Live stream: Celtics 68, Cavaliers 56

The Boston Celtics (45-20) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-26) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday March 6, 2023
Boston Celtics 68, Cleveland Cavaliers 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
league pass just showed this old clip of tony brothers telling grant williams he’s proud of him for how he conducts himself, so we are definitely gonna see brothers give grant a tech for complaining in the second half pic.twitter.com/C0nSyOfDQh – 8:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Celtics lead the #Cavs 68-56 at the half. They are really hurting the Cavs from the perimeter, as Boston has shot 13 of 26 from 3. Cavs need to be better defensively. Also need some help from the bench offensively.
Donovan Mitchell has a team-high 19 pts. – 8:08 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Celtics bench outscored the #Cavs 36-12 in the first half. Celts reserves hit eight 3s, same number as Cleveland as a team. – 8:06 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Cavs kicked the ball around and the Celtics are 13 for 26 from 3, just on the edge of franchise record pace.
68-56 lead is good, but should maybe be a bit bigger. – 8:06 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Celtics 68, Cavs 56. Cavs getting pushed around by Boston, which is missing 3 starters. Donovan Mitchell has 19 points, Evan Mobley 11 points, 8 rebounds. Jaylen Brown 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists for C’s. – 8:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics botch final two possessions but still lead #Cavaliers 68-56 at half. Brown 15, Brogdon 14, GWilliams 12, Smart 9; Mitchell 19, Mobley 11, Okoro 7. – 8:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Celtics 68-56 at halftime. Celts have made 13-of-26 from beyond the arc. Cavs are really need to step it up defensively to have a chance tonight. Not a great sign considering the circumstances. – 8:04 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
There’s a big difference between shooting a lot of 3s and generating a lot of 3s, and the Celtics are generating a lot of good ones this half. – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I loved that Muscala pass into a down screen as Brown rose up high to catch and shoot from Griffin. Joe has great ATOs he should take advantage of more often. – 8:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
At this point, the Celtics are going to live by the 3 or die by the 3
Hopefully they can win 16 games this spring doing that – 8:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Celtics have made 13 3-pointers in the first half.
#Cavs are 1-15 when allowing 15 or more 3-point makes this season, which seems like much more of a ‘when’ than an ‘if’ right now. – 8:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
18 assists on 25 made field goals for Celtics so far. Best ball movement from them we’ve seen in awhile. – 8:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Four threes in the quarter from Grant Williams. Might prove a heavy contributor in stealing this game. – 7:56 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Another milestone for Cedi! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/0EkPkyJayc – 7:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
12 points for Grant Williams on 4-of-4 from 3. What a quarter for him. – 7:53 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Donovan Mitchell shot the ball at the #Celtics basket after the whistle going into the timeout. Joe Mazzulla tried to grab it before it went to the hoop. And, he was serious. Disappointed the shot went down. #defensivemindset #nobuckets – 7:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
If the #Celtics want to be a 3PT shooting team, Grant Williams needs to play a shoot a lot of them. Three makes in a row now push C’s up 13. – 7:47 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Celtics’ 3-point shooting exploiting Cavs defense. Boston on top 48-35 – 7:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Boston has made 10 (!!!) 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes of game action. – 7:47 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics shoot 41.3% from 3 on the 2nd game of back-to-backs, where they’re 8-1 on the season. They’re 10-19 to start off tonight. Tired shooting legs are not for them. – 7:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are down 12 to the Celtics with 9:04 remaining in the second quarter. Celtics don’t have three usual starters — Robert Williams III, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. – 7:45 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Shake and bake leads to the 3pt take 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/8jGu70tu69 – 7:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs down 12 the Celtics with 9:04 remaining. The Celtics don’t have three usual starters — Robert Williams III, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. – 7:45 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Feels like this one is starting to resemble the #Cavs loss at home to Golden State in January a little bit. Celtics have now hit nine 3-pointers. Cavs are down 45-33 with 9:04 left in the first half. – 7:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I don’t know if #Celtics win that #Knicks game yesterday with Brogdon, but they definitely close out that #Nets game on Friday. He’s so important. – 7:43 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics bench is 8 for 12 to start. Brogdon looks great after his break. – 7:42 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
At the end of one quarter, the bench points edge is:
Celtics — 16
#Cavs — 0 – 7:41 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Brogdon best downfield passer in New England. pic.twitter.com/slGqhwCtpY – 7:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams on the floor to start the second quarter. Joe Mazzulla has already used all 10 active players he has available tonight. – 7:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, Celtics have a 33-26 lead over the #Cavs. They’ve missed some good looks, as Cavs are shooting 9 of 22 from the field and 3 of 8 from 3. But they also have 7 turnovers.
Evan Mobley has been all over the floor here early, as he has 11 pts and 7 rebounds. – 7:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Payton Pritchard again providing a spark when he plays. Scores 5pts in four min as #Celtics lead #Cavaliers 33-26 after 1Q. Brown 8, Smart 6; Mobley 11, Mitchell 9. – 7:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Celtics 33-26 after the first. Mobley has 11 points and Mitchell has nine. Boston has already hit six 3-pointers. Cavs need to put more pressure on the rim, too. Feels like a game they need a really big night out of Mitchell in order to win, which feels troubling. – 7:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics get 16 first quarter points from the bench on 6-of-8 shooting. – 7:37 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Celtics playing without 3 starters, including best player in Jayson Tatum. They are still beating Cavs after one quarter, 33-26. – 7:36 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Sam Hauser gets a lot of blocked shots largely because people shoot very blockable shots when guarded by him thinking he won’t do it lol – 7:35 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Cavs offense is a mess right now. 7 first-quarter turnovers.
Meanwhile, Grant Williams is the only active Celtic who hasn’t played. – 7:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Three point plays for EV4‼️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ZFi3T4CGd1 – 7:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is another arena that blows off the third-level fans on the t-shirt toss. #Celtics #Cavaliers – 7:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Completely different start for Mobley compared to his flat performance vs. Boston last week. – 7:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It would appear it’s Evan Mobley Night here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. His fingerprints are all over this one early against short-handed Boston. – 7:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown fills the Tatum role in the P&R with Smart and finds Brogdon for 3. Better way to utilize Brogdon than driving him at the rim the way his season has gone. – 7:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Celtics are going to bomb away from beyond the arc. I think the #Cavs need to be putting much more pressure on the rim than they have so far. – 7:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That’s some good stuff from Garland to Mobley.
Is Garland the most underrated player in the league? – 7:22 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Last episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is published and heading to Apple and Spotify.
Great conversation as always with @JCMacriNBA, touching on the Knicks, Celtics, Mavericks and more:
callin.com/link/mDWhzAatNh – 7:20 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Jarrett Allen picked up his second personal foul 5 minutes into the game. He’s heading to the bench and being replaced by Dean Wade – 7:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Two fouls on Jarrett Allen early on means that Dean Wade is the first guy off the bench for the #Cavs tonight. Cavs have not been the beneficiary of the whistle early on tonight. – 7:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Second foul on Jarrett Allen in four minutes, Dean Wade checks in. #Celtics #Cavaliers – 7:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back to back Muscala misses following Griffin fakes to White, Brown cutting toward the basket. Like the play, but no shots falling early. – 7:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The backup units have done a solid job executing the ball movement principles on offense this year. Big reason #Celtics have succeeded short-handed. Looks like Jaylen Brown is going to be a big part of the facilitating game alongside Smart early. Griffin playing the Horford role. – 7:13 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Celtics are underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hyped for hoops! #LetEmKnow
📺 Tune-in on @BallySportsCLE to #CavsCeltics! pic.twitter.com/N9TASBp8Rg – 7:05 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Here are tonight’s starting 5️⃣
@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/IkvX6KqprB – 7:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is starting tonight. Same starting lineup of Darius Garland, Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs officially have Donovan Mitchell in the starting lineup. He’s alongside Garland, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen. – 6:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The only players with 100+ games with 10+ 3-point attempts all-time:
Steph Curry
James Harden
Damian Lillard
Buddy Hield
Klay Thompson
Paul George
Kemba Walker
Donovan Mitchell
Ray Allen
Eric Gordon
JR Smith pic.twitter.com/PGOpJt1Nz9 – 6:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Mike Muscala makes his second start as a Celtic… pic.twitter.com/A3LNDwhkWa – 6:31 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Since Feb. 1, Darius Garland is shooting .557 from the 3-point line (39-70). He’s now 7th in the NBA from behind the arc with a career-best .431. – 6:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell just completed a pregame workout like a guy who is going to play tonight. – 6:24 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell is out warming up for tonight’s game. Still no official word on whether he will play due to sprained left middle finger. pic.twitter.com/MvsV1xK5V9 – 6:10 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is out here going through a warmup. His middle finger is taped up. – 6:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell is going through his pregame routine on the floor. Certainly a good sign towards him playing tonight. – 6:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
ACC Awards
Player of the Year – Isaiah Wong, Miami
Defensive POY – Reece Beekman, Virginia
Rookie of the Year – Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Sixth Man of the Year – Nike Sibande, Pitt
Most Improved Player – Quinten Post, Boston College
Coach of the Year – Jeff Capel, Pitt – 5:44 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Derrick White has played less than a third of Boston’s total crunch-time minutes this season, and only 11.3 OT minutes (5 of which were while four starters were out in Milwaukee)
📗 https://t.co/AJzcL95yey pic.twitter.com/yudiXdmJOR – 5:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Joe Mazzulla says he probably should have had Derrick White in during crunch time last night vs Knicks. – 5:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Donovan Mitchell remains questionable for tonight’s game against Celtics per JB Bickerstaff – 5:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Cavs (H) Alternates vs. Celtics (A) Traditional Road Greens
7.2/10 pic.twitter.com/2DwJPR6VzG – 5:11 PM
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Lakers. Celtics. — Pau was EVERYWHERE.
@MoetUSA x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/JMekxZIziD – 5:05 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
A point of emphasis in tonight’s game is keeping the Cleveland guards in front of us on defense. pic.twitter.com/2UyYHI9DrL – 5:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My immediate thought is: I would love if they could improve on the Barrett spot, but how many big wing stars ever become available? Like, Jaylen Brown would be perfect, but I can’t see him getting traded.
Or do you just wait for the next MVP candidate to get antsy where he is? – 4:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Things I believe in: Brogdon is amazing, this White season is real, Horford is a rock and can hold down C, they’re dominant on both ends when they lock in and they have most talent.
Worried about: the 3s, Grant’s play, Rob health, rotations, defense reaching last year’s level – 4:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
.@KendrickPerkins is VERY concerned about the Celtics 😳 pic.twitter.com/aSNWcIIUDu – 3:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
EV4 getting it done on both ends of the floor.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This week was so rough for the Celtics that Julius Randle won player of the week AND Immanuel Quickley got a nom – 3:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings’ Mike Brown passes Boston Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla as top Coach of the Year candidate
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I’ll be live at Flat Iron Cafe with @j_klimack20 and @JRCherry3 on The Next Level at 3:30 p.m. on @ESPN Cleveland chatting #Cavs tonight against Boston and how things look with the rest of the Eastern Conference. – 3:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Playoff Picture: Knicks staring down Cavaliers for No. 4 seed; Bucks projected to take top spot in East
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 3:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Todays pod is live🚨
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss “The IQ Game” – the Knicks win thrilling 2OT game in Boston to maintain their league-best 9-game winning streak.
We also preview Tuesday’s game vs. the Hornet’s matchup and weigh on the Ja Morant situation
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 2:51 PM
Todays pod is live🚨
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum did not look happy with Grant Williams after letting Quickley get a wide-open dunk in 2OT. pic.twitter.com/4EILAZSXP6 – 2:44 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs G Donovan Mitchell (sprained left middle finger) is questionable for tonight’s game. For Boston, Jason Tatum (left knee contusion) and Al Horford (back stiffness) are listed as out. – 2:33 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Jalen Williams had 32 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists yesterday.
Only three rookies have ever had a 30-5-5 game with a better true shooting percentage: Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Edwards & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Why he deserves Rookie of the Year votes:
https://t.co/UyNjArUDcr pic.twitter.com/IA5sENRODt – 1:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, and Robert Williams are out tonight. Malcolm Brogdon is not on the injury report, so he’ll return tonight. – 1:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics list Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams as OUT tonight vs. #Cavaliers. – 1:29 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
No Jayson Tatum, Al Horford & Robert Williams III for the Celtics tonight as they take on the Cavaliers as part of the back-to-back.
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
It’s a #Celtics rest night vs. #Cavaliers. Jayson Tatum and Al Horford are out, and Robert Williams remains out with his hamstring injury for a second straight game. – 1:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Boston has ruled out MVP candidate Jayson Tatum (knee) and Al Horford (back) for tonight’s game against #Cavs. That’s in addition to Robert Williams III, who was already out with a hamstring injury. Certainly takes some juice out of the matchup. – 1:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Robert Williams, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum will all miss tonight’s game in Cleveland. – 1:17 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
No Tatum, Horford, or Rob in Cleveland.
Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon not on injury report. pic.twitter.com/XxCDAInTxN – 1:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum is out tonight with a left knee contusion, while Al Horford is out for the B2B and Rob Williams remains out. Malcolm Brogdon is active, per Celtics. – 1:16 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Cleveland:
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
Al Horford (low back stiffness) – OUT
Jayson Tatum (left knee contusion) – OUT
Robert Williams (left hamstring strain) – OUT – 1:16 PM
