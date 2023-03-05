Steve Kerr wants to keep Anthony Lamb on the Warriors roster

Kendra Andrews: Anthony Lamb played the last of his 50 two-way contract games today. Steve Kerr said he’d like to have him on the roster: “He connects a lot of our lineups.”
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Anthony Lamb was a +17 in 27 minutes tonight off the bench. But this was his 50th game. He’s no longer eligible unless his contract is converted.
Steve Kerr: “I’d like Lamb on the roster.” He said he “connects” a bunch of their lineups. pic.twitter.com/bZoflCqK37 – 6:29 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Anthony Lamb played the last of his 50 two-way contract games today. Kerr said he’d like to have him on the roster: “He connects a lot of our lineups.” – 6:29 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr: “I thought there were some key stretches in the game whee we got a little careless. There’s a stretch in the third where we had 3 possessions in a row where it looked like we had an advantage. If we we had executed, we could have gotten good shots and we just didn’t.” – 6:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says he’d like to have Anthony Lamb on the roster. Lamb is out of games as a two-way player
“He connects a lot of our lineups.” – 6:27 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors start the second quarter with Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Lamb. – 4:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Ty Jerome is inactive today with Steph Curry available. He will remain at 45 of his available 50 games played. Anthony Lamb is active. This is his 50th game. – 2:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala are both warming up and expected to play today against the Lakers. Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal minute target for Curry, but it’ll be somewhat restricted. Sounds like Iguodala is a planned part of the rotation. – 2:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala will warm up with the intention of playing, Steve Kerr says. If that goes well, both will get the green light to play. Undisclosed minutes load for Curry, and Kerr sees Iguodala as being a part of the rotation. – 2:02 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala will warm up with the intention of playing, Steve Kerr said. As long as there are no issues, both will be in the rotation today against the Lakers.
Curry will be on a minutes restriction, but Kerr won’t reveal specifics. – 2:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala today against the Lakers. Steph will be on an undisclosed minutes restriction. – 2:02 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala will warm up with the intention of playing today, according to Steve Kerr. Curry will be under a minutes restriction. – 2:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Anthony Lamb has played in 48 of 50 games entering tonight. Kerr says what happens next with his availability will be based on the health of Curry/Iguodala and when Wiggins will be back. – 8:26 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Not sure what Anthony Lamb thought GSW was doing here on this coverage but uhh…this was certainly something to just stay tight on Russ and essentially auto-switch with Green when the coverage has been to give Russ space? pic.twitter.com/BN1qbqLsz8 – 12:25 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That pass out by JaMychal Green to Anthony Lamb made no sense. You’re not throwing it back out to Steph or Klay. Get the two points – 10:39 PM
Anthony Slater: Anthony Lamb will play tonight. It’ll be his 49th game. His limit is 50. He’s been averaging 20+ minutes per game. Steve Kerr said future decisions on Lamb (deactivation, conversion) will be partly based on Curry/Wiggins/Iguodala status. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 3, 2023
The Golden State Warriors have struggled to close games all season. And it felt as though they would suffer the same fate Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With 26 seconds to go and up by just five, Anthony Lamb turned the ball over on a lazy inbound pass to allow their lead to be cut to three. Six seconds later, Klay Thompson turned the ball over. But, unlike so many other times, they managed to put the clamps on the Timberwolves and secure a 109-104 victory. “That was a team win,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Everybody came in there and competed and played well … against the team we’re tied with in the standings, just an enormous win. … They’re all big, but I liked this one for the grit we had to show to get it done.” -via ESPN / February 27, 2023