Desmond Bane on Ja Morant: 'Whenever he's ready to come back, we'll welcome him with open arms'

Mark Medina: Desmond Bane on Ja Morant: “We’re a big family. We’re wrapping our arms around him and showing our love to him.” Is he confident Ja will rectify behavior? “For sure. He’s a resilient guy, tough-minded guy. Whenever he’s ready to come back, we’ll welcome him with open arms.”
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
I do not know Ja Morant, or want to make his troubles into some kind of responsibility politics screed. But someone in his camp needs to reach him, & talk some real talk. Family, friends, a fellow NBA hooper, someone. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3mjh5J2 – 7:00 AM
I do not know Ja Morant, or want to make his troubles into some kind of responsibility politics screed. But someone in his camp needs to reach him, & talk some real talk. Family, friends, a fellow NBA hooper, someone. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3mjh5J2 – 7:00 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After Kawhi and PG scored 25 of LA’s final 28 points to save the Clippers from disaster against the Ja Morant-less Grizz, PG warned: “If we don’t treat the next games [the same way] that we treated that fourth quarter tonight, then what are we doing here?” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:08 AM
After Kawhi and PG scored 25 of LA’s final 28 points to save the Clippers from disaster against the Ja Morant-less Grizz, PG warned: “If we don’t treat the next games [the same way] that we treated that fourth quarter tonight, then what are we doing here?” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:08 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Are the Celts + Knicks switching places?
—Philly-Milw lessons
—An unexpected Ja Morant crisis
—Luka goes heel
—Contender one-word Uh-Ohs
—2023 GSW vs 2022 TB Bucs
—The Retradeables goes to 2007
—Jon Jones kicks ass
open.spotify.com/episode/7KJAfw… – 2:14 AM
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Are the Celts + Knicks switching places?
—Philly-Milw lessons
—An unexpected Ja Morant crisis
—Luka goes heel
—Contender one-word Uh-Ohs
—2023 GSW vs 2022 TB Bucs
—The Retradeables goes to 2007
—Jon Jones kicks ass
open.spotify.com/episode/7KJAfw… – 2:14 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Tyus Jones said he has talked to Ja a couple of times since he was sent home.
“There’s a lot of emotion in it. You just want the best for him.”
Bane: “We are a big family. We are wrapping our arms around him and showing full support.” – 1:57 AM
Tyus Jones said he has talked to Ja a couple of times since he was sent home.
“There’s a lot of emotion in it. You just want the best for him.”
Bane: “We are a big family. We are wrapping our arms around him and showing full support.” – 1:57 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones expressed confidence that the team can move forward & that Ja Morant will take necessary steps with showing accountability. pic.twitter.com/cxSA3PYjVh – 1:41 AM
Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones expressed confidence that the team can move forward & that Ja Morant will take necessary steps with showing accountability. pic.twitter.com/cxSA3PYjVh – 1:41 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Desmond Bane on Ja Morant: “We’re a big family. We’re wrapping our arms around him and showing our love to him.” Is he confident Ja will rectify behavior? “For sure. He’s a resilient guy, tough-minded guy. Whenever he’s ready to come back, we’ll welcome him with open arms.” – 1:33 AM
Desmond Bane on Ja Morant: “We’re a big family. We’re wrapping our arms around him and showing our love to him.” Is he confident Ja will rectify behavior? “For sure. He’s a resilient guy, tough-minded guy. Whenever he’s ready to come back, we’ll welcome him with open arms.” – 1:33 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. called Ja Morant “my brother” in light of his IG video & being away from the team. Jackson: “I’m happy for whatever he decides to do. I trust his judgement. He’s doing what’s best for him. He’s going to come back and take over the league again.” – 1:11 AM
Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. called Ja Morant “my brother” in light of his IG video & being away from the team. Jackson: “I’m happy for whatever he decides to do. I trust his judgement. He’s doing what’s best for him. He’s going to come back and take over the league again.” – 1:11 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The most 30-point games in NBA history Sunday, 18 total 😳
Z. LaVine
P. George
D. Lillard
J. Tatum
A. Davis
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
I. Quickley
K. Durant
D. Booker
L. Doncic
K. Leonard
M. Bridges
B. Beal
J. Green
J. Randle
D. Bane
K. Irving
Jalen Williams – 12:48 AM
The most 30-point games in NBA history Sunday, 18 total 😳
Z. LaVine
P. George
D. Lillard
J. Tatum
A. Davis
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
I. Quickley
K. Durant
D. Booker
L. Doncic
K. Leonard
M. Bridges
B. Beal
J. Green
J. Randle
D. Bane
K. Irving
Jalen Williams – 12:48 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
30-point scorers today:
Kawhi
PG13
Bane
LaVine
Dame
Tatum
AD
Shai
Quickley
Durant
Booker
Doncic
Bridges
Beal
Williams
Green
Randle
Kyrie
The most EVER in a day. pic.twitter.com/TX6roCtBlt – 12:39 AM
30-point scorers today:
Kawhi
PG13
Bane
LaVine
Dame
Tatum
AD
Shai
Quickley
Durant
Booker
Doncic
Bridges
Beal
Williams
Green
Randle
Kyrie
The most EVER in a day. pic.twitter.com/TX6roCtBlt – 12:39 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies conceded a 24-2 run over 7+ minutes of the fourth quarter in a 135-129 loss to LA Clippers.
– Memphis, which led by 14 with 8:45 to go, is the first team to lose to the Clippers since LA signed Russell Westbrook. – 12:35 AM
The Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies conceded a 24-2 run over 7+ minutes of the fourth quarter in a 135-129 loss to LA Clippers.
– Memphis, which led by 14 with 8:45 to go, is the first team to lose to the Clippers since LA signed Russell Westbrook. – 12:35 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuke Kennard followed up a Bane and-one with a big 3.
Somehow, Paul George came up with his 10th rebound following a Westbrook miss and put in his 12th bucket. 42 points for PG. Kawhi has 32.
Grizzlies have a 2-for-1, down 133-129 with 32.9 left. Each team with a timeout. – 12:31 AM
Nuke Kennard followed up a Bane and-one with a big 3.
Somehow, Paul George came up with his 10th rebound following a Westbrook miss and put in his 12th bucket. 42 points for PG. Kawhi has 32.
Grizzlies have a 2-for-1, down 133-129 with 32.9 left. Each team with a timeout. – 12:31 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bane drives ends Grizzlies scoring drought of nearly 6 minutes.
Then Westbrook pasted Kennard and Bane for an and-one. – 12:24 AM
Bane drives ends Grizzlies scoring drought of nearly 6 minutes.
Then Westbrook pasted Kennard and Bane for an and-one. – 12:24 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies are challenging out of bounds ruling after Russell Westbrook rebounded Desmond Bane’s miss. – 12:12 AM
Grizzlies are challenging out of bounds ruling after Russell Westbrook rebounded Desmond Bane’s miss. – 12:12 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers have surrendered 121 points to a Memphis team without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke. And there’s still 8:26 remaining. – 12:09 AM
Clippers have surrendered 121 points to a Memphis team without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke. And there’s still 8:26 remaining. – 12:09 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The most points Ja Morant has scored in a quarter this season: 28
Tyus Jones in the third quarter tonight vs. the Clippers: 20
Grizzlies up 112-97 heading into the 4th 😎 pic.twitter.com/08G0JKfxW7 – 11:57 PM
The most points Ja Morant has scored in a quarter this season: 28
Tyus Jones in the third quarter tonight vs. the Clippers: 20
Grizzlies up 112-97 heading into the 4th 😎 pic.twitter.com/08G0JKfxW7 – 11:57 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The Memphis Grizzlies just scored 51 points in the 3Q. Without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. Mercy. – 11:55 PM
The Memphis Grizzlies just scored 51 points in the 3Q. Without Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. Mercy. – 11:55 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
I’m a huge Ja Morant fan. His game, personality, attitude. He’s likable, fan-friendly and popular with his peers. But he’s got a lot of work ahead of him. Gotta clean house from top to bottom and grow up in a hurry. – 11:42 PM
I’m a huge Ja Morant fan. His game, personality, attitude. He’s likable, fan-friendly and popular with his peers. But he’s got a lot of work ahead of him. Gotta clean house from top to bottom and grow up in a hurry. – 11:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are shining tonight when the Grizzlies need them most – 11:41 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are shining tonight when the Grizzlies need them most – 11:41 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The Ja Morant situation is one of the most puzzling I’ve seen. He’s living in a fantasy world. Let’s hope he didn’t bring a gun on the plane. Because he will be gone a long time. Morant has everything and is working diligently to throw it away. – 11:27 PM
The Ja Morant situation is one of the most puzzling I’ve seen. He’s living in a fantasy world. Let’s hope he didn’t bring a gun on the plane. Because he will be gone a long time. Morant has everything and is working diligently to throw it away. – 11:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Clippers 67 Grizzlies 61
Kawhi Leonard, Eric Gordon and Paul George have combined for 48 points, but the Grizzlies are hanging around with efficient offense. Desmond Bane has 12 points and so does Luke Kennard (with 4 3s).
Fun second half ahead – 11:13 PM
Halftime:
Clippers 67 Grizzlies 61
Kawhi Leonard, Eric Gordon and Paul George have combined for 48 points, but the Grizzlies are hanging around with efficient offense. Desmond Bane has 12 points and so does Luke Kennard (with 4 3s).
Fun second half ahead – 11:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Taylor Jenkins calls a timeout after a Terance Mann 2nd chance 3 puts LA up 26-25, shortly after a 6-0 LA run.
Only 100 seconds left in the first quarter, so I presume Jenkins wanted to get some more starters out and get Bane back in.
That means: Luke Kennard on the floor. – 10:38 PM
Taylor Jenkins calls a timeout after a Terance Mann 2nd chance 3 puts LA up 26-25, shortly after a 6-0 LA run.
Only 100 seconds left in the first quarter, so I presume Jenkins wanted to get some more starters out and get Bane back in.
That means: Luke Kennard on the floor. – 10:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant being away from the team: “There’s not a definitive timeline. We have said that it’s going to be at least these two games. We’re taking it one day at a time. This is going to be an ongoing healing process.” – 9:52 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant being away from the team: “There’s not a definitive timeline. We have said that it’s going to be at least these two games. We’re taking it one day at a time. This is going to be an ongoing healing process.” – 9:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation:
“There are two elements I want to make very clear. There’s a supportive element as someone that has to get better and needs some help. There’s also an accountability to the team that we have to stand for.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:45 PM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation:
“There are two elements I want to make very clear. There’s a supportive element as someone that has to get better and needs some help. There’s also an accountability to the team that we have to stand for.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins spoke for the first time today since it was announced Ja Morant would be away from the team.
“We want what’s best for him. We support him. It’s going to be a difficult process, but we have got a great group to get through this.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:45 PM
Taylor Jenkins spoke for the first time today since it was announced Ja Morant would be away from the team.
“We want what’s best for him. We support him. It’s going to be a difficult process, but we have got a great group to get through this.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Roddy is getting his second career start in place of the suspended Dillon Brooks. Tyus Jones starting in place of Ja Morant. – 9:39 PM
David Roddy is getting his second career start in place of the suspended Dillon Brooks. Tyus Jones starting in place of Ja Morant. – 9:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The last/only other time this season that Grizzlies started Big Body Roddy was a December game where Heat had Lowry/Herro/Butler/Adebayo and Memphis was missing Morant/Bane/JJJ
Memphis won that game 101-93.
Memphis 2nd unit:
– Chandler
– Kennard
– Konchar
– Williams
– Aldama – 9:38 PM
The last/only other time this season that Grizzlies started Big Body Roddy was a December game where Heat had Lowry/Herro/Butler/Adebayo and Memphis was missing Morant/Bane/JJJ
Memphis won that game 101-93.
Memphis 2nd unit:
– Chandler
– Kennard
– Konchar
– Williams
– Aldama – 9:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 3/5
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
MEM
David Roddy
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Xavier Tillman
Desmond Bane Tyus Jones – 9:34 PM
STARTERS 3/5
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
MEM
David Roddy
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Xavier Tillman
Desmond Bane Tyus Jones – 9:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers will start:
Kawhi
Paul George
Marcus Morris
Westbrook
Zubac
Memphis:
David Roddy
JJJ
Xavier Tillman
Desmond Bane
Tyus Jones – 9:34 PM
Clippers will start:
Kawhi
Paul George
Marcus Morris
Westbrook
Zubac
Memphis:
David Roddy
JJJ
Xavier Tillman
Desmond Bane
Tyus Jones – 9:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA Clippers will start Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight
Grizzlies will start Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, David Roddy, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman tonight in LA – 9:34 PM
LA Clippers will start Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight
Grizzlies will start Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, David Roddy, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman tonight in LA – 9:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has no timeline for return, out at least two games after brandishing gun in social media post
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 9:32 PM
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant has no timeline for return, out at least two games after brandishing gun in social media post
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 9:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s various off-the-court incidents and his overall character pic.twitter.com/EvwY1SbKB2 – 9:18 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s various off-the-court incidents and his overall character pic.twitter.com/EvwY1SbKB2 – 9:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun at a nightclub on IG Live and general concerns about gun violence. pic.twitter.com/Bdot7qw05l – 9:13 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun at a nightclub on IG Live and general concerns about gun violence. pic.twitter.com/Bdot7qw05l – 9:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
On if Grizzlies could’ve handled things better on Ja Morant’s off-the-court behavior: “We’ve already been in dialogues since those moments on where we can get better in stuff. Nothing is ever going to be perfect, so we’re definitely trying to understand where we can be better.” – 9:06 PM
On if Grizzlies could’ve handled things better on Ja Morant’s off-the-court behavior: “We’ve already been in dialogues since those moments on where we can get better in stuff. Nothing is ever going to be perfect, so we’re definitely trying to understand where we can be better.” – 9:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is definitely out for tonight vs Clippers and on Tuesday vs Lakers, and no timeline beyond that. I asked Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins what steps Ja needs to take before he can rejoin team pic.twitter.com/dni3ChMQoc – 8:54 PM
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is definitely out for tonight vs Clippers and on Tuesday vs Lakers, and no timeline beyond that. I asked Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins what steps Ja needs to take before he can rejoin team pic.twitter.com/dni3ChMQoc – 8:54 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins said gun video was a “very tough moment” & there’s no timetable for Ja Morant return: “He understands he’s made some difficult decisions & poor choices… He understands he’s got to get help to get to a better place, not just for himself but for his team” pic.twitter.com/nLVkyJQKnS – 8:51 PM
Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins said gun video was a “very tough moment” & there’s no timetable for Ja Morant return: “He understands he’s made some difficult decisions & poor choices… He understands he’s got to get help to get to a better place, not just for himself but for his team” pic.twitter.com/nLVkyJQKnS – 8:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation: “This is a tough time for a young kid that has to grow and get better. He has huge responsibilities, not just for the team, but for the city.” – 8:39 PM
Taylor Jenkins on the Ja Morant situation: “This is a tough time for a young kid that has to grow and get better. He has huge responsibilities, not just for the team, but for the city.” – 8:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun on his IG Live video and concern about gun violence: “We take this very seriously.” pic.twitter.com/0sA8JNaszW – 8:39 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant flashing a gun on his IG Live video and concern about gun violence: “We take this very seriously.” pic.twitter.com/0sA8JNaszW – 8:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins on his reaction to seeing Ja Morant’s IG: “Very tough moment for sure.” Said he isn’t going to comment on internal discussions in recent days. Said that “we love him.” – 8:33 PM
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins on his reaction to seeing Ja Morant’s IG: “Very tough moment for sure.” Said he isn’t going to comment on internal discussions in recent days. Said that “we love him.” – 8:33 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
When @bkravitz and I broke the story on the Jan. 29 incident between Ja Morant, his associates and the Pacers, there was serious pushback from Grizzlies and league officials. But the unwelcome spotlight, it seems, might ultimately do some good.
theathletic.com/4276513/2023/0… – 7:19 PM
When @bkravitz and I broke the story on the Jan. 29 incident between Ja Morant, his associates and the Pacers, there was serious pushback from Grizzlies and league officials. But the unwelcome spotlight, it seems, might ultimately do some good.
theathletic.com/4276513/2023/0… – 7:19 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Huge win for the Lakers. 39 points for Davis. LA now just a half game back of the Pelicans/Jazz for the 9/10 spots. Two back in the loss column of sixth place Minnesota. Ja Morant-less Memphis on Tuesday. – 6:11 PM
Huge win for the Lakers. 39 points for Davis. LA now just a half game back of the Pelicans/Jazz for the 9/10 spots. Two back in the loss column of sixth place Minnesota. Ja Morant-less Memphis on Tuesday. – 6:11 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Needed to split the weekend games and the Lakers got it done…113-105 over Warriors…Now 1/2 a game from #9 & 10 spots in West
-AD 39pts 8rebs 6ast 2blks
-Reaves 16pts 8ast
-Troy Brown 14pts 8rebs
-Vanderbilt 10pts 13rebs
Next up, home on Tues vs Grizz (no Ja Morant)… – 6:11 PM
Needed to split the weekend games and the Lakers got it done…113-105 over Warriors…Now 1/2 a game from #9 & 10 spots in West
-AD 39pts 8rebs 6ast 2blks
-Reaves 16pts 8ast
-Troy Brown 14pts 8rebs
-Vanderbilt 10pts 13rebs
Next up, home on Tues vs Grizz (no Ja Morant)… – 6:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What’s next for Ja Morant?
@Vincent Goodwill shares his thoughts on the Grizzlies star.
@Amin Elhassan l @Jason Jackson pic.twitter.com/wNycAztQwY – 4:00 PM
What’s next for Ja Morant?
@Vincent Goodwill shares his thoughts on the Grizzlies star.
@Amin Elhassan l @Jason Jackson pic.twitter.com/wNycAztQwY – 4:00 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On Ja Morant, the value of the unwelcome spotlight and why this nonsense has to stop, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4276513/2023/0… – 12:13 PM
On Ja Morant, the value of the unwelcome spotlight and why this nonsense has to stop, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4276513/2023/0… – 12:13 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant is sorry? That’s a good start. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 11:51 AM
Ja Morant is sorry? That’s a good start. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 11:51 AM
More on this storyline
Mark Medina: Jaren Jackson Jr. on if he plans to offer guidance to Ja Morant: “He’s got it. I trust his judgement all the time. When he comes back, he’s going to be in the same groove. It really doesn’t end up mattering.” When asked if he was concerned Ja showed a gun on video: “Not really.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / March 6, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Taylor Jenkins says there’s no timeline for when Ja Morant will return. He says that he doesn’t want to go into specifics but says most important thing is Ja is seeking help. Jenkins calls it an “ongoing healing process” and Grizz will support and hold Ja accountable. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / March 5, 2023
Ben Golliver: Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant’s gun video: “We take it very seriously. … Nationwide, league-wide, there’s a lot of attention on gun violence… Its a growth opportunity, a learning opportunity.” -via Twitter @BenGolliver / March 5, 2023
Drew Hill: Desmond Bane said he hated to see Danny Green go but he’s excited for what Luke Kennard can bring to the group. Joked with him that Luke’s barely got him in 3point% “Yeahhh, I’ll catch him,” Bane joked. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / February 10, 2023
Damichael Cole: Desmond Bane: “It seems like every superstar ever is in the West now. It’s going to be a fun ride.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / February 10, 2023
The Grizzlies have remained steadfast that Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. are 100% off the table in all talks, sources across the league said. -via ESPN / February 10, 2023