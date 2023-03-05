Taylor Jenkins: No timeline for Ja Morant's return

Ohm Youngmisuk: Taylor Jenkins says there’s no timeline for when Ja Morant will return. He says that he doesn’t want to go into specifics but says most important thing is Ja is seeking help. Jenkins calls it an “ongoing healing process” and Grizz will support and hold Ja accountable.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant being away from the team: “There’s not a definitive timeline. We have said that it’s going to be at least these two games. We’re taking it one day at a time. This is going to be an ongoing healing process.” – 9:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation:
“There are two elements I want to make very clear. There’s a supportive element as someone that has to get better and needs some help. There’s also an accountability to the team that we have to stand for.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins spoke for the first time today since it was announced Ja Morant would be away from the team.
“We want what’s best for him. We support him. It’s going to be a difficult process, but we have got a great group to get through this.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Roddy is getting his second career start in place of the suspended Dillon Brooks. Tyus Jones starting in place of Ja Morant. – 9:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has no timeline for return, out at least two games after brandishing gun in social media post
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 9:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s various off-the-court incidents and his overall character pic.twitter.com/EvwY1SbKB2 – 9:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun at a nightclub on IG Live and general concerns about gun violence. pic.twitter.com/Bdot7qw05l – 9:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
On if Grizzlies could’ve handled things better on Ja Morant’s off-the-court behavior: “We’ve already been in dialogues since those moments on where we can get better in stuff. Nothing is ever going to be perfect, so we’re definitely trying to understand where we can be better.” – 9:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is definitely out for tonight vs Clippers and on Tuesday vs Lakers, and no timeline beyond that. I asked Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins what steps Ja needs to take before he can rejoin team pic.twitter.com/dni3ChMQoc – 8:54 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins said gun video was a “very tough moment” & there’s no timetable for Ja Morant return: “He understands he’s made some difficult decisions & poor choices… He understands he’s got to get help to get to a better place, not just for himself but for his team” pic.twitter.com/nLVkyJQKnS – 8:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation: “This is a tough time for a young kid that has to grow and get better. He has huge responsibilities, not just for the team, but for the city.” – 8:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun on his IG Live video and concern about gun violence: “We take this very seriously.” pic.twitter.com/0sA8JNaszW – 8:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says Grizzlies “take it very seriously” when asked about Morant gun video. He emphasizes that Grizzlies will support Morant to get better and seek help needed and hold him accountable. Jenkins calls it tough times but points out Ja’s care factor and need to improve – 8:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s IG Live video and the lack of clarity on when he’ll return and what he needs to do to rejoin the team pic.twitter.com/tmIIgpY8zU – 8:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says there’s no timeline for when Ja Morant will return. He says that he doesn’t want to go into specifics but says most important thing is Ja is seeking help. Jenkins calls it an “ongoing healing process” and Grizz will support and hold Ja accountable. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins on his reaction to seeing Ja Morant’s IG: “Very tough moment for sure.” Said he isn’t going to comment on internal discussions in recent days. Said that “we love him.” – 8:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Visiting media room is quite full for this Taylor Jenkins pregame press conference. – 8:24 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
When @bkravitz and I broke the story on the Jan. 29 incident between Ja Morant, his associates and the Pacers, there was serious pushback from Grizzlies and league officials. But the unwelcome spotlight, it seems, might ultimately do some good.
theathletic.com/4276513/2023/0… – 7:19 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Huge win for the Lakers. 39 points for Davis. LA now just a half game back of the Pelicans/Jazz for the 9/10 spots. Two back in the loss column of sixth place Minnesota. Ja Morant-less Memphis on Tuesday. – 6:11 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Needed to split the weekend games and the Lakers got it done…113-105 over Warriors…Now 1/2 a game from #9 & 10 spots in West
-AD 39pts 8rebs 6ast 2blks
-Reaves 16pts 8ast
-Troy Brown 14pts 8rebs
-Vanderbilt 10pts 13rebs
Next up, home on Tues vs Grizz (no Ja Morant)… – 6:11 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Malone also said he reached out to Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins after Friday’s game: “I didn’t know how bad the injury was for Brandon Clarke. We’re competitors. We’re trying to beat them. They’re trying to beat us, but there’s also a human element here. … – 4:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s next for Ja Morant?
@Vincent Goodwill shares his thoughts on the Grizzlies star.
@Amin Elhassan l @Jason Jackson pic.twitter.com/wNycAztQwY – 4:00 PM
What’s next for Ja Morant?
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On Ja Morant, the value of the unwelcome spotlight and why this nonsense has to stop, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4276513/2023/0… – 12:13 PM
On Ja Morant, the value of the unwelcome spotlight and why this nonsense has to stop, at @TheAthletic
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant is sorry? That’s a good start. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 11:51 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Ja Morant must be the most immature Star player in the NBA! Stupid stuff! – 12:19 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
“We are role models… you have to realize that everybody, every kid… they’re watching us.”
Very poignant thoughts from Kyle Kuzma on Ja Morant and how he learned how to keep his circle tight. pic.twitter.com/ANwIjipTS8 – 9:20 PM
“We are role models… you have to realize that everybody, every kid… they’re watching us.”
Ben Golliver: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s gun video: “We take it very seriously. … Nationwide, league-wide, there’s a lot of attention on gun violence… Its a growth opportunity, a learning opportunity.” -via Twitter @BenGolliver / March 5, 2023
Stephen A Smith: I covered Allen Iverson for the first 10 years of his career. He took a lot of hits for the company he kept. Ja Morant’s fault is his own, and I’m proud of him for owning it. But he needs to get it together. “The NBA has off-duty police offices, they’ve got connections with the FBI, they’ve got connections with everybody. The NBA knows what you’re doing. They know who you doing it with, they know where you are, they know how you’re conducting yourself at all times. Don’t think they’re not watching. They’re always watching.” -via Twitter @stephenasmith / March 5, 2023
ClutchPoints: “I am Ja Morant… I’ve been involved in drug raids, I’ve survived assassination attempts. I’ve been that undisciplined young person that was trying to figure out how to be famous, how to be successful and how to change the dynamics of my family… He’s gonna return, and he’s gonna be a better person.” @JalenRose with a heartfelt message to Ja Morant -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / March 5, 2023