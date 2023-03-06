Erik Spoelstra does not expect Kevin Love injury to be long term

Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra said he does not expect Kevin Love’s absence to be a long-term issue. He’s considered day-to-day.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Duncan Robinson is in the game tonight. He was a DNP on Saturday but with Kevin Love out and Max Strus bumped into the starting 5, looks like he gets some mins. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra visibly angry with the Heat’s defense early on. Hawks lead 16-11 and have made eight of their first nine shots. Spoelstra calls timeout. – 7:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus starting in place of sidelined Kevin Love for Heat. Other starters remain Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus starting in place of the injured Kevin Love tonight.
It marks Strus’ 28th start of the season. – 7:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love — out tonight with a rib contusion — going through an active warmup, which appears to be encouraging in terms of his timeline. pic.twitter.com/1ZXfc55Kbr – 6:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo says the Kevin Love injury isn’t a long term issue, but he’s liked what Love has brought to the starting lineup despite the Heat not winning as much as they’d like. pic.twitter.com/2NocaYxxnF – 5:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said he does not expect Kevin Love’s absence to be a long-term issue. He’s considered day-to-day. – 5:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra hoping for an extended run for Nikola Jovic in G League, “He just needs to play.” – 5:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra says Omer Yurtseven has been working hard behind the scenes and is happy they could “check the box” of getting him reps in the G League before calling him up. pic.twitter.com/ClkVG9Km3i – 5:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Omer Yurtseven being available tonight for the first time this season:
“He’s been doing a lot behind the scenes for the last 3 weeks to a month. He wanted to check this box, we wanted to check this box.” – 5:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks’ Quin Snyder goes from Erik Spoelstra AAU chaperone to Southeast division rival; Kevin Love sidelined by rib contusion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love has been ruled out of tonight’s game because of a rib contusion. Omer Yurtseven will be available for the first time this season. – 1:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love will not play tonight with a rib issue. Omer Yurtseven is available to play. – 1:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Now that #Cavs Darius Garland no longer has buddy Kevin Love as his post-shootaround work out partner, another veteran and NBA champion has taken that spot — Danny Green. pic.twitter.com/rPIWdy9lvu – 11:08 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra sows success by threading the needle with Miami Heat playing time. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat set the pace against Trae Young; Bam Adebayo taking the short view. – 12:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Erik Spoelstra postgame about the Herro-Butler two man game that was attacking Trae Young tonight, and what he likes about the combo:
Here’s what he said… pic.twitter.com/MJOabS0GKz – 11:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra declines to say whether there is an expectation for Kyle Lowry to return during the regular season. Declines to address anything but Lowry not being available tonight. – 6:20 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler was outstanding tonight. “Took all the big challenges on defense”, he added. #HEATCulture – 10:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius three-point celebration runs into Erik Spoelstra timeout which seemed, well, okay. – 8:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown on winning Western Conference Coach of the Month, as well as Gregg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra stories. pic.twitter.com/vaEtULJHDL – 8:32 PM
Anthony Chiang: X-rays on Kevin Love’s ribs returned negative, but he’s too sore to play. Tonight marks the first game Love has missed since signing with the Heat on Feb. 20. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 6, 2023
Miami: Kevin Love (right rib contusion) has been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against Atlanta. -via HoopsHype / March 6, 2023