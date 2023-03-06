Live stream: 76ers 78, Pacers 79

The Philadelphia 76ers (41-22) play against the Indiana Pacers (29-36) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday March 6, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 78, Indiana Pacers 79 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
22 points and 9 assists in the first half for Tyrese Haliburton.😮💨
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese hits another one to end a quarter. This 3 was off in time and gives the Pacers a 79-78 edge at half.
He’s had a terrific half with 22pts, 9asts. Highest scoring 1H of the season for the Pacers.
Both teams shot 61%. Best Pacers’ stat: just two turnovers (to Philly’s nine) – 8:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Now THAT one counted for Haliburton, giving the Pacers a 79-78 lead at the half. Both teams are shooting 61 percent. Embiid has 20, Maxey with 17, Harden with 10 points and 10 assists. – 8:12 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton ball fakes the hell outof James Harden hand hits a buzzer-beating 3 from the edge of the logo to end the half. Pacers up 79-78 and he has 22 already. – 8:12 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Harden runs pick and roll with Embiid and Embiid draws a foul from Isaiah Jackson going to the rim. Pacers centers have a combined seven first half fouls, so it’s good they use three of them in this case – 8:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Almost respect this officiating crew saying the Sixers are good the pacers aren’t we’re just gonna help Indiana a lot and go home early. – 8:08 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton to the lane again and he scores. He’s got 19 and 9. Pacers up 74-72. Still not halftime. – 8:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton, who has 17pts and 9asts in the first half, just took the technical foul shot … and not Buddy Hield like usual.
Technically, Haliburton’s FT% is slightly better. – 8:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Remember at the beginning of last season when the NBA claimed they wanted to cut down on non basketball moves ? Haliburton 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1RcGcyNQr4 – 8:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
defense 👉 offense.
Oshae Brissett with the steal and Tyrese Haliburton with the slam.💥 pic.twitter.com/gk9OcTHZT8 – 8:01 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton backs in to Harden to draw a foul and hits a short jumper. That was slick. He’s got 15 points and nine assists already and the Sixers have no answer for him. – 8:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden (@James Harden) already has a double-double in the first half (!):
10 PTS / 3 REB / 10 AST 👀 – 7:59 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers 70, Pacers 68 would have been a final score 20 years ago.
There are over three minutes left in the second quarter. – 7:59 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
In his first 17 minutes tonight, @James Harden has 10 points and 10 assists. It’s the fourth time he’s reached such totals prior to halftime this season, the most such performances in the @NBA.
Harden entered play tonight leading the league w/ 10.6 assists per game.
h/t @Stathead – 7:59 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden (@James Harden) already has a double-double in the first half (!):
10 PTS / 10 AST / 3 REB – 7:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I were the Pacers I’d keep drilling Embiid in the chest until the officials call one. Really letting them play here. – 7:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If I were the Pacers I’d get drilling Embiid in the chest until the officials call one. Really letting them play here. – 7:57 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
An absolutely stunning first half (!) for @Tyrese Maxey thus far:
17 PTS / 6-7 fg (!) / 5-6 3fg (!)
👀 – 7:57 PM
An absolutely stunning first half (!) for @Tyrese Maxey thus far:
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden has 10 points and 10 assists in less than 16:30 of play tonight. – 7:57 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Turner the floater. Then Maxey a 3. This isn’t All-Star Game level non-defense. There’s not active opposition to the concept, but nobody is getting stops. – 7:56 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Turner the bucket getting downhill on the roll. Pacers up 61-60 – 7:55 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Embiid doesn’t look sharp. Harden had him on a decent post route with McConnell as the defender getting back, and, well, Embiid has something of a height advantage there. Fumbles the pass though and it’s a turnover. – 7:55 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tight call on McConnell there, but was fun to watch him defend Harden in isolation. – 7:53 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers 24 of 39, 6 of 15 from 3. Sixers 20 of 33, 7 of 11 from 3. Difference is Sixers have more turnovers. – 7:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
T.J. McConnell blowing by Paul Reed had to be conflicting for some of you. – 7:49 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Duarte throws the lob to Jackson. Between the leaping ability and the wingspan, those are just so easy for him to finish. – 7:49 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Great minutes for Shake Milton (@Shake Milton) off the bench tonight thus far (8 mins):
7 PTS / 2-3 fg / 2-2 3fg – 7:48 PM
Great minutes for Shake Milton (@Shake Milton) off the bench tonight thus far (8 mins):
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Mathurin the bucket through contact. Tough finish in the lane there. Misses the free throw, but Pacers up 53-50. – 7:47 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Brissett another 3. Pacers up 51-47. Brissett very much revitalized in his return to action. – 7:45 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Oshae Brissett with a tough finish through contact. Bucket and the foul. – 7:44 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Isaiah Jackson checks in for Jalen Smith. With Turner in foul trouble they both get minutes today. – 7:42 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Will Ferrell fired up the crowd before tonight’s game.😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDNoFnlixo – 7:41 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Full second unit — McConnell, Duarte, Mathurin, Brissett, Smith — on the floor to start the second quarter. – 7:39 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers 1.50 points possession in the first quarter. Sixers 1.426. – 7:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton hit from half court, then slapped hands with one of his brothers courtside but he didn’t beat the clock.
A high-scoring 1Q with the Pacers up 39-38 on the 76ers. Maxey already has 14pts. Embiid with 9 and looks like a bull in a china closet vs Pacers bigs. – 7:38 PM
Haliburton hit from half court, then slapped hands with one of his brothers courtside but he didn’t beat the clock.
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
End of the first quarter, Pacers lead 39-38. Pacers 17 of 26 from the floor, 5 of 11 from 3, No free throws. Sixers 14 of 24, 4 of 6, 6 of 6. Nwora 10 points, Haliburton eight points and seven assists. Maxey 14 points, Embiid nine. – 7:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
up one through one.
@caresource | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/7rEjYKAxc8 – 7:37 PM
up one through one.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Pacers 39, Sixers 38 at the end of the first. Maxey is en fuego with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting (4-of-5 from 3). But the Pacers are shooting 65.4 percent from the floor and did not commit a turnover in that period. – 7:36 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton hits a half-court 3, but it looks like it’s not gonna count. He’s still pretty jacked about it. – 7:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
split the defense like it was nothing. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/AoksAEVPgE – 7:35 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jalen Smith the bucket over Embiid. He’s been absolutely fearless in that matchup. – 7:34 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton the pass fake and the 3. 35-34. He’s got eight points and five assists and it’s got the look of a big night for him. – 7:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Will Ferrell and 50 Cent meeting up before the game.🤝 pic.twitter.com/wyfBuQPVd3 – 7:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey continues to play well. He’s 4 of 5 from deep just in this first quarter. – 7:33 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Hell of a pivot move by McConnell, A couple of impressive quick buckets for him. Pacers up 32-31. – 7:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
PUT IT IN REVERSE, @Jalen McDaniels! pic.twitter.com/VclIwiLDuO – 7:30 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Chris Duarte out on the floor and he hits a baseline jumper. Guy is really finding his rhythm recently. – 7:30 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Sixers running a zone and extending it and Pacers taking a moment to adjust. – 7:29 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
PUT IT IN REVERSE, @JalenMcdDaniels5! pic.twitter.com/ysM0VObxXv – 7:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard with the steal and the score.💨
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/WBFq8le3hI
@BallySportsIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/ifUg47CmXG – 7:25 PM
Andrew Nembhard with the steal and the score.💨
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/WBFq8le3hI
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jordan Nwora in double figures already. He’s got 10 in the first quarter . – 7:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After no first-half minutes the past two games, Shake Milton is going to be the shorthanded Sixers’ first sub tonight. – 7:25 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Tough move by Jalen Smith knocks Joel Embiid over. Finishes with the left. 21-21. – 7:24 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Great misdirection on the no look by Tyrese Haliburton. The point guard’s version of throwing someone open. – 7:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey is 2-of-3 from beyond the arc to start this one. He had a breakout game from deep here late last season. – 7:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the moment Will Ferrell is Revving Up the crowd and 50 Cent comes in for the assist.😂 pic.twitter.com/3iodOsvghS – 7:23 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
An awesome start for Jalen McDaniels, who got the starting nod tonight. In his first 5 mins:
7 PTS / 3 REB / 3-5 fg – 7:23 PM
An awesome start for Jalen McDaniels, who got the starting nod tonight. In his first 5 mins:
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
An awesome start for Jalen McDaniels, who got the starting nod tonight. In his first 5 mins:
6 PTS / 3 REB / 3-5 fg – 7:22 PM
An awesome start for Jalen McDaniels, who got the starting nod tonight. In his first 5 mins:
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Jalen McDaniels has lit up the box score thus far just by running the floor. Catching and finishing on the move, second jump on the offensive glass. Been excellent very early in his first start. – 7:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
This game is being played at the Pacers’ pace. They scored 8 of their first 11pts in transition.
Jordan Nwora, starting in the second game in a row, has 8pts and started 3 for 3.
But Embiid got Myles Turner in foul trouble 2mins into the game. Jalen Smith getting backup 5 mins. – 7:21 PM
This game is being played at the Pacers’ pace. They scored 8 of their first 11pts in transition.
Jordan Nwora, starting in the second game in a row, has 8pts and started 3 for 3.
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Got a timeout at 6:56. Pacers 7 of 12 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3. Sixers 6 of 12, 1 of 3. – 7:20 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Myles Turner gets two quick fouls and Jalen Smith checking in early. Which, I gotta be honest, I thought this would be a Theis game. – 7:16 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nembhard the steal and then he kinda shoves Maxey out of the way for layup. That’s impressive. Then Nembhard gets another bucket in transition. Pacers up 11-8 and looking strong early. – 7:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
we held a moment of silence to remember our longtime Director of Media Relations David Benner before tonight’s game.💛 pic.twitter.com/21hRQblwEw – 7:15 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jordan Nwora guarding Harden, Nembhard on Maxey, Turner on Embiid. – 7:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jalen McDaniels gets free for the game’s first bucket. This is an interesting spot for the newcomer, who closed the Saturday’s win in Milwaukee once Tucker/Harris went out. – 7:12 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
McDaniels with the layup on the slip and the Sixers are on the board first, but Haliburton answers with a layup. – 7:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers held a moment of silence to remember longtime PR director David Benner pic.twitter.com/ANhGHwGgpp – 7:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Will Ferrell just wants someone to take a sip of his beer.😂
“Aaron, you’re not playing. You want some beer?” pic.twitter.com/8NKSK1U7k4 – 7:02 PM
Will Ferrell just wants someone to take a sip of his beer.😂
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Will Ferrell showing off his range at @GainbridgeFH!🤯 pic.twitter.com/FdJLeJUQBr – 6:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris (calf) is out tonight at Indiana, but took the floor to do some light on-court work after Embiid (who’s typically the last guy to warm up) – 6:43 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s starting 5⃣.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/UMlHJqBTi9 – 6:41 PM
tonight’s starting 5⃣.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Pacers welcome back 76ers’ Georges Niang and longtime assistant Dan Burke, who’s now a grandpa. pic.twitter.com/0ZX4Y6w2CU – 6:38 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers starters: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jordan Nwora, Myles Turner. Sixers: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Jalen McDaniels, Joel Embiid. Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker both out. – 6:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The only players with 100+ games with 10+ 3-point attempts all-time:
Steph Curry
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Buddy Hield
Klay Thompson
Paul George
Kemba Walker
Donovan Mitchell
Ray Allen
Eric Gordon
JR Smith pic.twitter.com/PGOpJt1Nz9 – 6:37 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Jalen McDaniels
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/QIYGQlKhcy – 6:36 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris are downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Pacers.
De’Anthony Melton and Jalen McDaniels will get the start with them out.
As for the Pacers, they have upgraded Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton to available tonight – 6:36 PM
PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris are downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the Pacers.
De’Anthony Melton and Jalen McDaniels will get the start with them out.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the 76ers:
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (sore right calf)
Myles Turner – Available (sore lower back)
Aaron Nesmith – Out (sore left hip)
Kendall Brown – Out (right tibia stress fracture)
@OrthoIndy | #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/lvB9nfc3QO – 6:35 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the 76ers:
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Myles Turner listed as available on the 6:30 p.m. injury report. – 6:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers starters vs. Pacers
Melton
McDaniels
Embiid
Maxey
Harden – 6:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
P.J. Tucker and Tobias Harris are both out tonight in Indy.
Sixers starters: Melton-McDaniels-Embiid-Maxey-Harden – 6:33 PM
P.J. Tucker and Tobias Harris are both out tonight in Indy.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Will Ferrell is in the house for his first Pacers game.🙌 pic.twitter.com/u9Q2L52Beq – 6:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Will Ferrell is courtside for Pacers-76ers, shooting a documentary.
50 Cent will also be in attendance. pic.twitter.com/BfKWrE6ud8 – 6:32 PM
Will Ferrell is courtside for Pacers-76ers, shooting a documentary.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris and P. J Tucker will miss tonight ‘s game vs. the #Pacers. – 6:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
best friends Tyrese Haliburton and Georges Niang catching up pregame pic.twitter.com/9IYunQh5CR – 6:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the PR seat at our scorer’s table will remain empty tonight in honor of David Benner.💙 pic.twitter.com/KXbN52hWhI – 6:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Nice tribute for David Benner in the media room and at his usual courtside seat.
The Pacers will hold a moment of silence to remember DB before the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/XyyAFOpThn – 6:06 PM
Nice tribute for David Benner in the media room and at his usual courtside seat.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
happy to be home.😃
@NerdWallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/aNOWe358lQ – 5:52 PM
happy to be home.😃
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on defending Embiid: “Will Ferrell’s gonna be here tonight. He’s gonna be sitting near our bench. I’m hoping he can help us with Joel Embiid … that’s the best answer I have for you.” – 5:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Philadelphia:
PROBABLE
Rivers – Neck Soreness
OUT
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Towns – Right Calf Strain – 5:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
it’s about that time.🕠
@NerdWallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/RIVmczl558 – 5:36 PM
it’s about that time.🕠
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Doc Rivers says he doesn’t know if Tobias Harris will play tonight. – 5:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Will Ferrell and 50 Cent are scheduled to attend tonight’s #Sixers vs. #Pacers game. – 5:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
For tonight vs 76ers:
Tyrese Haliburton is available, Myles Turner is a game-time decision and Aaron Nesmith will miss his second game in a row. – 5:30 PM
For tonight vs 76ers:
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle says Aaron Nesmith is out again tonight. Says Tyrese Haliburton is OK and good to go. – 5:29 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle calls Embiid the “Biggest physical force we have in the game today.” – 5:24 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle says Myles Turner will be a game-time decision. “He did a little back thing last night.” – 5:23 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Didn’t see this until @Tony East just mentioned it walking into the press room. Myles Turner a late add to the injury report. Questionable with lower back soreness. Which does not bode well. Nesmith and Haliburton also questionable. – 5:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Step Brothers, Elf or Anchorman?🥁
what is the best Will Ferrell movie? pic.twitter.com/J6VqCi62jE – 5:02 PM
Step Brothers, Elf or Anchorman?🥁
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I see Embiid thrown around a lot for them because of CAA, and he’s the caliber of player you absolutely discard your original plans for.
But do you just wait and hope that it’s him? Or are they guys you pounce on first if they become available? – 4:46 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green, dating back to the 2000-2001 season, has the sixth-most 30-point games (19) through the first 125 games played of a NBA career, trailing Trae Young (33), Zion Williamson (33), Luka Doncic (32), LeBron James (25) & Joel Embiid (25).
Good company for the 21 year-old. – 4:12 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jordan Nwora reached double figures in all four games on the road trip. He averaged 13.5ppg and shot 54% from the field.
More than that, he rebounded, defended and is growing more comfortable with the Pacers.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/jordan-nwora… – 4:11 PM
Jordan Nwora reached double figures in all four games on the road trip. He averaged 13.5ppg and shot 54% from the field.
More than that, he rebounded, defended and is growing more comfortable with the Pacers.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“The 76ers are legit. Make no mistake about it. … The 76ers are a legit title contender and people need to put more respect on their name.”
—@Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/w8A5TjMMHp – 4:09 PM
“The 76ers are legit. Make no mistake about it. … The 76ers are a legit title contender and people need to put more respect on their name.”
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Free episode: NBA Head of Referee Development Monty McCutchen; NYK; MIA; PHI; MIL and WAS Team Capsules with @NateDuncanNBA
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For Dunc’d On Prime subscribers, more of the 15 in 60. Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/4na5k3zEc7 – 4:05 PM
Free episode: NBA Head of Referee Development Monty McCutchen; NYK; MIA; PHI; MIL and WAS Team Capsules with @NateDuncanNBA
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey, back in the Sixers’ starting lineup, was an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nominee. So was James Harden.
Knicks’ Julius Randle was the winner. – 3:45 PM
Tyrese Maxey, back in the Sixers’ starting lineup, was an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nominee. So was James Harden.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: NBA Head of Referee Development Monty McCutchen; NYK; MIA; PHI; MIL and WAS Team Capsules with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For Dunc’d On Prime subscribers, more of the 15 in 60. Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/xxP5MSFHS6 – 3:33 PM
Free episode: NBA Head of Referee Development Monty McCutchen; NYK; MIA; PHI; MIL and WAS Team Capsules with @DannyLeroux
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Suffering from back spasms, #Sixers’ P.J. Tucker will allow ‘feel’ to determine his status vs. #Pacers inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:17 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
On Tyrese Haliburton and trial and error and the decision not to hesitate: indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 3:03 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/xznxNRwquA – 3:01 PM
tale of the tape.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Free episode: NBA Head of Referee Development Monty McCutchen; NYK; MIA; PHI; MIL and WAS Team Capsules with @NateDuncanNBA
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For Dunc’d On Prime subscribers, more of the 15 in 60. Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/kGhJgbNqKl – 2:33 PM
Free episode: NBA Head of Referee Development Monty McCutchen; NYK; MIA; PHI; MIL and WAS Team Capsules with @NateDuncanNBA
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Aye can’t no one tell me @BurgerKing ain’t got the top running commercial! “At BK have it your way “ You Rule” 😂😂😂 – 1:47 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Chicago unable to keep pace with Indiana. Never saw that coming; neither did the state.
bit.ly/3kXFe7D – 1:08 PM
Chicago unable to keep pace with Indiana. Never saw that coming; neither did the state.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: NBA Head of Referee Development Monty McCutchen; NYK; MIA; PHI; MIL and WAS Team Capsules with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For Dunc’d On Prime subscribers, more of the 15 in 60. Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/XwvrYxCMNA – 1:04 PM
