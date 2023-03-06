Devin Booker, Julius Randle named Players of the Week

Cody Taylor: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 20 of the 2022-23 season (Feb. 27 – March 5).
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points since the All-Star break:
211 — Dame
192 — Randle
187 — Klay
186 — LaVine pic.twitter.com/VC8dHm2Q2R – 5:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A note here from the Suns release: This is Booker’s seventh Player of the Week award and that ties Steve Nash for the most in franchise history – 4:07 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
East Player of the Month in February:
Knicks PG Jalen Brunson
East Player of the Week the first week of March:
Knicks PG Julius Randle
East’s best record since the All-Star break:
Knicks (6-0) – 4:01 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Julius Randle gives the Knicks the East player of the week right after Jalen Brunson earned the conference player of the month. Devin Booker wins in the West. – 3:52 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey, back in the Sixers’ starting lineup, was an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nominee. So was James Harden.
Knicks’ Julius Randle was the winner. – 3:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker has won Western Conference Player of the Week:
36.0 PPG
7.7 APG
5.3 RPG
1.0 BPG
56 FG%
50 3P%
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Devin Booker was named Western Conference player of the week. Domantas Sabonis was nominated. – 3:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This week was so rough for the Celtics that Julius Randle won player of the week AND Immanuel Quickley got a nom – 3:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s happening again – Knicks honored with Julius Randle named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Immanuel Quickley was also nominated. – 3:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker has been named Western Conference Player of the Week – 3:33 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Knicks forward Julius Randle and Suns guard Devin Booker have been named NBA Players of the Week. pic.twitter.com/5JHp3SKYiy – 3:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks’ Julius Randle wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week, per the NBA: pic.twitter.com/vlAdrfWRNb – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 20 of the 2022-23 season (Feb. 27 – March 5). – 3:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘We got some smoke’: Devin Booker, Luka Doncic have heated exchange late in Suns win over Mavericks (w/videos) #Suns #Mavs #MFFL https://t.co/gIdSLujppP via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/muIgE5BpdY – 2:01 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Midway through the third quarter, Boston led 77-63.
The Knicks were playing on the road without their starting PG and on-court leader. Randle was struggling a bit. Grimes wasn’t doing anything.
But someone forgot to tell Immanuel Quickley that New York was supposed to fold… – 11:58 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“With KD and Devin Booker and Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton … with that collection of players, I believe this team is going to win the Western Conference and wind up in the NBA Finals.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker lead Suns past Mavericks in showdown vs. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving (w/videos) #Suns #Mavs
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are both in the top 5 for total points since January 1st.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
“It don’t get better than this.”
That was Immanuel Quickley’s message to Julius Randle at the start of the second overtime. It also could’ve been applied to Quickley’s performance, as he led New York to a 9th straight win in double overtime in Boston.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:10 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Load management doesn’t sit well with Randle
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: “It don’t get better than this.”
That was Immanuel Quickley’s message to Julius Randle at the start of the second overtime. It also could’ve been applied to Quickley’s performance, as he led New York to a 9th straight win in 2OT.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:07 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The most 30-point games in NBA history Sunday, 18 total 😳
Z. LaVine
P. George
D. Lillard
J. Tatum
A. Davis
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
I. Quickley
K. Durant
D. Booker
L. Doncic
K. Leonard
M. Bridges
B. Beal
J. Green
J. Randle
D. Bane
K. Irving
Jalen Williams – 12:48 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
30-point scorers today:
Kawhi
PG13
Bane
LaVine
Dame
Tatum
AD
Shai
Quickley
Durant
Booker
Doncic
Bridges
Beal
Williams
Green
Randle
Kyrie
The most EVER in a day. pic.twitter.com/TX6roCtBlt – 12:39 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Devin Booker in 3 games with KD: 37, 35, 36. On 55% FG. Perfect complement. – 12:05 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
After talking in the morning about how much he dislikes the notion of load management, Julius Randle after this double-overtime win: “F***, I’m contemplating it right now.” – 11:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Monday: Tatum rage quits in blowout win over Celts
Wednesday: Brunson w/ 30 points in 1st half in brutal beat down of Brooklyn
Friday: The “Double Bang” Game Winner by Randle to beat Miami
Sunday: IQ scores 48 in double-OT thriller in BOS
Best week for the Knicks since…???? – 10:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Immanuel Quickley has a career-high 38 in 55 minutes to help lift NYK to a double-OT win in Boston. Quickley had 7 in second OT, starting at PG in place of Jalen Brunson (foot). He hit 15 of 28 shots. NYK has won 9 straight. Julius Randle had 31 and RJ Barrett had 29 in win. – 10:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Horford misses the potential winning 3 in the corner. #Celtics lose to #Knicks 131-127. NYK winning streak continues. Tatum 40, Brown 29, Horford 20, Smart 13, White 12; Quickley 38, Randle 31, Barrett 29, Robinson 13 and 14 rebs., Hart 10. – 10:43 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jaylen Brown stunting off Julius Randle has provided crucial help a few times for Grant Williams vs Quickley, that last time helping force a shot clock violation. – 10:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Randle had Barrett wide open and ignored him to commit shot clock violation and give Celtics last shot down 2. – 10:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
While Hart shoot free throws, Julius Randle is on the other end, relaxing on the stanchion. – 10:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Marcus Smart fouls out on a scramble with Randle for the loose ball. – 10:32 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle is not even looking at the officials but the 2 minute review will be interesting. – 10:20 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Knicks haven’t had three 30-point scorers in a game since March 24, 1979.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Three fourth quarter turnovers for Julius Randle, including on the final play of regulation. The Celtics are just sitting on his dribble and when he spins into a move hitting him with a double over and over.
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Grant played that perfectly. He doesn’t need to be perfect, just needs to be beefy enough force Randle to turn his back and open himself up for the steal. – 10:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant stonewalls Randle and Jaylen flies in to steal the ball, the epitome of the Celtics fourth quarter defense. Headed to OT after Jaylen redeems himself for bricking the clutch FTs against the Knicks earlier in the season. – 10:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
You: “it’s just two free throws for Randle, it’s not that big of a deal.”
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Absolutely elite free-throw Korntest by Al Horford on Randle’s second free throw. He made it anyway though. Knicks up 3 with 16.2 left. – 10:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Two free throws for Julius Randle send the ball back to the Celtics with 16.2 left and the Knicks leading 113-110.
Boston is 19-for-49 from 3 in today’s game. – 10:10 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Randle hits both FTs, Knicks lead 113-110
Celtics call a timeout with 16.2 to play – 10:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
These are Randle’s first FTs of the night. Knicks are just 14-20 for the game. – 10:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Randle gets pass and is fouled with 16.2 left. #Celtics #Knicks – 10:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
💥Jaylen Brown the masked bandit getting it done at both ends of the floor💥
Coast to coast after making the rip on Julius Randle with a finish at the other end!
pic.twitter.com/1q35abPwW8 – 10:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Just going to go ahead and announce Julius Randle as player of the week now. – 10:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Looks like Randle’s knee caught Smart in the leg/crotch. Could just be a charlie horse or something less fun, but doesn’t appear to be too serious. – 9:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looked like Julius Randle kneed Marcus Smart in the ab/groin area and Smart limps back to the bench after being down for a few minutes. He’s getting treatment as the refs review it – 9:58 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Julius Randle playing six minutes of hero ball has allowed the Celtics to get right back in this game. – 9:57 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Celtics have convinced refs to review this for a possible flagrant nut kick on Randle. – 9:56 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Julius Randle vs. Marcus Smart in the post is so physical I can feel the bruises lol – 9:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks have one basket in over four minutes. Boston’s defense has been swarming, and New York has gotten very predictable – Celtics are all over Julius Randle whenever he gets the ball. – 9:54 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Randle re-enacts his last possession from two nights ago, hits stepback 3 from rt corner at quarter buzzer to cap off NY run that puts Knicks up 88-87 after 3. – 9:29 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Knicks end 3Q on a 25-10 run, lead #Celtics 88-87. Tatum 27, Brown 21, White 12, Horford 11; Randle 24, Quickley 22, Barrett 21, Robinson 12. – 9:29 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Randle is SO good with that step back in the right corner it’s crazy – 9:29 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Whoa, Randle with a step-back buzzer 3, and the Knicks have erased the Celtics’ 14-point third-quarter lead and they take an 88-87 advantage to the 4th.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
An 18-5 run to end the third quarter for New York – capped by a Julius Randle 3-pointer at the buzzer – has the Knicks up 88-87 after 3 quarters. Tremendous play by Immanuel Quickley late in the third to power the Knicks back into the game and set up a really fun fourth quarter. – 9:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle just hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer. Immanuel Quickley went off.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle shows the Celtics the shot he had against Miami — and ends the quarter with the improbable three to give the Knicks an 88-87 lead — after trailing by 13 in the quarter. – 9:28 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Mazzulla called for the double when he saw Julius Randle going for the corner step back 3 at the buzzer. Didn’t matter. Knicks lead 88-87 heading into the fourth off a 9-0 run in the last minute. – 9:28 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Randle just canned a monster 3 from the corner at the end of Q3 to put the Knicks up 88-87 – 9:28 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Randle appeared to bump the ref, but maybe inadvertently. Earned a tech either way.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
looks like Julius Randle might’ve bumped the official there? that might end up in an ejection/suspension – 9:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Julius Randle does not hold a high opinion of Brett Nansel at the moment – 9:05 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle just bumped the referee. He was trying to demonstrate what Marcus Smart did to him but you can’t do that.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Brutal fouls by Randle (on White and-1) and now Hart (over-the-backbreaker with 2 seconds left) to hand Boston a couple free points. 61-54 Celtics at break. – 8:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A 11-0 run to end the first half for Boston has the Celtics up 61-54 going into the break.
Jayson Tatum (19), Jaylen Brown (17) and Derrick White (12) have 48 of Boston’s 61 points, and C’s have taken 25 of 47 shots from 3.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka Doncic had some choice words for Devin Booker after Sunday’s Mavs-Suns game. 😠 pic.twitter.com/nwUGvc7Upx – 8:29 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“We got some smoke.”
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett has thrown 2 lobs today – both too high (Mitch and Obi) — and when Randle tried a lob to him he moved to the corner. Not working today. – 8:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Celtics 34, Knicks 31 after 1 quarter.
Barrett – 14 points on 5-8 shooting.
Randle 10 points.
Jalen Brunson – out.
Tatum has 16 already after 14 last week. – 8:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
a very modern NBA turnover… Knicks on the break, Randle goes to throw the lob to Barrett, but Barrett decided to flare out to the 3 point line and the pass went out of bounds – 8:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic, Devin Booker exchange heated words in emotional edition of Mavs-Suns rivalry dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Knicks at Celtics – TD Garden – March 5, 2023 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
New York – Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Rob Williams, Gallinari New York: Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/04UuScOBJq – 7:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The worst field goal percentage for Kevin Durant or Devin Booker in their first three games together was 50%.
They have combined to shoot 71-for-117 (60.7%). – 6:55 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Devin Booker & Luka Doncic talked about the argument they had during the final seconds of the Suns-Dallas duel.
The Slovenian star had a message for his rival 🗣️
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined to score or assist 116 of the 135 points in the second half of this afternoon’s instant classic.
The duel of dual superstars reignited the rivalry between the Suns and Mavericks: arizonasports.com/story/3514639/… – 6:05 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Weird science — Load management doesn’t sit well with Knicks’ Julius Randle newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked about Kevin Durant down the stretch, how fun the Booker-Luka rivalry is, Ish Wainright stepping up and how KD and Book are feeding off each other already!
Listen here: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/Pmake7U4zJ – 5:48 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s what Luka, Booker and others had to say about the Mavs’ 130-126 loss to Phoenix and the dustup at the end of the game.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We want to be unpredictable with our attack, but everybody in the world knows the ball is going to go to me or him when we need a basket.”
Kevin Durant on playing with Devin Booker as the two combined for 73 in #Suns win over #Mavs. pic.twitter.com/0NqG6zFbmh – 5:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I was confused at first on this.
But it starts with CP3 moving to the corner and Wainright lifting up, which got Irving switched onto Wainright.
That made the small Irving the doubler/helper on Durant.
Durant drives to Booker’s side. Not running into help there.
Good stuff. pic.twitter.com/PibvsXA1Bc – 5:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker quickly cementing themselves as NBA’s best duo
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 5:22 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Initially when I asked Booker whether it was something he said to Doncic or what Doncic said back that got them riled, he smiled and said: “I’m not here to tattletale.” – 5:16 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Suns are the best mid-range shooting team in the game. Book, KD, Chris all find those spots. They built different. – 5:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see. I’m sure it’ll change game-to-game.”
Devin Booker on teams leaving Chris Paul and whoever the #Suns four man is open.
Paul and Ish Wainright hit huge 3s in win at #Mavs. pic.twitter.com/A2REMvM6AB – 5:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s not even about taking sides in the Suns-Mavs spat. It’s just exhausting seeing complaints about trash talk and talking to officials and everything in between when both Book and Luka do it. Please just sit back and enjoy, this is too fun to be ruined by your whining – 4:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’ve been on the other side of it.”
Devin Booker on Kevin Durant, who hit the game winner late in #Suns victory at #Mavs pic.twitter.com/63YAfnbHK2 – 4:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
People say they love NBA rivalries and watching players trash talk, but then Devin Booker talks to an official in front of Luka and it’s “LOL talking trash after what happened in Game 7??” Just say you don’t like Book, that makes more sense than that hypocrisy – 4:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You guys say you don’t want everybody to be friendly friendly. There you go. We got some smoke.”
Devin Booker on his exchange with Luka Doncic late in #Suns win over #Mavs pic.twitter.com/jI0ygEr27C – 4:49 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Devin Booker today:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 10 AST
✅ 15-25 FG
Booker is the first player in @Phoenix Suns history to record at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in three consecutive games.
Read and subscribe: statitudes.substack.com – 4:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Add Booker, when I asked if what happened today traces to the playoffs: “It’s just two competitors going at it. Like I said, everybody speaks to how friendly the NBA is right now… I have no problem with Luka on or off the court, but when we’re competing, we’re competing.” – 4:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Booker with a smile: “You guys (reporters) say you don’t want everybody to be friendly-friendly. There you go. We got some smoke.” – 4:39 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic and Devin Booker were going at it 😳😡
pic.twitter.com/DRPIU2xKWC – 4:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Booker says he was speaking to the ref, not Doncic, before they went nose-to-nose. He said he has no problems was Doncic on or off the court, but in a competitive environment, he’s not surprised “there’s some smoke.” – 4:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Him and Book. That’s a movie.”
Deandre Ayton on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combining for 73 points in #Suns win over #Mavs. pic.twitter.com/HER9NXkSfo – 4:21 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hardaway on Doncic and Booker going jaw-to-jaw:
“I love it because I know 77 isn t going to back down from anybody.”
He said he figured it was inevitable because of what happened between Booker and Doncic in the playoffs. – 4:13 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Devin Booker’s last three games 📈
☀️ 37 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
☀️ 35 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
☀️ 36 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST
☀️ 3-0 pic.twitter.com/1HCRo8cCwd – 4:08 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
4Q for Chris Paul and Ish Wainright
14 points
4-6 from 3
As great as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are, this team sinks or swims based on the rest of the roster. – 3:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
KD and Book go off! Suns undefeated with Durant! Drama with Luka in the clutch!
We’re gonna talk about it all on @PHNX_Suns right now so get in here:
https://t.co/MNknlPpVvI pic.twitter.com/tN4vXShAuz – 3:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Final Phoenix Suns shot chart from the game vs. Dallas.
Thoughts:
1) Will be interesting to see teams’ strategy (not) guarding Okogie to load up on KD/Booker
2) Go ahead and load up, might not matter
3) Mid range alive and well
4) Only 6 of those Xs and Os are Ayton’s pic.twitter.com/DzUrHvlPRZ – 3:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant with 37-7-3 on 12-of-17 shooting.
Devin Booker with 36-5-10 on 15-of-25 shooting. – 3:46 PM
Kevin Durant with 37-7-3 on 12-of-17 shooting.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic (34pts) falls to Kevin Durant and bumps into Devin Booker after missing the chance to tie #NBASundays
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 130, DAL 126
Durant: 37 Pts, 7 Reb, 12-17 FG
Booker: 36-10-5, 15-25 FG
Ayton: 9 Pts, 16 Reb, 4-6 FG
Doncic: 34 Pts, 9 Reb, 8-23 FG, 17-19 FT
Irving: 30 Pts, 7 Ast, 10-19 FG
Fun fact: The Phoenix Suns have still never lost with Kevin Durant – 3:44 PM
Final: PHX 130, DAL 126
Evan Sidery @esidery
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combine for 73 points on 27-of-43 shooting (62.3%) in the Suns’ win over the Mavericks.
Booker has now scored 35+ points in every game alongside Durant thus far. – 3:44 PM
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combine for 73 points on 27-of-43 shooting (62.3%) in the Suns’ win over the Mavericks.
StatMuse @statmuse
Booker is 12-6 vs Luka in his career, including playoffs. pic.twitter.com/a8D35RSV65 – 3:44 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka and Book getting into it with 3.5 seconds left in the game 👀🍿
🎥: @DorothyJGentry
pic.twitter.com/MBVxLN1oHJ – 3:42 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka and Book getting into it with 3.5 secs left 👀🍿
Michael Dugat @mdug
As always, easy for Booker to talk when he’s up … though takes a lot of nerve to do so after playoffs last year. – 3:40 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Booker might have been telling the ref that Doncic pushed off, which is an indirect taunt. – 3:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker was talking to the official about a pushoff and Luka Doncic said something to him. At that point Book said something back, and then Doncic got in his face. Double techs for that is pretty wild – 3:39 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Hubie keeps saying Booker was yapping at Doncic, but he pretty clearly was jawing at a ref – 3:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Luka miss.
Durant rebound.
Luka and Booker have words. #Suns up 2 with 3.5 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/CD25Lu1F1V – 3:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic misses, puts hands on knees, then apparently Booker decided he had to weigh in. Now fans chanting “Booker sucks!” pic.twitter.com/1LD1VUxl1J – 3:37 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Give me more of this Suns/Mavs matchup!! Luka and Booker going at it lol Love it! – 3:37 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Devin Booker talking after how Luka sent him home last year is absolutely hilarious. – 3:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I love how much Devin Booker and Luka Doncic do not like each other. Gimme a real NBA rivalry – 3:36 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“Shut the f— up,” Luka Doncic said to Devin Booker before their little face-to-face. Booker taunted Doncic for missing a layup that would have tied it up. – 3:36 PM
HoopsHype: Devin Booker on Luka Doncic: “It’s just two competitors going at it. Like I just said, everybody speaks on how friendly the NBA is now and don’t like that and I have no problem with Luka on or off the court but when we’re competing, we’re competing.” pic.twitter.com/BlTvupFNWj -via Twitter @hoopshype / March 6, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Devin Booker’s last three games (PTS/REB/AST/TOV): ✅ 37/6/7/1 ✅ 35/5/6/0 ✅ 36/5/10/1 Since the NBA began tracking turnovers in 1977-78, Booker is the only player to record at least 35p/5r/5a with one or fewer turnovers in three straight games. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / March 6, 2023
Booker had 36 points Sunday, Durant had 37, including a game-winning jumper with 11 seconds left. They played their first three games together on the Suns’ just-concluded road trip and combined for 188 points. That is the most points for the first three games between teammates since the 1961-62 season when Wilt Chamberlain averaged 50 a game and any new face who showed up made the list. Yet had Doncic, who scored 34 points, made a bunny at the end, all that scoring wouldn’t have won it for Phoenix. “We have ultimate confidence in everybody, telling Chris to shoot it every time, telling Ish to shoot it, Josh to keep shooting,” Booker said. “We’re gonna keep working on it.” -via ESPN / March 6, 2023
He came through in the clutch, scoring seven of his career-high 38 points in the second overtime to lift the white-hot Knicks to their NBA-leading ninth straight victory and past the powerhouse Celtics, 131-129. With the win, the Knicks equaled Boston for the most road wins in the NBA (20) and moved back within one game of the fourth-place Cavaliers. “It was great. Sunday, in TD Garden, it doesn’t get better than that,” said Quickley, the Sixth Man of the Year candidate who also had eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals, two blocks and just one turnover. “I was telling [Julius Randle] that before the second overtime. I was like, ‘It doesn’t get better than this.’ We’re on national TV in the Garden. Other than Madison [Square Garden], this is probably my favorite place to play, so I had a lot of fun.” -via New York Post / March 6, 2023
“It was a huge performance by him,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He stepped up, made big plays, big shots, made a lot of great defense.” It was, but in truth it was a huge performance by everyone. Julius Randle followed up his monster 43-point outburst against the Heat on Friday with 31 more Sunday. RJ Barrett had 29 points and 11 rebounds. Mitch Robinson had 13 points and 14 rebounds. -via New York Post / March 6, 2023
“I want our team to have fun, and have joy, but I don’t want it to get lost and twisted,” said Thibodeau, always willing to temper too much rambunctiousness. “Winning is way more fun than fun is fun.” Sunday, the Knicks had both. They spotted the Celtics a 14-point third-quarter lead then came roaring back to seize an 11-point lead in the fourth. They blew the game at the end of regulation, then redeemed themselves by taking it back at the end of overtime, and doubled down by finally closing the game out. “I’m happy that we found a way to win,” Thibodeau said. “The Celtics have had a great season, they’re a great team, we knew we’d have to be at our best for the entire game. Every time they got down they fought back and found a way in the end.” -via New York Post / March 6, 2023