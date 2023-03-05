Suns vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $5,029,784 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,371,037 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday March 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ABC

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!