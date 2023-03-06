Erik Spoelstra does not expect Kevin Love injury to be long term

Erik Spoelstra does not expect Kevin Love injury to be long term

Main Rumors

Erik Spoelstra does not expect Kevin Love injury to be long term

March 6, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Duncan Robinson is in the game tonight. He was a DNP on Saturday but with Kevin Love out and Max Strus bumped into the starting 5, looks like he gets some mins. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra visibly angry with the Heat’s defense early on. Hawks lead 16-11 and have made eight of their first nine shots. Spoelstra calls timeout. – 7:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus starting in place of sidelined Kevin Love for Heat. Other starters remain Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus starting in place of the injured Kevin Love tonight.
It marks Strus’ 28th start of the season. – 7:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love — out tonight with a rib contusion — going through an active warmup, which appears to be encouraging in terms of his timeline. pic.twitter.com/1ZXfc55Kbr6:33 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo says the Kevin Love injury isn’t a long term issue, but he’s liked what Love has brought to the starting lineup despite the Heat not winning as much as they’d like. pic.twitter.com/2NocaYxxnF5:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said he does not expect Kevin Love’s absence to be a long-term issue. He’s considered day-to-day. – 5:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra hoping for an extended run for Nikola Jovic in G League, “He just needs to play.” – 5:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra says Omer Yurtseven has been working hard behind the scenes and is happy they could “check the box” of getting him reps in the G League before calling him up. pic.twitter.com/ClkVG9Km3i5:54 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Omer Yurtseven being available tonight for the first time this season:
“He’s been doing a lot behind the scenes for the last 3 weeks to a month. He wanted to check this box, we wanted to check this box.” – 5:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
X-rays on Kevin Love’s ribs came back negative. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks’ Quin Snyder goes from Erik Spoelstra AAU chaperone to Southeast division rival; Kevin Love sidelined by rib contusion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…1:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love is out for the heat tonight due to a rib contusion. – 1:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love has been ruled out of tonight’s game because of a rib contusion. Omer Yurtseven will be available for the first time this season. – 1:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love will not play tonight with a rib issue. Omer Yurtseven is available to play. – 1:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kevin Love out tonight, Omer Yurtseven available – 12:47 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Now that #Cavs Darius Garland no longer has buddy Kevin Love as his post-shootaround work out partner, another veteran and NBA champion has taken that spot — Danny Green. pic.twitter.com/rPIWdy9lvu11:08 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra sows success by threading the needle with Miami Heat playing time. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat set the pace against Trae Young; Bam Adebayo taking the short view. – 12:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Erik Spoelstra postgame about the Herro-Butler two man game that was attacking Trae Young tonight, and what he likes about the combo:
Here’s what he said… pic.twitter.com/MJOabS0GKz11:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra declines to say whether there is an expectation for Kyle Lowry to return during the regular season. Declines to address anything but Lowry not being available tonight. – 6:20 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler was outstanding tonight. “Took all the big challenges on defense”, he added. #HEATCulture10:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius three-point celebration runs into Erik Spoelstra timeout which seemed, well, okay. – 8:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown on winning Western Conference Coach of the Month, as well as Gregg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra stories. pic.twitter.com/vaEtULJHDL8:32 PM

More on this storyline

Anthony Chiang: X-rays on Kevin Love’s ribs returned negative, but he’s too sore to play. Tonight marks the first game Love has missed since signing with the Heat on Feb. 20. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 6, 2023

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home