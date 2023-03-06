Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

March 6, 2023- by

The Boston Celtics play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Boston Celtics are spending $3,945,390 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,777,906 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday March 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: 5 in 56 (CHA; BRK; DET; TOR; CLE) with @Danny Leroux. Join us: https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/IX1qdAmyb53:04 AM

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
If you had 2:50am for the Celtics hotel arrival in Cleveland…you’re good at guessing things like that. – 2:50 AM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
New on BSJ: This Celtics swoon brings back bad memories, and the pressure’s on to fix it fast
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/03/06/kar…2:19 AM

