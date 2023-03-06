Collin Sexton to miss another week due to hamstring injury

Tony Jones: Lauri Markkanen is good to go tomorrow night in Dallas against the Mavericks. Collin Sexton has been ruled out another week with his hamstring strain
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) is the only player on the Jazz’s injury report. He’ll be re-evaluated in another week. – 5:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen is good to go tomorrow night in Dallas against the mavericks. Collin Sexton has been ruled out another week with his hamstring strain – 5:11 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen will play tomorrow in Dallas.
Collin Sexton remains out. – 5:10 PM
Lauri Markkanen will play tomorrow in Dallas.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen (low back strain) and Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) are both OUT for the Jazz’s rematch in OKC on Sunday.
Jordan Clarkson is AVAILABLE. – 5:59 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Update for the @Utah Jazz before facing the @Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow:
Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/4):
OUT – Lauri Markkanen (low back soreness)
OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way)
OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) – 5:59 PM
Andy Larsen: Jazz Injury Report vs OKC: OUT – Lauri Markkanen (low back soreness) OUT – Micah Potter (G League – Two-Way) OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) -via Twitter @andyblarsen / March 4, 2023
Kris Dunn’s 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz will expire on Saturday. But the Jazz aren’t going to be letting Dunn walk. Sources with knowledge of the situation told the Deseret News that the Jazz will be signing Dunn to a second 10-day contract on Saturday. Dunn, 28, is in his seventh NBA season. After signing a 10-day contract with the Jazz on Feb. 22, he immediately thrust into the rotation with injuries to Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton opening up some minutes. -via deseret.com / March 4, 2023
Eric Walden: With both Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson OUT tonight, the Jazz have called up two-way guard Johnny Juzang. -via Twitter @tribjazz / February 28, 2023