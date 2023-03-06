Live stream: Hawks 54, Heat 44

The Atlanta Hawks (32-32) play against the Miami Heat (34-31) at Miami-Dade Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday March 6, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 54, Miami Heat 44 (Q2 07:17)
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
With JJ picking up his 3rd foul in just 5 mins, Snyder and the Hawks send Hunter back into the game with 9:47 in 2Q. – 8:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks looked ready for this zone with stuff like this where they set up the pick-and-roll but let the player at the elbow get the angle for the pass. pic.twitter.com/nSfjCWQxvd – 8:14 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Clint Capela ate his Wheaties this morning. 5-5 FG, 10 pts in 10 mins. – 8:13 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta finished tonight’s first quarter with 43 points on 19-25 shooting from the floor (.760 FG%). The 19 made field goals marks a season high for most made buckets in any quarter this season, while the 43 points and .760 FG% are second-most in both categories. – 8:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat trail the hawks 43-30
– Hawks shooting 76% (?!) and on pace for 172 (?!) points
– Heat’s offense started getting to more good stuff in the final minutes of that quarter, with the Bam/Herro two-man game acting as a trigger
– Defense, though, needs to tighten up. – 8:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Hawks 43, Heat 30
Bey 9p (3-3 3FG)
DJM 8p/3a
CC 6p/1r
Young 5p/1r/3a – 8:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat actually scored pretty well in that first quarter
Turnovers holding that back fully
And the defense has been awful
No resistance on-ball early, now Hawks picking apart the zone in the dead spots of corners – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Hawks 43, Heat 30.
The good news: The Heat is 5 of 7 on threes.
The bad news: The Hawks started 15 of 18 from the field and ended the quarter shooting 76 percent from the field. – 8:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The ball movement tonight is 👩🏾🍳😗… Hawks have 11 assists to 19 FGM… – 8:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
You can see Onyeka Okongwu setting up in the corner.
He scores here, but that’s an alignment that’s going to give Jalen Johnson a lot of room to use in the future. pic.twitter.com/nVd1S4Yfl8 – 8:05 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Duncan Robinson is in the game tonight. He was a DNP on Saturday but with Kevin Love out and Max Strus bumped into the starting 5, looks like he gets some mins. – 8:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Nine-man rotations appears to be Vincent, Herro, Butler, Strus and Adebayo with Oladipo, Martin, Duncan Robinson and Zeller off the bench. (Although more players could definitely get some run if things keep going in this direction) – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson about to check in. He has not played in three of the last four games. – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And now Duncan Robinson time in a game the Heat already are allowing 16-of-20 shooting. – 8:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat’s defensive problems have continued. They entered the game with the league’s sixth-worst DRTG over the last eight games. Hawks scoring at a 168.4 ORTG pace. – 8:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks take a timeout after they turn over the ball. That was their first turnover but they get back in time to stop Oladipo’s fast break. They lead 32-20 with 2:46 left in 1Q. – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As it often is when the Heat have defensive problems, it just feels like it’s the lack of resistance to stop the ball
That’s where it’s breaking down
And it’s everybody – 7:58 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks are activated early. Saddiq Bey gave Gabe Vincent zero space and forced Vincent to pass to Victor Oladipo. De’Andre Hunter was already positioned down low to cut Cozy Zeller off and it results in a turnover that Bogi converted on a catch & shoot 3. – 7:54 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young wanted a foul on that floater and gave a 2-handed and-1 signal to the refs. – 7:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Off to a quick start 💨
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV 📺 pic.twitter.com/Z4wjyNfs53 – 7:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks are 11 of 12 from the field. If they continue to shoot 91 percent, I don’t know if the Heat will win. – 7:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
First defensive rebound of this game came by De’Andre Hunter at the 8:10 mark of 1Q lol. – 7:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat and Hawks have combined to miss just two shots through the first 4 minutes.
– John Collins and Dejounte Murray ripping through Miami’s switching defense.
– Gabe Vincent has a pair of early assists. His second was to Bam rolling into the FT pocket. Those will be key. – 7:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra not . . . happy . . . at . . . all . . . with Heat defense. Now in the middle of an animated huddle, with Hawks 8 of 9 from field. – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra visibly angry with the Heat’s defense early on. Hawks lead 16-11 and have made eight of their first nine shots. Spoelstra calls timeout. – 7:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
That was a tough finish from De’Andre Hunter. Attacked the basket and got through both Tyler Herro’s and Bam Adebayo’s contact. Hawks lead 16-11 with 8:01 in 1Q.
Hunter’s basket forces the Heat to take a timeout. – 7:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoestra makes his way onto the court pretty heated
Hawks start 8 of 9
Yeah defense not pretty – 7:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It hasn’t taken long for Cody Zeller to find his way with the Heat, stepping into the backup center role and making an immediate impact with his activity on the offensive glass, screening ability and energy miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So on the schematic front tonight, we essentially saw a lot of single coverage for Trae Young on Saturday night
Tonight expect a ton of blitzing as they search for the Herro/Strus switch
They’re going to get the ball out of his hands early – 7:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So with the new look starters tonight, would that mean Oladipo-Martin-Robinson-Zeller bench?
Feels like it to me – 7:05 PM
So with the new look starters tonight, would that mean Oladipo-Martin-Robinson-Zeller bench?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bench unit should include Martin, Zeller and Oladipo. Starting Strus opens the door to play Duncan Robinson some minutes. Haywood Highsmith is also an option. Omer Yurtseven is available. – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus starting in place of sidelined Kevin Love for Heat. Other starters remain Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. – 7:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat starting Max Strus tonight
Interesting
Vincent
Herro
Strus
Butler
Bam – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus starting in place of the injured Kevin Love tonight.
It marks Strus’ 28th start of the season. – 7:01 PM
Max Strus starting in place of the injured Kevin Love tonight.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Max Strus gets the start, keeping Caleb Martin on the bench. Strus alongside Vincent, Herro, Butler and Adebayo. – 7:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love — out tonight with a rib contusion — going through an active warmup, which appears to be encouraging in terms of his timeline. pic.twitter.com/1ZXfc55Kbr – 6:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo says the Kevin Love injury isn’t a long term issue, but he’s liked what Love has brought to the starting lineup despite the Heat not winning as much as they’d like. pic.twitter.com/2NocaYxxnF – 5:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said he does not expect Kevin Love’s absence to be a long-term issue. He’s considered day-to-day. – 5:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic about to begin his G League assignment with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. “He just needs to play,” Spoelstra said. – 5:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra hoping for an extended run for Nikola Jovic in G League, “He just needs to play.” – 5:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra says Omer Yurtseven has been working hard behind the scenes and is happy they could “check the box” of getting him reps in the G League before calling him up. pic.twitter.com/ClkVG9Km3i – 5:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Omer Yurtseven being available tonight for the first time this season:
“He’s been doing a lot behind the scenes for the last 3 weeks to a month. He wanted to check this box, we wanted to check this box.” – 5:53 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Omer Yurtseven being available tonight for the first time this season:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
X-rays on Kevin Love’s ribs returned negative, but he’s too sore to play. Tonight marks the first game Love has missed since signing with the Heat on Feb. 20. – 5:44 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
ACC Awards
Player of the Year – Isaiah Wong, Miami
Defensive POY – Reece Beekman, Virginia
Rookie of the Year – Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Sixth Man of the Year – Nike Sibande, Pitt
Most Improved Player – Quinten Post, Boston College
Coach of the Year – Jeff Capel, Pitt – 5:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
ACC AWARDS:
Player of the Year: Isaiah Wong, Miami
ROY: Kyle Flipowski, Duke
COY: Jeff Capel, Pittsburgh
DPOY: Reece Beekman, Virginia
FIRST TEAM
Isaiah Wong, Miami
Armando Bacot, UNC
Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest
Hunter Tyson, Clemson
Jamarius Burton, Pitt – 5:23 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
“In the sports industry there are very successful women, and this is what we have to remind the next generation. There is so much room for more women to succeed here.”
Read more advice & stories from the women of our Ticket Sales team – https://t.co/cjGUJYEdql
#HERStory // @ATT pic.twitter.com/DgQvQgFKWD – 5:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Miami Dolphins expected to seek cornerback help. Options and where things stand: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have assigned Nikola Jovic to the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce. – 4:49 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green, dating back to the 2000-2001 season, has the sixth-most 30-point games (19) through the first 125 games played of a NBA career, trailing Trae Young (33), Zion Williamson (33), Luka Doncic (32), LeBron James (25) & Joel Embiid (25).
Good company for the 21 year-old. – 4:12 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Free episode: NBA Head of Referee Development Monty McCutchen; NYK; MIA; PHI; MIL and WAS Team Capsules with @NateDuncanNBA
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For Dunc’d On Prime subscribers, more of the 15 in 60. Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/4na5k3zEc7 – 4:05 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Saturday night Cody Zeller did something on the floor for the first time since May 2021 👀
See what that was, and some other team tidbits, in @CoupNBA‘s Notebook – 3:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It hasn’t taken long for Cody Zeller to find his way with the Heat, stepping into the backup center role and making an immediate impact with his activity on the offensive glass, screening ability and energy miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Yurtseven and Love injury updates – 3:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Guys, Udonis Haslem announced his plan to retire before the season. Haslem telling me last week that “I’m done no matter what happens” was just reaffirming those plans. – 3:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free episode: NBA Head of Referee Development Monty McCutchen; NYK; MIA; PHI; MIL and WAS Team Capsules with @DannyLeroux
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For Dunc’d On Prime subscribers, more of the 15 in 60. Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/xxP5MSFHS6 – 3:33 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The range of Bogdan Bogdanovic is INSANE 😳
pic.twitter.com/fAk1W4kyZb – 3:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Your guesses on tonight’s visits to the charity stripe?
@Miami Heat // @BetwayUSA – 2:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Question: Does it matter that the Heat are the team that has come closest to knocking off the Knicks during this win streak? – 2:48 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#HEATTwitter whatcha thinking about this one?
@Miami Heat // @BetwayUSA – 2:42 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Free episode: NBA Head of Referee Development Monty McCutchen; NYK; MIA; PHI; MIL and WAS Team Capsules with @NateDuncanNBA
nateduncannba.com/podcast-episod…
For Dunc’d On Prime subscribers, more of the 15 in 60. Join us:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/kGhJgbNqKl – 2:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks’ Quin Snyder goes from Erik Spoelstra AAU chaperone to Southeast division rival; Kevin Love sidelined by rib contusion. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:58 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Heat’s Haslem confirms this is his final season, ‘I’m done no matter what happens’ nba.nbcsports.com/2023/03/06/hea… – 1:45 PM
