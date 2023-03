Taylor Jenkins: No timeline for Ja Morant's return

Stephen A Smith: I covered Allen Iverson for the first 10 years of his career. He took a lot of hits for the company he kept. Ja Morant’s fault is his own, and I’m proud of him for owning it. But he needs to get it together. “The NBA has off-duty police offices, they’ve got connections with the FBI, they’ve got connections with everybody. The NBA knows what you’re doing. They know who you doing it with, they know where you are, they know how you’re conducting yourself at all times. Don’t think they’re not watching. They’re always watching.” -via Twitter @stephenasmith / March 5, 2023