source: Twitter @stephenasmith
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s next for Ja Morant?
@Vincent Goodwill shares his thoughts on the Grizzlies star.
@Amin Elhassan l @Jason Jackson pic.twitter.com/wNycAztQwY – 4:00 PM
What’s next for Ja Morant?
@Vincent Goodwill shares his thoughts on the Grizzlies star.
@Amin Elhassan l @Jason Jackson pic.twitter.com/wNycAztQwY – 4:00 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On Ja Morant, the value of the unwelcome spotlight and why this nonsense has to stop, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4276513/2023/0… – 12:13 PM
On Ja Morant, the value of the unwelcome spotlight and why this nonsense has to stop, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4276513/2023/0… – 12:13 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant is sorry? That’s a good start. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 11:51 AM
Ja Morant is sorry? That’s a good start. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 11:51 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Ja Morant must be the most immature Star player in the NBA! Stupid stuff! – 12:19 AM
Ja Morant must be the most immature Star player in the NBA! Stupid stuff! – 12:19 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“We are role models… you have to realize that everybody, every kid… they’re watching us.”
Very poignant thoughts from Kyle Kuzma on Ja Morant and how he learned how to keep his circle tight. pic.twitter.com/ANwIjipTS8 – 9:20 PM
“We are role models… you have to realize that everybody, every kid… they’re watching us.”
Very poignant thoughts from Kyle Kuzma on Ja Morant and how he learned how to keep his circle tight. pic.twitter.com/ANwIjipTS8 – 9:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jalen Rose shared a personal message on the Ja Morant situation: pic.twitter.com/cKvQX3Xcys – 8:44 PM
Jalen Rose shared a personal message on the Ja Morant situation: pic.twitter.com/cKvQX3Xcys – 8:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
That was a really good, thoughtful segment on NBA Countdown re: Ja Morant.
Unique insight from Jalen Rose on his experience, why this is serious and requires immediate attention. And Wilbon hit on all the right points. – 8:20 PM
That was a really good, thoughtful segment on NBA Countdown re: Ja Morant.
Unique insight from Jalen Rose on his experience, why this is serious and requires immediate attention. And Wilbon hit on all the right points. – 8:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Turn your TVs on NBA TV at 7 pm CT/8 pm ET. You might see a familiar face on there talking Grizzlies/Ja Morant. – 7:44 PM
Turn your TVs on NBA TV at 7 pm CT/8 pm ET. You might see a familiar face on there talking Grizzlies/Ja Morant. – 7:44 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: On Ja Morant, the superstar with everything who is risking it all si.com/nba/2023/03/04… – 7:18 PM
Column: On Ja Morant, the superstar with everything who is risking it all si.com/nba/2023/03/04… – 7:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots to unpack with the Grizzlies/Ja Morant as well as various playoff chases. Breaking it all down w/ @martinweiss & @HuskeyEnt on @FoxSportsRadio at 4:30 pm PT bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 7:04 PM
Lots to unpack with the Grizzlies/Ja Morant as well as various playoff chases. Breaking it all down w/ @martinweiss & @HuskeyEnt on @FoxSportsRadio at 4:30 pm PT bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 7:04 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
I’m done w/Ja Morant. The ignorance and irresponsibility and wannabe gangsta ish, you can have it. He’s not a kid. Stop calling a 4 yr pro that. The thing about guns is other ppl have em too. And real serious hitters won’t wave it to look cool. When you see theirs it’s too late. – 6:56 PM
I’m done w/Ja Morant. The ignorance and irresponsibility and wannabe gangsta ish, you can have it. He’s not a kid. Stop calling a 4 yr pro that. The thing about guns is other ppl have em too. And real serious hitters won’t wave it to look cool. When you see theirs it’s too late. – 6:56 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ja Morant says he’ll get help after video shows apparent gun
apnews.com/article/ja-mor… – 5:30 PM
Ja Morant says he’ll get help after video shows apparent gun
apnews.com/article/ja-mor… – 5:30 PM
More on this storyline
ClutchPoints: “I am Ja Morant… I’ve been involved in drug raids, I’ve survived assassination attempts. I’ve been that undisciplined young person that was trying to figure out how to be famous, how to be successful and how to change the dynamics of my family… He’s gonna return, and he’s gonna be a better person.” @JalenRose with a heartfelt message to Ja Morant -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 5, 2023
Shams Charania: Nike statement on Ja Morant: “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.” -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 4, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies PR: .@memgrizz status report, March 5 at @LAClippers: OUT Steven Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain Dillon Brooks – League Suspension Brandon Clarke – LT Achilles Tear Ja Morant – Not With Team -via Twitter @GrizzliesPR / March 4, 2023