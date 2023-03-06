Bucks vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,925,482 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $5,062,285 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday March 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSWA

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: The Team 980

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!