D'Angelo Russell upgraded to questionable against Grizzlies

Ryan Ward: D’Angelo Russell is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/HQZ7CskGJN
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
D’Angelo Russell is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/HQZ7CskGJN – 7:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige…
– Three wins in a row
– Conley + NAW + 3 2nds for DLo. Not bad?
– What’s behind Ant’s numbers since the trade?
– Acclimation time to Finch’s system
– Playing 7 consecutive “clutch” games
– Rudy vs. elite bigs (Embiid next)
open.spotify.com/episode/1AFaX9… – 1:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
D’Angelo Russell has been ruled OUT for tomorrow’s game vs. Warriors pic.twitter.com/peGn97YsM9 – 6:15 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves could have had like $15 mil in cap space this summer if DLo just would have walked in free agency. Which means I don’t think they could have gotten NAW *and* a $10M+ player.
Now they have NAW’s bird rights + he’s restricted, plus they can sign a $11M player w/ the MLE – 11:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Early review on the return for DLo…
– Conley: underwhelming, but hopeful his comfort/impact grow in time
– 3 2nd round picks: certainly surprised me for volume of draft capital coming back
– Alexander-Walker: exceeded expectations in a pretty big way (+ on a rookie scale deal) – 11:35 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Lakers announce Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota. Darvin Ham said pregame that Davis and Dennis Schroder (ankle) would play tonight. DLo (ankle) remains out but has been able to play in on-court scrimmages. – 9:58 PM
Jovan Buha: D’Angelo Russell is out tomorrow vs. Golden State, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / March 4, 2023
Mike Trudell: Darvin Ham noted the reality of LeBron and Russell both being out, but noted this message to the team: “We have more than enough talent to still take care of our business.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 3, 2023
Jovan Buha: LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell are out tomorrow vs. Minnesota. Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and Dennis Schroder (left ankle sprain) are probable. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / March 2, 2023