Live stream: Suns 46, Mavericks 47

The Phoenix Suns (35-29) play against the Dallas Mavericks (33-31) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023
Phoenix Suns 46, Dallas Mavericks 47 (Q2 06:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic just returned to the Mavs’ bench with manual therapist Casey Spangler. They did some stretching work in the back during Doncic’s normal rest period. He had a heating pad on his upper left leg pregame. – 1:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant has played 14 minutes. Only missed one shot, which was a 3.
16 points.
Still in game. I’m guessing he plays at least 30 minutes.
Hardaway Jr. 3. #Suns down 3. Timeout Phoenix with 7:24 left in half. – 1:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Tim Hardaway Jr. sizzling and the Mavericks have finally regained a lead at 47-44 with 7:24 left in the half. Lots of fun watching these two teams go at it. – 1:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Love that selflessness from Cam Payne. Had a decent look at a 3, but instead kicks it to Damion Lee in the corner for a higher percentage look – 1:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
You just have to laugh at some of these Kevin Durant buckets. There’s no defense for them – 1:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Irving backing up Lee for floater release
Durant answer with 5 points.
Hardaway Jr. 3. #Suns up 41-36 with 8:55 left in 1st half. – 1:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Mavs staying with zone, different guys matching u p with Durant up top.
Holiday off turnover. #Suns up 3. – 1:42 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
KD was cooking in the first 🔥
10 PTS
4-4 FG
1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/7eG3lTLoeT – 1:41 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant playing off one another is unguardable. Pick your poison. pic.twitter.com/MDQufiJfnR – 1:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker to Durant for 3.
#Suns 31 #Mavs 25 after one.
Durant 10 points in 10 minutes. Booker 7 and 3 assists.
Doncic 7 (1-of-7 FGs, 5-of-6 FTs). Irving 5. pic.twitter.com/Q3uiueEg1L – 1:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting Durant with Lee, Payne, Craig and Ross to begin 2nd quarter. – 1:39 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
1Q: 27-15 with Kevin Durant in the game
Outscored 10-4 on the bench – 1:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Can’t say helping off Kevin Durant is the right call, but he hits a 3 right before the end of the 1Q. Offense has been great, shooting 64% with 22 points in the paint. Only piece left is hitting some 3s (2-for-7) – 1:37 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Ive watched every minute of Durant in Phoenix and i still cant believe hes on The Suns – 1:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks trail 31-25 after a quarter when Durant drains a three-pointer in the final seconds. Gonna be hard to beat the Suns if Mavs shoot 38 percent all game (and the Suns shoot 63 percent), which is what happened in the first quarter. – 1:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
It appears that Devin Booker defensive attention setting up Kevin Durant open looks and Kevin Durant defensive attention setting up Devin Booker open looks is going to be a good thing for the Suns. – 1:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 31, DAL 25
Durant: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-3 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 2 Ast, 3-8 FG
Doncic: 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 1-7 FG – 1:36 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
How do you root for someone when Kyrie is on one team and KD is on the other? – 1:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ross getting targeted for the second straight game. Picks up two fouls guarding Doncic. – 1:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant checking in for Landale. #Suns going small as Christian Wood is at the 5 for #Mavs – 1:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
OK
Now this may be the lineup to close 1st with Booker, Payne, Landale, Craig and Ross.
Thoughts? #Suns – 1:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Markieff Morris makes is presence known with a 3-pointer to bring Mavs within 23-19. – 1:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Morris 3. Timeout #Suns up 23-19 with 2:39 left in 1st.
Monty Williams wanted foul on Hardaway Jr. guarding Booker.
“CALL IT!” he screamed.
Then talked to ref after Morris 3. #Mavs – 1:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie drive, stepped out of bounds.
Payne, Ross in, Paul, Durant out. #Suns – 1:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Suns are 10-of-13 from the field. Doesn’t matter how high-powered the Mavs’ offense is if they don’t slow Phoenix at least a little. – 1:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Again, Bullock forcing Durant into what would be a tough shot, but not for him.
Booker drive. Irving answer. #Suns up 19-14. – 1:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lol how often do we see Chris Paul get enough space to drive for a wide open floater? Having KD and Book to worry about is unfair – 1:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Durant double opens up Booker to attack a closeout which forces another double which opens up Paul to attack a closeout and he hits a floater.
Man. – 1:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Giving 2nd shots to #Suns and #Mavs a no-no .
Paul in paint. #Suns up 15-10. – 1:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns building up Ayton to start the game. Low man (on Okogie) is coming over but if Ayton still gets the catch within 10 feet that’s a win for the Suns. – 1:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
5 assists on 6 made buckets to start, establishing Deandre Ayton early. I know people were somewhat concerned about his touches/FGAs after last game, but those will ebb and flow based on how defenses are playing this high-powered offense – 1:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
It may be Sunday, but KD said the bank was still open. pic.twitter.com/rZE9IbjU1F – 1:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Suns have hit six of their first seven shots, five of them inside the paint or very near to it, and they lead Mavericks 13-7 in the early going. – 1:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on court together since being traded to #Suns and #Mavs respectively. pic.twitter.com/GWjaZxfSA7 – 1:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ayton was questionable to play with a sore toe, but he’s playing and playing well: 6 points and 2 rebounds in 3 minutes.
Suns 13, Mavs 7. – 1:16 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
I’m watching Suns-Mavs but what in the holy hell is happening in this Liverpool match? – 1:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are establishing their big man and utilizing their two high-level scorers through the mid-post.
OLD HEADS REJOICE! – 1:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bullock did everything you could do on Durant.
Took away drive, pressured him and Durant still went off glass.
Then Durant with pocket pass to Ayton for dunk. #Suns up 13-7 with 8:21 left in 1st. #Mavs – 1:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton over Luka. 4 points.
Irving 3. Has 3. Tie game. #Suns #Mavs – 1:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker on Irving. He’s taken on meaningful defensive assignments in the past and will have more now after the trade. Excited to see how he takes on the challenge (even though the Suns switch a lot). – 1:12 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
ABC has the Mavs vs Suns broadcast exclusively today. Harp and I (and Skin on home games) have the remaining 17 games of the regular season on BSSW. You can always get fair and accurate Mavs-centric coverage w/ @Chuck Cooperstein and Brad on 97.1 and Victor Villalba in Spanish on 99.1. – 1:05 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Kyrie + Luka meets KD + This Suns Team = NBA teams, and contracts, are only as binding as their stars want them to be. Nearly impossible to see this match up two months ago, when Nets were half a game behind Celtics for best record in East – 1:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There he is.
Kyrie Irving.
#Suns at #Mavs pic.twitter.com/fxOQXIVt9x – 12:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m fully prepared for the Nets Twitter meltdown when KD and Kyrie do their handshake postgame. – 12:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game 3 of Kevin Durant era in Phoenix set to begin.
#Suns at #Mavs pic.twitter.com/01ISrbDkeZ – 12:52 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“KD will deliver a championship in Phoenix.”
🗣️ @Jalen Rose pic.twitter.com/LgyVyC0sws – 12:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
PHX starters: Okogie, Durant, Ayton, Booker, Paul
12:10 tip @971TheFreak – 12:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Mavs:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton – 12:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor today ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/uOOoMsmhlN – 12:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
WAKE UP! The Suns take on the Mavs for today’s matinee game and @PHNX_Suns is going live to talk about it! Hop on in here:
https://t.co/NEjtDHFwiI pic.twitter.com/PhTcoHFrp6 – 12:29 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Penny Hardaway tried to steal some minutes with both Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams on the bench and Houston took advantage. Cougars have an early 19-11 lead and they’re hitting from outside so far. – 12:25 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
KD and Kyrie face off today for the first time since being traded 🍿👀
Who’s getting the dub? pic.twitter.com/kTF3W8FLnZ – 12:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Deandre Ayton (knee) available for Sunday showdown at Dallas Mavericks #Suns #Mavs https://t.co/r6W8Ihyvy4 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/YfSVoFyRg9 – 12:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton is doing some stretching exercises right now.
Not on the court. #Suns #Mavs – 12:01 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Reagan Strange absolutely crushed the anthem. Wearing a Penny Hardaway jersey. – 12:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talking about Terrence Ross being on the floor with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as well as Josh Okogie being a defender on Luka Doncic. #Suns #Mavs pic.twitter.com/hiNRvWo7t3 – 11:54 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Arriving in style.
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ovfVnOfyGS – 11:51 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Deandre Ayton (knee) game-time decision for Sunday showdown at Dallas Mavericks #Suns #Mavs https://t.co/r6W8Ihyvy4 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jViBMD7aTb – 11:50 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Monty Williams on the Doncic-Irving challenge. pic.twitter.com/HxFoxOzWyU – 11:40 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (knee) will be a game-time decision after he goes through his pre-game workout, #Suns coach Monty Williams said.
Terrence Ross (toe) is available. #Mavs – 11:37 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Monty Williams says Ayton is a gametime decision. Will warm up and see how he feels. – 11:33 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s early with Durant, but they’re a team that’s only going to get better.” Jason Kidd on #Suns with Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/ziLK7CwDpr – 11:30 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s even more aggressive with Kevin Durant.” Jason Kidd on Devin Booker. #Suns – 11:24 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Maxi Kleber is a game time decision recovering from soreness after his first two games back. 12:10 tip @971TheFreak – 11:21 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Maxi Kleber will be a game-time decision with soreness in hamstring, coach Jason Kidd says. – 11:20 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Bertans is available, but Maxi Kleber is a gametime decision. Will go through pregame workout and decision will be made afterward. He’s experiencing soreness in surgically repaired hamstring area. – 11:20 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs PF/C Maxi Kleber is a game-time decision vs. Suns. He’s experienced some soreness coming back from his hamstring tear/surgery. – 11:20 AM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain) will be available for today’s game against the Suns.
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) will be a game-time decision. – 11:19 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We respect each other, and we respect each other’s knowledge of the game because we know how much each other is putting into the game. So, when we’re out there talking, I’m sure at some point, it’s going to get intense.” Chris Paul on Kevin Durant #Suns https://t.co/ekF2Gc4GTB pic.twitter.com/ZSsvllX6GG – 11:09 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans (10th, 31-33) are off from games this weekend, next playing late Monday (at Sac, 9 CT), but there are key West games all Sunday:
Phx at Dal (6th, 33-31), noon
GSW (5th, 34-30) at LAL (11th, 30-34), 2:30
Uta (9th, 31-33) at OKC (12th, 29-34), 6
Mem at LAC (8th, 33-33), 9 – 11:05 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Book launch info this afternoon for: “From the Sidelines to the Headlines: The Legacy of Women’s Sports at Trinity University” by Betsy Gerhardt Pasley, a 1977 graduate and former @Trinity_U athlete.
events.trinity.edu/event/from_the… – 10:59 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Neither team had a scheduled shootaround today with a noon CT tip.
#Suns practiced yesterday at SMU after winning Friday at Chicago.
#Mavs took yesterday off after practicing Friday after beating Philadelphia at home Thursday. pic.twitter.com/0mTRvrocbl – 10:55 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Josh Okogie and Darius Bazley pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/WSkIfVZ87J – 10:50 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A Sunday matinée.
🆚 @Phoenix Suns
⌚ 12PM CT
📺 @ABCNetwork
📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/lXgUWPpXDx – 10:00 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Win over PHX puts Mavs, 1 back of Suns. Should GS also lose to to the Lakers (GS has won 5 straight and is hottest in West), Mavs would move into 5th in West. A loss puts them behind MIN in 7th – 9:52 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka also has one of the more incredible streaks going. In his last 10 full 1st qtrs (Not counting at PHX when he was injured 3 minutes in) He has scored 10+ pts in all of them. 5 w/17+. 2 w/20+. In those 10 avg 15.8 pts/64% FG/42.4% 3pt/77/2% FT – 9:48 AM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
This is a wonderful article by Simon van Zuylen-Wood @svzwood on Kyrie Irving … truly insightful ….give it a thorough read 💯
#NBA #Mavericks #Nets #Sportsbiz pic.twitter.com/8zYRNgsAMe – 9:38 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
We’ve got brunch basketball, and there’s isn’t a brunch in town that has better food than what Mavs-Suns is throwing down. Luka & Kyrie. PHX adding Durant to their loaded crew. Buckle up for the thrill ride. @peasradio pre at 11:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 12:10 @971TheFreak – 9:36 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
KD effect: Phoenix Suns living, learning and love playing with superstar Kevin Durant (w/videos) https://t.co/MCfMCHRDmU via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/iG40eimNvH – 9:33 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Breakfast & Basketball!
🆚 @Dallas Mavericks
🕚 11 AM
📺 ABC
📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/9WFJIm4pzf – 9:20 AM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Grab your coffee ☕️
It’s GAME DAY!
@7eleven | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/lxBauQbYB2 – 9:01 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dallas Mavericks are going international to play an exhibition game against Real Madrid in Spain next preseason eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:43 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks will face Real Madrid in the upcoming preseason.
The game date got revealed 👇
basketnews.com/news-186234-re… – 7:05 AM
