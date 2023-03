Steve Kerr wants to keep Anthony Lamb on the Warriors roster

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to close games all season. And it felt as though they would suffer the same fate Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With 26 seconds to go and up by just five, Anthony Lamb turned the ball over on a lazy inbound pass to allow their lead to be cut to three. Six seconds later, Klay Thompson turned the ball over. But, unlike so many other times, they managed to put the clamps on the Timberwolves and secure a 109-104 victory. “That was a team win,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Everybody came in there and competed and played well … against the team we’re tied with in the standings, just an enormous win. … They’re all big, but I liked this one for the grit we had to show to get it done.” -via ESPN / February 27, 2023