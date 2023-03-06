Colorado police investigating Ja Morant's gun video

On Monday, police in Colorado said they were investigating Ja Morant’s actions and whether he may have broken any laws. Morant’s video is believed to have been filmed in Glendale, a small enclave surrounded by Denver and known for its strip clubs and shopping centers. Capt. Jamie Dillon said police did not receive any calls or complaints about Morant’s actions but began looking into them Saturday after learning about the video circulating online.
Source: Associated Press @ 9news.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
My message to Ja Morant and any other African American Athletes that’s out there trying to impress or live for the “Real Ones” that’s not going to give a damn about you once you Stop playing. Real Talk!!!! pic.twitter.com/8hx8Urm4T5 – 1:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Troubled Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant could help himself by following the Carmelo Anthony blueprint
The future Hall of Famer stopped the nonsense and put a team around him of honest advisers. @andscape #nba bit.ly/3ISaWLy – 1:03 PM
Troubled Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant could help himself by following the Carmelo Anthony blueprint
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Our early-week edition of The Hoop Collective (with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim Bontemps) focuses on the feisty, fun Mavs-Suns matchup and the unfortunate Ja Morant situation: m.youtube.com/watch?v=N-Uc8P… – 12:31 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live coast-to-coast from 10-noon ET: Ja Morant’s turning point, Bryce Young is short, Sun’s Achilles heel, @RossTuckerNFL, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Steph returns, TV recommendation, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:39 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
I do not know Ja Morant, or want to make his troubles into some kind of responsibility politics screed. But someone in his camp needs to reach him, & talk some real talk. Family, friends, a fellow NBA hooper, someone. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3mjh5J2 – 7:00 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After Kawhi and PG scored 25 of LA’s final 28 points to save the Clippers from disaster against the Ja Morant-less Grizz, PG warned: “If we don’t treat the next games [the same way] that we treated that fourth quarter tonight, then what are we doing here?” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:08 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Are the Celts + Knicks switching places?
—Philly-Milw lessons
—An unexpected Ja Morant crisis
—Luka goes heel
—Contender one-word Uh-Ohs
—2023 GSW vs 2022 TB Bucs
—The Retradeables goes to 2007
—Jon Jones kicks ass
open.spotify.com/episode/7KJAfw… – 2:14 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones expressed confidence that the team can move forward & that Ja Morant will take necessary steps with showing accountability. pic.twitter.com/cxSA3PYjVh – 1:41 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. called Ja Morant “my brother” in light of his IG video & being away from the team. Jackson: “I’m happy for whatever he decides to do. I trust his judgement. He’s doing what’s best for him. He’s going to come back and take over the league again.” – 1:11 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies conceded a 24-2 run over 7+ minutes of the fourth quarter in a 135-129 loss to LA Clippers.
– Memphis, which led by 14 with 8:45 to go, is the first team to lose to the Clippers since LA signed Russell Westbrook. – 12:35 AM
The Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies conceded a 24-2 run over 7+ minutes of the fourth quarter in a 135-129 loss to LA Clippers.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers have surrendered 121 points to a Memphis team without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke. And there’s still 8:26 remaining. – 12:09 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The most points Ja Morant has scored in a quarter this season: 28
Tyus Jones in the third quarter tonight vs. the Clippers: 20
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The Memphis Grizzlies just scored 51 points in the 3Q. Without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. Mercy. – 11:55 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
I’m a huge Ja Morant fan. His game, personality, attitude. He’s likable, fan-friendly and popular with his peers. But he’s got a lot of work ahead of him. Gotta clean house from top to bottom and grow up in a hurry. – 11:42 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The Ja Morant situation is one of the most puzzling I’ve seen. He’s living in a fantasy world. Let’s hope he didn’t bring a gun on the plane. Because he will be gone a long time. Morant has everything and is working diligently to throw it away. – 11:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant being away from the team: “There’s not a definitive timeline. We have said that it’s going to be at least these two games. We’re taking it one day at a time. This is going to be an ongoing healing process.” – 9:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation:
“There are two elements I want to make very clear. There’s a supportive element as someone that has to get better and needs some help. There’s also an accountability to the team that we have to stand for.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:45 PM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation:
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins spoke for the first time today since it was announced Ja Morant would be away from the team.
“We want what’s best for him. We support him. It’s going to be a difficult process, but we have got a great group to get through this.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:45 PM
Taylor Jenkins spoke for the first time today since it was announced Ja Morant would be away from the team.
“We want what’s best for him. We support him. It’s going to be a difficult process, but we have got a great group to get through this.”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Roddy is getting his second career start in place of the suspended Dillon Brooks. Tyus Jones starting in place of Ja Morant. – 9:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has no timeline for return, out at least two games after brandishing gun in social media post
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 9:32 PM
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has no timeline for return, out at least two games after brandishing gun in social media post
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s various off-the-court incidents and his overall character pic.twitter.com/EvwY1SbKB2 – 9:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun at a nightclub on IG Live and general concerns about gun violence. pic.twitter.com/Bdot7qw05l – 9:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
On if Grizzlies could’ve handled things better on Ja Morant’s off-the-court behavior: “We’ve already been in dialogues since those moments on where we can get better in stuff. Nothing is ever going to be perfect, so we’re definitely trying to understand where we can be better.” – 9:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is definitely out for tonight vs Clippers and on Tuesday vs Lakers, and no timeline beyond that. I asked Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins what steps Ja needs to take before he can rejoin team pic.twitter.com/dni3ChMQoc – 8:54 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins said gun video was a “very tough moment” & there’s no timetable for Ja Morant return: “He understands he’s made some difficult decisions & poor choices… He understands he’s got to get help to get to a better place, not just for himself but for his team” pic.twitter.com/nLVkyJQKnS – 8:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation: “This is a tough time for a young kid that has to grow and get better. He has huge responsibilities, not just for the team, but for the city.” – 8:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun on his IG Live video and concern about gun violence: “We take this very seriously.” pic.twitter.com/0sA8JNaszW – 8:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Taylor Jenkins says there’s no timeline for when Ja Morant will return. He says that he doesn’t want to go into specifics but says most important thing is Ja is seeking help. Jenkins calls it an “ongoing healing process” and Grizz will support and hold Ja accountable. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins on his reaction to seeing Ja Morant’s IG: “Very tough moment for sure.” Said he isn’t going to comment on internal discussions in recent days. Said that “we love him.” – 8:33 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
When @bkravitz and I broke the story on the Jan. 29 incident between Ja Morant, his associates and the Pacers, there was serious pushback from Grizzlies and league officials. But the unwelcome spotlight, it seems, might ultimately do some good.
theathletic.com/4276513/2023/0… – 7:19 PM
When @bkravitz and I broke the story on the Jan. 29 incident between Ja Morant, his associates and the Pacers, there was serious pushback from Grizzlies and league officials. But the unwelcome spotlight, it seems, might ultimately do some good.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Huge win for the Lakers. 39 points for Davis. LA now just a half game back of the Pelicans/Jazz for the 9/10 spots. Two back in the loss column of sixth place Minnesota. Ja Morant-less Memphis on Tuesday. – 6:11 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Needed to split the weekend games and the Lakers got it done…113-105 over Warriors…Now 1/2 a game from #9 & 10 spots in West
-AD 39pts 8rebs 6ast 2blks
-Reaves 16pts 8ast
-Troy Brown 14pts 8rebs
-Vanderbilt 10pts 13rebs
Next up, home on Tues vs Grizz (no Ja Morant)… – 6:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s next for Ja Morant?
@Vincent Goodwill shares his thoughts on the Grizzlies star.
@Amin Elhassan l @Jason Jackson pic.twitter.com/wNycAztQwY – 4:00 PM
What’s next for Ja Morant?
@Vincent Goodwill shares his thoughts on the Grizzlies star.
More on this storyline
Ja Morant finds himself the focus of an investigation by the league office for the second time in 2023 — not yet three months into this calendar year — thanks to horrendous choices that could derail a career of seemingly boundless promise if they continue. There had been mounting concern at league level for months about Morant’s off-court behavior and associates in his circle, stemming from multiple July incidents covered in The Post’s report that was published on March 1. Then what we saw Saturday went to a whole new disturbing level. -via marcstein.substack.com / March 6, 2023
Mark Medina: Desmond Bane on Ja Morant: “We’re a big family. We’re wrapping our arms around him and showing our love to him.” Is he confident Ja will rectify behavior? “For sure. He’s a resilient guy, tough-minded guy. Whenever he’s ready to come back, we’ll welcome him with open arms.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / March 6, 2023
Mark Medina: Jaren Jackson Jr. on if he plans to offer guidance to Ja Morant: “He’s got it. I trust his judgement all the time. When he comes back, he’s going to be in the same groove. It really doesn’t end up mattering.” When asked if he was concerned Ja showed a gun on video: “Not really.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / March 6, 2023